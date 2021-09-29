Labour’s lost loves

( I am publishing tomorrow’s blog now following Sir Keir’s speech)
Welcome to the 1990s. Labour has dusted down the Mandelson playbook. It has staged a conference to show its not so new leader can purge the party of the left. We’ve had the policy toughness, denying the wish for a higher minimum wage. We’ve had the personal toughness, forcing out a Shadow Cabinet member for refusing to loyally celebrate lower pay. We’ve had the mood music toughness, with the handful of Starmer supporters sent out to portray the socialists in the party as a disloyal rump. The result was a watered down change to the constitution, a defeat of the official minimum wage policy in the vote and plenty of tv debates revealing the big split at the heart of the party.
We will watch to see how they now fare in the polls. Commonsense tells you that stoking a civil war and trying to purge the Labour party of its socialist heart will not add votes. The polls probably rely more on how well or badly the government does anyway. No amount of striving got Labour into competitive shape between 1979 and 1992. The disaster of the Exchange Rate Mechanism pro EU policy by John Major shot them back into contention when the full magnitude of the recession it sparked became clear. No amount of modernisation and reform got the Conservatives back into competitive form, from 1997 to 2007. Labour’s even more disastrous banking crash and Great recession then rocketed the Conservatives into first place in the polls.
For years Labour and Lib Dems have relied on their hostility to Brexit to provide opposition to the Conservatives. Now Brexit is largely done, with many voters wanting it properly finished by taking control of Northern Ireland trade and fish, continuing with hostility to the majority view does not look productive. The Remain bias of Opposition parties over the last few years has come across as backward looking, negative and anti democratic and ensured their big defeat in 2019. So today they need to look for something else. They seem to be moving towards two possible areas of difference with the Conservatives .
The first is they wish to out green the Conservatives, and to focus green policy on a more determined rush to net zero. This will help them with younger voters and with a certain kind of well qualified urban elector, but it will leave them well short of a majority. They will find that as the election draws nearer so they will be pressed on what a faster approach to net zero means. If it means dearer heating and transport, the need to spend a lot of money on ripping out the gas boiler, an enforced earlier switch to electric cars, the need to pay high carbon taxes and the rest they will find many voters will not support that in the privacy of the ballot box. Voters will say they support the idea of net zero for fear of retaliation, but they will not vote for policies that deliberately limit their freedoms or make them worse off.
The second is the wish to be generous and kind to the rest of the world and to see the crusade against poverty in global terms. They will stand up for the restoration of free movement with the continent, for higher levels of overseas aid, for generous definitions of asylum seeking and the idea of running here a World Health Service free for all. Again that will cement various groups of socialist voter, but will not shift the dial to retake the Red Wall seats they lost in 2019.
Sir Keir Starmer’s essay did not reveal any great talent for finding the big political idea that people want, nor any ability to encapsulate in great phrases and pithy arguments what Labour is about. The negative of just taking socialism out of the Labour party does not spread enough joy and hope to the many but comes with the price of division.
”The first is they wish to out green the Conservatives”
The last thing the country needs is a Green War
@glen the ‘Green War’ – isn’t that the problem Boris wants the UK to out green the World at the expence of the people and the economy. Not thinking it through, no economy, no future
Glad to see you at last acknowledge the damage done by joining the ERM.
Now as they say, history repeats itself with the lunacy of net zero.
When the public get to see Liebours even more idiotic stance they will be alarmed.
As for finishing Brexit, get on with it and stop the empty threats.
A win at the next election is far from guaranteed.
Exactly. “The disaster of the Exchange Rate Mechanism pro EU policy by John Major shot them back into contention when the full magnitude of the recession it sparked became clear” Indeed and the fool failed ever to say sorry or learn from the huge harm he caused.
For Boris just substitute his expensive, unreliable energy religion, the vastly expensive net zero insanity and his/Sunak’s policies of tax, borrow, over-regulate and piss down the drain. Plus his huge ratting on the manifesto promises to tax payers and pensioners. Should be enough. But the. does anyone sensible want a Labour/SNP coalition?
“Glad to see you at last acknowledge the damage done by joining the ERM.”
That’s a rather revealing remark. I wonder how many other people out there are wasting their lives waiting to work off ancient scores rather than planning for the future.
Maybe we should start celebrating Mafeking Night again.
Sir Keir Starmer’s speech reminded me of the curate’s egg – good in parts. It went down well with the delegates and he received a long standing ovation. Of course, that does not mean that Starmer will be the next PM! However party conferences do usually result in a few points on the polls so as Sir John observes, we shall have to wait and see.
To achieve a working majority at the next GE, Labour must do two things. Firstly, they have to regain the new Conservative voters in their old “Red Wall” constituencies. And secondly, they have to attract enough disaffected Conservative voters in Tory marginal constituencies to win at east 85 seats. As things stand this seems unlikely.
