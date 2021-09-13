I have received the following answer to my recent Parliamentary Question:

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (41596):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what proportion of the public service bus fleet is electric. (41596)

Tabled on: 03 September 2021

Answer:

Rachel Maclean:

As of March 2020, two per cent of buses used by local operators in England were electric.

The latest data on the proportion of buses used by local bus operators is from the Department for Transport Annual bus statistics: year ending March 2020 which was published in October 2020. Information on buses used by bus operators by fuel consumption type, including electric buses, is provided in table (BUS0609b).

The Annual bus statistics: year ending March 2021 are due to be published in Autumn 2021.

The answer was submitted on 13 Sep 2021 at 15:10.