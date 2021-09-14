Bus travel

I have received answers to my questions on bus services. They reveal that only 2% of the bus fleet is electric on the latest government figures, despite all the active public sector talk of the electric revolution. They also reveal that bus usage remains low, even before the pandemic struck. The latest figures the government has supplied do not chart the fall in use that must have occurred over lockdown.
The fact that overall bus usage outside London was under 11 people per bus prior to covid tells us that bus services have to be heavily subsidised. London is stated to be under 19 people per bus. The figures presented divide passenger miles by bus miles. Buses can carry between 50 and over a hundred passengers depending on whether it is a single or double decker, and what the rules are on standing. The system entails subsidising the least popular services the most, as clearly the more passengers per bus the more fare revenue and the less need for subsidy. Bus companies are reluctant to cut out little used services, as of course they can argue that they need to offer a relatively frequent timetable to persuade people to use a bus. An outbound traveller who needs to get a return bus may wish to return at unpopular times of the day, so they need to run more near empty buses to keep or attract the overall custom.
Buses like trains have a relative advantage at busy times. They are best geared to providing commuter services into and out of job rich areas of towns and cities, and to offer shopping access at busy shopping times. They become very costly providing off peak services for people who may need to get to an evening event or to return at little used times of day or night. In London it should be easier to fill more of the seats on the buses given the density of people along key routs and the difficulty of taking private cars on cramped and inadequate roads.
What should the government and Councils think about how many bus services to subsidise? How should the industry go about constructing more popular timetables in a post pandemic age? It is a pity the government was not able to supply more up to date figures than the year to March 2020. I presume the pattern has changed a lot since then.
In my experience (I live in London) bus usage is much the same at peak times but a little down non-peak, but very slightly. Outside of London, I haven’t a clue.
I think letting people who do not operate the service make decisions is a very bad idea. If a service cannot be said to be profitable then perhaps a reduced service would be better, or basically charge more. I am usually against subsidising private business with state money but I accept that for some public transport in rural areas to get to shops, the doctors or to make family visits are necessary, especially for those who cannot drive or own a car.
I am one of those people. I live in St. Albans, and have to take the bus to get into town. I am an older person.
I do have a Bus Pass, but would be willing to pay for my journeys if necessary. I appreciate that some people cannot afford this. I take taxis occasionally, but they are expensive.
When I lived in Cheshire, there was no Bus service in my village at all. My late Husband used to ferry me about.
I dont have any concrete suggestions, as to what the Government should do, save to say that a Bus service of some kind is a lifeline for many people.
People’s impression of bus usage is totally wrong due to sampling errors. This as by definition they tend to catch and this observe the busier buses and in busier part of the route. The emptIer busses are not observed by many. Depot to depot, over the whole of the day occupancy can be Under 5. Furthermore buses often take very long indirect routes (to catch more passengers) and they also block roads with frequent stops or you need connection buses. One bus journey I did Occasionally took an hour on a bus and twenty minutes in a car. Often they are rather less energy efficient per passenger than cars, much slower, less convenient and often do not even run outside peak times. Roll on cheap, driverless On demand, self driving Taxis.
Agree. I guess it is about the ‘pull’ of the city or town, mainly in relation to employment. Guildford, Basingstoke, Reading etc with reasonable usage, next tiers down probably a lot less.
I can’t believe shopping (large bags walking to and from the stop) or leisure are high demand. Rural areas then it is truly a public service.
I wonder off peak if smaller nimbler coach/vans maybe reducing distance between stops would work.
Equally more park and rides. Take traffic out of town centres, precinct them, give roads/pavements over to ‘cafes’. In many squares etc in France there are pavement level fountains led lit at night. A great spectacle and the kids just love running in them. Put cafes/bars nearby, the whole family catered for.
Alternatively price motorists out completely from the centre of town, like Brighton, eye watering parking charges, obviously there driven by their green agenda.
But then Local Authorities will bemoan the loss of parking income but then they could save cost by axing traffic wardens.
And in other news we suddenly read the Treasury are demanding Departments, especially the NHS look at costs/duplication of jobs etc. Allegedly it has been going on for a couple of months but just happened to come out into the public domain, the day before a big vote on the subject. What a coincidence or am I being cynical.
In any event do they really think we will believe that ‘overlaps’ will be got rid of. No one will go. They will be put in a pool for re allocation paid for out of a different budget to con us into thinking the NHS has ‘saved’ money.
