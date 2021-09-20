My Question during the Statement on the UK Gas Market September 20, 2021 4 Comments My Question to the Secretary of State on the issue of gas storage capacity: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/House_of_Commons_20-09-21_15-56-57.mp4 September 20, 2021 4 Comments
4 Comments
September 20, 2021
Be interesting to know if you had that discussion with the minister – He clearly needs some help.
With a very cold winter ahead, there is a need for direct action now, and as you stated, Sir JR, that means we must have spare capacity of of proven energy products,
September 20, 2021
You can either make storage of gas a legal requirement of operating a gas supply business, or the State can build its own capacity and sell it to the industry as and when needed.
The first ain’t very neo”liberal” and the second is collectivism.
Take your pick, or put up with the country running out of gas, as it did PPE, lorry drivers, and all the other consequences of leaving everything to the market and to the private sector.
September 20, 2021
Good question and a reasonable reply – with the bonus of an offer to discuss the matter in person. I noticed that your honourable friends were listening intently to what you had to say. Perhaps you would care to share with us the results of your discussions with SoS Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwarteng in due course?
September 20, 2021
I see that Kwarteng refused to actually answer your question. Clearly he has NO intention of increasing storage supply. He did, however, agree to meet you, so perhaps you can ask him about this again, in not such diplomatic language. By failing to increase storage supply Kwarteng is an enemy of the British people.