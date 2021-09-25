Parliament, the people and Brexit: a rare retrospect

For years on this site I faced a barrage of criticism from some for staying with the Conservative party and not joining UKIP or later the Brexit party . I explained patiently that there could only be a Brexit if the Conservative party gave the people a referendum by using their majority in Parliament to do so. I always thought UKIP and the Brexit party would fail to win a single seat in a General election. I was wrong by just one seat in one election. I always told such lobbyists that we needed to do three very difficult things. The first was to make it Conservative policy to hold a referendum. The second was for the Conservatives to win a majority. The third was to win the referendum. We managed to do all three with all the left of centre opposition parties continuously and resolutely against and with some Eurosceptics decrying us.
I myself stood on a manifesto of wanting to persuade the Conservative party to adopt an EU referendum in the 2010 election, and in support of the national Conservative party Manifesto pledge for a referendum in the 2015 election.
The pressure to give people a vote and to let us make the case for exit began with the David Nuttall proposal for a referendum which Parliament voted down on 24th October 2011. 83 Conservatives supported that motion which was defeated by 483 votes to 111. The extent of rebellion against the Conservative three line whip shocked the government. The inner group advocating the referendum were grateful to David for fronting it. We wanted someone as the first name on the proposal the leadership could not decry as a “usual suspect”.
We gathered more support. By the time of the John Baron amendment to the Queen’s speech seeking a referendum bill in 2013 we had well over 100 supporters of a referendum and the government itself abstained. The opposition voted the proposal down by 277 to 130. As the PM came to see we were near to having a majority of the backbench party and were intent on a referendum he conceded, knowing his leadership could be challenged by us if he did not grant one. It became official Conservative policy to let the people choose. The offer of a referendum helped the Conservatives to win a majority in 2015. We did not threaten the PM and wanted to help him win the election. He saw for himself the logic of the building support for a referendum.
When Mrs May shifted her stance from wanting to get Brexit done to accepting advice from a UK establishment that was determined to water down or thwart Brexit by negotiating us back in via another Treaty, many Conservatives rebelled. The first Meaningful vote on her bad deal was defeated by a massive 230 votes.
This week I was reminded of the significance of the third so called Meaningful Vote on Mrs May’s proposed Withdrawal Agreement. Against great pressure to back the government 28 Conservative MPs rebelled again against a three line whip. The resulting defeat led to Mrs May’s resignation, the election of Mr Johnson and the 2019 election needed to bring Parliament’s view on Brexit more in line with the public.
None of my Eurosceptic critics on this site have ever acknowledged that we did pull off those three difficult tasks, and did not see that we always needed votes in Parliament to do these things. It is always possible for those who do not share power or need to compromise to shout from the sidelines what is the best answer, but to get something done you need votes in Parliament. The tragedy was it needed a change of leadership and a change of Parliament to get Parliament to do what the public had voted for in the referendum. And Yes, there are still things to do to sort out the NI issue and the fishing.
September 25, 2021
And here we are now, critical shortages of truck drivers and care workers, fruit and veg rotting in the fields, fuel crisis and it,s not even winter yet, red tape for our exporters, inward investment plummeting, firm after firm moving HQ out of the UK to the continent, a PM laughed at globally and Northern Ireland split from GB. Hearty congratulations Mr Redwood, you did indeed get your Brexit!
September 25, 2021
Non sequiturs. Troll.
September 25, 2021
+1
Well spotted!
September 25, 2021
Indeed, Teresa, but at least John affirms here conclusively that brexit is utterly and wholly a Conservative project, and owned completely by them, whether it be the official party to which he belongs or its provisional wings of ukip, the brexit party or whatever.
Now their voters and commentator thralls equally need to own up to the devastation that they have unleashed upon the country and on its people.
September 25, 2021
The next thing will be a shortage of power brought in by conservative government slavishly following EU dictate and a born again tree hugger rushing headlong into net zero.
We had Millipede this week remonstaring against government energy policy when ge was the one who instigated the Climate Change Act.
September 25, 2021
Teresa, just where are the 6 million EU citizens who have applied for residency and why are there the same shortage in France, Germany, Italy and the USA.
September 25, 2021
‘And Yes, there are still things to do to sort out the NI issue and the fishing.’
The really worry is that Boris Johnson is far too weak to address these issues. Lord Frost will make statements to mollify critics but nothing will happen.
Johnson rushed his agreement through without allowing time to discuss it in parliament but knowing full well there were major flaws. He will continue to bluff for as long as he can.
September 25, 2021
Patting yourself on the back while our economy crashes thanks to Brexit trade barriers. The UK keeps finding new feet to shoot itself in. The Conservatives used to belueve in free trade, it’s just a shouty nationalist rabble now, Margaret would be appalled
September 25, 2021
Nationalists!!??
