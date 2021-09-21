Our energy policy should start with keeping the lights on and the factories powered up

This article was published yesterday on ConservativeHome. I thought readers of my blog might also find it interesting:
We are living with a desperate shortage of energy. Successive governments and Ministers have ignored the need to ensure adequate supplies of electricity and primary fuels in their passion to close down and move out of coal, oil and gas as quickly as possible. Now we are caught up in a worldwide gas shortage, with fertiliser factories closed – and a Business Secretary summoning a meeting to ask what can be done to limit the spreading damage.
The Business Secretary knows enough economics to understand that, if gas is in short supply, the last thing that would help the UK procure more of it would be a series of price controls over those who dare to buy it on the world market and could sell it here.
We will not like it, but these now unruly global gas markets are controlled by Russia, the USA, and various Middle Eastern countries that have a surplus to export. They do not currently have a big enough surplus to need to take low bids.
The EU is already complaining that Russia is driving prices higher by restricting her large export supply. Why, then, did Germany make the world gas position worse by deciding to centre their energy policy on a further major addition to their pipeline capacity to import gas from Russia, ensuring their reliance on this source? They were warned by both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as other allies not to make this obvious mistake.
The UK, too, has made itself far too dependent on energy imports. I have been warning government for years that we need to do more to generate additional power and extract more primary energy at home, endowed as we are with liberal reserves of oil, gas and coal and with access to water power and biomass.
The Business Secretary could do more than pose as concerned at his meeting if he puts in train work to find longer-term solutions to our chronic dependence on unreliable overseas sources of energy. He could ask why the Rough Field gas store was closed down, greatly reducing our stocks of gas which we now need. He should bring in more gas storage. He could review North Sea oil and gas policy, and see how the industry can be encouraged to tap more reserves from our own fields. He should keep the remaining coal power stations available with secure coal supplies for them, until there is sufficient greener power available to replace them on a reliable basis.
He should know that, at exactly the same time as we hit a world gas shortage, the UK electricity supply is under extreme stress. The remaining three coal power stations have been fired up, because there has been a marked shortage of wind for some weeks.
In recent years I have been wearing my keyboard out raising with Ministers and the wider public the issue of our need for more reliable electrical power to keep the lights on. The overriding preference for wind power was bound to leave us vulnerable to periods of calm weather.
If these coincide with cold winter days, the consequences could be disastrous. A modern sophisticated economy needs electrical power for most things. How would food factories keep working, vulnerable people stay warm at home, hospitals look after patients without sufficient power? It is particularly worrying that the current shortage takes place against a background of limited demand thanks to mild weather. The cool summer in the south did not help, as heating thermostats were triggering as late as May and even in August, needing more gas-fired power even then.
The UK’s passion for imported electricity has further weakened our position. The French interconnector in Kent was badly burned this week, taking out a potential imported supply of top up power which we rely too much on. We may discover soon that, if the shortages worsen, overseas suppliers will see exporting to us as an easy cut to make to husband their own limited supplies for domestic use.
When electricity was first privatised, we made security of supply the prime issue in the new system. There was a substantial margin of extra domestic capacity available to bring on stream if one or more of the baseload generating plants had problems. We did not need imports. We made price the second important issue, with a system which always ensured the next cheapest power was brought on stream as demand picked up. In the early years of privatisation we both had plenty of capacity at home, and experienced falling prices. The dash for gas, with many new combined cycle gas plants going in, took feedstock from a healthy UK North Sea and replaced some older less fuel efficient and dirtier coal capacity, so the policy was also green.
Today, the Business Secretary needs to review the complex mesh of subsidies, regulations, penalty taxes and import arrangements that passes for an energy policy. It is delivering a shortage of power. It is holding up a good industrial strategy, as industrial expansion needs access to plenty of reliable competitively priced energy. It is now threatening consumers with much higher electricity and gas prices.
He should order changes that will open up more UK primary energy for us to use. He should want an electricity system that has more reliable renewable power which may take the form of hydro, pump storage and battery, but which also has enough back up capacity from biomass or gas, so we can be sure to keep the factories powered up.
Elimination of our dependence on imported electricity and a substantial reduction in our dependence on imported gas should be a minimum objective. The market would do this if it were allowed to function but, because of the comprehensive muddle of government-inspired past interventions, it now needs dramatic government action to put it right for the future.
In the meantime, we rely on the goodwill of the gas and electricity exporters and will have to pay up to secure supplies. It is the perfect storm, with both gas and electricity scarce. At home, an absence of wind leaves us short, and abroad Hurricane Ida closed down some important US gas capacity. Relying on the wind is a dangerous way of living.
September 21, 2021
We live in warped times governed by people who are equally warped in both their appreciation of the real world and the practical demands of material existence.
I applaud this article and the politician who wrote it but there’s one striking omission from it and one that shouldn’t surprise anyone who understands the now psychotic and dangerous impulse to party loyalty and the capture of the political class to an environmental and political ideology that will conclude with suffering and dislocation.
John simply refuses to condemn the politics of environmentalism that has gripped his party’s leadership and indeed it seems Tory backbenchers. In effect, accepting it in its entirety without any questions asked simply because Tory leaders are now captured and wedded to it.
Have the moral courage to condemn your party’s appalling slant towards a Marxist ideology in all areas of public policy including energy, condemn the divisive nature of this government who revels in playing one off against another (pure bred Marxist strategies) and threaten this utterly preposterous PM who has been exposed for what he really is, a chancer who will do and say anything to further his ambitions
September 21, 2021
When MPs publicly denounce the madness it doesn’t seem to work.
Mainly I guess because MSM either ignore or ridicule it.
The time for firm denouncement has long gone.
JR is doing a good job with interviews etc. And methinks his patience is wearing a bit thin!
Dare we hope that the Tory party big beasts meet in the jungle at night or that the Reform Party is really surging?
Probably not……
September 21, 2021
I suppose there is nothing stopping the fake Tories immediately getting rid of the VAT on energy bills, getting rid of environment obligation costs to our bills for fantasy dream lining the pockets of a few Tory grandees/donors/landowners!!
Germany is building coal fired power stations why not the UK? No stopping India or Chins who refuse to enter figures with Kwertang!! No climate change rot for them.
