My speech during the debate on the Health and Social Care Levy Bill September 14, 2021 20 Comments Readers of this blog might be interested to see my speech today on the Health and Social Care Levy Bill: Part A http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Part-A.mp4 Part B http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Part-B.mp4 September 14, 2021 20 Comments
A very good and passionate speech.
But of course you’ll be completely ignored, as always …
Well said.
Don’t they understand – clearly not. Don’t kill the recovery – exactly and many are now starting to pay back the CV loans (or not).
If they push HS2, the climate change act net zero and even the net damaging vaccinations of 12 year olds they clearly have not got a clue!
Well said John. Again.
Bravo! So well done!!
But I do wonder whether Johnson actually wants a recovery?
What is he playing at with all this oh so transparent attempt at psychological manipulation?
“Yes we will..NO we won’t……”
Ah I see.
Johnson has to contend with his ambitious chancellor and can’t afford to lose the support of the libertarian wing of the Tory party. You are all v cross with him about the tax rise so he has to abandon passports and winter lockdown!!
I HOPE!
No wonder that speech was so passionate.
Although I am not a Tory, in any way, I agree with every word of that.
I must add I too was disappointed by your position on HS2 on GB News. I think it is wrong to concede the argument. I think it is important that senior Tories, such as your good self, espouse the position – at every opportunity- to decry HS2 as a complete waste of money, an environmental disaster and a white elephant. If you and others repeat this often enough, and opposition politicians join in, perhaps the overwhelming majority of the public will regard it as a farce and, sooner or later, it will be abandoned. The sooner the better. Please speak up.
Thank you agaun, Sir John. The visibilty of your contributions is excellent and I hope enables a wider audience of your views.
Very well said…..
Please don’t keep facing away from the mic – your speech fades and it’s very hard to hear your excellent words
So, exactly what do you expect your speech to change in Downing Street’s plan, which had been sent to the printers before you stood up. Frankly, I think every MP in the HoC, is taking money from the public purse under false pretences. Particularly, those that have been there far to long and have spent a decade or more, as lobby fodder, just polishing the green benches with the arse of their trousers; while encashing their MP status as paid marketers and influencers for private sector corporations.
Sorry to hear of the passing of the PM’s mother. RIP.
Four minutes of classic Sir John Redwood, holding forth on the gross mistake that the government has made by increasing taxes before the economy has recovered to the pre-pandemic level
Shame there were so few of your right honourable friends to hear it.
A slow burner to a great finish. Don’t they understand. With someone in charge who doesn’t even know how to pay for his wallpaper of course they don’t. This is a shameless political exercise that almost all business organisations have denounced.
Even worse the whips have made it known that it is a career killer so all the ambitious will protect themselves rather than the people who voted for them.
In that vein, my MP, Leo Docherty used the name of a local butcher a few years ago to praise the government for reducing business rates saying how much it would help him and presumably other local businesses.
On that basis you would think he would criticise HMG when they increased national insurance costs to the detriment of said butcher.
But since then he couldn’t wait to take over from Johnny Mercer and now as a Minister, surprise surprise, voted for it proving my point about career over voter.
You are absolutely right to challenge the government on accountability for the new money they just voted through parliament with such indecent haste.
The NHS will swallow every pound thrown at it with barely a murmur. It will always claim to be underfunded, however much is hurled its way. The only way to ensure that money is carefully spent is to demand hard targets and objectives which are then carefully monitored against an agreed timescale. Managers who fail to deliver what they promise must be in position where they know they will then be sacked.
Any other approach just leads to waste and inefficiency.
Good speech Sir John – don’t kill the recovery and you’ll get the money. Quite
I share John’s principle concern, but question his manner of addressing this.
It is perhaps not lack of spending power which is hindering recovery, but understandable reticence on the part of those potential spenders in visiting pubs, restaurants, social venues, booking flights, and all the rest, owing to what may now be habit, or to rational concerns about so doing.
Neither do I accept that tax rises are necessarily an austerity measure. Rather, it is tax cuts, and disproportionately large spending reductions which are absolutely that.
*principal
Excellent, well said, admire your passion in calling out “Government” as it is, a third party to all backbench and opposition MPs.
I see you another 5 voted with you today, I thank you for your hard work and due dillgent on behalf of the people.
Well said John.
More money is not the solution to the NHS’s problems.
NICS are not as important as Covid and all its ramifications unfortunately.