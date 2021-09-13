My Interview on GB News about HS2

September 13, 2021 3 Comments

Readers of this blog might be interested to see my recent interview on GB News about HS2:

September 13, 2021 3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. alan jutson
    September 13, 2021

    Unlike the established Media, GB News seems to welcome you forensic detail of Government figures without any interruption, long may they continue to request your opinion on many other Topics JR.
    I hope you may find yourself eventually getting more of the Air time you deserve

    Reply
  2. X-Tory
    September 13, 2021

    Very good point about the atrocious OBR/Treasury forecasts, and clearly and forcefully put. But I am disappointed that you have given up objecting to HS2. You may think that going on about this is futile, but even if you cannot get the government (or rather, Boris himself) to change course, by continually ridiculing the project and demonstrating the waste of money involved, you will keep highlighting the fact that no further taxes are justified, as they are wasting so much money. The government needs to be kept under pressure and on the defensive, so they can’t claim to be short of money. You need to fight a war of attrition!

    Reply
  3. Peter2
    September 13, 2021

    Well said Sir John.
    A calm, authoritative and logical argument.
    It must be a nice change to be on a channel that asks a question and then allows you to respond.

    #so you are saying…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *