The EU, Mr Biden and Northern Ireland

The EU continues its negative approach to international relations. It has picked a fight with the USA over their agreement to link with Australia and the UK in a submarine and Asia defence deal, indulging in French tantrum diplomacy. Apparently daily it seeks to undermine the UK in Washington using its large embassy staff to brief the Administration and politicians with a very misleading and biased account of the Northern Ireland Protocol. They probably urge the President not to offer a Free Trade Deal to the UK as they seem worried by the prospect of one. As I have often argued we can get to a FTA with the USA by both the UK and the USA joining the TPP, or by the UK joining the US/Mexico/Canada Free Trade Agreement which might even be possible under this President. Meanwhile we have a great trade with the USA without any FTA as there was no EU/USA Trade Agreement to roll over when we left. The WTO works fine.
The EU misrepresentation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and Good Friday Agreement is more concerning and does need correcting. The UK Embassy in Washington and our new Foreign Secretary need to redouble UK efforts to get across the UK and Northern Ireland majority view of the issue to the USA. The Northern Ireland Protocol is not essential to the Good Friday Agreement which is not about trade matters. The Good Friday Agreement is fully supported by the UK and Republic of Ireland governments. It sets out constitutional provisions of importance and is based around a mutual respect for and by the Catholic and Protestant communities.
The Protocol as interpreted by the EU is harming relations within Northern Ireland and between NI and the Republic because it does not respect the wishes of the majority community. As interpreted by the EU it is denying NI the advantages of membership of the UK single market which was meant to be guaranteed. There is clear evidence of diversion of trade from NI/GB to NI/EU though this is ruled out by the Protocol. The document states “Having regard to Northern Ireland’s integral place in the UK’s internal market, the Union and the UK shall use their best endeavours to facilitate the trade between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK”. The Union has being doing the opposite.
The UK will need to take action to restore the integrity of the UK internal market in NI. NI should not be impeded in getting GB products and supplies whilst of course UK companies selling into NI can ensure there is no seepage of goods destined for NI into the Republic. Trusted trader schemes, electronic manifests and spot inspections by UK officials away from borders can police the trade. A trusted UK supermarket company or large retailer should be able to stock their NI branches as they do their GB branches without EU interference. NI/UK and the Republic of Ireland have a good history of co-operating to stop smuggling over the NI/Republic border during our time in the EU, as the EU/NI border was a VAT, excise and currency border throughout. We did not need border posts as these matters were sorted out electronically away from the border.
The UK diplomats should explain to their US contacts that the EU is wrongly interfering in our internal trade. It would be like Canada saying it needed to police and inspect US goods moving from other US states to Alaska in case they ended up in Canada instead. I don’t think US politicians would countenance that.
They should also read out the crucial Article 16 of the Protocol which states “If the application of this Protocol leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade, the Union or the UK may unilaterally take appropriate safeguard measures”. There is clear diversion of trade going on so we need to act.
September 29, 2021
Your leader, this PM, signed off on this agreement. He is fundamentally to blame for current events. His actions and behaviours are directly responsible. Moreover, one would expect the French government and the EU to act in such a manner to protect their position and erode the position of the UK. Johnson’s endorsement of the NIP delivers leverage to the EU to assert control over all areas of the EU-GB relationship.
Quite simply, this PM, sold NI down the river and splintered the UK. The man’s a charlatan. He has destroyed the UK and in time that will become catastrophically obvious. The cost of this wilful damage will be picked up by future generations and by then Johnson will have moved on to a far more lucrative career in the US
Wanted. A PM that isn’t progressive, isn’t Marxist, isn’t amoral and isn’t Anglophobic
September 29, 2021
Anyone remotely meeting the above criteria would never be allowed to be an MP let alone PM. It is a lost hope .
September 29, 2021
That is silly, and insulting to our host.
September 29, 2021
Dom, we read today Johnson has caved in, again, on licenses for French fishing boats without anything in return. The sell out of fishing in his Brexit is directly linked to UK access to French inter-connectors for electricity! Do not expect any change in 2026 theoretical at best. What idiot would agree to this when claiming taking back control!