Why is UK buying 82% of coal from our Govt.’s declared threat/enemy Russia? Especially when Russia poisons people on our own soil!
September 21, 2021
You’d think that every Tory MP and our government would agree to every word you’ve said
September 21, 2021
This nation must be literally mad!
And… as ever, digging it’s own grave.
Our government is allowing us to be punished for all our hard-won successes.
September 21, 2021
Success or otherwise of the much needed Reform party depends to a great extent on the media, most of whom seem to be in the same pocket as the PM. The question is whose pocket is it and how do we cut a hole in it?
September 21, 2021
Until we get a UKIP type party that will stop this headlong rush to poverty things will continue to deteriorate.
We all can see the problem but John in his misguided loyalty will not call out the Emperor.
He has no clothes and no idea what a mess he is inflicting on the country at his wife’s behest.
September 21, 2021
Ian – – The emperor has no idea what he’s doing because he doesn’t live in that world. The photos of the world leaders showed them all in SW England – luxury food, no crowds, Police protection etc etc – – no traffic problems, no masks, no bills, no worries etc etc – and the rest of us had . . . . . .
September 21, 2021
What an elegant post!
September 21, 2021
The reason for which the country is in this mess over gas supply and prices is exactly the same one as for why there are hundreds of thousands living in fire death trap apartment blocks, and our rivers and seas are turned into open sewers.
Right wing ideology and anti-collectivism make it inevitable.
If you delegate to the industry itself – only nominally separated off “consultancies” – the evaluation of standards, whether they be for fire resistance of products or for serviceability and adequacy of gas storage capacity then they will merrily certify that everything is fine, and personally enrich themselves or their friends by so doing.
There have to be, at the very least, publicly-funded and accountable highly qualified, directly-employed experts, with no personal financial connection with the entities that they are inspecting and assessing.
The more that you outsource to the private sector, the more inspectorates and staff you need and so on – at least if you’re going to do it properly.
Human nature must be faced though.
The alternative is, well, exactly what we see all around us, and what people like me have predicted ever since Thatcher.
September 21, 2021
John, please take the time to address this attack from the Left because it is getting louder and more frequent. Yesterday in an article by Owen Jones children are sharing memes threatening violence against people with start button cars and fridges with water and ice dispensers – we are told there is nothing to fear! This however is leading to reports by the IEA in July that 8 out of 10 young Brits have been taught to believe and blame capitalism for the housing crisis. 72% back nationalisation, 67% want to live under a socialist economic system (they don’t want to ask themselves why previous socialist economic systems have bred millions of youngsters that want to leave those Countries to prosper in more capitalist Countries’.
The left talk as though private companies are bad and State run is best yet yesterday in an article in the Guardian about the Grenfell inquiry “The London fire brigade did not know how to properly deploy water equipment that could have doused flames all the way to the top of Grenfell tower and potentially saved lives…an expert witness has found that water from a ground monitor – a nozzle on a fixed base – beside the tower was capable of reaching the 15th floor and that all the available aerial pumps were capable of launching water to the top of the building. But neither happened “because of a fundamental misunderstanding of the technical features of water supply and the consequential failure to alter incident strategies to secure greater water flow…“there was equipment ready that might have made the difference but for the lack of institutional knowledge of how best to use it”.
Read the article
The Conservative government are allowing attitudes to flourish among our children and then you’ll wonder why they don’t want to be entrepreneurs, take the risks that the 80’s school leavers took.
September 21, 2021
Problems with gas supplies are nothing to do with your claimed reasons MiC
Its all to do with the net zero policy and the drive for renewables.
You like these policies.
Labour Lib Dems SNP and Greens are even more enthusiastic.
You dont like nuclear or coal or fracking.
I blame people like you.
September 21, 2021
Right wing ideology?
The cladding was dictated largely encouraged and demanded by OTT green crap building regulation. Grenville Tower was almost entirely a state sector problem. They owned the building, they clad the building, the specified the cladding, they paid large sums for it, they regulated fire safety, the fire service failed to put the fire out fully initially and totally idiotically sent people back to their flats after it was clearly out of control. With energy it is misguided government regulations yet again.
September 21, 2021
Something else missing from Sir John’s otherwise excellent article: nuclear. Thorium is probably still some years away but the mini nukes that RR have under development should surely be given priority over the old (and foreign owned) nuclear technology that we are currently pouring money into as its delivery date receeds into the distance.
September 21, 2021
Refusal to support British industry and businesses as a whole writ large. Why?
September 21, 2021
I have been arguing for some time about the need for more government investment and urgency in backing RR’s SMRs. These are the solution. They are available right now and have a lifetime of 60 years, which means we can then move straight to fusion. They could be on line by 2025 if the government pumped in sufficient resources. But they refuse to do so. This government is our enemy. Remember that.
September 21, 2021
Johnson must be relieved of his responsibilities by Conservative MPs before he does yet more, irreparable damage to this country with his obsession with his green agenda. Otherwise they will be relieved of theirs as MPs. The lack of energy capacity is not a recent issue. It has been an issue for at least 25 years when all the political parties, especially Labour, decided to attack and tax CO2 culminating in the Climate Change Act. It is unclear to me how or when the baleful consequences of this misguided legislation can be halted, overturned or reversed. If it is not then the future is bleak.
September 21, 2021
@DOM +1 Any sane person would agree with you
September 21, 2021
DOM, +10000
September 21, 2021
This government is implementing green policies which are raising our energy prices through the roof, impoverishing the public and destroying industry, while our competitors – such as Germany and China – laugh at us, ignore the green idiocy and maintain low energy prices while pumping out as much CO2 as they want. Sir John is well aware of this and has tried to raise it with the government, in relation to COP26. And what have the government done? Nothing. They are ignoring him, as usual, and are pressing ahead with harming Britiain and the British people. That’s why this Conservative government are traitors – what other word can be used to describe action which deliberately undermines your own country? Stop voting for traitors.
September 21, 2021
The drift towards Marxist green policies is happening before our very eyes
September 21, 2021
“playing one off against another” isn’t Marxist, it’s how the adversarial UK operates, with a minority winner takes all FPTP electoral system (government and opposition) which produces adversarial politics and an adversarial legal system.
If you want to see this changed, the best way would be to change the system so that winning elections can’t come from “splitting the opposition vote” (convincing those who won’t vote for you to distribute their votes across multiple other parties so that the minority “win” under FPTP), but from actually persuading more people to vote for you. The sooner the UK moves to a system whereby you can still vote for a single class of individual constituency representatives who represent individual constituences, but which delivers a representative (of the people) outcome, the better. Then, if the politicians prove incapable of producing a manifesto that wins them a real majority, they’ll be grown up and work with others, cooperate and find consensus (like we all have to do in the real world).
September 21, 2021
Dom, if only you were real! You could take your act on stage. You could be the 21st century, Alt-Right version of Bernard Manning. You would have to wear a hat to hide those ears.
September 21, 2021
Review the complex mesh of subsidies…
Not review at all , totally scrap them and let market forces decide. Very few politicians understand the theory of supply, transmission and distribution of energy.
For years all those labelled as PITAS pain in the …….. when trying to stop the wholesale destruction bought about by the lemming like charge to wind and solar today are now truly vindicated as the country finds itself in the position it does. Bigger populations, more electric vehicles, different manufacturing and commercial processes all increase the critical demand of being able to meet the base load criteria.
Politicians, energy companies, green zealots, land owners and shareholders have all through a combination of ignorance, incompetence, arrogance and greed have driven us to wher we are today. Not just in this country but virtually across the world. I am sure there are a more than a few of the population today sitting reading articles like this with an inner contentment bordering on smugness and glee with the feeling that you were warned and told at every stage of the planning process but nobody ever listened.
Time for the Climate Change Act to be repealed it has served no purpose other than damage this country and its people virtually beyond repair and recognition.
One part of the answer is beneath the beneath the very ground we stand on in the shape of gas, oil and coal. Leave to the engineers and boffins and the will sort out the emissions not faceless bureaucrats wearing out their computer keyboards trying to justify the bad decisions that have been made for decades.
September 21, 2021
Sorry not, the will but, they will
September 21, 2021
Are you sure that we are caught up in a worldwide shortage? Or is this yet another wearisome scam …in this case to coerce us into happily ( desperately) giving up gas?
Maybe at last the bend-over-backwards liberals realise the lengths the far, extreme left will go in order to destroy the world.
(Well the useful idiots believe they are saving bunnies and things but the manipulators just want to get richer!)
September 21, 2021
It’s not quite worldwide, because the USA has insulated itself from world markets (partly to be fair as the result of storm damage to LNG plants). Johnson and Truss should be asking the US to get on with rejoining world markets for LNG supply ASAP, instead of the Biden anti attitude and instead of promoting the next stage of impoverishment via climate policy. But China, Japan and Korea have been outbidding Europe for LNG – their prices have been higher than ours.
September 21, 2021
We will see. It’s a poll tax moment if you fail and currently looks to be a ‘relying on luck’ strategy.
The problem is cloth eared Boris daren’t be seen to be going ‘weak’ on the green agenda with COP coming up and many countries still ambivalent.
In the meantime the public will suffer. No surprise seeing as HMG have made no apology for shipping the elderly out to care homes to die of Covid ‘to protect the NHS nor the extra 10000 cancer deaths forecast to happen because GPs refuse face to face meetings. Oh and of course the hundred of thousands of kids education surrendered to the power of the Unions.
And I guess today another massive road disruption will happen caused by about 20 people given tea and biscuits by the police.
In your interview with Mike Graham you didn’t agree with the word useless. Everyone I know would agree albeit the epithet would be unprintable.
September 21, 2021
That story about folk being taken out of hospital and put into care homes is a bit odd.
A lot odd really.
Not logical.
Why would you do that?
September 21, 2021
Speaking from personal experience some years ago: my 94yr old mother-in-law was sent from her care home to the local District General Hospital as she had decided she had had enough, and refused to eat or drink. She had discussed this matter with her children, and had signed an appropriate letter indicating her intentions. Mainstream hospitals are, quite reasonably, not designed to give palliative care, so she was then taken to a private Care Home that was licensed to take those close to death. She died within 24hrs, and was given far better and kinder attention than she had received in hospital.
September 21, 2021
Your mother in law had made her decision and to whatever extent, it was respected. For that we must be glad.
During their covid panic/charade the government took people waiting for operations and treatment out of hospitals and put them into care homes without medical attention.
Or at least without the treatment and medication they needed.
Some were not even put into care homes but were simply sent home to cope alone.
September 21, 2021
Agree – ”looks to be a ‘relying on luck’ strategy”
This government relies upon pennys from heaven, the magic money tree, enchanting green river and mystical big virtue…..and coward MPs
September 21, 2021
So our gas shortage is the fault of those beasty Russians, is it? Do we actually buy gas from Russia? I have been under the impression that we do not, rather that we obtain ours from the North Sea and from countries like Norway and France. Moreover one of the major factors contributing to our present problems is the lack of sufficient storage space, a problem that has been known about for many years and one that our useless politicians have ignored and done little or nothing about. So let us at least let us accept our own culpability before we start pointing the finger elsewhere.
September 21, 2021
As I questioned yesterday we have our pants round our ankles.
September 21, 2021
Even worse today.
Tangled round our feet and tripping us up!
September 21, 2021
It’s the only traditional way to get a right royal spanking
September 21, 2021
“Relying on the wind is a dangerous way of living”.
That’s why our once beautiful country is desecrated by steel* monstrosities. Have you never seen the left crowing over that?? It didn’t happen accidentally.
THEY KNOW WINDMILLS COULD NEVER WORK!!!
Everything that is going on has been exquisitely crafted by communists to destroy us and then take us over.
Or has it already happened?
After all…you must all have known exactly who Johnson really was!
* made with slightly warm organic honey and fairy dust…no coking coal involved.
September 21, 2021
People who complain about wind turbines being eyesores never complain about power stations being eyesores. Or pylons being eyesores. Or cables being eyesores.
Compared with the alternatives wind turbines are actually quite attractive.
September 21, 2021
Yes…but pylons and cables and power stations tend to deliver enough power!
Plus the useless windmills have been placed spitefully in previously beautiful places.
Oh ..and they aren’t very good for those who suffer from tinnitus!
September 21, 2021
On the South Coast there is Shoreham Power Station. One tall chimney. Capable of supplying 400MW continuously aside from maintenance shutdowns. Offshore lies the Rampion Wind Farm. 116 turbines of similar height to the Shoreham chimney spread out over some 70 sq km that so far have managed an average of about 33% of the nominal 400MW capacity, disturbing the view from Brighton and the iconic Seven Sisters. So I’d call that wind being at least 300 times as intrusive visually: more, because the turning blades catch the eye even when they are being powered to avoid brinelling of the bearings.
September 21, 2021
No one ever tells you the break-even point of windmills and solar panels…its somewhere between 15-25 years (no allowing for break down, maintenance nor poor weather)
They’re just not sustainable nor cost effective
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
What are the break-even points of a coal-powered-, a gas-powered- and nuclear-powered plant. Without those figures, your comparison is meaningless. The problem with you, guys, is that you talk and talk and talk about how bad renewables are and have never presented the equivalent figures accounting for extraction of coal, gas or uranium, its transport to the UK, the building of the various types of power stations, the cost of maintenance of these facilities, their possible impact on the job market, …
And that simply because most of these old-style power stations were in your landscape from youth. For once, make some meaningful comparisons.
September 21, 2021
Everyone knows that a shorter working week is one of the recent commands from the WEF.
It is all about the 4th Industrial Revolution ie taking away jobs.
Like the covid business shutdowns …a sort of stress testing. Jobs and incomes go to the wall.
And a very low universal income at the end of all this needless misery.
Left Wing spite enabled by oh-so-liberal, oh-so-caring, oh-so-virtue-signalling…. idiots!
September 21, 2021
What’s wrong with a shorter working week. Studies show people in offices are only productive for 60% to 65% of the time. In the public sector this drops to 50%. Might as well let people work shorter hours. It woul improve productivity enormously.
When have we ever seen a benefit from industrialisation or automation. Did petrol powered mowers mean gardeners work shorter hours? No, it means they have to mow more gardens to earn the same living.
September 21, 2021
I don’t see how you can believe your first paragraph and also your second?
This is about the Great Reset.
They will close the biscuit factory for several days a week.
That means poverty.
Especially when the true agenda takes hold.
No human factory workers but AI and eventually robots.
And many people surplus to requirements.
Remember what happened when they automated agriculture!
September 21, 2021
Good morning.
If our kind hosts forgives, one might get the impression that the this and the previous article on this subject had some sense of panic about them. It is not just that the lights may soon go out all across the UK but, that should they do so, the electoral hopes of the Conservative Party go with them. As mentioned previously by another poster (sorry cannot remember who), we are just two meals away from revolution.
Now you know how Cassandra must have felt.
September 21, 2021
As a key member of an anti wind campaigne group in Scotland we warned about all this years ago. We warned about the price rises, the lack of power when the wind wasn’t blowing, the reliance on other countries for energy, the folly of not having sufficient back up and the problems it would all cause with the grid. It’s all come about. Personally the sooner we have power cuts the better. It just might focus a few minds.
September 21, 2021
And in other news it is now confirmed what we all knew, namely previous comments on a US/U.K. trade deal were hubristic b.s.
Johnson is now spinning rapidly that it is about getting the right deal not a quick one. We don’t believe you.
September 21, 2021
Likewise countries like India-I doubt whether India will offer anyone a truly comprehensive FTA.
September 21, 2021
We have a positive trade balance with USA & a trading arrangement would be part of planned TTP membership.
September 21, 2021
‘we need to keep more back up generating capacity when there’s no wind’.
In effect, according to John and his party wind power (Green political ideology) should take precedence in public policy over tried and tested fossil fuel energy generation.
If I thought Tory MPs fervently believed this was the way forward then fine, I’d accept such a state of affairs, but we all know they’re playing a political game of green virtue signalling and to hell with the needs of our nation and its people. It is this appalling behaviour that Tory MPs think they can play our lives off against their pandering to the Green lobbyists that appear to have control over Tory party policy on this issue though such a pattern can be seen across most issues in which lobbyists now dictate Tory party policy rather than their MPS at conference.
Your party is harming people in order to pander to the various green, race and gender lobbies to secure pleasing headlines in the vile media
Stand up and tell Johnson where he can stick his green politics, a politics even he doesn’t believe in
The ‘anything for an easy life’ Tory party is destroying our nation
September 21, 2021
+1 it appears the only people that this government cares about are the noisy (very noisy) minorities, and the majority can be sacrificed on the altar of appeasement of those minorities. I hope the shiny halo is worth losing the majority vote.
September 21, 2021
Oh so true Dom. A fool can see what is going on and it stinks.
September 21, 2021
Interruption to gas supplies to houses won’t happen but it will be probably become increasingly expensive, which some will be unable to afford. However, gas central heating systems rely on mains electricity, without which they switch off – a fact not mentioned by the Minister yesterday.
It is likely that electrical load shedding may occur this winter and as has already happened in Germany, power-hungry UK industry’s will probably be first in line for cuts to protect house-holders i.e. the voters. Those with ‘smart’ meters may well also be in the firing line when load shedding happens.
My solution is having set up a decent 12 volt battery and 1kW inverter to power my internet router, TV, lighting in one room and gas central heating systems for several hours if needed in the event of a prolonged power cut. An inconvenient arrangement to activate but much better than sitting at home in the dark and cold.
September 21, 2021
@ Martyn G
“My solution is having set up a decent 12 volt battery and 1kW inverter to power my internet router, TV, lighting in one room and gas central heating systems for several hours if needed in the event of a prolonged power cut”
So I’m not the only one with a similar setup! I also have a couple of generators, sealed jerry cans of fuel, and various battery chargers to keep things going. My vehicle fuel tanks will also be topped up regularly while this government sanctioned lunacy goes on…
September 21, 2021
I’d like to do that. Could you explain the wiring please? If I have a car battery and inverter next to my fuse board – and the power goes out – do you throw the main switch (so the power you put in doesn’t head out of the house) and then take pairs of wires from the inverter to either side of the trips on the circuits you want to maintain?
