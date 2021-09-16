We need more electricity

When I woke up yesterday two thirds of the electrical power we needed was coming from fossil fuels. The wind was light so windfarms were producing little, and photovoltaic was also well down. In common with recent days some electricity was being generated from coal power stations, brought back into use to keep the lights on. The gas stations were much in demand. As I was penning this I learned that our foolish dependence on imports has been adversely affected by damage to the French interconnector leaving us even more short of power.
Over the last week as a whole fossil fuels provided more than half our electrical power, and over the last month 47%. Renewables have been down to 13-14% and coal has had to contribute. Low winds are very disruptive to our current and planned mix of energy. Gas continued to keep most of us warm at home when we needed heating.
We now have the official figures for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter the previous year. This shows a similar pattern to more recent events. We came to rely more on gas when as the official document states “due to colder weather and poor renewable output” demand for gas driven power surged. Electricity generation needed 17% more gas than in the prior year. We came to rely more on imports as a result, with Norway accounting for around half and LNG around one quarter. Lower wind speeds led to a 16% reduction in renewable generation in thee first quarter of the year.
It is a good thing that a unit at Drax, at West Burton and Ratcliffe on Soar are still available to supply electricity from coal in emergencies, though it would be better to make provision to avoid this. Unfortunately this entails importing coal, much of it from Russia, which is neither environmentally good nor strategically sound. It is a better thing that we still have good combined cycle gas stations with decent capacity as we rely crucially on them. It is a pity we rely more and more on imported gas, when maybe we should prospect for more in our own territory to cut down transport costs and reduce the strain on our balance of payments. It would also be the greener option. It is a pity the industry has got rid of the Rough Field which was an important gas store. We now operate with very levels of stocks, so our security of supply is poor.
The truth is we do not have enough domestic energy for our needs and are becoming far too dependent on imports. If we want an electric revolution the first task must be to put in a large increase in electrical capacity so the power will be there as and when the electric cars and heating systems take off as consumer items. If we want to be sure we can keep the lights on and the boilers keeping us warm it would also be a good idea to put in some additional generating capacity anyway, and to look at increasing domestic output of gas. It would also help to put in more gas storage against more cold winter days when the wind does not blow. The government needs to review all this, as the energy market is now complex mixture of subsidies, arranged prices and managed contracts where the regulator and government have a major role.
The first duty of government energy policy is to keep the lights on.
September 16, 2021
I see Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been moved Business, Energy and Clean Growth to Trade. The Oxford Poly lass clearly knew/understood virtually nothing about energy, does she know any more about trade? As you say “over the last week as a whole fossil fuels provided more than half our electrical power” and this is only 20% of all energy usage. So about 10% of all power. At least the fools who manage our energy system have not yet destroyed all our coal powered power stations yet as yet.
Perhaps they will now put someone sensible like Peter Lilley or Matt Ridley in charge of energy. I have heard Kwasi Kwarteng Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy wittering on about the Saudi Arabia of wind (on Spectator Podcasts) it is very clear the Trinity history graduate does not have a clue about energy – and he is one of the better ministers.
September 16, 2021
Actually I am beginning to think that they have no clue about anything.
Does Johnson really believe that we can’t see through his ludicrous shenanigans?
Doesn’t he realise that when staring down the barrel of a gun most people tend to obey?
We have been mercilessly bullied into this situation.
By people who have no answers.
And no ideas except personal ambition.
September 16, 2021
If you didn’t know:
https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Rolls-Royce-on-track-for-2030-delivery-of-UK-SMR
Now you do and can provide full support to get then in!
September 16, 2021
It is far better to use gas for standby purposes than coal, with only half the CO2 for the same generation.
September 16, 2021
Following on from the planned increase in NIC I am amazed to learn here through both, Peter Parsons and a-tracy that the government has once again failed to implement the equalising measures on imports. This I am told is losing the Exchequer revenue. How can a government in one had demand that a new increase in taxes be levied upon us when it is failing to collect tax due and, if I am correct, giving the money away ?