French blockade Jersey making threats, EU prevent life saving COVID vaccines (govt tells us) to N. Ireland and nothing in return, nothing. Frost all bluster and no action. The press are far kinder to him than he deserves or Johnson fails to act on what he says and caves in.
As reported by his texts to Cummings Johnson does not want the job of PM he wants to be happy and make money. JR, help him out- get rid of him!
September 29, 2021
And by the time we get around to building new nuclear power generating capacity will we be able to afford the uranium?Good article in Business New Europe today “Uranium:what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry.”
Uranium is up c60% since mid August(from $29 to $48 per pound).A lot of mining capacity has dropped out since Fukushima,leaving Kazakhstan as the leader,c40%,followed way behind by Australia,c13%.I mentioned here a couple of months back that Russia is restarting development of what is considered to be the world’s largest deposit in Eastern Siberia.
Also,a long term speculative investment fund has just bought 6m pounds(c$240m worth).
September 29, 2021
September 29, 2021
Martin Selmayr gave a clear warning that the EU intended Northern Ireland to be the price of Brexit.
First May and then Johnson effectively said “OK, here you are.”
There’s no point blaming the EU. They made their intentions clear. It’s the British Establishment and Conservative MPs who are to blame….. for trying to overturn the Brexit Referendum result. Everything stems from that treachery.
September 29, 2021
What’s actually wanted is an honest PM who tells people that cakeism isn’t possible, that compromise is necessary.
The current protocol is simply a consequence of the impossible trinity of Brexit. To get rid of it will require a compromise elsewhere, and what we still don’t hear from so many of those who advocated for and voted leave is which of those compromises they are willing to accept (e.g. continued alignment on standards) to get rid of the NI Protocol.
September 29, 2021
The role of captain of the ship was long ago subcontracted to Europe, they’re still on the bridge and they’re not letting go….and the quarter-deck officers are quite happy for them to continue…the people of the UK are just the steerage passengers down below
September 29, 2021
Quite right.
Indeed where is ‘Boris’? What is ‘Boris’ doing? Clearly nothing, as we would not be reading a text like this. But as I have said, and Sir John, will keep saying, how do you justify your loyalty to such a useless and cowardly leader who does not act on difficult matters, he just hides?
September 29, 2021
SirJ has more patience than me….and remember loyalty is suppose to go both ways, the party and the leadership haven’t shown any loyalty or regard to its backbenches
September 29, 2021
But this is the Withdrawal Agreement your party leader negotiated and your fellow MP’s voted on. This is what was agreed. Surely you must have all known that this is what would happen ?
September 29, 2021
Mark, they all k ew the failings of the sell out. It was highlighted by many publications and in many forums, some of which JR was present. JR’s party still voted for it while Johnson lied to say there would not border, no checks and leave as one nation. JR, what part of Johnson’s claims were true? Alternatively, could you confirm he lied to the nation and sold out the DUP.
September 29, 2021
Indeed but Boris should never have sold Northern Ireland down the river. He needs now to rectify the problems this appalling betrayal has caused. It can still and should be done.
The insane net zero agenda and HS2 should be ditched now as going green is not “easy”, nor “remunerative”. They cost a fortune and are entirely pointless – this will give him more time and money to achieve this rectification.
September 29, 2021
Philip Johnston today in the Telegraph reminds us of when Boris wrote sensible things in the Telegraph like:-
Ten years ago, we found one in the vast quantities of shale beneath our feet. One commentator excited by this prospect was Boris Johnson, who as London mayor in 2012 wrote an article in this newspaper under the headline: “Ignore the doom merchants – Britain should get fracking.”
He added: “Wave power, solar power, biomass – their collective oomph wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding … We are increasingly and humiliatingly dependent on Vladimir Putin’s gas or on the atomic power of the French state … By offering the hope of cheap electricity, fracking would make Britain once again competitive in sectors of industry where we have lost hope … What, as they say, is not to like?”
