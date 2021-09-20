What should Mr Kwarteng do?

We read that Mr Kwarteng will be locked in more talks with the energy industries and Regulator today, after an intensive week end of talks. With a chronic shortage of gas, little wind power and a dangerous dependence on imports he needs to change policy.
He needs to persuade the gas industry to open more gas storage. Germany has five times as much and France seven times as much proportionate to demand.The government needs to build a strategic reserve if the industry cannot.
He needs to liberate new Uk production from existing fields and stimulate more exploration and development. The UK is going to need a lot of gas for some years to come. It is cheaper, greener and safer to produce our own rather than import.
He needs to help the electricity industry boost its reliable generating capacity. Given the green driver of policy that may mean ensuring more biomass, hydro, battery and pump storage. There needs to be a bigger margin of capacity as we enjoyed in the last century.
He should work with the Agriculture department to deliver more UK wood and plant material for biomass, to cut import dependence we currently suffer.
He needs to review price controls. They cannot protect customers from major increases in the world price of oil and gas. They can help drive some businesses into bankruptcy. They can stand in the way of new investment in additional capacity.
The energy market is so rigged by regulation, tax and subsidy it will take government interventions to sort out the current shortages. Solutions which help restore market pricing would offer a better way forward.
61 Comments
September 20, 2021
We should forget all this climate control rubbish and reopen the over 300 years of coal reserves were sat on
September 20, 2021
We should certainly retain – under state ownership, if necessary – those remaining coal-fired power stations and make sure that there are high piles of coal in their yards. But I’m sure we will still see some more demolition-porn on YouTube of colling towers being turned to rubble.
September 20, 2021
Gas is a far better interim energy source than coal.
The reaction against fracking does seem to be disproportionate, and further work should be done here, I think.
Incidentally, I see that there’s a lot of chin-stroking going on about the UK’s plummeting birthrate. It’s hardly surprising, given that few of child bearing age can now afford a home in which to raise a family, childcare, or much else. Increased energy bills cannot help either.
September 20, 2021
Certainly we should re-visit the effective ban on shale gas. Birth rates are falling in all comparable countries.
September 20, 2021
I blame Brexit.
September 20, 2021
Well spoken. Let’s get fracking.
Shutting the country down on some unproven whim I’d ludicrous.
Get the green blob out and some technicians in.
Net Zero is a farce. I hope Biden is pointing out to Boris that Britain in on the brink of blackouts when he’s striving for deeper cuts in the USA.
Charlatans the lot of them.
September 20, 2021
Because that wouldn’t be beyond dim.
Let me guess. You’re a Brexitist?
September 20, 2021
Brexit again. Just reveals your obsession. Sad.
September 20, 2021
The Minister will, no doubt, keep on digging. But this will not be for coal, or even for gas, but to create an even bigger energy hole of this and prior governments making. This current and the recent generation of MPs are clueless.
September 20, 2021
The UK needs to take back the control of its energy industry.
It is no good relying on other countries to build our power stations – often with unproven technology.
It is even worse relying on a power supply itself from a foreign country, which that country can and does then threaten to switch off.
September 20, 2021
+1
September 20, 2021
Good morning.
September 20, 2021
+many
All road of destruction, as you say, lead to the “ Government”.
Including the mad destruction it has created with its flailing response to the supposed plague.
The best for everyone would be if it just sat still in its seats at Westminster, hands folded in laps and listened to a little soothing music.
And left us alone!!
September 20, 2021
+1
Clueless politicians got us into this mess. They are not capable of getting us out of it.
September 20, 2021
Only of making it worse I fear.
September 20, 2021
+ + +
September 20, 2021
++++++ It could only become more farcical if they brought in Miss Thunberg as a consultant, and I wouldn’t be non too surprised at that becoming an actual thing.
September 20, 2021
It has had nearly 12 years to do so, but if anything, it seems rather keen on doubling down on our misery.
eg VAT on Energy bills. The proposed banning of petrol and diesel engined cars. etc. etc.