Scarcely.
September 25, 2021
Good morning, and thank you Sir John for your efforts.
I think many here recognised said efforts after the vote in 2016 and said so. But that was a long time ago and memory fades.
The main achievement of both the UKIP and BREXIT Parties were that they kept the EU and an EU Referendum in the public consciousness whereas, in other parties, including your own, it was a side issue at best.
David Cameron and others thought they could win a referendum on the EU by scaring the hell out of us but, as events proved, the reality outside the Westminster and Whitehall bubble was different. The governments of the past totally miscalculated the amount of EU immigration into the country and the effect on ordinary people’s lives. Not jobs, but schools doctors surgeries and the like, we were slowly being overrun and life was changing for the worst. To be fair, David Cameron did try to do something about it but, the EU Members were not interested and they too misunderstood the depth of feeling in the UK.
I mentioned in an earlier piece this week what David Cameron considered his greatest achievement as PM. Naturally it was what ‘he’ wanted and not what we voted for, which was really rather sad, as history I think will remember him as being the father, albeit a rather reluctant one, of the UK’s Referendum on the EU. And, sadly, like all reluctant fathers, he did a runner as soon as his bastard was born and left it to others to bring it up. Even sadder, like some Dickensian play, it was not to be a happy upbringing with all the dark characters (Remainers) involved but, like said plays, let us hope that there is a better ending and moral to be leaned.
We, the people, place our trust and faith in others in hope that they will act in and for our best interests. From 2016 and up until 2019 this was clearly not the case. Hopefully, and despite recent events not proving to give much hope, we will start to see much better. Time will of course tell.
September 25, 2021
UKIP may not have won seats in Parliament, but it was they who proved the electorate wanted to leave the EU, both in the GE and the EU elections. I am 100% certain we would never have obtained a referendum without UKIP.
The Conservatives (as a whole) have NOT covered themselves in glory. They have proven that a small number of them (such as yourself) support both leaving the EU – and democracy – but the rest support neither and any support they may display is merely self interest in order to retain their seat. I suspect that the majority in Parliament would totally ignore the electorate, if they could.
Trust in politicians is at an all time low, and deservedly so.
September 25, 2021
A far narrower margin wanted to Leave the European Union than wanted and – still do want – e.g. the re-nationalisation of our utilities, and many other things, and until the right wing media hysteria about it, it wasn’t even an issue either.
So why were the Conservatives willing to abandon representative democracy in favour of a plebiscite for this one thing but for none of the others?
Do you think that it might just have anything to do with the huge power grab by them that it would facilitate?
September 25, 2021
Spot on ‘Shirley M’
Ukip/Brexit party could have won seats but they stood down in constituencies (over 300 I believe) so that the Conservatives would win a majority in the GE, once the promise to ‘get Brexit done’ was made.
September 25, 2021
How can they expect trust when they promise not to increase taxes and to keep the triple lock in the manifesto and rat on them both and with vast tax increase too. JR and an honourable handful voted against. The tax increases will not even work to raise more tax from the current hugely over taxed position anyway.
Starmer was actually right in saying (some people) will have to work six to nine hours to recover the £20 of benefit they are about to lose. Meanwhile in the lords they get £305 (15+ times as much) a day tax free just for signing in. Why exactly do we have different tax rules for different people. Why to do people get subsidised state housing if they earn more than other people who do not? Why do veterans escape some NI? Surely tax laws should be the same for all.
September 25, 2021
I for one have always respected your stance regarding this Gordian Knot of an issue but even those who follow politics from afar can see that the fundamental reason Cameron offered the British people a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU was to neutralise the electoral threat from Farage, UKIP (Brexit Party) though of course it cannot be denied that internal party pressure from Eurosceptic MPs played a significant part in corralling Cameron in the appropriate direction.
In a practical sense, Quasi-Brexit has delivered even less personal freedoms now we’ve entered into a new era of State control that is becoming more oppressive and interventionist on an almost daily basis. Yes, this is global push to eradicate the libertarian ideal started with the sinister demonisation of Trump by dark forces but it has become a direct threat to all that cherish our most divine right to challenge all and everyone with the power of speech. Your party working with Labour and their allies across the State are strategically and deliberately eradicating that civil opposition and that is utterly shameful
The UK as a civil nation is dead. Material trade and the economy are not adequate replacements for loss of voice, identity and culture
The Marxists in both parties will not destroy my identity
Reply Mr Cameron like me though UKIP would not win a single seat, so UKIP did not get us the referendum. It happened as I describe and I was at the crucial meetings with Cameron over the evolution of our pressure for a referendum. UKIP was not in the room as they had no votes in Parliament or in a Conservative leadership election.