Yet Mr Johnson’s administration has scrapped the fracking programme because of the probability of tremors associated with the process. If such geological impact tests had been applied to coal mining we would never have had an industrial revolution.
The criminal neglect of our energy security has left Britain in danger
Petrol shortages may be annoying, but it is only the start of our problems unless things change soon.
What went wrong with the man, Carrie, Covid, Power, insanity, state sector group think…?
September 29, 2021
LL – I live in a (ex)mining area, and lived next door (literally) to an opencast mine for many years. We suffered minor earthquakes, tremors, damage to property, due to the blasting etc. but it went ahead as the country needed the coal. Why are the same rules not applied to fracking?
September 29, 2021
I’ve been reading his diary for ages.
The apparent change is astounding.
However…he has probably just always been a tad economical with the truth.
Or it could be put more strongly…
I always say..look at the photo of them all on the steps of the Bullingdon Club!
It speaks volumes.
September 29, 2021
all of the above?
September 29, 2021
I agree with you, Lifelogic, but I believe that the blame lies within the Civil Service.
When Cameron came to power, there was little that changed, despite him following on from Brown and Blair.
Conservatives were expecting big things of the enforced Cameron regime despite the coalition with Clegg.
It never happened because the Civil Service always remains the same.
We are seeing this now. It takes a very determined Minister to enforce a change of policy and the Civil Service has bear traps ready and waiting for the likes of Pritti Patel who have the temerity to demand that things are done differently and at a much faster pace.
September 29, 2021
Ah, but didn’t you know, LL, that it’s just talking about fracking that has caused the Cretan earthquake and the eruption of the Canary Islands volcano?
September 29, 2021
It’s an excellent article. Of course we need to revisit shale gas. The good thing about the current fuel and threats of power shortages is the population will wake up to it and put two fingers up to green hysteria.
September 29, 2021
Delingpole highlighted the same last week. You cannot believe a word Johnson says or writes.
September 29, 2021
What went wrong is that Boris was then a newspaper columnist,now he is PM.Even assuming he ever intended to put his journalise into action,he is now in a straitjacket – doing as he is told by the international financial system on which the UK has long been cravenly dependent.
Build Back Better Globally is the US/globalist answer to the Belt & Road/Great Eurasian Partnership/Sino-Russian alliance which threatens to sweep away the whole post war settlement.The thrust of this is to force through green energy to counter the ever increasing power of the fossil-fuel based Eurasian bloc,while compelling it’s own vassals to adopt expensive green technologies,bought from western companies and in the process become even further indebted to the western imperial financial system.
September 29, 2021
What “went wrong” is that Boris is an unprincipled coward who always take3s the path of least resistance. He cares about nothing apart from self-aggrandisement. So when faced with the lobbying of Carrie, the left-wing media, the civil service, the EU and all the left-wing 3rd sector, he simply caves in and gives them whatever they want – be it unrestricted immigration, green policies, the betrayal of NI and our fishermen, cuts to our energy production, etc.
Boris is the problem, not the solution to our problems. Until we get a PM with the courage to face down all his, and Britain’s, enemies, we will continue to be screwed.
September 29, 2021
London centred enthusiasm for fracking, when the fracking won’t take place in London.
Also London centred enthusiasm for sending all their rubber boat invaders to somewhere other than London.
September 29, 2021
Johnson will do nothing about the protocol he is too busy shutting down the country.
He must be the laughing stock among world leaders, paying to produce CO2 whilst urging its extinction to everyone.
The man’s a shysters and should be replaced.
September 29, 2021
Surely Johnson would turn round and rejoin the EU at the drop of a hat?
As I keep worrying…what is this EU jab passport we are getting involved in?
Not to mention all the “cooperations” we are no doubt enmeshed in.
An island having to beg for its fishing rights to be returned….what a load of complete bs.
September 29, 2021
Northern Ireland`s problems are transparently a consequence of as Protocol agreed and used to win an election. End of .
