The problems with the single market

There are still those who regret our absence from the EU single market, and who wrongly confuse it with free trade. The EU single market was instead a catch of regulations and controls which proved to be very damaging to large swathes of UK industry and business. Its Common Fishing Policy denuded our seas of fish and drove us from self sufficiency with good exports into import dependence. The common energy policy was driving us into import dependence on interconnectors for gas and electricity when as an independent country we could easily be self sufficient. In our first decade in the common market our car industry halved under the weight of tariff free competition from the continent, and our large nationalised steel industry with five huge integrated plants lost market share and came under pressure to start a big closure programme. Meanwhile the business services area where we were strong was not opened up to benefit us in return.
There are also those who seem to think our exit from the EU was mainly to secure free trade deals with other countries, and who now complain that there is no immediate prospect of an individually tailored US/UK Free Trade Agreement. The EU never had one yet our trade with the US is strong, growing and in surplus . This shows that whilst Free Trade Agreements are nice to have and can add something, the core of trade occurs under WTO rules anyway. We trade with the USA and with the EU as most favoured nations under WTO rules. It is more likely the UK will be an early joiner of the TPP, to be followed by US membership, thereby adding a freer trade proposal to our bilateral trade with America.
The main aim of leaving the EU was to restore our right to self government. I always stated that the gains would depend on how we use the freedoms, and never suggested the main point was to extend the range of free trade agreements, nice though that might be and likely though it was. The government has done a good job in negotiating trade deals so far, to the point where Mr Macron is incandescent with rage about our latest Australian agreement. The EU has got to learn now we are independent they cannot control us or reverse decisions we make with others that they do not like.
Getting out of the EU was also to take control of our Borders, that’s a joke with the thousands that have invaded our shores so far this year even Hitler didn’t manage that, if the government don’t get a grip on the invading illegals then I’m afraid you might see people taking control themselves
As you say “I always stated that the gains would depend on how we use the freedoms” alas they are not being used very well at all. Boris has become a deluded, net zero CO2, tax increasing, high energy costs, borrow £billions and piss down the drain, every larger government and a regulate to death socialist. These policies combined with high energy prices will give us higher inflation, higher interest rates and will strangle the recovery.
It will also hugely deter investment in businesses, jobs and such things as “natural gas storage” as you discussed yesterday. Why invest in storage of gas if the idiotic government has a misguided net zero agenda? Better to farm the insane wind farm subsidies off the tax payer!
Agreed. Johnson is a squander bug (to borrow a word from the past) and he squanders other people’s (our) money. The country cannot afford such a PM.
The biggest problem for many was that the people who inflicted the biggest controls over our country were in positions that we could not remove them from, by the democratic process.
What is happening now in this country will in the fullness of time at the next General election dispell that what we have been subjected to we are totally supportive of. Unless our leader starts putting this country first, second and third and stop alĺ this trying to change the world with all its faults then he and the party he supposedly leads are going to reaĺly suffer I fear. So the answer to today’s post is as it has always ever been, the Prime Minister and his cabinet hold all the cards to ensure success of any change process. The only problem they are not playing the game as voted for and expected by the electorate.. Change real change has got to happen pretty damned fast to get the country back in the right direction.
The UK insurance market was the largest in Europe and the loss of access to Europe has been a disaster. Premium emanating from the EEA written into Lloyds ( about £4/5 bn) has to be Insured by a new entity “Lloyd’s Brussels “ ( and automatically Reinsured into London) .It is subject to Belgian licencing who took the view it was engaging in unauthorised insurance distribution back in April . Predictably the cost is extraordinary.
The UK is excluded from the EEA passporting scheme .Our own regularity bodies allowed an extension for inward Insurance under it .UK insurers ,are as we have seen excluded from Europe.
Again the costs are prohibitive in both directions.
London Insurance has many sectors but in terms of Europe which was fast growing area the UK is now the worst placed in Europe to locate any new venture.
Talk to anyone about what they actually know about and they will tell you the same story. Cost , lost opportunity ,and exclusion. I wonder if Sir John has the slightest idea what I am talking about ?
And we read today that the City has retained its European crown, indeed exports increased during the past three months and only second to New York in the global financial centres index.
Talk to anyone who knows about these things. Obviously not you.
The biggest problem with the single market is that it is based on the Napoleonic concept that ‘Nothing is allowed unless it is explicitly approved’.
This inevitably means:
– an enormous volume and complexity of regulations covering every detail of commercial activity which is very expensive to maintain, to implement and to enforce
– regulations cannot keep up with changes in demography, or technology, or external economics, such as the price of gas
– innovation is almost impossible as the regulators will not allow new products and processes until there is demonstrated demand and proven products
– special interest groups successfully lobby for loopholes and subsidies which become permanently embedded in obscure regulations
The common law principle that ‘Everything is allowed unless it is expressly prohibited’ doesn’t lead to anything like the same scale of problems. Yes the regulators are always playing catch-up behind the innovators, but that is as it should be. And special interest groups do lobby successfully, but with much simpler regulations it is harder to conceal vote-buying and corruption.
