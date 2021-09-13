My Interview on GB News about HS2

Readers of this blog might be interested to see my recent interview on GB News about HS2:

‘Nobody thinks HS2 will cost less that £150 billion. Wouldn’t it be a great idea to scrap HS2 and allow the Conservatives to maintain their tradition of low taxes’

Nigel Farage asks Sir John Redwood MP if scrapping HS2 would be better than raising tax for health and social care pic.twitter.com/3mPOYmyxiL

— GB News (@GBNEWS) September 12, 2021