Levelling up is about people more than about public spending

I reproduce below a piece I published recently on Conservative Home:
I’m all in favour of levelling up. Our country needs all the talent it can get. I want more people who have bought their own home, found a good job, built their own business, developed a passion for dance or sport or entertainment.
I want a society where snobbishness is a thing of the past and where the plumber is as valued as the accountant and a food delivery driver as much as a health worker. We need a reliable water supply and food in the shop every day. These are important tasks.
The recent battle to recruit a new army of truck drivers should be seen as a prime case where we need to level up. We have seen years of decline in the numbers of people wanting to be long distance and heavy lorry drivers. A lack of concern by some employers over facilities for breaks and overnight stops, coupled with relatively low pay and long periods away from home, has made it difficult to recruit younger people and women.
During lockdown the online retailers needed a massive expansion of van deliveries for their offers. They were able to attract drivers to smaller vehicles with more flexible hours and better pay. The closures and shortages across Europe reduced the numbers of migrants willing to work for less with poor conditions.
The UK needs to attract back the qualified HGV licence holders and early retired, those who have swapped jobs in pursuit of better pay, and train a new cohort of truck drivers. Large employers and government need to remedy the defects of the conditions with more lorry parks, with better facilities for breaks and overnight stops.
Pay needs to go up, as it did when tube drivers used their negotiating muscle to require the public sector to pay much higher rates for a job than an HGV driver gets. There should be a new respect for these drivers now people see how dependent their own lifestyle is on the timely delivery of everything from food to petrol.
Levelling up is about people as well as about place. Indeed, if enough people in a given town make a success of their business or company careers their extra spending power will bring the extra investment, new services and better shops people would like to see.
Conservatives should not try to define levelling up in Labour terms. They place all the emphasis on levels of public spending. Levelling up to them is more about place than people. Buy the town a new heavily subsidised tram system, put in more public sector community centres and provide new school and surgery buildings and the place will be levelled up. If only it were that cheap and easy. They stress the amounts of money rather than what we get for it.
Of course it is right that improving the quality of the public estate and helping with communications and connectivity can help. Any MP knows they have to argue the case for the new school or the improved road for their patch.
That is not the same as thinking if we just double the public sector spend lives will be transformed. To have a self sustaining wealthier community requires government helping the many. They need to reap better rewards from work and to get access to the qualifications and opportunities it takes to own your own home, have some money in the bank for a rainy day and to have a working life that commands respect.
It all begins in the schools. Inspired teachers can help every pupil find that spark, that thing they love and wish to excel at, that drive to be positive about life and its numerous chances. It requires discipline, as you only get good when you practise a lot.
Aims need to be stretching but achievable, built up as a child progresses. It moves on to the choice of apprenticeship or degree. Some break from academic education because they are already sure of their ambition to be sports people or entrepreneurs or performers whose path in life after leaving school requires their full attention to the chosen course.
Government can of course help. It needs to redouble its efforts to make it easier for people to set up their own business, and to go on to recruit their first employees. It needs to make it easier and more affordable to buy your own home. The attack on the self employed through IR35 was unhelpful, The new tax on jobs is a bad idea. Getting a mortgage is not easy. Government contracts could be made available to more smaller companies to give them a chance of getting one through break down of quantities required through multiple suppliers.
Where place and people come together is in planning decisions. Places the Government wants to level up need more homes for people with good jobs and businesses of their own. Many have more freedom over where to live now we are moving into a hybrid world of working. More people with good qualifications and earnings help boost a community and provide more demand for others to meet.
A relatively affluent community like Wokingham is not affluent through more public spending. We are at the bottom of the tables for public spending per head in the main services. We are well placed in the relative prosperity and good place to live tables because they keep on sending so much investment in expensive homes for people to live in who have levelled themselves up through qualifications and good jobs.
October 2, 2021
Spot on. Levelling up was always and still is a cliche meaning all or nothing depending on your point of view.
Certainly unmeasurable as usual and a typical example of Boris’s waffle.
October 2, 2021
Absolutely, Nig1, and it’s also a complete contradiction of the core purpose of Conservatism.
That is, to conserve the uneven distribution of wealth, power, and property on behalf of those who have the most of these.
Surely people realise this?
Reply. The opposite of what we stand for
October 2, 2021
It is unfair to criticise the transport industry too much (over pay and conditions) they had and have to operate in a competitive marked and had to compete to survive. If cheap immigrant drivers is or was available they have to use them or they get out competed or taken over.
