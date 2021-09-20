My interview about energy supply September 20, 2021 3 Comments Here is my interview today on talkRadio with Mike Graham about energy supply: Part A http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Interview-Part-A.mp3 Part B http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Interview-Part-B.mp3 September 20, 2021 3 Comments
Very sensible comment throughout. We cannot avoid the accusation that Governments attitude to security of energy supply has been very casual in the extreme. One could say that the race to green has blinkered government. This combined with the besotted way that it has been left to the EU to set and control policy, even as a legacy post Brexit does not say much for the quality of our politicians or their civil servants. It just emphasises how incompetent our governance is. Await the same scenario re personal and public transport. You sow the seeds of a good hammering in 2024, but alternatives do not at present exist.
Very nice. No-one could possibly get upset with what Sir John says.
Just heard Kwasi Kwarteng say our gas supplies are secure but we are too dependent on fossil fuels and we must expand our renewables.
This Tory government’s minds are rotted with greenery to the extent that they will continue along the insane path of destroying our security our economy and our health, making sure Carrie and ‘Boris’ are warm though. Do they have log burners in their country properties I wonder for back up and comfort?
The Tory government just hopes as does Sir John that all will be well and not many people get into debt or die of cold because they can’t pay their bills. Sir John will continue his 20 years of ‘urging’ change. Clearly government takes no notice and ‘urging’ is as strong an action as he dare take.
Sensible Questions, Sensible Answers, unfortunately not enough sensible people in Government.