I must admit , you can`t stay angry forever . I begin to find the maniacal ability to ignore the bleedin obvious more amusing than annoying. My much loved frail and Brexity mother is typical .When I pulled her leg about Emma Ranacadu`s wonderful win ( they come over ere… and play tennis ,. sort of thing ) without missing s beat she told me . ” ..and it just goes to show they should never have got rid of Grammar schools …”.
You can`t argue with them.
September 29, 2021
I’d like to see more muscular diplomacy – by the UK. I’d cheer if the EU’s diplomatic mission here was shut down. I’d cheer further if HMG removed any form of border controls on good passing from BG to NI customers.
September 29, 2021
Excellent summary thank you. The U.K. should make clear that the EU is in breach of both the Protocol and at least the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement (as you say that wasn’t explicitly about trade anyway). If the EU refuses to alter their approach then clearly Article 16 must be invoked. The EU has after all already shown that Article 16 is there to be used.
September 29, 2021
There is a lot of talk about ‘this has happened, that has happened’. What, actually, has changed for, say, a supermarket group based in Manchester stocking a store in Liverpool and stocking their store in Belfast? What’s different now compared to before our notionally leaving the EU?
September 29, 2021
You repeat what you have told us before and we all know. Agree totally and the majority (who voted before the Andys of this world dance on the head of a pin) have wanted action for a long time.
It is your weak negotiators Frost/Johnson/Gove constantly crying Wolf but doing nothing that is encouraging the EU to believe they can get away with it.
And to ask the Foreign Office to push back for a project they don’t believe in, indeed probably privately supporting the EU in the US is naive at best.
Say it out loud. Your leader needs a backbone.
He is certainly not going to do it, if ever, before his beloved COP26, it would be ‘blown’ apart.
September 29, 2021
Yes, Johnson negotiated a crap deal for NI and the EU are making life difficult but where the French are involved is anyone suprised? It’s about time Boris started behaving like a PM and looked after the interests of the UK. What have this government actually done after Brexit to benefit us? Not much. It’s a fiasco and not what anyone voted for. Seems to me he’s joined the traitors in the party.
September 29, 2021
“Tantrum diplomacy”?
Thanks John, I’ve just had to wipe the sprayed tea from my computer screen.
Really, coming from an ERG member in this what-passes-for-a-government.
I don’t think that many in the US will be reading this blog, which is a pity. It’s always nice to start the day with a real laugh.
September 29, 2021
Well did anyone expect anything different? We let alone the world are plagued with terrible leaders.
Why do we bother capitulating to ” our French friends” according to our leader.
It’s been many many years since this country has had a leader that has fought our corner and took politics out of how to deal with the likes of Macron and Co.
When are we the people of this country going to get a voice and allowed to be heard? These idiot protesters just might have a point in continuing their actions. Enough is enough, remove Johnson he has lived up to all the expectations on how he would play his role as leader. Wake up and face the inevitable, that this country is on the skids to nowhere. How long must the people be subjected to the constantly flowing open sore of arrogance and incompetence
September 29, 2021
The protocol breaches the Good Friday Agreement.
Apart from any other considerations that is clear just from the fact that unionists are solidly opposed to it:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/09/28/visiting-a-local-primary-school-and-memory-lane/#comment-1263447
while nationalists and republicans are almost as solidly in favour of it as a route to a united Ireland.
There is a provision for consent, but only retrospectively, the first occasion being in December 2024:
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/northern-ireland-protocol-consent-mechanism
“What is the Northern Ireland consent mechanism in the Withdrawal Agreement?”
However I doubt that a UK court would agree that the breach of the Good Friday Agreement was unlawful.
September 29, 2021
Funny really…
As with Johnson, how on earth did anyone expect anything different of the EU and Biden?
Talk about always backing the wrong horse!
Or maybe this whole shebang is the outcome the establishment wants?
“Order out of chaos” or some such utter nonsense.
And oh dear …they all do chaos so well.
September 29, 2021
Sir John – I believe to much is made of what is termed ‘free trade’. In a UK US context the UK does better than most without it.
The problem with the word ‘free’ is to many believe it is an escape clause to avoid contributing to the tax system of the domain they wish to profit from. That is simply a backdoor method of weaponizing trade – a one Country can set out to strip another of its wealth.