I am not sure how long it takes to build a coal fired power station but, if one assumes 5-10 years then we better get a move on ! We are due to decommission many of the remaining ones soon due to agreements and government legislation such as the Climate Change Act. Perhaps is it got rid of the latter (something we have been banging on about for years here) we may stave off an inevitable disaster.
This was, and still is, the EU plan. To create interdependency between nation states, making harder for them to leave. The French have been very clever in this, making sure we are buying their energy whilst their state owned companies bought into our market insuring that said energy is purchased from France. We have therefore, been subsidising them for years and look very much to continue.
September 16, 2021
For years people have been highlighting the pitfalls of total reliance on renewable and for decades the energy bill payers have had to keep paying the price for all the constraint and subsidies payments thrown a energy producers and land owners and for what?
We are still plagued with people demanding renewable energy , Net Zero CO2 and still the investment has not gone into transmission infrastructure and having a secure base load facility.
You Sir John know better than most about the totally lack of energy production, transmission ignorance that exists within parliament. If we the tax and energy bill payers have a 100 maybe like you in the house I for one would be surprised. You and your like minded colleagues condemned to the back benches and overuled and ignored as it sèms one of the critical items on the agenda is to get our present PM to suceed in beating Mrs Thatchers length of tenure of office . 550 so called politicians are still fighting all the old political beliefs and dogma whilst all the while the one sector that could revolutionise this country in all sectors of the community is ignored. Cheap reliable energy.
September 16, 2021
And my energy supplier is the latest in a long line to go to the wall and no doubt my cost will shoot up. The whole thing is an utter mess with governments in denial for the last twenty years and we are now seeing the result.
Go green get dark.
September 16, 2021
How ironic that the obsession with global warming will likely lead to people dying from cold.
September 16, 2021
A bit like saving our “Health Service” by denying us healthcare!
September 16, 2021
Your costs will indeed shoot up. Much of this increase is down to Brexit. But then you knew what you were voting for, apparently.
September 16, 2021
Sir JR,
WE have had more then ten years of COnservative govrenment and no new power generation has been built or enough to replace power stations that have been discontinued, so your party is somewhat responsible for the lack of electricity generation capacity even if new nuclaer capacity will be generated over the next five years.
The dependency on importing gas is a problem throughout Europe and not unique for the UK, so,of course you can call that foolish , I would call it living with reality and importing most of it from a realiable allie and friend Norway. (It is a bit like your emotions about remainers).
September 16, 2021
Why do you keep using the term electric revolution so often, as if to make out that this appalling government’s mess of energy related actions or inactions is somehow rational and cohesive? If there are aspects of policy you agree with then just say so. Calling it all a ‘revolution’ implies its all necessary and desirable, when in fact its founded on the efforts of very influential renewable energy lobbyists and highly questionable computer modelling.
Reply The net zero ambition is clearly a revolution given the wish by 2050 to end fossil fuel use for most purposes. Revolution is a word which some people see as praise and some as a threat – it is intended to be neutral
September 16, 2021
If the money spent (or to be spent)on HS2 were diverted to improving our own domestic energy requirements, we would be better served. We sit on a mountain of coal. Surely the technology exists today to provide the bulk of our domestic energy from clean, coal-powered stations. We should not be importing coal (or wood chips) from anywhere.
September 16, 2021
How long before this government’s ridiculous and pointless green agenda cause the lights to go off on a regular basis? Not long I suspect and I wonder what they’ll blame it on. Covid most likely.
September 16, 2021
I read of a plan to pull the plug on the supply of electric for vehicles ( or would that just be private cars?) when the overall demand is deemed too high.
I think that the answer will be strict rationing.
Great!
September 16, 2021
You stood on a manifesto committing you to net zero by 2050 Mr Redwood. If you and your colleagues spent as much time working out how to keep your promise as you all do moaning about it you might actually succeed in delivering it.
2050 is 28 years away. We have plenty of time to fix this – but the Tories stop whinging and starting planning.
Reply I set out my own green agenda to my electors and intend to keep my word
September 16, 2021
“The first duty of government energy policy is to keep the lights on.”
Just wait. They’ll have us spinning recyclables into candles and claiming that the ensuing smoke will ward of the latest virus and that a little bit of immolation does one no harm whatsoever.