September 25, 2021
Let us not forget …
The fear of losing seats to Labour because UKIP would take a lot of votes from the Tories is what got us the referendum. If UKIP had not won the most votes in the EU 2014 election, we would never have got the referendum.
Reply Ironically pro EU Conservatives like Cameron and May never took European Parliament elections seriously.
September 25, 2021
Given FPTP voting you were JR quite right to stay in the Conservative party they were the only hope (even if they are, and are still, stuffed with Libdim remainers).
Cameron would surely never have promised a referendum without UKIP. Cameron showed he was a wrong’un when the threw his first election by ratting on his cast iron promise and this failing to get a majority. He was also idiotic to recommend his sick joke “thin gruel” renegotiation and grossly negligent to fail to prepare for both outcomes, to pin himself to remain and to abandon ship like a spoilt child when he lost. His Greensill “dealing” appalling too. What dreadful Conservative PMs we have had Heath, Major, Cameron, May and now the turncoat now green crap, tax to death socialist Boris.
September 25, 2021
“And Yes, there are still things to do to sort out the NI issue and the fishing.”
I would suggest there are things to sort out everywhere: border customs checks, agriculture, financial services (why has the Euro-centric Solvency II regime not been swiftly altered?). To paraphrase, we need a bonfire of the EU regulations.
Unfortunately it seems ministers lack the will to force change within the civil service. If the population do not see more benefits of exit then the next election could be painful for the Conservatives.
Pete
September 25, 2021
How? There is no UKIP to hold their feet to the fire. If Nigel and UKIP were still around again, just like before the 2015 General Election, the Tories would be terrified of losing votes to them and would have to get their act together.
September 25, 2021
Thank you for describing the evolution of events and votes in the HoC. No doubt external events and pressures, such as the evolution of UKIP and its success in getting so many MEPs elected, helped concentrate the minds of Conservative MPs less committed than yourself to Brexit.
We now face another crisis, entirely the making of the political establishment and the pseudo science to which it is wedded. That crisis is the insecurity of the nation’s energy supplies and their rapidly escalating costs. I do not see how that will or can be changed under the current leadership of the Conservative party. If it is to be resolved within the HoC then the Conservative party needs the remove the climate zealot and replace him with a climate pragmatist. Otherwise I anticipate the rise of another political party to apply pressures on the current incumbents. Inevitably this will take longer and the damage to national infrastructure and life will be much greater.
Reply I have been talking and writing about the energy problems all week. There is some progress.
September 25, 2021
Now we are free of the EU, why has your Gov. not removed VAT from domestic fuel. It would make a small but helpful cost reduction against the ever increasing price of energy.
September 25, 2021
Indeed but too much time spent about something that happened years ago from both sides of the argument.
We need to deal the today and despite the BS we haven’t broken away with much law etc EU based and surprise surprise at first sign of pressure Boris crumbles and guess what?
He and the rest of the pro EU establishment allow cheap labour in to make up for an alleged shortage of lorry drivers.
The DT has it spot on. BP used this to further their general campaign for more EU work migrants. The thin end if the wedge and with one million people still on furlough incredible.
Instead or revisiting the past you and colleagues should be addressing the ‘working from home’ con that means we are now getting worse services whilst paying gazillions more in tax.
The chemo issue highlighted today is truly shocking. You are killing some people that should not die.
September 25, 2021
And in related news we see yet again threats from Lord Frost to trigger a break from the NI protocol. It’s called crying Wolf, I will huff and puff etc.
No one believes that Boris has the courage, not having a backbone so please tell them to stop.
We don’t believe you , let alone the EU.
September 25, 2021
Sir John,
Re the penultimate sentence of your article today. Yes, it was a tradgedy, from Mr Cameron’s resignation until the 2019 formation of Mr Johnson’s government. During that period of Mrs May’s government, many MPs appeared to want to bind the UK in permanent vassalage to the EU: the result includes the current inadequate withdrawal agreement, incomplete Brexit and our payment of tribute to the EU. However, there is a bright side to the May years: the televising of parliament, which has its downside of encouraging some to perform for the camera, enabled us and many around the world to see a nation argue its future with words not bullets. However a person voted in the referendum, the courage and honour shown by such as you, Sir Bill Cash and others, is reason for thanks and quiet pride.
September 25, 2021
+1
September 25, 2021
I was for accepting the May deal and working out the (considerable) kinks from there. I saw the risk of losing brexit all together and didn’t see how continued resistance was going to get us anywhere.
Thanks John and the other who were braver and more far sighted than me in this. We have all benefited from your hard work.
