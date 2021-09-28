Visiting a local primary school and Memory Lane

On my recent visit to a local primary school I asked about progress with teaching reading and writing English. I had on my mind Nick Gibb, Schools Minister for most of the last decade until the reshuffle. He is a tireless campaigner for using synthetic phonics as the best method to teach reading, and has had some success with the profession in getting this more widely adopted with some good outcomes. Standards of reading and writing have been rising. The school confirmed they used the method and were pleased with the results.
When I was preparing for the visit I allowed myself a rare trip down Memory Lane to recall how I thought as a primary school child. I had enjoyed my mother reading to me before I was old enough to go to a state primary. I had puzzled over the shapes of the words and felt frustrated that I could not read them for myself. I often asked for a favourite book and could remember enough to gently complain when my mother skipped a sentence or two because she was so bored with the same story. I still could not read the words I knew were missing.
Being introduced to the sound based alphabet was a revelation. Suddenly as I mastered abc as a set of sounds I held the magic key. I could venture a pronunciation of new words that I had not met before, and could read aloud the words I understood and were part of my personal dictionary of the mind. It was one of a few key gifts or statements during my education that made a huge difference to how I learned and progressed.
It was as big a breakthrough as my first day at primary school, when I was delighted to find a world that was my size. After five years of living in a land of giants where every chair was a mountain climb and every piece of furniture a huge and unmoveable obstacle, I was in a classroom with chairs and tables that fitted me and my classmates and I could move if necessary. Primary schools are gateways to a bigger world. At their best they give children the power to understand so much more and the confidence to go on their own personal journeys.
Learning should be about fun. The young and inquisitive mind, so thirsty for knowledge, should be nourished. Sadly I fear there are those who wish to impose more adult content on their minds and seek to, what one can only consider, a form of indoctrination. Naturally I believe this to be wrong.
As an adult I have never stopped learning and appreciate those who on this site take time to bring facts here for us to share.
Education and learning are without question the key to critical thinking and aids the search for truth. Unfortunately, political extremists across the west have noted this threat to their political aims of authoritarian barbarity and have worked extremely hard to target this area of human progress. They have largely succeeded in infecting the process with conditioning, propaganda and false narratives.
Unwittingly and in many cases maliciously John’s party leaders have worked with the odious teaching unions to undermine the education of young minds and replaced education as we once knew it with ideology and bigotry
Thatcher fought hard against this Marxist poison, she failed and a generation of children will now be brought up on a diet of progressive bilge and politicised thought
All societies try to imprint their values on their children.
A few generations ago children were taught that “the sun never sets…”, “the White Man’s Burden”, and all the rest. Other countries taught other things.
You might not agree with the consensus which informs what they are taught here now, but your daily rage today seems to be because they are not having your own views rammed down their throats instead.
Thatcher closed more grammar schools than anyone else as PM and as Education secretary and failed to kill the state virtual monopoly model that does such huge harm. Education vouchers and schools that compete for the top up vouchers is the answer. Labour and Gove now want VAT on private school fees to kill even more good schools and they even, idiotically, think this will raise money when it will do the reverse.
@DOM; “Thatcher fought hard against this Marxist poison”
That would be why Mrs Thatcher, as Secretary of State for Education and Science (1970-74), oversaw the largest number of schools being forced to change from the Grammar, Secondary modern or Technical to the Comprehensive school system.
You are so right, JR. An ability to read English is central to communication and learning. An avid reader as a child I was able to work as a journalist in later life, despite no formal academic qualification. It opens vistas of the imagination.
The phonetic alphabet is one of the worlds greatest inventions. Why then were teachers forbidden to teach reading phonetically?
I share similar happy memories about starting school.
When my own children started at primary school, German friends gave them a little bag of sweets & stationery appropriate to their age/interests. They explained that this was a German custom so that children would associate learning with sweetness and gifts.
You haven’t given us critique of your visit. Were you impressed/unimpressed?
Meanwhile we need to address the question of why we’re importing tanker drivers with so many economically inactive full grown adults in noddy jobs and noddy courses here.
Reply It is not possible to publish a Report on the school based on just one visit. I discussed a range of matters with the Head who is proud of his school’s achievements, and with a parent who thinks the school is great.
I was a primary school governor in the 1990s in London, and I participated in some of the reading classes … this was when it was the fashion to expect children to simply absorb learning to read, rather than being [properly] phonetically taught. I was deeply saddened by the appalling low levels of literacy. Although the school was in a relatively affluent area, it was quite obvious that many parents had made no attempt whatsoever to help their children with any aspect of learning, or indeed even toilet-training … ‘well, that’s what schools are there for’ seemed to be their attitude.
My grand daughter is in year 5 at her primary school and it is time to think about how she will progress into secondary school. The school she is at present attending is excellent and the children here are taught phonetics. I attended an open evening at one particular school with my daughter as she is now thinking about various options for year 7 .Two schools were completely shut down to us , but I was overwhelmed at the welcome of another school . The school was in a beautiful setting , with staff politely guiding us to the assembly hall , literature about the school was handed out ,the children presented by song their ethos which talked about the importance of every individual and the inclusion of every single pupil. This school led by many levels. Their ethos also stated that the children should follow the path they want and they would find a suitable level of training for that desire. The different disciplines/ departments had children leading and helped parents and potential pupils to see into the work they do. The science lab actually involved my grand daughter in experiments led by highly intelligent children who were confident and caring . The whole ethos was infused to every member of that school . I became quite emotional at times and very surprised when a hot and cold buffet of the highest standard was offered to all visitors . I asked if they would accept a debit card and what is more was told everything was free. What an example of what could be everywhere.
When I started primary school the nuns, bless them, soon made us realise that failure to learn was associated with pain inflicted by a cane. Such sweet women.
I can’t understand how you can teach reading without phonics. This shape is a letter called ‘tee’ and the sound it makes is ‘tuh’— how else can you do it.