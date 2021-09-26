Buying petrol and diesel

As someone who has kept away from filling stations for the last week as I still have some diesel in my tank it is worrying to see such long queues of people wanting to fill their tanks earlier than usual and some also wanting to fill extra cans for storage.
Ministers have assured us there is no shortage of fuel in the country, to be met with the reply that nonetheless there are filling station closures and queues. These have been brought on by a large surge in demand which should abate when more people have full tanks and cans and as concern reduces.
Messages by some in the industry started the extra demand by drawing attention to what were limited and local delivery problems. Let us hope the industry can recharge the forecourt tanks and resume supply for more usual levels of demand. Those of us who held back would like to be able to replenish emptier car tanks at our regular times.
A headline in The Guardian was ‘Supply Chain Chaos’. Utterly irresponsible. You can’t blame people for reacting to such hysterical headlines.
‘Industry’ is not going to recharge the forecourt tanks – only HGV Tank drivers can do
Who fomented this for their own ends maybe to get cheap EU Labour?
Seems a bit Remainerish to me. Linked to a “climate emergency”?
Surely this is as bad as shouting “Fire” in a cinema.
ie a crime!
Doesn’t really matter whether there is or isn’t an actual fuel shortage because people are queuing.
After all the bloody government has put us through…and now this!
Indeed but there is so little trust in politicians & ministers that as soon as they make any promise such as “the lights will not go out” they buy candles and torches, if they say there is no shortage of petrol they fill up their tanks, if they say we will not run out of gas they buy some fan heaters and if they say we will not increase NI, Income tax and VAT and keep the triple lock – they know what to expect.
Can we please now ditch the lies and the Boris/Carrie/May net zero lunacy & hypocrisy and get real please. It is Boris who needs to grow up. At least they can blame the closure of the gas storage facility on Ed Davey (PPE Oxon. yet again) as energy Sec. and the idiotic LibDims. Can we have a competent engineer or physicist as energy Sec. please?
Yet another fear narrative promoted by our wonderful msm who rank as the biggest threat to our society second only to our government.
The problem, as I see it, has arisen as part of big businesses wish to sabotage Brexit. It would not surprise me that the story put about that deliveries couldn’t be made was helped along by their broadcast media friends who made as much they could by repetition, saying later there was no problem (to cover themselves) but this was of course too late.
The worse thing though is that people have lost confidence in your party’s government and its competence and any belief in what your PM and ministers say. I have.
An example of lack of ‘Boris’s word and leadership – we were told there would be no relaxation of the issue of work visas, and in my view there needn’t or shouldn’t be. But guess what, being a weak leader, he panicked and relented thus confirming in peoples mind there is a problem.
Why did ministers not emphasise firmly on the media that steps were being taken to loosen things up on getting more HGV drivers here at home? Maybe they knew that more than likely he would cave in so didn’t want to risk their reputations.
When this particular panic dries up we may have thousands of foreign drivers -should they be foolish enough to come over here -undermining the whole issue of controlling immigration, encouraging self-reliance and sufficiency – and remedying low wages. There will no doubt be more demands for more workers in more areas.
Total farce. There can be no doubt now this country is going down the pan under ‘Boris’.
As you say, it was the multinational petrol companies that put out the word ‘rationing’ to trigger panic-buying. The multinationals have wormed their way into a virtual retail monopoly that is abusive for producers and wholesalers. The retail sections need to be broken up, to make the majors less complacent about reducing supply. Then they will automatically be forced into ensuring that they have adequately-paid, adequately staffed tanker fleets.
Maybe just coincidentally, it was the EEC that allowed them to occupy their monopoly position in the 1960s, consolidate it in the intervening decades, and use tailor-made EU regulations to exclude entry by competitors; and they were also some of the biggest cheerleaders for remaining in the EU, and now for rejoining, as it is so amenable to their ‘needs’ for the low-paid cross-frontier workers the EU so kindly provides them with.
I believe there ha been some mischief making by a Remainer TV announcer.
The thing is it worked and you’re issuing temporary drivers visas which will become permanent.
How about getting the DVLA back to work and start issuing licences.
How about clearing the backlog of tests.
This is what you get when the Civil Serpents are left to run the country.
If a £30 limit becomes the normal, then this will cause problems for me . I have booked holidays from October to December using my motorhome. £30 will just fill over the 1/4 tank mark. I would just end up having to cancel the trips. Thanks very much conservatives.
If only we could have access to a labour market in the European continent.
It might be better to just cancel Xmas this year. There’s no turkeys, no toys and probably no veg as no one is available to pick them. Parents can say to their children that santa has covid and his little helpers have had to self isolate.
Presumably, when petrol and diesel vehicles are abolished …… the fuel shortage problem is resolved.
The HGV driver shortage is caused by incompetence and mismanagement of the companies affected.
Instead of training drivers and paying a decent wage they imported labour from the EUSSR to avoid the expense.
The usual short term thinking.
The problem doesn’t end there, the whole gamut of building trades is also affected (the next pigeon to come home to roost).
Now they blame anyone but themselves, they’ll be looking for taxpayer handouts next.
Agreed, likewise for me too. This looks like a bit of a manufactured crisis just after the big companies met with the government two weeks ago (and subsequent leaks to maximise their profit) as they have managed OK in the last six months. There are underlying issues that we have mentioned which need sorting, but there is no excuse for shortage apart from the lemmings who drive 5 miles before needing to fill up again! Including some of those who are no longer working when I have walked or driven past a petrol station.
The concerning issue for me is that this government is getting a reputation for being on the back foot and a bit useless.
Good evening.
We are well aware of the root cause of the problem and the government’s solution to it. Pity the solution does not address the root causes but rather papers over them as, tackling said causes would require the government to reverse certain policies which would be embarrassing. As I mentioned in the piece on 23rd of this month where I gave a list of how the government responds to such matters, it procedures, such as they are, rarely solve thing.