Bottlenecks and opportunities

World supply is damaged. China has introduced electricity rationing and is producing less as a result. Some Chinese ports have been partially closed for periods this summer thanks to continuing covid outbreaks. World shipping has been disrupted by shortages of empty containers, by a Suez Canal blockage and by pandemic restrictions. There is a general shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers across Europe. China, the USA and the EU are turning to policies that rely more on home production and less on imports and global collaboration. There is a gas shortage worldwide, worsened by a period of little wind to generate power that way and by Russian negotiations over the new pipeline to Germany . The regulator still has to grant a licence for the pipeline which is fully compliant with EU rules. There are skill shortages on both sides of the Atlantic as economies recover from the anti pandemic closures.
The UK labour market despite the lockdowns has relatively low unemployment and a high level of vacancies. Some lower paid activities are in particularly short supply. There needs to be an adjustment, with people offered training and better pay and conditions to ensure we have enough HGV drivers, care workers, food processors, farm workers, chefs and the rest. We also need to make sure there are enough people going through the longer training periods to be nurses, doctors, engineers and similar so we do not have to rely on inviting them in from lower income countries that need their own people.
Whilst in the short term these stresses are worrying to people, they are also an opportunity to improve the lives of many. I have written and spoken before about truck drivers. There is now greater agreement that they need better break and overnight facilities. They could also do with Highway departments that understand their needs to get to shops, hospitals and other customer places more easily. There does need to be better pay for those still on low pay and for those the industry needs to attract. It is primarily a task for employers to offer the better packages and to support people through training where necessary. Government needs to see through its promises to greatly expand training and testing capacity and should with Councils work on improving the conditions for drivers on the public highway and in parking and rest facilities.
Employers in a number of areas need to do a similar exercise. In the care sector local government has a role to play as the buyer and user of many services. What combination of better training, more machine power and other support, and pay is needed to recruit the workforce needed? On the farms what investment can there be in support equipment and labour saving machinery to get the crops in, the fruit picked and the vegetables packaged? There is still a long way to go with growing methods for fruit and vegetables to make them easier to pick and pack. Can the hotel and restaurant industry offer better career opportunities including training more chefs?
October 1, 2021
Correct.
Meanwhile Boris seems to think he is now not just PM but God of the world and the Sun too. He thinks COP26 is the beginning of the end of Climate Change. This seems rather unlikely as the
Earth’s climate (and solar activity) has been changing for well over 4.5 billion years.
Then we have Priti Patel:- I say this as Home Secretary and as a woman, women want to feel safe and be safe!
Well said Patel! I thought you might be saying it as a squirrel and that people really wanted to feel at great risk and be at great risk. Thanks goodness you put me right. What is needed is real action not waffle and worthless hot air pledges on immigration and other issues.
I even find myself for once agreeing with Harriet Harman. Credida Dick should surely go. She should never have been appointed nor reappointed. She is a diversity obsessed social worker who seems to be more interested in her diverse work force than in recruiting the best or serving the public.
October 1, 2021
Yet again zero reflection on the topic. Just another excuse to share your self important rants. Looking at the number you posted yesterday, you need to get a job.
What was once the ‘pub bore’ has turned into the ‘blog bore’
Back on topic, agree totally. Having worked with umpteen businesses and the public sector, management and planning skills have always been questionable, with short termism and a reluctance to invest.
That is why for decades we relied on devaluing the pound to stay competitive. HMG has spent a lot of money to upskill UK plc, regular apprenticeship schemes are a prime example but typically they are the smallest amount of money for the most interventions measuring those rather than the economic benefit.
Poor management gets away with it in good (easy) times, when it gets tough they get found out. Now is just another example.
October 1, 2021
I rather enjoy LL’s contributions or “rants” as you put it Nig l. Perhaps it’s because I generally agree with his outlook .
October 1, 2021
I have lots of women in my family. THEY ALL FEEL SAFE, ALWAYS so Patel’s vile misandry and her portrayal of women as victims is utterly political. When is her report on Labour’s great, unspeakable, inhumane secret or is she more concerned about protecting her party from harm at the expense of justice for real victims?
Pathetic
October 1, 2021
One Tory MP on the radio wanted attacks on women to be “the” police’s highest priority. Surely all such appalling attacks should be a top priority. But there are approximately 2.5 times as many men murdered as women.
October 1, 2021
Lifelogic: “One Tory MP on the radio wanted attacks on women to be “the” police’s highest priority.”
In light of the murder by a serving officer of the Met., of Sarah Everard. Surely, that’s a joke?
Apparently, the Police think Cousins may have committed more crimes. Quelle surprise!
October 1, 2021
I found it disturbing that Ms Dick, an apparently experienced police officer and holder of one of the most senior positions within the Service, described Miss Everard’s killer as a ‘coward’, when it is apparent to most of us that he is a murderous psychopath.
October 1, 2021
Indeed. One who had even been given an armed position within the police.
October 1, 2021
Well said.
I have noticed that, following these high profile cases, it has become fashionable for senior police officers and senior cps officers to go onto the media and indulge in childish name calling of the newly convicted criminals. I cannot see what good it does.
October 1, 2021
Indeed he was clearly not safe to be on the streets, let alone as an armed police officer.
October 1, 2021
You are correct SM – The definition of a coward is – ‘a person who is contemptibly lacking in the courage to do or endure dangerous or unpleasant things.’ and that piece of dirt certainly wasn’t that.
This male officer has caused a problem for single arresting officers now – what woman will allow themselves to be handcuffed now by a lone police officer! I’m sorry but if the police want to handcuff people and put them in unmarked vehicles it’s a NO from now on. By not listening to warnings from his colleagues, doing his clearances and dealing with the reports about his conduct the senior Managers have let us and the service down.
October 1, 2021
The best thing would be to get government employees back to work.
DVLA and HMRC are months behind.
My neighbours spend more time out walking than actually doing anything productive.
There’s no wonder we’re un such a mess.
October 1, 2021
+1 first they over regulate & licence everything then they all “work” from home so no one can get the licences, medicals & papers they need.
October 1, 2021
Ian, yes and coffee breaks are high on the agenda too. Then there’s the bike and online shopping and sites like this.
October 1, 2021
+1
October 1, 2021
Apparently the government minister responsible for keeping the lights on, has reassured us there is no chance of any power cuts this winter.
As Otto von Bismark is reputed to have said, ‘Never believe anything until it’s been officially denied’.
October 1, 2021
Prepare for a rush on candles, torches, generators (and the fuel for them).
October 1, 2021
Correct. I have stocked up on candles, matches and bio-ethanol for my fire. The incompetents in Government can’t be trusted to keep the lights on ….. or a great deal else.
October 1, 2021
+1
October 1, 2021
I thought describing yourself as a woman was now effectively verboten. The Thought Police …. the only kind of effective Police we now seem to have … will be after Priti Patel for her “exclusive” language.
October 1, 2021
LL
If reports in the media are even remotely true it would seem that a lot of serving officers where in the know about what was going on.
It would seem that upward communication was lapse or even ignored. How many others will jump or get pushed?
October 1, 2021
Good morning, Sir John: all you say is correct, but much of it was predictable and should have been carried out years ago. As a just slightly divergent example, I have read this morning that the NHS is going to increase the number of ‘diagnostic clinics in easily accessible places’ to relieve the pressure on hospitals and reduce waiting lists.
At least 30 years ago in my own experience, the concept of local drop-in clinics /minor injury units (as opposed to GP surgeries and Accident&Emergency units) was begun and then appeared to have come to a halt. Yet these sites so obviously helped both patients and NHS bottlenecks. Just what is it about government/bureaucracy that the most basic and sensible actions take so long to happen, if at all, while idiocies like NetZero penetrate with the speed of, well – of pandemics!
October 1, 2021
Agreed. There is a minor injuries unit at High Wycombe which, although it was necessary to travel some 15 miles to get to it (by car), provided excellent treatment for a 5.5 inch gash to my head several weeks ago.
October 1, 2021
SM. It’s alright having these extra testing sites but no good if you need treatment and have to wait years. A friend of mine has stage 2 breast cancer and she is having to wait 6 weeks for her operation.
October 1, 2021
Good morning.
The Spanish Flu and the Plague / Black Death had dramatic health, social, and economic consequences. The Plague especially so, as this resulted in the end of Serfdom and accelerated a much needed power change in society. I do not believe that CV19 in anyway will have as dramatic effect as the previous pandemics but there will be changes as to the way things are done, especially after the blocking of the Suez Canal which, I think, has done more harm in relation to its effect than CV19 has. The blocking of the Canal was a major international problem whereas, CV19 was a problem simply blown out of all proportion for political and economic gain.
The governments knee jerk reaction to an interruption to fuel supplies is to simply import more people rather than tell the haulage companies to pay more and offer better working conditions, and get government departments working properly. Rather than examine the problem has seek better solutions it just either throws money at it or does whatever the loudest voice tells it. No wonder so many things are in such a mess.
I think the best thing that government can do right now, is nothing ! Let the haulage and other business ‘s sort themselves out. Those that can make quicker and better decisions will be the ones that will clear the bottlenecks and make good profit from the opportunities offered. Just get out of the way !
Reply The government has rightly told the industry to improve pay and conditions and to get on with recruiting more home based talent
October 1, 2021
Iain Duncan Smith today in the Telegraph is surely right:-
The time has come for us to now trigger Article 16
Unilateral action is needed against an intransigent EU to rectify the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse
Also – Britain is already taxed enough, we can’t take any more, says Jacob Rees-Mogg – no Jacob we are taxed far, far too much, regulated too much, forced to use expensive energy and have a bloated government wasting money all net zero and over the place and delivering mainly dire and failing public services too. Taxed at rates that will decrease tax take and destroy the wealth creating sector.
October 1, 2021
Plus on top of these absurdly high tax rates Sunak is still borrowing £billions that is nearly all wasted too. Wasted on mad things like “eat out to help out”, HS2, expensive unreliable energy, EV, wind and solar subsidies & the pointless war on CO2 plant & tree food.
October 1, 2021
Your suggestions all make sense, which is why it will never happen. Boris seems determined to destroy the UK economy in his desire for virtue signalling and appeasement of all the vocal minorities.
Free movement played a big part in the labour problem. Why would employers go the expense of training up workers when they can employ experienced immigrants, thereby depriving UK workers of training and opportunities to improve their lot in life. Why then, is Boris still allowing mass immigration, and the current immigrants are probably inexperienced non-English speaking that will need the expensive training that is denied to UK residents. I truly fear for the future of the UK with Boris in charge.
October 1, 2021
I agree Shirley – if Employers followed John’s suggestion ‘It is primarily a task for employers to offer the better packages and to support people through training where necessary.’ they can’t compete now that Boris has opened the gates to low-cost foreign labour undercutting British rates.
John when you charge more customers won’t use you. When you employ drivers instead of using self-employed subbies the government comes after you for more and more 3% nest contribution, 13.8% employer’s NI going up by 1.25% – see it’s easier to hit us rather than deal with the real problems and high costs such as 16-hour work contracts that provide free housing!
These tanker companies aren’t short-staffed because of pay, benefits or training.
Reply The government has not opened the gates far. A possible 5000 for a very short period whilst the Uk trains more people. It is obviously pay and conditions that has created the shortage.
October 1, 2021
It does serve up a wonderful opportunity, if indeed there are crippling shortages which I doubt, for those with a political grievance (pathology diseased Remainers who will pounce on any issue to blame Brexit and those who voted for what has now morphed into perceived ‘independence’) or indeed for those with a political agenda such as this PM who with his politics of psychological warfare no doubt dreamt up by his collectivist advisers
All is political, all is deliberate and we’ll pick up the cost imposed by the now vicious British State across all areas of life
Key workers have always been private sector workers who are far more ever present in our daily lives than public sector workers and the juicy, union extracted privileges
Tory government since 2010. Look around you and what we see are the direct consequences of Tory appeasement
When can we expect rationing? Like rationing of speech, rationing of movement, rationing of essentials to keep us compliant
This is what Socialism feels like Tory style when reality becomes merged with narrative and people become confused as to what is real and what is politically invented. This is what Marxists do, play with your mind, soul and emotions
October 1, 2021
Yet another “it’s not Brexit’s fault” feint. Sunny uplands? Not a glimpse
October 1, 2021
There is too much bureaucratic red tape and ridiculous levels of ‘jumping through hoops’ box ticking exercises everywhere. This is what is strangling everything, from the economy as a whole down to what an individual is allowed/supposed to think.
It is time 90% of this garbage was binned, then the country, its economy and its people would be freed and entrepreneurial innovation could once again fly. Imagine going to a job interview and being taken on because you are the best candidate able to do the job effectively and efficiently, not because you are the most ‘woke’ and green ‘behind the ears’.
October 1, 2021
I am in full agreement, all employers must improve by their own efforts, their product, their methods and employee conditions and prospects. Employees must co-operate and seek to improve their knowledge of how the business they work in operates and offer improvements.
Farm support machinery were ‘implements’ back in my day but maybe not now.
October 1, 2021
This is Tim Martin (CEO of Wetherspoon’s) in today’s results for FY 2021 – A staunch Brexit supporter and a man who will not pander to the nasty Tory government and the slime in opposition who appear to support the draconian politics we now have to endure –
“The biggest threat to the pub industry, and also, inter alia, to restaurants, theatres, cinemas, airlines and travel companies, relates to the precedent set by the government for the use of lockdowns and draconian restrictions, imposed under emergency powers. This threat, which is also a threat to civil society and democracy, has been regularly articulated by many commentators, including the former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption.”
When will moral, freedom loving Tory MPs who recognise the sinister nature of what is happening to how this nation is governed speak out before they totally rip apart the unity of our country
Is this a Brexit revenge or is it something far more evil? Karl Marx never really went away, his ideology festers like a cancer. His monument still remains and that alone is a scandal
Reply Some of us spoke, wrote and voted against lockdown measures
October 1, 2021
‘Some’.
October 1, 2021
Lots of training needed yes, but this isn’t how industry has been operating over the last few decades. The approach has been to exploit the skills and not replace them. This is very evident in the lorry driver shortage, but I’m told it’s the same in the construction industry and I know it to be the case in engineering as well.
When I graduated in the 80s, there were plenty of thin sandwich courses where students got industrial experience in between studying. All those courses have gone now. Today any company is a mug if it engages in training, because it just provides a supply to other companies that don’t bother.
We need government to recognise the value of training and make the cost deductible from the tax bill. It would help too if schools instilled a work ethic into education. I’m pretty sure this isn’t happening.
October 1, 2021
Dave Andrew’s
Work ethic into education
Should Not the work ethic come from the parents? Is it not a situation where the parents abdicate their responsibilities to the education system.
There’s a raft of things that schòols could do, but at times they are too constrained by regulations based upon one size fits àll syllabus and result performance charts.
October 1, 2021
Ps. I find it incredible that HMG did not model the changes in the labour market brought about by Brexit and planned accordingly.
Sums up both the political leadership or lack of and their Mandarins.
October 1, 2021
Perhaps the title should have been “Let Capitalism do it’s job”?
October 1, 2021
I agree with much of what you say John, but unfortunately the Government seems to want to drive change through ever increasing and changing regulation, taxation, and subsidies, it is doing exactly the opposite of allowing opportunity through the usual research and development of products and services by market forces to change matters in a progressive manner, with industry taking the rewards or losses.
It is trying to impose/force its will, and its timescale on business and people, and all governments for decades have been notorious in making wrong decisions, due to not understanding human nature, or actual need.
October 1, 2021
+1
October 1, 2021
alan jutson
+1
October 1, 2021
Businesses/tech companies that have become global have become too big and too powerful, and are trying to run the world. Too much global industry/working as one is destroying the world.
Our country is stronger than the government knows, and I see a bottom up revolution taking place. There are many campaign groups putting pressure on the government to do the right thing for the country. GB News is giving some of these groups a voice. Some of the back benchers who are true conservatives such as yourself Mr Redwood are being heard through GB News and Talk Radio. The Reform Party is building in number too, which hopefully, be a good opposition to the Conservatives….
It’s all going to take time but I believe the country is slowly beginning to take back some control over the government who have become its enemy.
October 1, 2021
With the plethora of jobs available, why are there so many, many people still on the dole? The factors you mention, or are there perhaps other reasons, such as an unwillingness to work (other than for cash in hand at odd jobs for others?)
October 1, 2021
I’ve had a look at Der Spiegel, Le Monde, and Corriere Della Sera.
Apart from a French piece on high energy prices, there is no mention of any of the problems which John lists on their main pages, notably there is nothing on either fuel shortages at filling stations nor on empty shelves in shops.
The parlous state of matters in this country would therefore appear to be a local problem, attributable to local people.
Reply There is a global gas shortage, energy prices and inflation is surging in the EU, there are interruptions in supply from China all round the world, China is experiencing blackouts, HGV lorry drivers are scarce in the EU etc
October 1, 2021
Thank you Sir John, yes, there may be chronic problems as you describe in those particular places, however our near neighbours especially are not experiencing the acute disruption to day-to-day life as is the UK.
Either that or their main serious media are completely ignoring them – which I doubt rather.
Neither do problems with the UK internal market concern them.
Reply Germany is struggling to make cars owing to shortages of parts. She is engaged in big rows about importing more expensive gas from Russia and continuing to mine coal to keep the lights on as wind is unreliable. All across the continent there is an inflationary surge in energy prices. It is true that so far only the UK has faced a dash to the pumps by people who suddenly want to fill their tanks, bottles and cans at the same time . There would be the same queues on the continent if their petrol demand rose so steeply as the UK in the last few days.
October 1, 2021
None of the so-called ‘panic’ would have happened if the media had not trumpeted the ‘running on empty’ headlines.
October 1, 2021
Reply to reply
Well said
October 1, 2021
Quite a wish list. Unfortunately, since the millenium we have built our entire economy around the availability of cheap imported labour. And where we have skills shortages, we import the skilled labour that we need – as we no longer train apprentices. It will take time to adjust.
I don’t like the look of the world economy just now. The equity markets operate on forward earnings growth estimates and with supply chain disruption, rapidy rising inflation, stonking rises in the price of fossil fuel energy and labour shortages, profits will suffer.
With global debt at unprecedented multiples of GDP, talk of the USA defaulting and all these factors combining to affect the bottom line, the bull market that began in 2008 may be drawing to a close. October is crash season. Caution is warranted. A 20% “correction” could be the start of a nasty bear market
Reply This site does not provide investment advice
October 1, 2021
No but he/she may be right…
October 1, 2021
I think the whole [increased tax/increase regulation/no cash payments] move over the past year is dissuading businesses to invest here and workers to work. Combine this with the crazy furlough scheme which ended yesterday- how many people woke up only this morning to come out of their Covid shell?-close to zero I suspect. Also folk sense that they have money in pocket from not spending for a year, and the bracketed things will only get worse.
We’re on a one-way trip to Socialism.
October 1, 2021
Those are the bottlenecks and the opportunities feel like being crushed by them.
October 1, 2021
In a nutshell, a reader comment on City Journal.
“ None of this nonsense is going to abate until enough people in power wake up and admit that accepting the alarmism of the Climate Cult is akin to believing in witchcraft, that CO2 is not a pollutant and burning hydrocarbons is not causing the Earth to heat up dangerously, and in fact is helping with forest and food production, because the tiny quantities of CO2 in our atmosphere are essential for plants and all life, and more is better!”
October 1, 2021
Amen to that.
But can they REALLY believe all this nonsense?