September 25, 2021
Off topic
I am sure that many who have taken holidays on the Canary Island will be aware that geologists have predicted that the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma may cause a massive landslip, as millions of tonnes of it’s side may suddenly slide into the Atlantic. This would cause a tremendous tsunami that would hit the eastern seaboard of the USA with waves up to 50m high roughly 7 hours later – and would also reach the south west of the UK with a series of waves up to 3 metres high
The eruption of this volcano has got markedly worse overnight. We would get a maximum of three hours warning of a tsunami if the worst happens. Lets hope that the “Insulate Britain” activists havent blocked the M5 motorway system that day, if it happens.
September 25, 2021
But then we have stupid IR35 rules which penalize individual freelancers (notice the lack of freelance driers prepared to work?), Favour big companies who are abusing the tax rules, no political will to stop illegal immigrants, far too much legal immigration being allowed, money thrown at the NHS which is not providing the most basic of services, public sector getting ever bigger, over reliance on unreliable energy, the whole political class including the Conservatives have been taken over by woke lefty nonsense.
Nobody is representing the decent majority.
September 25, 2021
(Plain Mr) Nigel Farage deserves a mention. In fact he deserves so much more than just a mention of gratitude. You played your part but we would not have had Brexit without Nigel Farage – and others who deserve to be remembered. He’s the main man though!
September 25, 2021
All that effort and what we get under the gutless and posturing ‘Boris’ is a fake Brexit under which we are all now suffering. Where are the big changes we should have had, and of course you are all solidly loyal to his chaos.
Reply Just as it took time to get the referendum so it is taking time to get the better policies from Brexit freedoms. I need public support for change, not moaning.
September 25, 2021
Reply to reply
JR hehe! Are you calling us “Moaning Minnies”?
You have HUGE support!!
September 25, 2021
I remember it well John, as a constituent I voted for you on each election.
The real problem we had, was with two Prime Ministers who did not believe in Brexit at all, even though that is what the Country voted for. Cameron showed his true colours and simply run away, May also did not believe in Brexit, was never a Eurosceptic, and simply withheld that truth to everyone whilst working to keep us in the EU in all but name, behind closed doors until she was found out.
Then we had past Prime Ministers, past Ministers and leaders of the opposition visiting the EU and advising them how to frustrate our negotiations. Quite honestly disgusting and treasonable action in another time.
Boris has tried to at least bring the never-ending negotiations to a close from what was then a position of weakness created by others as outlined above, but failed to grasp the detail which continues to frustrate everyone.
The simple solution was always WTO rules, but Parliament would not go along with that, thus we are where we are. I am sure it will resolve itself in time, but all the damage was done during Mrs May reign, and a proper working and fit for purpose resolution will I fear still take years to resolve properly.
Whilst we still have failed politicians still wanting to rejoin the EU (Gordon Browns Comments last week) we will still have a potential problem, as those remainders have not given up, they are just hiding under a bush waiting for an opportunity to strike again.
September 25, 2021
I followed the whole process closely and can’t disagree with your narrative. But – forgive me if I’m wrong – your inference that UKIP/Brexit Party had no influence on Con party policy……after those repeated landslides in EU and local elections..really?
September 25, 2021
+1
Maybe UKIP was controlled opposition ( to crush the actual far right) and thus posed little real threat?
Maybe, maybe…smoke and mirrors!
Who knows..we only know that our freedoms have gone and there is no petrol!
September 25, 2021
You say. “For years on this site I faced a barrage of criticism from some for staying with the Conservative party and not joining UKIP or later the Brexit party”. Not from me.
Given FPTP and the many (always have always will) Tory voters the Tory brand is essential. What is needed is for the sound wing to recapture the party. Alas Boris/Carrie are now clearly, net zero, tax borrow, over regulate, expensive energy and piss the money down the drain socialists.
September 25, 2021
It’s much more than NI and fishing which needs sorting out. We have yet to see any serious attempt by the govt to do anything which it couldn’t have done at least in the EEA. The trade deals are a great success – and do disprove the project fear rubbish on this topic. But apart from that, the trend seems to be towards big state social democracy and green crap, EU-style. If that’s the Conservative Party’s programme now we may as well have remained at least in the EEA and had an easier life with respect to the various frictions we do now have have with the EU.
At the current rate, whilst you will be able to say project fear was rubbish at the next election, it will be a struggle to point to many positive gains.
September 25, 2021
Those in government play a game that few could possibly understand …or ever really know the truth of.
It is a shame though that things can’t be transparent and straightforward.
Had they been, we would never have joined that european club.
Government depends on tribalism and how well it can read the twists and turns of popular thought.
And the little people are just tasked with trying to live and cope with the life so produced.
But obviously, beyond a shadow of doubt.
Compared to party political wrangling…
We just don’t count!
September 25, 2021
I have not read your article as yet, but over at TCW (was Conservative Woman) there is a compelling article entitled “The word for our leaders is ‘traitors’.” I find it hard to disagree with a word of it. We are in a dreadful situation.