More help for families in need- the Council will have access to new fund

This new support fund, at least half of which will help families with children, will bolster

existing measures we have introduced for low-income households, such as increasing

the national living wage, the rise in the Local Housing Allowance, expanding the £221

million Holiday Activities and Food which will be offering nutritious meals and enriching

activities to disadvantaged children this Christmas, doubling free childcare for eligible

working parents and increasing the value of Healthy Start vouchers by over a third.

The Fund also sits alongside the Warm Home Discount which provides a £140 rebate

on energy bills each winter to over 2.2 million low-income households and the Cold

Weather Payment which provides £25 extra a week for poorer households when the

temperature is consistently below zero.

Please direct constituents in need of support to their local council who will be able to

help them access the Fund. The Barnett formula will apply in the usual way, with the

devolved administrations receiving £79 million on top of the £421 million for England.