The sooner we replace EU regulations the better. But not with U.K. variations of the same regulations saying what is allowed. Just simple regulation saying what is prohibited
Indeed – can I legally buy a pound of delicious English cob nuts, plums, pears and apples yet at the market?
I have been buying in pounds and ounces for decades. Just ask for a pound of this or four ounces of that. The shopkeepers never argue. Why would they? The customer is always right.
The government’s idiotic ten point green crap plan debunked.
1. advancing offshore wind – worldwide under 2% of world human energy comes from wind and solar – so it is all rather irrelevant, being intermittent it needs fossil fuel back up (of very expensive storage) and large tax payer subsidies. Plus it needs much fossil fuel to build, install and maintain too.
2. driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen – hydrogen in a very expensive and inefficient way of storing energy not a source of energy. We have no hydrogen mines so get real. To make it you need near zero carbon electricity and we have none of that either. Huge amounts of energy are waste using electricity to make hydrogen and then to compress. store and use it.
3. delivering new and advanced nuclear power – well yes this would be good but Hinkley C was an appalling choice.
4. accelerating the shift to zero emission vehicles – well as there is no such thing as a zero emission vehicle (they are emissions elsewhere vehicles & often great emissions) this will be hard. Keeping your old ICE car actually saves far more CO2 than causing a new EV and Battery to be mined and manufactured in general.
5. green public transport, cycling and walking – human food is not a CO2 efficient fuel if it were we might usefully design cars to run of steak, chips and peas. We do not as it is a very CO2 and energy inefficient fuel to grow, package, butcher, freeze, transport & cook.
6 ‘jet zero’ and green ships – dream on mate range anxiety is far worse on planes than cars. Plus batteries are very heavy (so more energy needed to take off), do not hold much energy, depreciate rapidly and often burst into flames. As for green ships are we to return to sailing or are we to have nuclear ones?
7. greener buildings – insulation can sometime be worthwhile but often not cost effective and occasionally a disaster as with Grenville Tower and all the clad buildings hugely devalued.
8. investing in carbon capture, usage and storage – well this wastes load of the energy generated to capture and store the C02. Circa doubles the price of the electricity and pointless as C02 is net beneficial anyway.
9. protecting our natural environment – well OK you can have that one but more atmospheric CO2 plant, crop and tree food will green it nicely.
10. green finance and innovation – I assume this means higher taxes and money to be pissed down the drain on daft “green” projects like the moronic HS2.
Does anyone competent work for Boris or in his energy department or all they all daft PPE, Classics and History graduates?
I should have added public transport is generally not very low CO2 producing either. Once you consider track, stations, staffing, low general occupancy (outside rush hours), the longer indirect routes taken, the endless stopping and starting for buses, the end connections needed for trains …
The first problem is convincing the uncivil Serpents that we are out of the single market.
It’s time we ditched the Northern Ireland protocol and started policing our fishing grounds.
We could also pay fishermen to return the Channel invaders.
We should also embark on a policy for the public sector to buy British.
We’ve a long way to go.
4 out of 10 so far John.
+1 (but the fishermen & channel invaders not such a good plan). These people will stop getting into boats if and when it is made clear that they will never be allowed to stay. Just as people blocking motorways and roads will stop doing so if suitable criminal deterrents are used.
Alas no political will exists for this and the courts too often seem to be on the side of the criminals too.
Sorry do we have to say “fishers” now like “batters”!
Like with the French diesel submarine deal with Australia, a lot of the so called projects we have entered into are decades out of date. Being solo or tied to the EU would not have made a gnats difference to the decisions that have been taken. The answers are all in the hands of the government, deal with all the waste and when you think you have done enough, look again and again. It’s a never ending process. When companies got all their internal markets working and pulling together, the external customers receive customer service excellence and everybody prospers.
Which begs the question. “Why are RFAs for our navy built abroad” How was that be allowed to happen?
For me, the whole point of LEAVING the EU was that we would, once again, be able to do things that suit us, both internally and externally. We would also remove the excuse Ministers always used that, due to our membership of the ‘Stupid Club’ we could not do the things we wanted. That lame excuse has been removed and now they stand and fall on their own. It is called, ‘taking responsibility’.
One other such benefit of not being in the EU is, that whilst it was a bigger block of nations it was a block that basically split into two halves. The ‘givers’, and the ‘takers’. The ‘givers’ were always outnumbered by the takers and that the UK was always sidelined due to the Franco-German relationship / block vote that always saw us get a bad deal out of everything. Hence no Single Market on Services. The UK was, as was not always appreciated, just 1/28th of just one say. That is, at the WTO, it would be the EU Commission that would represent UK interests and not the UK itself. That has now changed. To me this and other matters are the first steps to becoming a more global player able to act for and on its own behalf. Pity we see so few in Westminster and Whitehall still wedded to the little EU, failing, or refusing to see, a bigger, better world is out their.
