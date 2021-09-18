New fiscal rules?

I read that the Treasury is getting round to reconsidering their fiscal rules. That is a necessary and urgent task.
There are two key rules affecting the conduct of economic policy that are in place today that I think should continue.
The first is the 2% inflation target that is meant to guide Bank of England interest rate decisions. It also needs to guide the Treasury as they make decisions on levels of money creation and bond buying with the Bank of England, and as through fiscal policy they have a substantial impact on inflation.
The second is the debt interest rule, that the interest charges on government debt should not exceed 6% of revenues. They are under half that at the moment, thanks to very low interest rates and to Quantitative easing. This is a sensible target to continue, and could be toughened to 5% of revenues.
There are two rules over the deficit. The first is it should be brought back to balance on current spending within a three year horizon. This is a bizarre target, as the government/OBR hits it by forecasting favourable changes three years out which might never take place. The second is capital spending in the public sector should be limited to 3% of GDP. It has been running below this for some years. Capital spending levels should primarily be judged on prospective returns and ability to be self funding over time. Add these two targets together and we return to the Treasury’s much loved Maastricht target of keeping the deficit down to 3%. The OBR/Treasury are also still wedded to the idea that state debt as a percentage of GDP should be brought down, so they encourage ministers to impose tax rises and spending cuts to get state debt as a proportion of GDP falling. This reflects the Maastricht requirement to get state debt down to 60% of GDP sometime.
It is high time we cancelled the Maastricht austerity targets. The Treasury still reports how we are doing against them as if we were still governed by the EU Treaty that made that necessary. Instead we should have a growth target. Like the Fed the Bank of England should have the twin targets of low inflation and faster growth. A growth target would stimulate more thought and action in government to raise living standards and follow policies that boost UK jobs, incomes and business. A suitable growth target would be to aim to return to 2.5% per annum growth from the more anaemic levels of this century under Maastricht austerity.
24 Comments
September 18, 2021
Sir
“… the interest charges on government debt should not exceed 6% of revenues. They are under half that at the moment, thanks to very low interest rates and to Quantitative easing. This is a sensible target to continue, and could be toughened to 5% of revenues.”
By the time interest rates are increased, does this mean that we will need to have paid off debt or else we will need to increase QE ?
September 18, 2021
Interest rates could easily double overnight so that’s not much comfort.
An important target should be the duration of the government debt. If it is all short-term then an interest rate rise is crippling immediately. If most of the debt is long-term, then interest rate rises only impact the small proportion of debt that needs refinancing each year.
With interest rates so artificially low, now is a great time to issue long-term (30 year plus) debt.
In particular, a Conservative government should be issuing inflation-linked long-term bonds to the public. If they comprised say 25% of total borrowing it would be a great incentive for future parliaments to stop inflation running away.
They would be very popular for pension planning
September 18, 2021
Growth matters most. The government has within its gift the ability to promote it or strangle it. For most of the post WW2 years strangulation seems to have been the preferred Treasury option The garotte of choice has been taxes. These are administered with varying degrees of strength but increasing complexity. Many industries have died as a result. More are scheduled to die in the years ahead under the banner “net zero” with no apparent regard for the consequences – as we now discover as Russia too has decided to apply its own garrotte via reduced gas supplies to Europe. Perhaps one day we will get a government that understands the elementary facts of economic life. My hopes are not high; we seem to be governed by economic duffers.
September 18, 2021
Growth of what?
September 18, 2021
Indeed but this idiotic & socialist government have chosen the let us strangle real growth route with high and increasing taxes, big government, pointless lock downs, big government, travel restrictions, expensive intermittent energy, large increases in red tape, net zero, state monopolies in health care, education, soft loans for worthless many degrees…
September 18, 2021
They listen too much to a privileged, idle, faux-educated shouty class with too much time on its hands which does not know one end of a spanner from another. (I’m thinking the white element of XR, BLM, Trans…)
It’s no wonder when the BBC and MSM amplifies them way beyond their numbers.
The Red Wall was the North screaming “STOP POLITICAL CORRECTNESS !”
September 18, 2021
Good morning.
/
It is not how much, in percentage terms, we should be guided on what we spend, but what on. For example. Spending on hospitals & schools can be considered reasonable investment given the type of economy we run. Spending on things we either do not need or can be done with private money, not so. The question is which ?
I believe we should not be delving into Keynesian economics and using the State as a means to artificially grow the economy. With the State making all the running, inefficiencies, waste, corruption and poor competitiveness creeps in. The State also displaces Private investment and distorts markets leading to dependency from medium and large business further eroding efficiency. Think of the car industry in the 1960’s – early 1980’s to know what I mean. Now look at the same manufacturers today. Better managed with better products doing very well thank you and no government.
September 18, 2021
This voter wants to see more focus on the GDP/capita measure. Your party’s flooding the country with illegal immigrants and refugees suppresses it.