And if not…WHY are they going along with it?
I understand that politicians need to be “nodding dogs”
But destroy the world that has treated them so well??
Why?
October 1, 2021
+1 Sharon
October 1, 2021
Sharon
Thank you, totally agree
October 1, 2021
The Brexit related shortages and price hikes we are experiencing were not only predictable- they were very much predicted.
Support for Brexit has plummeted – hardly anyone thinks it is going well. And, amusingly, it only goes downhill for the Brexitists from here.
October 1, 2021
You need some new material based on facts rather than your opinion.
October 1, 2021
You said all your aged neighbours whom you smile and nod to in such a condecending manner were keen on leaving the EU. Do a straw poll for us? No leading questions – just ‘if you could go back to the Ref – how would you vote?’
October 1, 2021
All very sensible – so why does it seem that the government is sitting on it’s hands, doing very little.
It seems the focus is on ideology rather than where it should be.
October 1, 2021
I think that Build Back Better involves TOTAL destruction of everything.
They have a little way to go yet..to grind us down completely.
Before they impose the NWO.
October 1, 2021
Why, Bryan? Because from the government ideologists’ point of view things are going rather well – the public is again being alarmed and panicked into another psychological state of fear and dependance, as with Covid.
The focus is indeed on ideology. The ideology of governing post-democratically.
October 1, 2021
John Redwood, are you going to write a post about the increased (+25% ) incidence of Heart attacks in Scotland – but probably the UK.
Reply
No I am not. I am not a qualified medical doctor and have not reviewed all the evidence. If you wish to debate clinical matters relating to medical conditions, treatments and vaccines please go onto a site which can handle medical advice and review medical evidence.
October 1, 2021
APL. They could start by cutting down on alcohol, not deep frying pies and Mars bars, getting off their butts and walking, giving up 6 teaspoons of sugar in drinks, stop drinking gallons of Irn Bru, and stop smoking. That’s a start.
October 1, 2021
The Met suffers from institutional incompetence, possibly deliberate.
Short term visas for pork butchers to save Xmas and more domestic fuel tax- can this government get anything right?
October 1, 2021
+many
Precisely!
October 1, 2021
I repeat that the original 6 countries allowed themselves 12 years to set up their common market:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/17/the-business-of-england/#comment-935511
and we should have allowed longer to make the necessary transitions after we had left the EU.
October 1, 2021
Good morning Sir John
Yes, there is a lot of imbalance in the World at the moment making every activity needed to carry on extremely volatile.
Which ever way you tried to shake it out, it all comes down to run away ego from those that have highjacked leadership. Not just here in the UK but for most of the World. They are all trying to get away with promises that they in a million years they couldn’t fulfil. I would liken it to the UK energy companies that have gone bust, not a single one of them were in a position to follow through on the promise of ‘cheap’ prices come what may and they knew it at the outset. Every single one of those that created the situation get to walk away on scathed and financially better off. – It also reminds us of the legendry ‘snake oil’ salesman – and now world leadership.
All that was really needed was people able to serve their people, not media servants
October 1, 2021
This reads more like the Sermon on the Mount – great themes but its still all talk and very little action from the Government who still seem to think that talking about initiatives makes them happen – subcontracting training does not mean its effective; usually money down the drain.
October 1, 2021
Let’s be honest ALL governments are largely talking shops.
October 1, 2021
No no its not a disaster its an “opportunity” ! ……I think that sort of thing goes down well in America.
Get your story# straight John
Is this as Kwasi Kwarteng claims – a Jolly good thing transitioning to a Post Brexit High Wage economy
Yes Brexit did cause this chaos of shortages and its great that we will now have to pay the same highway robbery rates we pay Tube Drivers ! Woo hoo ….
Is it , as Grant SHapps ( hilariously ) claimed nothing to do with Brexit ..no no… there is a European and global problem ..which we can solve by dishing out visas to all the EU drivers we just got rid of . ( eh ?)