Reciprocal, balanced trade that is equitable on all parties is the bit that makes sense.
What we need to avoid is the corruption of standards to act as a barrier to trade. The EU as they show the World daily are past masters at this.
September 29, 2021
Insulate Britain activists have defied a court order by once again trying to block the M25 – ‘You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.’
So are the police and Patel going to take any real action that will actually deter all this insane eco-vandalism or not it is clearly criminal. Surely we have enough problems with the petrol delivery problems without these vandals. Or will it be just more hot air and zero action from Patel as with the Calais boat people?
September 29, 2021
If you give the EU a stick to beat you with, you really shouldn’t be surprised if they use it.
Johnson gave the EU the Protocol stick. Now he has to take it away from them ….. but as anyone with half a brain knows, taking a stick off someone who is enjoying wielding it is far harder than not giving them the stick in the first place.
The simple fact is our cowardly, shambles-of-a-Prime-Minister, would rather pontificate at the UN about Climate Change than do the hard graft he was elected to do in the UK. And he certainly hasn’t got the guts to defy Senile Joe.
September 29, 2021
Sir John you are of course correct. The problem isn’t the EU or the US it is we have a PM that has never had his eye on the ball. He sees his devotion should be the World Stage, he has seen the ‘Thunberg’ effect in the media and wants part of it. He charges at windmills while ignoring the Country and the Economy
Above all this PM has gone out of his way to ensure no Conservative Party can be a party of the people again. True blue Conservatives know he has gone rogue with his Socialist doctrine, yet they aren’t the ones on the fringes at election that will switch in hope, they just wont turn up while he is in place.
September 29, 2021
Like a spoilt child that doesn’t get its way, Macron and his cronies bring diplomacy into disrepute.
It seems it was always the practice of the EU to denigrate others that didn’t go along with their way of thinking, or had allegedly slighted it.
It really is about time the UK exposed the EU for the charlatan it is when it comes to its lack of integrity, as well as its dishonest politics.
September 29, 2021
The problem is that the USA and its politicians, in particular, have a very peculiar view of Ireland.
They have a collective false memory of the Emerald Isle which is completely at odds with the reality, now, and when their ancestors turned their back on the country and went to the USA.
Biden, in particular, has wrapped himself in the Irish tricolour for electoral reasons based on the most tenuous of connections. He has much more English history than Irish. Combine this with the blatant ignorance of American Politicians on all matters to do with the Island of Ireland and the EU’s even more blatant weaponisation of the GFA throughout the negotiations and you have a recipe for the current impasse over the protocol.
Can we turn this around ? I believe Liz Truss can talk till she is blue in the face but she will never alter the entrenched misconceptions related to the protocol so apparent in the White House. Indeed, there must be many of us here who doubt whether Biden now has the intellectual capacity to understand the issues at stake. That is potentially a much larger problem for the World than a little spat in Ireland.
September 29, 2021
‘There is clear diversion of trade going on so we need to act.’
So why not act then?
Why all the talk from Lord Frost but nothing happens?
September 29, 2021
I agree Sir John but the shame of it is that there is still too much talk too many threats of action but in the end no action.
September 29, 2021
Your quotes in the DE today and the reported cave in on fishing rights to the French further proof the man on the bridge is not fit for purpose. Huff, puff all you like but he has got to go, his position is getting untenable. What has he really achieved with his 80 seat majority? Three fifths of naff all.
September 29, 2021
Maybe he has a cunning plan and shaft all those that follow with a big ball and chain just as Mrs May did with her leaving present over zero CO2 when he heads up the conference in Glasgow.
The man is dangerous with his route plan for us, basically he has lost control but he never really had it in the first place.
September 29, 2021
As I understand it the NI Assembly can unilaterally vote to abandon the entire protocol in December 2024. This would be under the terms of the protocol itself so there could be no argument at all about the validity of that decision. If the EU and by proxy Biden continue their current stance than that outcome is made much more likely. At that point the EU would have to decide whether to impose border controls, the UK would not. It would be after the next US presidential election so the president would be unlikely to be Irish Joe.