September 18, 2021
And a true measure of inflation that matters, housing costs and shrink-flation.
A Mars Bar is a reliable measure of true inflation. Seen the size of one lately ?
September 18, 2021
How about an overall tax as % GDP target? Given the health tax/levy takes taxation rates to a level not seen for decades a tighter target that constrains spending would be an interesting concept.
Also a target for the proportion of the economy represented by the public sector? Again we are heading for a record high right now.
September 18, 2021
Indeed 20% is about right and we are heading for 50%. So much of this spending no only does no good it does positive harm. Worse still OTT government regulations make much of the private sector workers essentially parasitic to in attempting comply with daft and misguided regulations, complex tax rules, employment laws and the likes. Government spending as a % of GDP is a better measure and they are even worse on this measure.
September 18, 2021
You get fired for calling people “love” now it seems. But not mate! Will the employment tribunals be giving us a dictionary of allowable and banned words net? Will this vary by different regions. Let people concentrate on running their businesses please.
September 18, 2021
The new targets you suggest would be welcome. I’d like to see a couple more issues addressed.
We need to increase capital spending, both public and private, and we should be aiming for a surplus on our external trade for a while so we can stop selling all our new companies before they have a chance to be world leaders. Whether these are best addressed by having targets is another matter.
September 18, 2021
Maybe your criticism is more to do with their origin indicating a continuing tie with the EU than the Treasury thinking they are fit for our purpose irrespective of origin.
Sunak should make it clear in his autumn statement that the new rules are very much attuned to the needs of the UK. We continue to see divergence spin but has anything really happened?
September 18, 2021
Who would trust anti-business tax to death Sunak? 2.5% on NI, 21% on CT, 90% cut in entrepreneur’s CGT relief, taxing landlords on profit not even made, all allowances frozen, IR35, net zero lunacy, expensive energy shortages. Growth & investment is clearly something he hates.
Less efficient petrol now forced on to us is yet another back door increase in fuel taxes too.
September 18, 2021
Agreed.
The Treasury would appear to be trying to keep matters so that a future government can be re-enslave us to the EU with minimum effort.
September 18, 2021
And in other news Lord Bethell has resigned following criticism of 33000 government e mails via his private account and question marks how contracts were awarded and a phone full of data mysteriously ‘breaking’ six months ago.
In their desperation to protect their chumocracy No 10 previously said this was acceptable.
Hancock did the same thing giving a contract to his publican etc and again No 10 said all was well.
No 10 should get their collective heads out of their backsides and stop taking us for fools.
September 18, 2021
These sort of rules exist presumably only to send signals to markets, thereby to shape expectations: they do not constrain Government when expediency threatens. Accordingly, whilst the rules might be made more suitable to prevailing circumstances always provided they do not then frighten anyone, does the detail of them matter? (Admittedly it would be nice to see HM Treasury at long last explicitly acknowledge that the country it most interferes with is no longer bound by Evil Empire demands.)
September 18, 2021
It’s a tricky one, isn’t it?
Soaring food, energy, and fuel costs will no doubt raise inflation significantly.
Raising interest rates would leave many people with even less to spend on them, however.
Welcome to the sunlit uplands.
September 18, 2021
“The Treasury still reports how we are doing against [the Maastricht austerity targets] as if we were still governed by the EU Treaty”. Why don’t you simply and directly ask the Chancellor WHY this is? I would love to see his answer!!
As for your idea of a growth target, I couldn’t agree more. It seems so obvious and beneficial that again I wish you would ask a simple question as to WHY they don’t do so.
If you have asked these questions then it would be helpful to your readers here if you were to publish the Chancellor’s answers.
September 18, 2021
Well surprise surprise, it is reported that the Putin regime is using its gas stranglehold on Europe to yank up prices to depress economic recovery in Europe. Who would have guessed it? Govts have been exceptionally foolish to restrict domestic supply leaving us in hock to such a regime – for example by stopping shale gas exploration. The merkel govt in Germany (supported by all other parties in Germany) has done a huge disservice to the whole of Europe and the West by progressing the Nordstream2 pipeline, a decision of incalculable folly. Wind power – again who would have guessed it? – is proving inadequate because (apologies for this very technical explanation coming up): the wind doesn’t always blow, and even when it does it falls far short of requirements.
September 18, 2021
I hope that JR read this in an official document just sent to MPs.
I hope he didn’t have to read it in some old newspaper!
Before coming to this blog I had no idea how remote the “government” was from its MPs.
How little influence the MPs seem to have over policy.
How little the young but powerful whippersnappers seem to seek the advice of those with much more experience and wisdom.
September 18, 2021
The Treasury is still in the EU along with most other government agencies.
September 18, 2021
I bet the treasury is desperate to keep the Maastricht wedge in the door.
To drag us back into the EU at the first opportunity.
Or maybe it is a nostalgia thing?
Johnson/EU….even I’m not sure. Better the Devil….and Devil and Deep Blue Sea!