However, with Johnson in hiding at Chequers (why??) the scrapping of the pensioners’ triple lock and the single mother’s £20/week universal credit uplift, the stonking tax rises for the working poor – and the SMEs – plus the memory of the 155,000 dead in the Chinese plague virus epidemic still fresh in the public’s mind, who knows?
Perhaps Boris is preparing for the conservative party conference, he’s going to have to pull it out of the bag because he knows people are fed up with him.
the only thing people want pulled out is his resignation letter.
Gosh, how awful. Like Boris has never pulled it out of the bag before in his entire life, right?
I can remember people at the Beijing closing ceremony predicting Olympic disaster in London because Boris would be running it.
Why should those in receipt of Universal Credit get an extra £1000 a year untaxed?
That is £1000 a year extra to spend competing against those who have to earn their entire income who suffer the increased prices from increased spending in the economy.
Universal credit, whose recipients do rather well, should not be raised while tax threshold are frozen.
@Narrow Shoulders
They are all voters. Do you think they are going to vote Conservative after having to take a £1000/pa pay cut and live off food banks again? Or the nurses, who got nothing after keeping the NHS going during the pandemic? Or the police? Or the pensioners? Or the self-employed who will be paying a huge chunk of their hard-earned profits in higher NI?
I cannot understand why bungling Boris and the fabulously wealthy Sunak (who’s family own more gold than the BoE) have gratuitously offended their natural voter base in this way.
Brexit is not done. We will have control of nothing whilst we remain within the ECHR, with salivating lawyers all over the country. We need a UK Bill of Rights linked to personal responsibility. Until then we may as well turn into the wind.
BW,
It does matter what Labour are up to. They are largely finished.
‘Brexit is largely done, with many voters wanting it properly finished by taking control of Northern Ireland trade and fish’ This is the key point in today’s post.
However there is no sign Johnson will get near to properly finishing it. So Johnson and the current Conservative party need to go the same way as Labour.
Northern Ireland trade is one half of one percent of total trade, and it is a hundred percent of Brexit complaints. But that’s Ireland for you – all the hot air and none of the importance.
@BW +1 No ‘Brexit Done’ equals the first broken promise
SKS has established his authority over a fracious conference and party. He now needs to establish a team about him of similar mind and drive to create a programme that the electorate will vote for. If they succeed in this the conservative party is a very soft target to go for. Particularly because the parliamentary party are well out of phase with their electorate. I do not intend to catalogue this disparity on the grounds that it is boring and repeticious. You are well aware and have been fighting our corner for some time.
My conclusion is that both parties are on approval and will be for the next year, by the end of which more final pre election decisions will have been made. I will follow the conferences of conservatives and reform alike and make my judgement but I do not expect to be qualified to vote.
No, SKS has established pretty much nothing. He is deeply unimpressive even in sit-down interviews with soft-ball questions.
I was initially pro-SKS, but looking back I think I was simply giving him too much credit for not being Corbyn.
Wholly appropriate first verse of a poem from Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost”
“When icicles hang by the wall
And Dick the shepherd blows his nail
And Tom bears logs into the hall
And milk comes frozen home in pail,
When blood is nipp’d and ways be foul,
Then nightly sings the staring owl,
Tu-whit;
Tu-who, a merry note,
While greasy Joan doth keel the pot.”
Apparently Starmer sees the route to a secure and prosperous Britain as investing in the green economy. Let’s hope the wind blows ..but not too much.
Labour are threatening democracy again, by wanting to rejoin the Customs Union and the single market. Hopefully, that threat will be enough to keep them out of power.
Unfortunately, Boris isn’t listening to the electorate either and sees no problem with breaking manifesto promises. Will there be any choice left for the voters or will all the main parties be the same but flaunting different colours?
Whatever party we choose it looks like it will be spend and borrow, tax and tax again, floods of immigrants and bankruptcy via ‘green’ policies. I am so glad to be old and my exposure will be limited, but I fear for the future generations.
“Now Brexit is largely done” – OH NO IT ISN’T. Boris and Frost have conceded too much and not asked for equivalence in return.
“the idea of running here a World Health Service free for all.” Your party already does? What does it want to add – invitations?
Do you think your party’s extra taxes are vote winners and going to be popular?
Do you think your party, who pretend they are friends of business, are going to create more employment by taxing employees more?
First time I’ve really seen Starmer’s wife, this is because everyone knows Carrie is seen by too many as a negative drag on Boris on his time, energy and, I read on here although I don’t believe it, his previous beliefs making them more LibDem/green.
For some people, Brexit will never be done. Oh, and the Earth is flat.
The last Labour manifesto pledged to raise the minimum wage at a faster rate than the last Conservative manifesto promised to, so if Labour are “celebrating lower pay” by promising more than the Conservatives will, what does that say about the attitude of the Conservatives to the lowest paid workers in the UK?
After all, it was Conservative policy to oppose the minimum wage at all when it was introduced, and Hansard shows that John Redwood voted against it.