September 21, 2021
If you aren’t qualified yourself hire a proper electrician to fix it for you. It can get dangerous if you don’t know what you are doing.
September 21, 2021
Maybe all those MPs opposed to fracking can suggest a solution ?
September 21, 2021
Roy – by the time an MP has come up with a plan about fracking it will be on a list for a meeting to be talked about – it will be next summer – and there will be millions more migrants living in hotels here, paid for by us – while they sue us for not keeping them warm and fed.
September 21, 2021
Roy, I could but I don’t think they would like it.
September 21, 2021
Here’s a related story of our rulers’ green virtue signalling running ahead of our capacity to implement it. This relates to new vehicle regulations in London which make older petrol and diesel cars prohibitively expensive to keep from next month.
“Drivers hoping to go electric before the ultra-low emission zone expansion next month face waiting lists of up to a year for new vehicles. Demand for battery electric vehicles has increased by more than 30 per cent in the past year but a global shortage of semiconductors has meant manufacturers are struggling to meet demand. Used car dealerships are also reporting a “massive” increase in demand for ULEZ-compliant cars, with prices soaring and stock issues at some dealers.”
The Times reports that some second-hand cars are now significantly more expensive than an identical new model because of the waiting list for new cars.
This is government policy though isn’t it, force fewer people to use cars by massively increasing the price.
September 21, 2021
I am inclined to agree. I am undecided if they are myopically stupid, insane or just plain evil.
September 21, 2021
At the time of the Coalition government, I quipped, unthinkingly, that Rowan Atkinson would do a better job than the Energy Secretary of the day – and then I looked at Rowan’s Wiki entry, and saw that he would.
Are Green levies imposed on gas sales? If so, we could all do with a holiday from them.
September 21, 2021
Indeed, cheap, reliable & on demand energy is needed. We have lots of fracking capacity and loads of coal if needed. Alas we have net “zero religion” group thin fools in charge and parliament is stuffed with these moronic virtue signallers.
You say The Business Secretary knows enough economics … well perhaps- but he clearly has zero grasp of energy, co2, energy economics, energy intermittency… I have heard him say idiotic things on these topic. Listen to the Saudis Arabia of wind Spectator Podcast – propaganda really.
Gas in the US 1/4 of the cost as in the UK can we have that too please?
September 21, 2021
The simple fact is politicians cannot resist tinkering around with our way of life, and social engineering for political idealism. They seem fixated by big grand design projects, but always seem to forget the normal and more important run of the mill boring stuff, that keeps the Country running, and the people safe and secure.
Complication is King !
Just take a look back at how many staff the government needs to operate the systems it has put in place, one after another, after another for decades, then tinkered with them again, and again, and again, until they have morphed into the huge inefficient departments that consume £Billions and £Billions of taxpayers money.
A hundred years ago we ruled a Quarter off the World with just 20,000 civil servants, with not a computer between them. Now we have 20,000 pages of rules just on taxation for our own small Country.
If you thought purchasing PPE was an expensive exercise, just wait until the cost of providing enough energy for our future needs is added up.
September 21, 2021
+10
September 21, 2021
Seconded
September 21, 2021
@alan jutson +1 ‘neglect of duty’ in keeping the country safe and secure comes to mind. Isn’t that the ONLY thing they were voted into office to do
September 21, 2021
Agree
Its also comical that our PM is shouting at the UN to reduce co2 while at home our ministers are shouting to increase co2 for our food industry….utter madness
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
How many excess deaths this winter from the elderly not being able to heat their homes due to supply or prices? Will Covid return and fortunately hide the statistics.
Leaving the EU for this poster was about becoming more self-sufficient, unfortunately for many it was further licence to become more globalist and source “cheaper” supplies from abroad. The problem with that is we become beholden to the whims of others and as others become more affluent those whims become ever more self-centred.
We should have a choice but your government will continue to muddle on with no change in direction.
September 21, 2021
@Narrow Shoulders – a Government that ensures the reduction of the pensioner comes to mind. Those already retired that didn’t work for the State and after 30 years of contribution receive just £137.60 per week – let them freeze rings out in No 10, ‘we must sacrifice the old on the alter of vanity and the new green god’.
September 21, 2021
NS – ofcourse Covid will return – AND flu – they forgot it last year and a lot less people died of it – once that was mentioned they remembered to put it on the list this year.
September 21, 2021
This is an interesting article. However, it basically describes the failure of governments since the privatisation of the energy industry to secure our energy supplies, particularly the failure to arrange the timely replacement of our fleet of Magnox and AGR nuclear power stations.
Leaving the energy industry and the QUANGO OFGEM to manage the security of our energy supply has now demonstrably failed, particulary once Centrica was allowed to close their Rough gas storage facility in June 2017. It is possible that this winter SoS Kwarteng may be forced to re-nationalise the energy industry in order to keep the nation fed, warm and the lights on. Implementing energy price caps may be the beginning. Now that the mendacious Johnson has denied that there will be problems, you know that we are really in the shite.
The fossil fuel producers, particulary Putin’s GAZPROM, have seen the renewable energy writing on the wall and have decided to extract the maximum value from their assets by holding us all to ransom this winter.
We must find – and rapidy implement – a solution to the utility scale storage of renewable energy. The very good YouTube channel “Just Have A Think” has proposed a number of feasible solutions. Kwarteng and the greencrap posters here should have a look at it.
September 21, 2021
@Sakara Gold. The only problem with privatisation is those (those in Government) that as a contradiction rather than let market forces dictate they become the ones that dictate, manipulate and distort it. How can there be an open market in the UK when foreign virtually nationalised industries get to control the market. The political will and direction of UK energy is in the hands of foreign Governments we have never and cant vote for.
Not forgetting QUANGO’S are just jobs for the unaccountable pals that have failed elsewhere
September 21, 2021
According to the late Prof Sir David MacKay in his book Sustainable Energy Without the Hot Air, in which he analyzed the possible storage of electricity in the UK, there is no way to store enough for more than a few hours. If massive amounts of hydrogen were produced and stored maybe a day, but then storing natural gas would be much more practical and far cheaper. He favoured building lots of nuclear and running it all the time. Using storage heaters as the French do and we did in the 60s would be a fraction of the cost of heat pumps and high grade insulation.