Better still lower standards for drivers ..thanks to Brexit ( he really did say this …)
We simultaneously have a “jobs miracle” of close to full employment /……and a glut of labour on the market forcing down wages .
The RHA are clear the loss of European drivers is a Key problem ..but what would they know Personally I believe we are transitioning to a post Brexit high wage economy until 12PM then I switch to believing it has nothing to do with Brexit until I go to bed.
Problem solved – someone called it double think long ago, now its “My truth”
October 1, 2021
Sir John
How will Net Zero improve people’s lives?
Will we have Electric Lorries?
Talk about making a problem a million times worse, does Johnson have a clue about the damage he’s doing?
October 1, 2021
Sir John – as you say low unemployment and low take up of jobs.
Getting past the deliberate and un-necessary handicap of ir35. There is then the massive hinderance from deliberate Government attitude to hinder those that want to start out on a new enterprise.
As for employers shouting about staff shortages, I work in an industry that could be said to be suffering from that syndrome. There is an however, those that train and promote from within are ‘flying’, those that look for already experienced staff from others are struggling.
For every great company pushing, promoting paying the going rate, there is another that is fretting trying to undercut on price before service that is failing.
It is said that there are more than enough qualified HVG tanker drivers in the UK. Remember they were there when everything was just flowing only a month ago. They were never foreign. A few things the happened BP leaked their meeting with Government about their need for more money from the taxpayer otherwise there would be shortages. The Government pushed ahead with ir35. The drivers thought do we need this aggravation.
October 1, 2021
Near us the local truck stop (600 spaces) charges ‘First 2 hours free for all vehicles, after which cars must pay £16 and HGVs, caravans and motorhomes £20.50. HGVs can pay £22.50 to include a £10 food voucher. Trailer changeovers have a charge of £3 for 24 hours.’
But some truck drivers would prefer to keep that £22.50 and park up in business parks with no facilities, you need to ask them why, why park where this is no toilet or a meal and other truckers and park on a business park?
October 1, 2021
The world isn’t really doing very well in combating this deadly plague is it?
How many years now? How many jaberoonies ?
No measures appear to have worked since allegedly the whole weary cycle is starting again.
Nothing to do with China’s coal shortage and over-manufacturing.
If the rest of the world has succumbed who has been consuming?
Still, as most globalists would say.
What a WONDERFUL opportunity to BBB!!
Shame there’s no one capable of doing it, since everything has been destroyed.
October 1, 2021
Whilst agree with your ideas about track drivers, your government needs to go much further.
You need to simplify the requirements for qualifying as a truck driver. The current gold plated EU regulations create a high barrier to entry for new recruits. The same goes for other industries like the need for nursing degrees.
In the longer term you need into completion for driver accreditation. Having the DVLA as a monopoly supplier has contributed to the Covid backlog.
You also need to find a solution to the supply of contingent labour to meet demand peaks. The IR35 changes have effectively banned self employed drivers from the road transport industry. This is a leading cause of the current problems. Agency terms and conditions do not cut it as an alternative.
The government runs the strategic road network. So it could do more to encourage the creation of quality truck stops. This also would tick the diversity box, as it would attract more women drivers.
October 1, 2021
Wow – – power just cost a lot more – so millions of decent people who have been born and worked here. spoke the language and been reasonably happy get to adjust their lives to cope with the extra bills. At the same time, in the same country, there are an increasing number of new arrivals, who just turn up, say the magic word – – and get a roof over their head, fed, bed, heat, tv to watch etc. NO WORK. THEY MIGHT BE MURDERERS – WE DON’T KNOW – – Are THEY concerned about the cost of power going up ????? NOPE – – Our govt just welcomes them, fetches them in and gives them what WE have to pay for.
Millions more want a free life – wonder how many more our govt will welcome for THEIR free lives ?????
October 1, 2021
It is a real shame Labour and the Liberals are unfit to sit in the House, let alone govern. The Tories need an effective opposition – from outside their own party for a change.
Perhaps we ought to invite the SNP down to see if they can help us get back in to the EU! (I am hanging the the Joke Sign out…)