September 20, 2021
There is no problem so complex, no crisis so grave, no situation so dire, that cannot be made worse by the involvement of a politician – with perhaps a few notable exceptions. It does make one wonder sometimes why we allow them to rule our lives!
I guess Churchill had it right when he said “democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried.”
September 20, 2021
Well first he should ensure we have large piles of coal in case it is needed. Then cancel COP26 to save energy and pointless activity. It is far easier and cheaper to store coal than gas. Plus they need to stop destroying coal fired power stations. Stop importing wood (young coal) to burn and just use cheaper and more efficient coal.
He should mug up on energy, electricity generation, entropy, the economics of electricity production & storage (and so called (intermittent) renewables), the generally net beneficial effects of slightly higher atmospheric CO2. Also how manufacturing new electric cars increases CO2 not decreases it similarly for heat pumps (as we have no zero carbon sources of electricity to drive them anyway). Better still just replace him and Greg Hands with someone sensible like Peter Lilley or a younger version of him. Save these two history grads the bother of learning about energy realities and let them witter on about us being the “Saudi Arabia” of wind where they can do no damage!
He could also look at the absurdly high costs and impracticality of retrofit heat pumps (Marr suggested £10,000 could easily be nearer £50,000. Plus (as they use expensive electricity) they are more expensive to run too despite producing 2-4 times as much heat as they consume.
September 20, 2021
+many!
Oh yes!
September 20, 2021
+1
September 20, 2021
Quite an achievement, Sir John – not mentioning either fracking or nuclear power. The next time one of your party’s utterly useless ministers talks about ‘diversity’ it had better be in connection with a resilient energy supply. The only good news on R5L this morning was the absence of the Swedish pixie offering an explanation for the crisis.
September 20, 2021
An idiotic article my Matt Hancock in the Mail on Sunday yesterday.
“In all my time in public life, I have never come across a group so blinkered and dangerous as anti-vaxxers” he says.
Well I would have thought the “Independent” Committee on Climate Change (and the many climate alarmists like the BBC and all those idiotic MPs who voted for Miliband’s absurd Climate Change Act or supported Net Zero) are far, far more dangerous and blinkered.
As are the supporters of huge Sunak/Boris tax increases that will damage the recovery, destroy jobs, investment and businesses, reduce the tax base and raise less tax. Also the people (like Hancock) who thinks rationed, state monopoly, communist, NHS, health care is just great.
In his full page article 0f waffle he fails to point out that for some people (such as many people who have already had Covid or youngish people) taking the vaccine is rather more or even much more dangerous than not doing so. For some (older men like myself for example) vaccines make sense, for a 20 year old female who has had Covid already (like my daughter) certainly not. Especially as we do not know the long term risks. Her vaccine should surely go elsewhere to older people where it will do net good.
Grow up Hancock and get numerate, it is far from black and white! Vaccines can be very good and very bad too! This the man who did not even adjust for gender risk (by age) in the vaccine roll out as the numbers indicated he and JCVI certainly should have done.
September 20, 2021
++++1
It is pretty dangerous to withdraw all healthcare I reckon!
Not to mention what happened in Care Homes.
Does he really think people will FORGET or FORGIVE?
Fancy him sticking his head above the parapet.
No shame!!
September 20, 2021
Johnson’s a captured leader in a captured party with MPs who look to their careers. He’s allowed himself to be captured by an Marxist driven ideology and the people who have to absorb the consequences of his stupidity and complicity will pay the price, as always. They’ll pay higher prices in many ways not just higher energy prices
And please, can we have less of the deceitful Marxist crap about ‘Build Back Better’ and ‘Levelling up’? You don’t believe it so please stop referring to it. It’s infantile and immature
Reply I refer to it because it is government policy
September 20, 2021
Exactly!
Johnson looks ill and terrified to me.
And what happened to the health kick?
It must be awkward to have such deep ties with journalism maybe?
Agree re BBB and bloody “Levelling”. Globalist for “Open your mouthy..here comes the choo choo.”