September 29, 2021
We can have no idea as to who the next US President will be but we know that the Irish diaspora is represented on both sides. Likewise there are assembly elections in NI next year and it’s possible Sinn Fein will come out on top- so we can’t be sure about anything- maybe a Labour government following Boris?
September 29, 2021
I agree with your sentiment and comments SirJ however it was our government that acquiesced to every suggestion request, regulation, directive, demand, instruction and protocol from the EU
Even today we’ll give in over French fisheries, Channel boat people and the continued EU involvement in NI…..this government, no this parliament hasn’t even the bottle to talk about removing or altering our VAT structure in fear of upsetting the EU
While we continue to pay tribute into the EU system and institutions, we’re tied to their restriction and obligations…they’ll continue to be our overlord
September 29, 2021
How will we get energy security if our government doesn’t even recognise there’s a problem? From the Telegraph this morning: ‘The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace put around 150 military drivers on standby, but no decision has been made yet on whether they will be deployed.’
No decision. In other words, ‘Crisis, what crisis?’
September 29, 2021
With the opposition on the floor he could have taken this country to new levels of achievement and security for all its people. Two faced and gutless that is why his lead over Starmer has all but evaporated. Is any one listening in Central Office or on the 1922 committee? We tried all the younger types and it has not worked.. Call up some senior well respected and experienced members to take their places. They sure as hell cannot make a bigger mess of things.
September 29, 2021
Yes, I’m quite sure that Ken Clarke and Michael Hestletine could clear up this mess in a few days, given a free hand.
September 29, 2021
Only gets worse. At last a report into heat pumps and the unsuitability of the pipework and radiators in existing installations especially those with micro bore pipework. Some systems will need to be completely repiped.
Slap my thigh who would have thought that? Qualified heating engineers have been trying to tell politicians this for years. When in business it was a good earner replacing HPs with a good old fashioned oil high efficency boiler which were far more suited to the existigistallatioadtherefore cheaper to run. The PM has talked about retrofittig 60k of these units? Dream on.
September 29, 2021
Attributed to Major Sharpe circa 1812
‘’One does not simply defeat the French (EU) in Europe
Until one has defeated the French (EU) in England (Tory Party)’’
September 29, 2021
Yes, the Leave camps are very much still fighting the Napoleonic Wars and against the Continental Enlightenment.
It’s what all that Victorian neo-Gothic architecture was about too – hideous stuff.
September 29, 2021
Sir John,
You are probably the best Conservative MP on this subject. I hope you continue to press for abrogation of the protocol. What about abrogation of the entire Withdrawal Agreement? The WA includes a financial settlement – a joke of a settlement really – and one that the EU stated at the time would lead to a financial services agreement by mid-2020, which then didn’t happen. So why are we still paying the money? The issue of whether we can denounce the treaty is interesting, as the 1986 Vienna Convention on Treaties with International Organisations is not in force, as the required number of ratifications has not been received. There is the argument under the legal principle of pacta sunt servanda that even a treaty not in force should be abided by while waiting for ratifications to each the required number, but we have waited for 35 years so far and the EU states have not ratified it – how long do we have to abide by a treaty not in force? There is also the principle that bad faith would allow for unilateral repudiation, and the EU has behaved with the very extreme of bad faith. At times they were negotiating with Bercow and the Remainers in Parliament and not with the government in an attempt to undermine the UK government’s negotiating position. I conclude that the UK can repudiate. The Queen can be advised to do so by Order in Council – or abdicate – as her Coronation Oath to govern us by “our laws and customs” was trashed in 1972, and she cannot continue to claim the Coronation Oath was only a suggestion. Please argue in Parliament for repudiation of the entire WA.
