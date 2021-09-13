3 Comments

  1. MiC
    September 13, 2021

    Public sector land?

    Well, the school playing fields have mostly gone.

    Maybe the MOD can help?

  2. X-Tory
    September 13, 2021

    I don’t doubt that lorry park facilities could do with improvement, but the much more important points are the shortage of tests (which the government is slightly alleviating), the stupid IR35 rules, the ridiculous restrictions on drivers’ hours, and the need for the government to offer an interest-free grant to pay for training.

  3. acorn
    September 13, 2021

    Whip moderated planted back-bench question; standard ministerial glib answer. Sadly, there are a lot of “leave” voters thinking something real, not theatrical, was happening in our Punch & Judy parliament.

    Reply That is a lie. I ask my own questions and the answer was worthwhile.

