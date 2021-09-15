Yesterday I voted against the government’s Bill to introduce a Care Levy.
Words are the currency of politics. If you debase them you devalue your coinage.
I gave my word in the 2019 election to my voters that I would not support a rise in Income Tax, National Insurance or VAT.
The Care Tax begins life as an increase in National Insurance.
I will post my speeches during the stages of the Bill which raised a range of issues about economic policy, NHS management and social care reform.
27 Comments
September 15, 2021
Many on here will applaud your stance on this issue.
Johnson has set a precedent. He will use the same tactic (tax rises to fund the bottomless pit that is the NHS and social care) to justify future tax and NIC rises and then demonise, slander and label anyone as uncaring and heartless should they oppose it. His Marxist advisers has done him proud.
Of course this raise is not hypothecated but will go straight into the general pot to finance all forms of politicised public spending. No doubt a % of it will be used to finance the massive pay packets and pensions of public sector trade union leaders, courses in teaching white employees how evil and vile they are and the financing of huge layers of parasitic management who deliver nothing but more waste and destroy wealth
I hold this PM and his party in total contempt. They have become an even bigger threat to our future freedoms and prosperity than Marxist Labour. At least we can SEE Labour is evil
September 15, 2021
Dom
I fear you may be right. However, how much of what we see is the result of being led by the global puppeteers? They are clever and know how to manipulate, and there are a large number of remainers who are still upset at leaving the EU, who would gladly assist in the downfall of the United Kingdom.
There are quite a number of weak MPs who just follow the party line, leaving decent MPs such as Mr Redwood, in a minority.
September 15, 2021
+1 I second that remark about useless MP’s, I unfortunately have one of those!
Her only use is the local lottery we run in the Pub guessing the number of photos of her in the local rag each week.
September 15, 2021
Well said. The most polite comment that can be offered is that Johnson is economical with the truth. The reality is that he is a squander bug when it comes to other people’s money. He is either indifferent to, or ignorant of, the financial consequences of his actions. The sooner he is replaced by someone who actually understands these matters the better it will be for everyone – not least those Conservative MPs hoping to get re-elected at the next election.
September 15, 2021
Well done John. A politician that can be trusted is rare today.
September 15, 2021
Very rare indeed. They just say what they think will get them elected then (almost the day after the election) they drop all this and do the complete opposite. Responding like sheep to the party line (however daft this line it is). Furthermore they had no need for these tax rises they could just cancel HS2, the Net Zero lunacy, the 75% of worthless degree student “loans” and get rid of the 50% of the state sector that does little of value or even things of negative value. The tax increases will not even raise more tax as they will reduce the size of the productive economy. It is about the worst possible time to increases taxes, we have the highest taxes for 70+ years and many companies have taken on large state loans to survive at all.
Honest words that can be trusted should be the currency of politics – we have CT increases from 19% to 25% the slashing of entrepreneur’s CGT relief by 90%, the freezing of personal allowances, no CGT indexation for inflation, further attacks private pension pots they still persist with IR35, landlords (and thus tenants) taxed on profits they have not even made.
We need MP who do the right thing for the country, jobs and the economy not as with this one the complete opposite.
September 15, 2021
+1
September 15, 2021
Unfortunately there weren’t nearly enough of your political colleagues who joined you.
They are happy with what the Conservative Party has transformed into – even though the electorate is not.
September 15, 2021
The words of many in the Leave campaigns said that leaving the European Union would give people cheaper food.
Today’s headline:
“Price rises see record jump as food costs soar in August”
So much for those, then.
September 15, 2021
I think just 4 joined him! With a few more abstentions. Most just want to retain their jobs with party support and expense accounts it seems. MPs respond to the party not the voters the day after any election in the UK voting system.
Well done Marcus Fysh MP for pointing out the stupidity of the vaccine policy for children this despite being an English Graduate I think. The stats say it will surely do more harm than good and we do not even know about any long term effects.
Inflation up to 3.2% they say. Surely much higher than that already – my rate rate certainly is!
September 15, 2021
Therein lies the cancer that is destroying British politics. Words are cheap and meaningless and will remain so until we get a different type of politicians. They are tared with the mantle of old school and generation, but the few reliable honest ones we have not one of them is a career politician. All have life experiences in their pre electoral careers in the military, commerce, industry and the few have the educational specialist qualifications that were instrumental in their successful careers. Working in areas where your word was your bond and trust and respect was and is everything. Unlike the majority of double speak gutless representatives we are plagued with today.
September 15, 2021
Good morning, and thank you Sir John.
It is such a shame that many more politicians, especially those who position themselves as champions of the ‘working class’ have supported this. This at a time of monumental tax rises and grabs. For example. The UK government should, by any rights, have full use of all VAT and import taxes. ie These taxes no longer go to the EU, they go into the government coffers. If this is indeed the case, then surely the government is getting more income ? This increase in income should offset any additional taxes one might assume or, facilitate, as our kind host as mentioned here, tax cuts on certain products.
Like many here I feel that this is to support current and increased spending and not to resolve the problems of a backlog of NHS cases created by a government panicked into locking down the economy. Many here stated at the time the effects of such a severe measure and the consequences to long term serious illness. A further insult is, that we build, and did not use, specialist hospitals as great cost, for the purpose of hosting people who were infected and suffering the virus. All to alleviate pressure on the NHS and allow non-affected people to continue to receive treatment. Furthermore. We emptied the hospitals of infected elderly patients into care homes to create additional bed space. This was a disaster as it exposed those who were most at risk to the virus with predictable consequences.