September 20, 2021
Reply to reply: should we conclude that you too think that government policy “is infantile and immature”?
Reply Not the words I have used. I have set out my criticisms of government policy here in my own words.
September 20, 2021
Last night I had a strange dream.
I dreamed of a black, shiny rock that was being dug out of our very own ground.
It was most peculiar because when burned, this substance gave off a huge amount of heat.
In my dream people were so grateful for this bounty of nature…so happy for their good fortune.
In the face of the approaching stark, cold nightmare …if only my dream were true!
September 20, 2021
And then the burning black stuff poisoned the air, warmed up the world, led to millions of deaths and hundreds of millions of climate change refugees – many of whom came to live in your town.
Oh look. Your dream is coming true.
September 20, 2021
There, there Andy. Calm down.
That’s just your silly nightmare!
Stop eating cheese before bedtime and have a nice milky drink!
Oh…and don’t read left-wing newspapers.
All that disinformation!👻
September 20, 2021
Hope your dreams come true
September 20, 2021
It appears the Conservative party have gone to war with the British voter because they are not green enough or woke enough.
September 20, 2021
On the contrary. If we were actually green then gas shortages would be irrelevant.
And the Conservative Party has long since been at war with the 58% of voters who do not vote for them.
September 20, 2021
Absolutely. Mr Redwood can cluck all he likes but he knows that the party he belongs to and represents is a cancer in our nation thanks to its leaders pandering to the fascist left and their extremist ideology that has come to dominate our every day, and yes it is extremist
Race politics is MARXIST
Green politics is MARXIST
Gender politics is MARXIST
Diversity politics IS MARXIST
And the Tory party continue to embrace it simply because it’s too much effort to confront it
September 20, 2021
Much truth in this alas.
September 20, 2021
+1
September 20, 2021
+1
September 20, 2021
Agreed, Javelin. Successive governments force us to accept mass immigration which reduces our ability to be self sufficient, and will eventually remove the potential to ever be self sufficient. It is almost as if we are on a deliberate path to self destruction. It will certainly increase poverty and lower the standards of living for the majority while the wealthy will still enjoy all their pleasures and privileges.
September 20, 2021
I stumbled across an article in the motoring press today that said the Government were stopping the requirement to have a license to drive a caravan. Freeing up 30,000 tests a year for HGV drivers who need a test every 5 years. But I don’t see this change of policy in any online newspaper.
September 20, 2021
It doesn’t appear to have made it to the UK Gov website but the change in policy is at the website uk.motor1.com/news
“17 September 2021 at 08:00
By: James Fossdyke
The government has announced it will scrap towing tests for drivers as it struggles to deal with the ongoing lorry driver shortage. By doing away with the tests, which assessed drivers’ competence with a trailer or caravan, the Department for Transport (DfT) hopes to free up 30,000 HGV test slots every year.“
September 20, 2021
It is not lack of licensees which is the main haulage problem.
It is that – as in many sectors – the conditions to which employees are subjected are so grinding and demeaning that they will rather do something else if they can.
That is the result of decades of Tory anti-union and anti-employee law.
You get for what you vote.
Reply Conservatives are pro improved conditions. They did not improve enough under Labour I seem to remember
September 20, 2021
Yes, John, I think that New Labour were far too timid about reversing some of the anti-union laws brought in by the Thatcher governments.
September 20, 2021
Is there anything you are not an expert on? I will admit I know nothing about the haulage industry as I don’t work on it. Do you? Or are just regurgitating nonsense you read in The Guardian?
September 20, 2021
what about the drivers who had to go home, and stay home? You know Eastern European men who had no future work nor income in the immediate countries? Oh I suppose there is ample work in the EU? NO? Oh Dear.
September 20, 2021
Have we got out pants below our knees.?
