Conservative Conference

For those interested I am speaking at the following meetings on Monday 4 th October
13.00 Bruges Group on the future of Conservatism with 3 other speakers
Science and Industry Museum
Liverpool Road
Manchester M3 4FP
18.30 Politeia
Making the most of Brexit
with Jacob Rees Mogg, David Jones and Barnabas Reynolds
Novotel Manchester Centre
21 Dickinson Street M1 4LX
October 1, 2021
Enjoy, Manchester is a nice place,….. then again so is Bruges
October 1, 2021
All very laudable and I am sure you will spell it out as it needs to be spelt out. However it is all at fringe meetings that may or may not get attention. I trans late this entry as my presence on the main platform and the messages I might impart are far too toxic for the carefully ochestrated claporama. In fact they might attract far too much support from the grass roots in the hall who I suspect are really hanging on some true blue Conservatism. They certainly will not be in line with the left of centre ill
thought out official green agenda we have been fed to date. I will follow it all and look forward to hearing your contributions. I hope GB news broadcast them. Others will not. Have a good conference.
October 1, 2021
I would indeed love to see your contribution to these events. Will they be broadcast live on YouTube, or will videos be available on that site later? The organisers should ‘get with it’ and make the most of the free internet resources available to publicise their viewpoint!
October 1, 2021
What happened to the NI protocol? Was it not supposed to have been resolved by the 1 October?
Boris is in the bunker, same one as Calamity Theresa?
October 1, 2021
Well, it hasn’t been, and so? A big fuss and todo about half of one percent of UK trade and it has not been resolved.
And what has happened? Has the sky fallen? NI was supposed to be starving by now; is it? There was supposed to be serious violence; was there? There was supposed to be massive unemployment; was there? It was supposed to a spark off a border referendum; did that happen? The IRA were supposed to be emerging; did they? The EU were supposed to be ruling NI by now; are they?
October 1, 2021
Talking about the future of Conservatism in Museum is very appropriate.
“Making the most of Brexit” with Jacob Rees Mogg … ; come off it; you are taking the piss surely!!!
October 1, 2021
Wonderful political comment acorn
Incisive, erudite, witty and delightful.
You lefties…so funny.
October 1, 2021
I see it is a hybrid event.
How very “green”. And soulless and horrible.
If you are actually going JR have a safe trip and enjoy the conference!
October 1, 2021
I see that you recently tweeted “We should ban the ultra large industrial [fishing] vessels.” Of course you are right (as usual!) but you have been saying this for ages, and the government – YOUR government – has done NOTHING. Surely it is obvious that they have NO intention to tackle this problem? This is completely consistent with the rest of their total INACTION when it comes to making the most of the opportunities offered by Brexit.
And this leads me directly to your Politeia debate (you see, I am sticking to your topic!) with Jacob Rees Mogg. How can he, such a prominent Brexiteer, be a member of a government which has BETRAYED Brexit (on NI, on fishing, on control of our borders, etc). He sold out for a trivial government job which gives him NO power to actually DO anything! Has he no shame, no self-respect and no principles? **And will you challenge him on this?**
October 1, 2021
There used to be a sensible rule on Netnews that any post with CAPITAL LETTERS could safely be ignored.
October 1, 2021
Thanks, but your Party is no longer a genuine Conservative one, although I accept that it still has a few MPs who are. I won’t be watching.
I’m far more interested in what Richard Tice and Reform UK have to say. As Tim Montgomerie says in todays DT, we need a genuine conservative alternative to scare the bejesus out of the CON-Johnson and his LibCONs.
October 1, 2021
Donna
I’m in completely agreement, Reform UK is our only hope!
October 1, 2021
If Reform UK is the answer, it must be a passing srrange question.
October 1, 2021
Last time I tried I wasn’t allowed in!
October 1, 2021
“The future of Conservatism”
What a curious heading.
It’s like “The prospects for miserliness” or “Hopes for introspectiveness” or “The way ahead for being a bit dull”.
It isn’t a considered philosophy.
It’s a misfortune of personal constitution.
October 1, 2021
or ‘When will Great Britain again rule the waves?’
October 1, 2021
‘Making the most of Brexit.’
That’ll be a short session.
October 1, 2021
‘Making the most of Brexit.’
I hope that you ERG types really make something sensible out of this session. Brexit itself is in the bag, but currently the intellectually lazy are dominating the headlines with jeering and sloppy illogic. The latest thing I saw this morning is supermarkets with empty shelves in *Brussels*, actually due to a lack of Belgian drivers, but with comments on the story by some Remainers blaming it on Brexit.
It would be a salutary thing for the public to see some sensible analysis
October 1, 2021
The trouble with governing party conferences is that expectations can be excessively high. Boris has a majority of 80, Brexit in the bag, credit for vaccines, Covid under control, the EU distinctly less significant in UK daily life – and in the World, too – plus Aukus, so it’s hard to see what he can pull out of the bag.
By contrast, low expectations worked very well for Starmer. All he had to do was not wet himself on stage.