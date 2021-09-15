My contributions to the debate on the Health and Social Care Levy Bill

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I support my hon. Friend the Member for Basildon and Billericay (Mr Baron), although I will not press the matter to a Division either; I understand that the Government have a sense of urgency.
I think we need three debates, not one. First, we need a debate about how an extra £10 billion or £12 billion would make a big difference to waiting lists in the NHS; I would like to know the plan for that. Secondly, we need a debate about how we transition the money from health to social care and about what the social care plan looks like. Thirdly, we need an economic policy debate about whether we actually need to raise £12 billion in tax and, if so, whether this is the right tax to raise it with.
I urge the Government, in their own interest, to unpackage all that, at least in their own remarks, and understand that we need to see the cases for their propositions. If I go to a shop, I do not present it with some money and go away being told that in a month’s time I will get a brochure about what I might have bought; I expect to get the goods. Call me old-fashioned, but I would like to see what the goods will be. Would I like waiting lists down? You bet. Would I like people in my constituency to have access to better public social care? You bet, but I want to know that I will get that, and I want to know why the Government think that they need a tax.
Does my hon. Friend share my surprise that the Treasury can be precise in saying that it needs £12 billion from a new tax when it overstated the budget deficit by £90 billion last year, which shows that it does not have a clue about how much money will come in anyway?
Mr Marcus Fysh (Yeovil) (Con): My right hon. Friend makes a good point.
Yes, it would have been great to have had more detailed context of where we can get to in this economic recovery so that we could know where we were in terms of revenue before we make such momentous changes that affect the aspirations and potential of so many people within the economy. We also need to look at whether this measure will increase costs and cost pressures within the system that we are trying to help.
Sir John Redwood: I urge the Government to think again about the health plans. On the Treasury figures, this year the health budget in the public sector overall is £230 billion—£64 billion higher than the 2019-20 budget pre-pandemic. I understand that there were lots of one-off and special costs in setting up and dealing with procedures for tackling the pandemic, and I, like everybody else, am very grateful for the work that went in from health staff and experts. But that cost will drop away, so what happens to that money when it is no longer pre-empted by the special costs of the pandemic, and can it not be applied?
I hope the Government will listen to the Chairman of the Health Committee, my right hon. Friend the Member for South West Surrey (Jeremy Hunt), about the need for a manpower plan, because if we wish to clear the backlogs it is quite obvious that more nurses and doctors are going to have to carry out more treatments and procedures. Some of that will be possible through reallocation and improved working of the staff we already have, but a lot of it will require additional recruitment.
I am also very worried about the lack of a detailed social care plan, particularly for my own area of Wokingham. We have a large number of self-payers at the moment. How could I be sure that if we went for this levy scheme, which is still not properly detailed, sufficient money would come from it to a local authority like Wokingham, already under enormous pressure on its social care budget?
I am very suspicious of hypothecated levies. It is particularly dangerous to hypothecate a levy that is a tiny fraction of the budget one is trying to improve. That will give some people the misleading impression that the social care levy will pay for social care, whereas, on the numbers, the levy would be able to match under one fifth of the total public social care budget.
Pitted against the huge numbers for the NHS and wider public health budget, that is just over 4% of the total, so it is a very insignificant amount in relation to the huge sums we are already talking about for the health budgets. However, it is a big sum of money when it is broken down and becomes a tax burden on people on quite modest incomes and those struggling in self-employment or trying to get their little businesses going. The last thing they need, when we need rapid growth and a faster recovery, is a tax rise.
The economy does not need sandbagging with austerity economics; it needs promoting for faster growth. It is still below the levels of output before the pandemic hit. Up until this point, the Treasury has been magnificent in making an avalanche of money available to get us through a most difficult time. We have got away with it. It has been borrowed at very close to zero interest. In these unique circumstances, it was possible to take extraordinary monetary measures that one would not normally be able to rely on and would not want to, and I am very grateful that that was done.
I say to the Government: it is too soon to start braking the economy.
The growth rate almost disappeared in the last month. I am hoping it is going to look a bit better in the next month or two when we get more opening. But before the economy is completely opened up, and people have stabilised their businesses and repaired some of the balance sheet damage that the pandemic measures did, is not the right time to take money off them. We need more spending power, not less; more demand, not less.
If the Government back that, the revenues will come tumbling in to a much greater extent than if we put rates up. Do they not understand that they were £90 billion wrong last year because there was more recovery than expected? They are already £26 billion under this year because there was a fast recovery in the first few months. Do not kill the recovery and you will get the money.
Here here to that. However I fear that the Treasury is not of the correct mind set for the creation of wealth which could produce the tax revenue they seek. Taking the tax before the wealth is created kills the process of creation or persuades the creators to conduct their business in a more sensible location.
Exactly. As does expensive energy, over regulation, over taxation, over expensive housing, restrictive employment laws, endless red tape, restrictive planning and much else pushed by this dire government.
A shame more Mp’s do not share your view.
Thus they have now voted to raise tax ,but have absolutely no idea where or how it is going to be spent.
What a bunch of Clowns.
Indeed, Alan. When are MPs going to dispense with their habit of spraying our money around as though it were valueless? It soon will be! Like the apparently unending immigration flood, the flood of money has to stop sometime. Money should be used to provide state services – only where necessary or contracted – for UK citizens, and not used as bribes for such as HS2 or battery cars or windmills or CAGW zealots or foreigners. Just maybe we wouldn’t need the extra tax, and have tax reductions instead.