+++, but is a gone green conservative government equiped and manned to do it, for a waiting real conservative electorate. It went green with no mandate. As such you are in a mess in 2024.
@Mark B, + 1 Remember Barnier, (paraphrase)“no deal is done until all deals are done”
Has a full comprehensive deal been done with the EU? So lets have the straightforward WTO arrangement promised and be treated on the same terms as everyone else. The US without a trading agreement with the EU gets in comparison to the UK preferential treatment of Services and Banking
Dear Sir John,
Thank you and to the Brexit Spartan MPs who resisted Mrs May’s deal. We are deeply grateful for your steadfast actions and determination. God bless you all 🙏.
+1 We were so close to losing Brexit.
It doesn’t feel like winning.
the Sun HEADLINE today ‘We’re running on empty’.
Don’t these morons realise THEY create the panic buying?
All would be OK going according to WTO Rules if we could only revert back to the way we were in 1950’s 1960’s with merchant shipping galore and the vast array of overseas agencies structures we had in place then. If we could only revive the home ports we allowed to shutdown and have since turned into marinas for pleasure boats. Also according with WTO we see that nasty word ‘rules’ appearing again – and that’s not going to suit a lot of people either.
Sir John
Thank you, and three cheers for the Spartans.
I hope you guys keep up the fight its not finished yet. We need a UK Government that is for the UK and preferably ‘Conservative’
Although “… whilst Free Trade Agreements are nice to have and can add something..” that is of course not always so, as illustrated by the US-Australia deal (ample google links explaining).
Much more important is that we have things to sell that foreigners want to buy. When the BEIS has finished panicking about its neglect of energy security, perhaps it might think on that. Perhaps!
People in Peru aren’t interest in the ‘EU single market’ as it doesn’t effect them as a sovereign country not in their union nor signatories to the Lisbon treaty
People in Pembroke are just bemused by the concept and continued involvement of the EU following our brexit…they’re not sure if we’re still in or out of the EU
OT – From the MsM, Nuclear power is needed in Wales, according to The Times the government is now in discussions with US manufacturer Westinghouse. Previous owner of Westinghouse, oh yes, – The UK Government through British Nuclear Fuels Limited (BNFL). Sold by Gordon brown because the UK would never need Nuclear Power, and he needed the money to blow on his ego.
So yet again the UK Government punishes the taxpayer, having to pay twice over for the same!
In any sane Country you couldn’t make it up
Fuel tanker drivers are specialists often ex-military, they earn well above the immigration salary thresholds, Hoyer the company that is short pays between £46,000 and £56,000 pa + pension.
Sorry for being stooppid but why do we have to have trade “deals” anyway.
Surely every trade is a deal. Why do governments get involved?
Saw Channel 4 news last night and have seen BBC this morning and when interviewing people they are both desperate to blame Brexit for a shortage of lorry drivers and get frustrated when the major blame seems to be the shortage of driving tests over the past year due to Covid.
Could you answer a question please John?
When ALL the hotels are FULL of migrants. all here illegally, their bills being paid from our taxes, – – – then what? Don’t say it won’t happen.
THEY STILL COME – NONE ARE GOING BACK.
I’m glad you enjoyed your Spartans dinner last night. You deserved a little celebration. But how come you (as a group) are leaving the job half done, with Northern Ireland having been sold out and handed over to the EU, our fishermen having been betrayed and our borders open to an invasion of illegal migrants? Have you completely lost the spirit of rebellion? Have you no fight left in you? You need to finish the job!
Reply We are pressing on both these issues
Sir John,
There won’t be a Free Trade Agreement with the US while Biden/Harris are in the White House. But it doesn’t matter as we still trade with them.
Last night Max Keiser launched into another tirade against Brexit. This was triggered by the rise in fuel prices. Once again he wanted to demonstrate how much cleverer he is than 17.4 million people. Curiously he didn’t mention any of the downsides that you’ve listed. Although he is a former Wall Street Banker with a strong anti-British bias.
The UK PLC business model hasn’t changed for 7 decades, apart from a few tweaks left and right depending whom is in government, the model has worked relatively satisfactory…..but now all of a sudden, during the past 18mths and without consent our business model is being turned upside down and inside out
Renewables good, high tax good, immigration good, multiculturalism good, criminal rights good, acceptability of drug good, vanity projects good, house of lords good, building in flood plains good, BLM good, prioritising refugees good, anything green good, everything electric good, removing history & culture good, cycle lanes good, EU single market good and being woke is good
The trouble with the Single Market was the fact that we imported much more than we exported.
Successive governments have allowed so many companies to be bought by foreign owners or owners who stopped the assets at the cost of jobs and strategic production capacity. A major industrialised country with almost no steel industry. It’s been madness for decades.