Reply Yes, and then the Conservative party changed its approach and supported it, and raised it.
And yesterday the Labour Shadow Home Secretary did a Dianne and could not even remember what the minimum wage was!He was probably told “Just say higher increase, and the punters won’t know the difference”.
The trouble with the UK’s shagged out democracy is it has no future, and hasn’t had for two centuries at least. A system of voting that by its nature, ultimately reverts into a binary contest. Nobody plays to take the middle of the pitch where the vast majority of the voters are.
The UK simply alternates from playing down the left wing or the right wing after each election, depending on the equally simplistic binary thinking of a poorly educated electorate. This suits the Westminster’s party elites perfectly; why would they ever wish to change this nice little earner? A job that gives them plenty of spare time to double their Westminster gross income in the private sector?
The UK can’t even progress to splitting the binary by two. For instance parties that represent, from left to right; the Marxist left; the non-Marxist left; the non-fascist right and the fascist right. Check politicalcompass.org if you are not sure if you are left; right; authoritarian or libertarian.
Reply You need to talk to more voters. There is no so called large middle group with a common view trying to find a party. If there was the SDP or Lib Dems would have tailored their views and found them. People have a range of views and interests, not all of them moderate, and choose the party that is closest to their range of views or the one they think will do least damage to their lives.
People thought they elected the Party to do least damage. What a shambles that turned out to be.
Posh boy, liar, clown – whatever next? You might have an idea Sir John – care to tell us?
September 29, 2021
September 29, 2021
Who would follow this leader?
Whilst Starmer is wrestling with the thorny problem as to whether men can have a cervix, biological fact… they can’t and Angela Rayner is calling people of other political persuasions..scum
The burning question is who do we vote for?
Hopefully the solution lies with Reform UK
Sir John, it is easy to gloat. I have to ask which is the most Socialist and left wing party?
At the moment both groupings have their hard core supporters who for most purposes wont switch allegiance. Get past that though and why would any one seriously vote for either of the main party’s – its just a wasted vote in terms of the Countries direction. They are both trying to out left the left and trashing the economy at the expense of the people. In essence they are both lead by remain and are trying to manipulate a return to EU rule
The unfortunate position for me is that I live in Wokingham and our MP is true to his beliefs and recognise duty.
Mr John Curtice today on GB News stated that a recent poll covering mid to late September was 35% Labour and Conservative 40%. PM At Chequers? Would like to think the PM is finding a little quiet and time to catch up reading the many hundreds of comments daily on Sir John’s blogs for a start, and/or the thousands of comments & reactions from the public elsewhere, to articles in the various media outlets as they bombard us with their tales of the current state of our union & his government’s actions or lack of such. Perhaps also to update himself with the media’s countless stories, some of the ‘sob’ variety, re the ongoing & necessary placements in hotels, hostels, centres, barracks all around our country, which we the taxpayers are funding to provide some kind of sanctuary & basic comfort plus the vast support structure expense around that, to those who have entered our country without invitation. However, in many cases facilities reported not to be what was expected, not acceptable and considered substandard & subject to complaint apparently. Some local councils not too happy at times either with procedure. And in case he noted the dearth of media announcements re Sunday’s south coast arrivals, 3 days ago, the detected / confirmed number was 669. On the Green issue, I keep hearing the rate of transition / proposals seen to date has been far too rapid and needs to be slowed.
Brighton on the South coast?
That tells everyone in the Red Wall you are afraid of Blackpool or Manchester and Liverpool is HQ of Unite union.
It tells me Starmer is running scared. Folk see he is cut from the same cloth as lofty lawyers like those who preceded him and is shored up by me too victim Mayor of London S-Khan.
“Feel sorry for me” votes required urgently as the Policy and New Ideas Dept cupboard is bare.
off topic? -maybe not.
Northern Ireland faces new pandemic shortage: clowns
First it was toilet rolls, hand sanitiser and pasta, but now Covid-19 has caused a new and unexpected shortage in Northern Ireland: clowns. David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus, is appealing for locals to put on the traditional red nose and to learn the skills of a clown.
I know Johnson is not a local but he is well versed in the role.
A lot of this is simple economics. Labour used to be funded almost exclusively by unions, so it was all about wages. Now the unions are asking what Labour has done for them recently It did nothing while six million EU citizens took UK jobs and entered UK professions and took up places in UK Universities, but the Unions have finally woken up, so now there are disaffiliations.
But Labour still needs funding, so it is throwing its support behind the Road Haulage Association in its efforts to import one hundred thousand low paid EU drivers. It would be very interesting to have a transcript of some of Kier’s recent phone calls.
Barnier is being quoted this morning as saying that excluding Ireland from the Single Market was one of the options discussed during the WA negotiations.
But he also says that he then informed Varadkar that this was a possibility.
Think about that. The UK and Barnier discussing excluding Ireland from the Single Market and *then* telling the Irish PM about it.
Let that sink in a bit.