My Interview on GB News about HS2

Readers of this blog might be interested to see my recent interview on GB News about HS2:
‘Nobody thinks HS2 will cost less that £150 billion. Wouldn’t it be a great idea to scrap HS2 and allow the Conservatives to maintain their tradition of low taxes’
Nigel Farage asks Sir John Redwood MP if scrapping HS2 would be better than raising tax for health and social care pic.twitter.com/3mPOYmyxiL
— GB News (@GBNEWS) September 12, 2021
3 Comments
September 13, 2021
Unlike the established Media, GB News seems to welcome you forensic detail of Government figures without any interruption, long may they continue to request your opinion on many other Topics JR.
I hope you may find yourself eventually getting more of the Air time you deserve
September 13, 2021
Very good point about the atrocious OBR/Treasury forecasts, and clearly and forcefully put. But I am disappointed that you have given up objecting to HS2. You may think that going on about this is futile, but even if you cannot get the government (or rather, Boris himself) to change course, by continually ridiculing the project and demonstrating the waste of money involved, you will keep highlighting the fact that no further taxes are justified, as they are wasting so much money. The government needs to be kept under pressure and on the defensive, so they can’t claim to be short of money. You need to fight a war of attrition!
September 13, 2021
Well said Sir John.
A calm, authoritative and logical argument.
It must be a nice change to be on a channel that asks a question and then allows you to respond.