September 21, 2021
In ten years all but one of our existing nuclear stations will have to close. The overcomplicated Hinkley station may be operating if they avoid the disastrous mistakes of similar EPRs in France and Finland. Everywhere else in the world they are building Korean, Japanese, Russian and Chinese approved simpler nukes and the average build time to running is seven years with lower costs.
September 21, 2021
Fossil fuels are going to be with us for a long time yet.Russia is taking advantage of its plentiful and cheap sources of energy(hydro and nuclear as well as oil and gas)and plentiful and cheap supplies of other feedstocks to develop and expand a whole raft of energy intensive,export oriented,industries-aluminium,fertilisers,cement,pulp & paper,assorted chemicals supported by it’s proximity to the rapidly growing markets of Asia and a rapidly evolving network of logistical links to those markets.European exporters won’t be able to compete.In the meantime it’s great business for German(and to a lesser extent Italian and French)process equipment suppliers.
Joint Russia-ASEAN investment projects tripled last year and a development roadmap for the next five years has been adopted; Vietnam is now also proposing the creation of a Free Trade Zone between ASEAN and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
Another interesting development from earlier this year,mentioned in International Forestry Industries journal:”Russia’s proposed log export ban in 2022 will have a far reaching impact on global forest products markets.”
To stimulate development of a timber processing industry in it’s far east,Russia(which exported 15m m3 of logs in 2020-c12% of global total) is banning the export of unprocessed roundwood logs.China it’s largest customer is having to source elsewhere,no doubt adding to the large upward pressure in timber prices seen over the past year.
September 21, 2021
Sakara, Rolls Royce have an answer , having developed small atomic domestic electricity generators from their submarine power units. I read that about nine would cover the countries needs.
We have frackable gas reserves in the North West. We need to develope them rapidly. Some would have you believe that fracking causes earthquakes. I would point out from personal experience that the North West is and has been subject to naturally occuring earthquakes since long before fracking was thought of.
We have two basic problems. A vociferous nimby minority who have made protest a way of life ever since Greenham Common. They need to be taught that their way of subverting democracy comes at a price. The second is weak , ill informed, technically lacking politicians and civil servants who will get their answer in 2024.
September 21, 2021
You say “We must find – and rapidly implement – a solution to the utility scale storage of renewable energy.” indeed and while we are at an engine that works without any fuel would be useful and some negative gravity material to help aircraft fly!
Storing electrical energy is very expensive indeed and a very energy wasteful process too. It is far more sensible and cheaper to generate electricity as needed from gas, coal, nuclear, hydro. The laws of physics and chemistry are what they, you can demand new solutions at the drop if you like – but you will rarely get them unless the laws of physics are adjusted or some massive new discovery made (such are practical fusion). Anyway only 20% of our energy needs are for electricity, most is fuel for heating and transport. Plus technically there is no such thing as “renewable” energy nor is there any such thing as zero C02 energy.
September 21, 2021
It’s what happens when you let an hysterical teenage girl dictate energy policy.
September 21, 2021
But Michael Gove thinks she’s wonderful.
September 21, 2021
Policy is this country is dictated by hysterical old farts.
September 21, 2021
If you want a prize example of hysteria, then just read some of the screeching comments here, from right wing types who seem, frankly, plain unhinged.
“Reds under the beds” is nowhere near it – they imagine marxists in every fold in the curtains and behind every pot plant.
September 21, 2021
Dear Sir John–Can it be that our Government in closing far too much gas storage cannot distinguish between hoped-for low storage requirements in 30 years’ time and the definitely large requirements, albeit spasmodic, requirements of right now? Even the good ship Venus had a plan, viz When the wind wouldn’t blow, and the ship wouldn’t go, they got Carter the f–ter to start her.
September 21, 2021
Sir John, I hope you have read the overwhelmingly positive responses from CH readers to your article yesterday, and have also noted how many readers regret that you are not on the Government Front Bench.
September 21, 2021
Never mind the front bench, leader more like. The boys have had their chances and they are found to be wanting.
September 21, 2021
The UK’s unique situation is self inflected by Governments and the HoC neglecting their first duty ‘To keep us safe an secure’. That is their primary function.
In a modern world the core to a future is the energy that drives the economy, in the UK we have the resources, the no-how and the ability to ensure this. What we don’t have is a Political Class/Leadership that cant get passed its own ego. A ‘virtue signal’ that punishes the people of the UK while the world marches on is the policy of lunacy.
If 70% of the Worlds pollution is created by those that are not participating in our PM’s ‘grandstanding gestures’, the PM is consigning us to the stone age. Even with that this Government is not intending to have the UK keep pace with competitor nations, but to get so far ahead of them that it crucifies a population on the alter of their own personal ego.
‘Its the economy stupid!’ no energy security no economy.
September 21, 2021
“In recent years I have been wearing my keyboard out raising with Ministers … the issue of our need for more reliable electrical power to keep the lights on” – doesn’t this prove that you are being completely IGNORED and that the government has no intention of correcting course and doing the right thing? Why do you waste your time in a party that refuses to take your advice?
And what about that meeting Kwarteng promised you? Has it materialised yet? If not, what is he waiting for – the end of the crisis? When the pressure is off him and he can just fob you off, promising to ‘look into’ your ideas while actually intending to do nothing.
As for price controls, I see your point, but the other side of the coin is that the public must be protected from prohibitive fuel costs. As should industry. The way to square the circle is not to rely on imports whose cost we cannot control. We need our own gas supplies, and electricity too. We need to be 100% self-sufficient. But this is not government policy. Until you solve that the problem will remain, and the Conservative government will continue to be the cause, not the solution.
The sooner this government is kicked out the better. Anyone, and I do mean anyone, must surely be better. After all, they couldn’t be worse!
September 21, 2021
Keep the lights on? Well that’s destroyed your governments energy policy then.