September 20, 2021
What should Kwasi Kwarteng do? He should explain why he isn’t going to follow any of the policies you suggest, preferring instead for Britain to ‘go further and faster than any other major economy to achieve a completely carbon neutral future’, as he said in April. He should explain why he rooted for Agenda 2050 to become Agenda 2035, bringing in green hell 15 years earlier than proposed in the Conservative manifesto. He should tell his constituents just how much it is going to cost them, so they can judge at the next election whether they want this man in power.
September 20, 2021
Your government’s obsession with the green aganda will ensure power shortages, huge cost increases and the decimation of any industry not already killed off in the last 18 months.
Ridiculous plans for biomass- which will almost certainly be imported and not in any way good for the environment- are simply a money making scam for Tory donors- like most policies we are saddled with.
September 20, 2021
Politically, I suspect that the Government needed a crisis such as this in order to gain public and Parliamentary support for the changes which need to be made to our energy policy.
September 20, 2021
It would help if homeowners didn’t have to pay the heating bills of the illegal immigrants, as well as their own.
September 20, 2021
Well said — but this government doesn’t not have the courage or initiative to roll back Net-zero.
With energy shortages already causing factories to close, affecting the food chain and other aspects of normal life, I fear we are in for a very cold winter.
Mr Kwarteng, how many people are expected to die this year due to cold conditions, too expensive energy, or simply no money to pay to keep themselves warm?
What do your psychologists say is a reasonable number if no solutions are forthcoming?
September 20, 2021
Why should he do anything ? This is the government’s policy isn’t it ? Penalise the cost of fossil fuels so that people use less and they meet their net zero target. This is exactly what they want – they’ve told us this repeatedly.
September 20, 2021
He could remove the VAT on our energy bills for a start.
September 20, 2021
Then he can remove the price cap so that those of us who do shop around are not subsiding those who don’t
September 20, 2021
A major energy wake-up call for the Government!
But I fear the the green obsessed Ship of State will sleep-walk serenely on regardless.
September 20, 2021
The key point is the energy market is now so rigged by tax regulation and subsidy – which it wasn’t when it was first privatised. mr Kwarteng is going to have to go to the heart of the problem and start to restore market pricing.
It would be good if he could spend a few days undisturbed to understand the actual numbers: how much of energy consumption is accounted for by electricity (20%), how much of that comes from ‘renewables’ (about 40%), how much more generation do we need to electrify the whole economy bar such things as jumbo jets which will never able to be powered by electricity (3-5x). How might we get to such a level of electricity generation whilst minimising CO2 emissions (nuclear and natural gas). Etc
September 20, 2021
Given the policies of this crypto-socialist P.M. and his family — his wife and father are actually running the government — you all might as well have voted Labour.
Even after the Chinese Socialist Party allowed the escape of its biological-warfare agent — deliberately, carelessly or just accidentally (we’ll never know which and it hardly matters) — the anthropogenic-climate-change fraud is still the largest problem facing humanity … and ALL the World’s governments, how ever they describe themselves, are in it together.
ΠΞ
September 20, 2021
When I refurbished the property I bought a couple of years ago, I thought I’d do the right thing and not put in a log burner. I will be rectifying that now.
September 20, 2021
“The energy market is so rigged by regulation, tax and subsidy it will take government interventions to sort out the current shortages.” A better way of putting it might be ‘government needs to reverse all the perverse interventions it has made in the past decade and more’.
Overall I agree with your analysis, but the emphasis must be on energy investments that deliver cheap and reliable energy in meaningful quantities. Not convinced biomass fits the bill here.
September 20, 2021
Politicians obsession with their fashionable greenery has resulted in them neglecting their job of ensuring the necessities of life are available.
September 20, 2021
Talk of energy supply issues and rising consumer prises, taxes rising, petrol pump prices rising, high street in difficulty and small businesses closing and where’s our PM…at the UN urging people to plant trees and demanding that taxpayers to give more money to poor dictators
‘’The energy market is so rigged by regulation, tax and subsidy’’ what ever happened to conservative market forces
I’ve used zero gas this past quarter and yet my domestic bill is still in the hundreds due to standing charges, VAT and environment levy…not looking forward to the winter bills