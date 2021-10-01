Conservative Conference

For those interested I am speaking at the following meetings on Monday 4 th October

13.00 Bruges Group on the future of Conservatism with 3 other speakers

Science and Industry Museum

Liverpool Road

Manchester M3 4FP

18.30 Politeia

Making the most of Brexit

with Jacob Rees Mogg, David Jones and Barnabas Reynolds

Novotel Manchester Centre

21 Dickinson Street M1 4LX