September 21, 2021
Logically you should also speak out against the insane policy of multiplying the population via mass immigration. Our leaders have almost got through another year of unchecked ‘illegal’ immigration across the Channel by pie-in-the-sky promises of ‘action’ to head off protests until the winter storms arrive and they can claim that there is no longer a problem.
September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
Dear Mr. Redwood,
COP26 starts in 5 or 6 weeks and our host Boris Johnson will be oh so keen to demonstrate his green credentials to the assembled faithful and show how the UK is leading the way to a sustainable future!
The Business Secretary will, therefore, do precious little – paralysed as he is by the glorious mess that is the government’s energy strategy and by the reception the government might receive at COP26. After all, in advance of Boris’ big day out, it would not be a good look to be burning more coal, storing more gas and extracting more oil just when you are about to exhort others to save the planet.
So, the UK government will build more windmills and keep its fingers crossed.
September 21, 2021
Your title confirms just how inadequate our fuel policy has been for at least the past twelve years. It would seem to be a legacy of our membership of the EU and the continuation of that mindset ever since we left. Was it a rearguard response by a remain government and civil service. Overlay that with the insanity of our chosen route to going green. The aim is laudable but the method is ill thought out by people who think dictat is the chosen path. Had we evolved a sensible energy policy the current gas market shortage would be no more than a blip that was readily containable.
Consider the irony of the green fascists screaming their mantras on the evils of CO2, and then the sudden shortage of this devil gas that is restricting meat and vegetables on our supermarket shelves. Is it impossible to retrieve CO2 from the underground sink holes to which we have committed much of it, or was that all fantasy too.
On the broader palette of UK governance please tell me of anything the government does well. As a private enterprise they would be out of business in no time. As shareholders in GB Ltd, how much longer are we expected to tollerate our politicians and their civil servants as they persist in acting as a permanent sea anchor.
September 21, 2021
The shortages are caused significantly by Brexit.
Why are you all too gutless to admit this? It’s not as though anybody thinks your Brexit is going well.
September 21, 2021
From the MsM – Basically summing up our PM, our leader, on his vanity excursion to the US, he tells a retired US Citizen that lives in the US he must pay more tax in the UK. This while he punishes those that are trapped under his Dictatorships in the UK – were are his priorities?
September 21, 2021
The reason for our “desperate shortage of energy” is simply the acceptance by TPTB of the Marxist CAGW scam.
The science is definitely not “settled”. Ask any climate activist to explain why the Earth started to warm after the last ice age 22,000 years ago and long before there were any man-made CO2 emissions.
The Marxists are using CAGW to bring about Western economic decline and social unrest as a means to revolution and power.
Unfortunately there is also a second group at work promoting CAGW who see subsidised “green” energy production, energy shortages, interrupted power supplies and rationing etc. as an opportunity to make a lot of money.
September 21, 2021
Sir John
You make all the right noises but when are you and the small number of sensible MPs going to say that Enough is Enough and actually do something for our Country and end the current lunacy?
I sense from the critical posts on here that you’re defending the indefensible
Reform UK would you be bolstered by your presence
September 21, 2021
This crisis was predicted long ago by Engineers but politicos like fudge, fog and fear instead.
Ironic that New Labour, 2 Jags Prescot and big Ed bequeathed this.
September 21, 2021
Excellent.
I wonder also how much energy the UK generates from recycling waste?
Recycling HDPE and PET plastics has proven to be more energy-efficient than producing those plastics new as well in the USA, do we do this? To what extent?
How much metal do we recycle?
We separate out our waste but collectively as a Country how much energy does it generate? Are we in the top of the world league for recycling and energy creation from waste?
What have our top ten UK universities contributed to this issue in the past two decades? Have any of their research proposals and reports come to fruition? How much did they receive from the State to make suggestions, how much was ignored?
September 21, 2021
The energy problem is clearly the fault of Tory pensioners spreading Covid who voted for Brexit.
Agreed Andy?
September 21, 2021
In a time when there is so much conflict and uncertainty in the world, it is madness to rely on the good will of other countries for anything, let alone something as fundamental as energy.
The real irony for me was yesterday’s announcement by senior people in food retail talking about potential empty shelves due to a shortage of carbon dioxide. Then our PM banging on to all who would listen about reducing carbon dioxide. I think we need to put the green agenda on the back burner until the economic situation has recovered post covid. Suspend Green taxes until we have capacity to make and store our own energy.
September 21, 2021
We live on an island of coal and gas, surrounded by a sea of oil and yet the UK is a hostage to foreign energy supply, world energy markets and prisoner to renewable and the pursuit of the green revolution
Stop using the term ‘energy mix’ which politicians use for the pursuit of green endeavours, the only model that is sustainable is the ‘tri-energy’ including nuclear, gas and coal
September 21, 2021
Just had in an estimate, (not a quotation)
To install an Air Source heat pump to our house £10,000-£15,000, a ground source heat pump £25,000 – £35,000, those costs are without any other modifications to the present heating/pipework system or radiators and they will not give us a water temperature which we have at the moment.
We presently pay £800 per year for gas and £1,00 per year for electricity.
Why on earth would I wish to change what I have now, given the estimated life of a heat pump is no more than 20 years after which a new replacement would be required.
Why on earth does the Government think a subsidy to purchase such is a good idea, its utter madness !.
September 21, 2021
Currently the only technology capable of providing the country with independent and reliable energy is nuclear fission.
Nuclear produces no CO2 emissions, has the lowest deaths/KWhr and requires a fraction of the area required for either wind or solar per KWhr, including the space to store nuclear waste.
There are great technological gains yet to be made with new types of fuel, such as Thorium, and with the re-processing of old nuclear waste to produce new nuclear fuels. Also the development of SMRs.
All of which can provide us with very valuable export potential.
Why is the Government not pursuing this technology?
September 21, 2021
There was a very interesting interview on Farage GBNews earlier this week with Clive Moffatt who is an energy expert. He advised the government to have more gas storage facilities and contingencies in place in case the wind dropped but was ignored. It seems that ministers only listen to experts when they say what they want them to say. Anything that isn’t about achieving net-zero is ignored.
September 21, 2021
Off topic, interviewed on the Irish station RTE Radio 1 yesterday, Gordon Brown vowed that he and others will continue to work to get us back in the EU. From 08.50 here:
https://www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/clips/22007143/
September 21, 2021
It is inevitable that we will rejoin the EU. I told you this in 2016.