Excellent speech, and points well made and kept concise.
If only our half asleep, night wandering Cabinet woke up and slammed the desk against this shambles of a policy.
September 15, 2021
Good Morning,
The PM believes the NHS needs more money to recover from the problems caused by Covid, but, it appears, nobody has done any calculations of how much money is needed and when.
Money is needed for the Social Care of our elderly, but, it appears, nobody in governemnt has done any work on what’s needed and how much it costs, but Boris says he’ll just raise taxes and hope for the best.
It appears nobody has told Boris that higher tax rates reduces the amount of money raised, when tax rates go above certain levels.
Sir J. The PCP has become an incompetent, high tax and spend party. Your party will be voted out nest time.
Sorry off topic, but there has been a converter fire….
//A fire has broken out at a key electricity converter station where power from two cables connecting France to the U.K. comes to shore. The large fire will take several hours to put out, according to Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Flows on the 2,000 megawatt IFA-1 cable halted just after midnight, according to National Grid Plc data.//
When you run a system beyond capacity, fail to invest in the necessary supply, then stupidly load on the intermittent and variable green power supply, such things turn from being a nuisance with no consequences into a crisis.
The converter fire is not an isolated example , but just one of many cases of the British establishment running our country beyond capacity and stretching the systems to breaking point.
The social care budget is a black hole on the basis that the more the state does for individuals and families, the less they do for themselves.
If we pour more money in, this will create MORE demand and the vicious circle will break us all.
Remember this: most people are not marching demanding more social care.
As always, this is coming from those with access to tv and radio transmitters and social media.
If the “Conservatives” keep following a vocal minority and NOT the quiet and busy majority then they will be out of office for many years.
Good speech, the remark about going to shop and not getting the goods immediately made me hoot out loud.
Will the Government take the slightest bit of notice of your common sense, though?
Indeed sensible points and of course they will not take any notice of his common sense.
There is clearly no political will to tackle the NHS state monopoly, basket case, rationing system which has such poor outcomes in relative terms. But they might take on a few more £80K plus pension diversity officers. Perhaps lots more admin staff to tell people they are now “on the huge waiting lists but should not hold their breath”! What is needed is charging, tax cuts, tax breaks for those who go privately, real choice and some real and fair competition in healthcare.
A very good speech indeed. I cannot understand why the government cannot find room for Sir John in the Treasury. Over the past ten years of Conservative government the national debt has more than doubled. With inflation now above 3% and rising, the payments on this will quickly become unsustainable. Sir John has a vision to begin paying it down. Sunak and Johnson should listen.
Some were warning about the contemptible Johnson before he became Tory leader. Those warnings have proven justified. Indeed they understated the extreme nature of what this man is capable of
He is without question the most extremist PM the UK has seen in modern times.
Err, no, Dom. It depends what sort of extremism you have in mind. I would put Tony Blair at the top as a socialist/globalist extremist, trashing the fabric of our nation in so many ways. And Theresa May at the top as a constitution-destroying extremist. She is the only modern politician I have called a liar consequent on her cynical Chequers betrayal of both her own ministers and Leave voters.
Good speech
Austerity NO Cut out waste YES
Cut the higher rate tax relief of 40% on personal pension contributions to the 20% that standard rate tax payers receive. 25% of those making personal pension contributions receive 75% of the tax relief handed out. These 25% are the higher rate tax payers. I believe this will save the Govt, apologies I meant ordinary tax payers, in the region of £8 – 10 billion. No need for tax rises.
And an urgent review of the NHS is needed. It’s not a sacred cash cow. Further involvement of the private sector or insurance related schemes are not the answer. The NHS will never have enough cash, ever, the top brass at the NHS will deem it so. Just like the listing and misrepresentation of Covid related deaths on death certificates – perhaps to prove their worth and justify their demands. Remember we never had a diabetic epidemic until GPs were given £7.50 per case and then we were al. struck down by the illness.
A good speech John. I can’t listen to the video speeches on my desktop (no speaker) so I appreciate the text version. They should have their spending plan for this new money ready and available for you today with an explanation of which pot is currently funding the gap. We were told on GB News last night by the TUC head that civil servants are much more productive working at home, can write better and faster reports in their homes without distraction of work colleagues, being also well rested from not having to commute. Just how many reports per week do these people write – are they all published – do they all get read? One other point she was concerned about the number of e-mails workers were getting each day sometimes from people sitting nearby. My response if a member of my staff said that they were overwhelmed with e-mails would be ‘let me see the e-mails’. I would check who was sending them and ask the reason they like to write to this person rather than just ask them for the action they wish them to take – perhaps, just perhaps it is because the person with so many e-mails is notorious for not getting on with verbal requests and people want to cover their backsides and pass the buck if delegated tasks aren’t done. Perhaps the department Managers should look into who is getting so many e-mails and the reasons why and investigate.
I’ve just signed up for a monthly donation to Reform UK
There, the first steps to hopefully remove our dreadful government
And I bet that this isn’t moderated!
It would take a lot more than that to cool my fevered brow over Johnson and the flock of sheep masquerading as a Cabinet. Perhaps a major chuck out today will focus a bit more attention on the job of Government, not what Carrie thinks is implemented.
Despair – ‘Reshuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic!’