September 29, 2021
“… DUP is relegated to being the third-largest unionist party, Sinn Féin has opened up a 12-point lead on its partner in government, with Michelle O’Neill well on course to become First Minister next May.” (independent.ie)
If Staunton [The Irish Times] is right, then the same colonial mentality towards Irish America has surfaced again, and once again, the British are underestimating the influence the Irish lobby has with this most Irish of presidents, Joe Biden. The British need to wake up. The special relationship went out with the 1994 tide. They don’t seem to be able to comprehend that just yet. Perhaps the fact that apparently, it appears no one wants to be U.S. ambassador to the U.K. sends a pretty good hint. [US currently has a Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim in London]. (Irish Central)
The current management of the US and the EU, can have large influence on the Regional Trade Agreements (RTA) that the UK might want to grace with its membership. Best to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol 101%, immediately if not sooner Boris!
BTW. Regional Trade agreements are gradually making the WTO redundant. Following shows the Brexit roll-overs that have been listed. http://rtais.wto.org/UI/PublicAllRTAListAccession.aspx
September 29, 2021
The EU are regulation mad and utterly childish. If it’s illegal to sell a British sausage – or anything else – in the EU why would anybody import it into southern Ireland ? A smuggler with a suitcase full isn’t going to destroy the EU single market.
September 29, 2021
Here we are, about to enter the 10th month after Brexit, and we are still talking about the NI problem, with no resolution in sight. Why is this? Because Boris Johnson has no intention of doing what is needed: the complete scrapping of the Protocol. Invoking article 16 is not enough. This is just a temporary measure and it will just leave the problem bubbling away, creating increasing uncertainty in NI about the long-term and prevent the EU from accepting a new and permanent solution. Given that Boris will never solve the problem, then the solution must be to get rid of him. Everything else follows from that.
September 29, 2021
Sir John – I don’t understand why you think the position of President Biden on this matter, or the US administration in general, is so important. There is nothing they can do to affect the UK’s policy or actions. Talk of a UK-US trade agreement being endangered is total nonsense. Not only is there no agreement likely in the short-term anyway, but we don’t even need one since, as you point out quite correctly, the UK has a trade surplus trading on WTO terms.
The truth is that while Biden, or a few US Senators or Representatives, might whine and protest if we were to scrap the Protocol, they would not do ANYTHING substantive. They simply couldn’t, even if they wanted to (which they don’t really, they just want to make a few noises to please the Irish lobby and that’s it).
Or are you maybe hinting that, given your inside knowledge of the government, fear of US criticism is actually one of the things preventing Boris Johnson from getting his thumb out of his backside and solving this problem by scrapping the Protocol? If so, that just reinforces my view of what a fool and a coward he is.
September 29, 2021
I doubt that Biden has the mental capacity to reach beyond his own Irish ancestry or the largely democratic Irish vote in the USA. All of it makes it questionable as to whether he would ever wish to.
I conclude that an FTA is icing, we trade quite well minus one. There is also a question as to what we might be obliged to accept if we had one.
Biden has confirmed his inability to make rational decisions at home and internationally. Keep a good relationship with US institutions , the military and intelligence services specifically, and await his consignement to history.
September 29, 2021
Does ANYONE in this govt have a clue what on earth is going on???
Clearly not. ” We need power” !!! – lets import more illegal people ????–who use power !!!!
“We need lorry drivers” – How many with fake licences will arrive – and crash – or vanish ???
We are supposed to be one of the best countries on the planet – – amd being turned into a 3rd World “Best Refugee and Asylum ” freeloader camps in the universe.
September 29, 2021
Sir John,
Your own votes in HoC have clearly demonstrated your position on this – though unfortunately you were sometimes in a tiny minority.
One very minor point I have about your piece is that perhaps we should refer to Unionist and Republican rather than Protestant and Catholic. The fundamental political issue is not about religion, I have read of people with one political view object to being automatically tagged with a religious view.
September 29, 2021
I see that Sir Kier Starmer MP leader of the Labour Party, like our dear leader can talk and talk and talk without mentioning:
Immigration, Repealing EU laws, Fisheries, NIP, VAT, HS2, Reform of the Lords, Trident, Fracking Shale Gas & SMR, Foreign Aid and the Channel Boat People….that quite a skill