It appears there is a surplus of bus drivers experienced in managing heavy vehicles on crowded streets, maybe they could be redeployed to fill the shortage of HGV drivers after a short conversion course which could be specifically tailored to their needs.
There is a shortage of bus drivers too as a result of Tory pensioner Brexit.
In Brexit voting Lincolnshire, for example, they are already cutting bus services as a result.
In my experience buses are mostly used by old people.
Consequently, in Brexit voting Lincolnshire for example, voting Leave has left elderly Brexit voters with a shortage of buses. But it’s okay as they knew what they were voting for.
Wait til you find out about the shortage of rubbish truck drivers.
Oh, Andy! Give it a rest. Every day you attack older people, why?
And where I live, in a leave voting borough, it is not just elderly people who use buses. The school buses are heaving, but other buses, with a mix of ages, are only ever part full. Mainly, here, because of the type of area people drive to the shops, or walk, or commute to London or other nearby towns for work.
Even the hoppa buses, which I think are council run, seem fairly empty too.
Yes, I think that wheelie bins should only be emptied monthly.
Food waste and recycling can be picked up weekly, but there’s no excuse for not recycling most of our waste now.
The penalties for fly-tipping and resources devoted to detection should be increased dramatically too.
Off this topic but very current. The DT has published an article about a new survey on the NHS. It should be mandatory reading for every politician especially Government Ministers who should hang their heads in absolute shame about what they have allowed to happen whilst spouting utter bollocks about a world class service.
Everything quoted I or my family have experienced. Instead of asking important but frankly footling questions about the current increase, Sir JR you need to hammer away at the issues in this survey.
We have a request stop bus run by stagecoach.
My mother goes into town twice weekly.
There is never more than 5 people on it.
It runs from 8am to 6pm hourly.
It is subsidised by council tax and a complete waste of money.
It would be cheaper to give people vouchers for taxis.
There’s no shortage of bus drivers, just too many empty busses.
Buses are a real commercial problem, they probably pay their way for a few hours a day in the City and major Towns, but in rural areas are hardly cost effective for the Bus Company at all.
Comes down to a decision about the provision of services, should they be subsidised and thought of as a Community service or not.
The answer has now become even more complicated as a growing number of people start to work from home for part of the week.
Oh what a tangled web we weave, with the law of unintended consequences, by building more and more homes of higher density due to population increase in both rural and urban areas, but then reducing parking facilities and putting up the cost of personal transport.
One thing is for sure, expensive cycle lanes are not the answer, given many of them have low use, neither is the idea of closing off roads to form low density traffic Zones.
I have a bus pass so can travel for free “at certain hours” but rarely use it, as I still prefer the car, as it is far more convenient, I feel safer, and am not subject to others behaviour or germs.
If I lived in a major city (as I did as a child) then a bus pass would certainly be used far, far more.
You have a bus pass but you can’t travel ‘free’. Nothing is free. What you mean is that you have a bus pass – based entirely on your age and not on your ability to pay – and hard working tax payers like me pay your fare for you. How about you pay your own fare?
I live in a village. There is no bus service and even when there was it was rarely used. I travelled on it once but only once. It took I think about 45 minutes to get to the main destination as it had to visit three other villages en route. The road conditions, bumpy and potholey, made the journey very uncomfortable. I got a taxi back. By car the journey is under 15 minutes.
We don’t need a bus service restored, however powered. I certainly wouldn’t use it if it were. I intend to use my car and just to stick a finger up at authoritarianism I will enjoy using it too much. I reject Planet Fear.
It’s a bus SERVICE Sir John. Those 19 people rely on it. I would rather my taxes went on subsiding this than on many of the other things that I am forced to pay for.
Public passenger road services only have the opportunity to operate profitably where there is high density demand. These are in cities, on intercity routes and on other specific coach services. Battery electric power is inappropriate for heavy vehicles like buses – as it is for trucks, construction equipment and other heavy duty applications because of battery weight and short range. That is why so much effort is devoted to exploring the potential of hydrogen as an alternative fuel. The demonisation of the car will make the situation worse for rural areas and the outer suburbs. New thinking is required to enable local services based on Transit sized vehicles to be developed according to local needs. But this will in turn bring conflict with heavily regulated services such as taxis and buses. A truly free market might produce solutions. Heavily regulated, politically influenced markets are unlikely to do so.