It is clear to more and more people that, this government is woefully inept and that no matter how much taxes they seek, no amount will be enough for the Leviathan that is the State.
History and I am sure the voters will remember this when next they cast their vote and remember those who kept their word. Trust is, in my opinion, the most important commodity we own. It is hard one and easily lost.
September 15, 2021
Johnson is the recruitment sergeant for the Reform Party.
They are currently on 10% and rising.
We tories have nowhere else to go. The highest taxes for 70 years and still he comes back for more.
September 15, 2021
Many articles in this last week about the dire state if our power system.
Recommissioned 55 year old coal stations, 1.9% wind input.
Interconnector with Ireland switched off and shortage of gas.
Stop this net zero lunacy immediately.
September 15, 2021
Net zero was a manifesto commitment. If you voted Conservative you literally voted for it. Conservative candidates gave their word.
Does their word only count when it involves handouts to old people?
Reply Net zero by 2050not by 2024
September 15, 2021
Well I hope they blinking well get their a**es into gear pdq!
And then not do a typical right of centre ( if that’s the right term) as in marching us up to the top of the hill and then disbanding!!
After all, the Tories actually used NF ( he was uber obliging 🤔) to win the last ( maybe THE last) election.
September 15, 2021
Respect.
September 15, 2021
You also gave your word on international aid – but you broke that promise.
Reply I did not. I always argued there was waste in that budget.
September 15, 2021
Boris Johnson has made a major error of judgment it is now clear, and this tax increase is backfiring politically. Labour are ahead in the polls for the first time, having been far behind, despite having a useless leader and no discernible policies.
We have 2 years. If we go into the next election with a record of tax increases (against promises explicitly not to do that), wokery and nanny-statism overlayed with expensive and pointless green crap, we must expect to lose, even if there is no good alternative in Labour-SNP. We are also in a situation now where nothing has yet been done to take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit, with the exception of Liz Truss’s successful rolling over of trade deals. That leaves the Conservatives vulnerable to a line from all opposition parties ‘we may as well (re-) join the EEA.’
Wake up Conservative MPs, the clock is ticking.
September 15, 2021
I see these world leaders in varying states of apparent terror lying about policies they know would get them booted out in normal times.
Everything they come out with is complete rubbish …gems of cognitive dissonance. Yet on they plough.
Why?
No one believes them any more anyway.
September 15, 2021
Lies are the currency of politics and no government has ever demonstrated that on a more daily basis than this one.
The bright side is that no other government has opened as many eyes to the deceit and exploitation practiced by the ruling class.
September 15, 2021
Regrettably you meeting your promise will be lost in the wider picture that your parties future manifestos will be worthless so don’t bother.
We all remember Nick Cleggs sell out of students and look where he and his party are now. I hope Johnson suffers the same fate.
September 15, 2021
The trouble we all get judged by the company we keep.
This is a welcome and clear statement of your lack of respect for the party leader in particular. You cannot change the party and with so few of you willing to vote against him and his actions and plans why are you still so loyal? I would like to think this is a beginning of a plan to remove ‘Boris’.
September 15, 2021
It is said that this levy will provide a useful “tap” for future tax hikes on rental income, pensions and capital gains.
Tax specialist Blick Rothenberg’s chief executive Nimesh Shah
“This new tax is here to stay and ripe for increase and remit. No government will eliminate this tax and it will be a valuable tool to turn on the tax tap when further tax revenue is needed in the future.”
There is no doubt that the “pandemic” ( don’t forget words as currency!) has been used to render us all grindingly poor and cold and hungry.
We have to level down… don’t you see? With the poorer parts of the world. And this business of “vaccine”( word currency again!) distribution has some weird part to play.
That’s fairness and equality that is.
And even the tools ( coal, gas, small businesses) that we would use to recover from this wanton destruction are being denied us.
We are being reset to The Stone Age!
By stealth and lies.
September 15, 2021
I appreciate your stand.
But there are far more reasons why this bill should have been voted down than simply because yet another promise was broken.
I don’t appreciate what the PM and his cabinet are doing on any aspect of life in the UK.
The overwhelming use of psychology associated with getting the public used to ideas that will be eventually enforced on us, shows how much disdain they have for us.
Raising taxes at this time when we are all struggling is morally wrong, yet many more are planned – we are just supposed to roll over and pay up, despite the fact that there are certainly other ways to get the country prosperous. The PM is not taking any responsibility for his awful decisions, including Net-Zero. He just doesn’t care what problems he causes, as long as he can impose his will and worship at the ACC altar.
September 15, 2021
So your word was not in the character of a Cameronian “cast iron guarantee” or anything like that, rather it was actually your word. I honour you for your integrity.
By your single act of withholding your vote you alone show the good and decent in British politics are not wholly forsaken.
September 15, 2021
We have a perfect storm coming for a winter of discontent. Higher taxes, inflation, huge energy cost increases, out of control immigration, lack of homes, a dire NHS, draconian laws, and a government wasting taxpayers’ money on a colossal scale.
This will not end well and it didn’t even have to be this way. It has all been caused by a government following a global agenda.
The only way to end it is for people to wake up and stop voting for these abusive political parties.