September 21, 2021
Boris Johnson with his (fake laissez-faire) economic and energy policy fence sitting, along side his seemingly totally rigid devotional worship of both equality and climate ‘group-think’, has now become a danger to the very fabric of the country. Given one or the other, on their own, a country might be able to muddle through but both together is economic (and perhaps social) suicide for any capitalist economy.
The Minister of Sate at BEIS says “there will be no three-day week this winter”, true, we are in danger of having a zero-day week this winter, and it won’t be due to CV19 restrictions.
Boris has got to go! I might dislike the Thatcher era, I might hate the Trump era, but either would be an improvement on the Boris era – heck even the Heath era would be an improvement…
September 21, 2021
I note the govt appears to be ruling out the (re)nationalisation of these essential utilities or other keystone supply companies (such as certain other gases & chemicals) but instead suggest they might provide govt backed loans, meaning tax payers are on the hook should the loans not be repaid, so once again a Tory govt chooses to nationalise capitalist losses – the left-wing media will have a field day….
September 21, 2021
I fear this government just isn’t listening to good advice – It shuns logic for ideology, and worst of all it breaks its own rules and promises with great pomposity, as though it were our fault anyway.
September 21, 2021
It’s good to see we are putting in an interconnector between the UK and Norway. Norway has a surplus of hydroelectricity which we will be able to buy when the wind drops and it is also a friendly country, unlike France.
September 21, 2021
Reduce uneccesary consumption…let’s turn off the motorway lights, that blaze away for 16hrs lighting up empty highway..or least switch off/ remove every other one.
The planning of motorway lighting is still in the 1960’s when most vehicles had 6 volt lights..now that have retina burning LED’s ..so is there any need for lighting at all ?? apart from at junctions.
September 21, 2021
SJR – you ask why Germany has been ignoring finger-wagging from Trump and Biden, and looking after its own energy supply interests? Because that’s what Germany does, and that’s what we don’t do in this country, look after our interests.
The German media aren’t giving the gas crisis so much prominence, in fact they’re reporting on the crisis as something happening in Britain.
September 21, 2021
The reason that the germans aren’t concerned about gas shortages is because they are on a fixed price contract for gas which is about 1/4 of the current open price and the Russians are fully honouring the contract.
September 21, 2021
I’ve been commenting on this site for a number of years about hydro power but nothing ever happens.It’s obvious to anyone with common sense that hydro will produce lots of cheap electricity but why will the government not act? Oh I know why,I mentioned common sense,this appears to be sadly lacking in Parliament.
Why are we not fracking?Is it because we have a few thousand people who are against it and they make far more noise than the rest of us.
If we build hydro stations and start fracking we are reliant on no one and would never need to have the issues we have now plus it will be much cheaper.End of moan,for now!!
September 21, 2021
The main concern regarding energy will be the thousands of migrants arrived at Dover are all nice, warm, fed and looked after in their hotels – – while WE – who have to pay for thir bills there – turn the heating down in our own homes. WE built our country up – – and the rest of the world now just arrive – and our govt makes US pay for them to stay here. As more and more arrive – – there will only be ONE end result.
Glad I won’t be here to watch it.
September 21, 2021
Don’t worry, Mr Kwarteng, has a first in Classics and History from Oxford, so he’s just the right person to be in charge of this.
September 21, 2021
Think back to 2017, not long after we had voted to escape from the clutches of the EU and take back control of our own destiny.
While the hedonistic fog of sovereignty drifted away Centrica (aka British Gas) was busy decommissioning the countries larges gas storage facility eager to sell it off for redevelopment.
To add to the fire we also bid adieu to the European Atomic Energy Community which saw the quick exit of Hitachi from our national nuclear expansion and delays in Hinkley Point C.
We then found ourselves absolutely reliant on power from the French and its amazing over-developed and mostly state owned nuclear power program until a “fire” on the UK side of the cross-channel supply link scuppered the feed.
You blame “Successive governments” but remember YOU and your ERG chums pressed for Brexit even thought it was blindingly obvious we were not prepare.
September 21, 2021
Dear Sir John
Sorry to say, you don’t get what you don’t pay for. As true at home as in Westminster.
Collectively you MPs have and do live on BS and now the chicken are home to roost. We have no truly clean sources of energy, only some less bad sources. Politicians will always find siren voices who in return for money and favour will declare coal is OK – it’s not. Everything has disadvantages – get used to it.
I am afraid a reliance on SPADS and BS has got us into this mess. I suggest you reinstate the Civil Service and let them run the show. You MPs can keep your meddling hands off and do as you are advised by experts. You won’t like it but the truth sometimes hurts – collectively you are not much good.
September 21, 2021
I’ve just watched Boris being interviewed by Beth Rigby….It really is time for the men in grey suits to step in
September 21, 2021
Awful wasn’t it?All bluster and evasion.And not for the first time.
September 21, 2021
Sir John,
It was incompetence leading to a 3 day week which resulted in the end of the Heath Tory government. The lesson should be that getting the country into crisis management rarely does well in the polls.
Equally for Labour ” crisis what crisis?” did it for Callaghan!
The government needs to get a grip and get out of crisis mode ASAP.
September 21, 2021
Great news! Government will get CO2 production going again soon. How? By grovelling to CF Industries which is US owned and offering them our money to cover any losses.
They produce 60% of our CO2 vital needs – a monopoly. I call that a strategic requirement and should be in our ownership but as with many others the Tories are happy to sell our country and its assets for foreign money. No doubt Sir John is also happy about it being a big fan of ‘foreign investment’. Will we get the money back? I suspect no we will not.
September 21, 2021
I SAY AGAIN!!! Why are we not going full speed ahead to develop tidal power which is totally reliable????? A German Institute has published a study which shows that when large numbers of wind turbines are grouped together the power of the wind is reduced by 80% compared to that obtained by a single turbine standing on its own. So much for wind farms! Also average worldwide wind speeds have been reducing for decades. None of this would apply to tidal power. Even if it is more expensive to set up ??? it would cover this by greater efficiency.