The problem the UK has is far too many people doing essentially parasitic jobs rather than real and productive ones. This mainly in the state sector but also where government has regulated or interfered in the markets to generate endless pointless jobs in HR, tax planning, law, accounting, HR and compliance, provisions of pointless degrees, energy market rigging, complex and slow planning and the rest.
Immigration however is still rising, it has not actually been reduced by this government. They are ratting on this manifesto promise here too as well as on tax rates.
October 2, 2021
“Parasitic”?
So how would you describe the fat cats who run the staffing agencies for social care, say, while the carers get minimum wage on ZHCs?
And in all the other sectors?
Do us a favour.
October 2, 2021
Good morning.
That, Sir John, is the last thing we either need or want.
Leveling up is nothing more than Soft Socialism. Socialism concerns itself with equality of outcome and not of opportunity. If Leveling up is about the equality of opportunity, then everyone can enjoy the benefits of a private education at Eton or Harrow. Everyone can go to Cambridge or Oxford Universities.
What Leveling up means, is more governments interfere in our lives. Where ‘they’ see inequality, whether it be real or imagined, Leveling up provides them with the perfect excuse to interfere to achieve whatever outcome they see fit.
Of course, Leveling up will come at a price. Nothing that require equality of outcome and not opportunity is. So the Middle Classes are to be squeezed again and again to reduce the gap.
Before the Second World War, there was real poverty. People were living in shabby homes with outside toilets. There are pictures of the time of children playing in the street with no shoes. That is the REAL poor ! Today we are far, far better off. Better fed. Better looked after by the State.
We are slowly sliding into Communism.
October 2, 2021
+several million
HOORAY!!
As one who has suffered the rigours of working class communism and the spite and discrimination therein you are absolutely correct!
The only people who are discriminated against ( especially the NHS…and I could tell some stories!) are the middle classes.
And if you are middle class in outlook and education, living in a working class area…God help you!
Have MPs heard of the black market? It would make their hair stand on end!!
When John Major decided that we were all middle class he should have made sure that middle class values were taught in schools. NOT just handed middle class jobs over to those less able to carry them out!! LOOK at the state of the country.
Meanwhile, as Mark says interfering governments have pushed us into communism!
October 2, 2021
At least furlough (a massive waste of public money) has finally come to an end.
Other massive waste by this government it is absolutely everywhere:-
The pointless degrees and soft loan for them – about 75% are.
Test and Trace
Unconscious bias training and others such insaniti
The more damage than benefit lockdown.
The absurd net zero agenda and rigging of the energy markets.
The absurdly restrictive employment laws
The diversity agenda.
The slow and restrictive planning system as in Heathrow and Nuclear. One reason Dyson now manufactured in Malaysia.
Absurdly over complex taxation.
October 2, 2021
How about these hotel rooms, usually round about the £60 per night mark which the government ( aka us) is paying £200 per night for.
Apparently the level of behaviour is so atrocious that self funding guests just leave and then WE have to pay for a total refurb. such is the damage.
Also…border guard funding has now been reduced.
October 2, 2021
The biggest waste of money: pensions. £100bn+per year for people to sit in a chair and moan.
October 2, 2021
It all begins in school.
That is the foundation for any long term plan but it also has to start in the home.
Apart from teaching the basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic , in today’s world to meet its needs our educational system should be teaching the introduction of the skills always needed by industry and commerce.
In play scenario, internal markets, supplier chains, customer service excellence, cost of non conformance, right first time and many more. All the skills that employers spend thousands on training their staff despite their educational qualifications. Pupils not only leave school with educational qualifications but with certificates of proof of life skills. Irrespective of the jobs and careers they seek they have a hard core built in knowledge that they have something to give, that could add value to any business especially their own when starting up and looking for clients and customers. Life skills start at the beginning of life and constantly revolve and change. It is one of life’s constants. Change.
October 2, 2021
Many in the South East are actually no better off than people in the north at all when you look as disposable income after mortgages or rents they can often be earning more and paying far more in income taxes (and perhaps stamp duty) but be left with less disposable income. Someone earning say £50K in London still cannot buy a home even a couple both earning this struggle to do so. Yet if someone like this has a student loan then will soon be paying marginal tax rates of over 60% when you take into account NI (employer and employee), income tax and student loan repayments (usually for a fairly worthless and over priced degree too. So hugely over taxed and over regulated is the UK. Someone earning £30K in the north can often be far better off.
A couple in a small house in London or another similar couple up north (in a similar sized house on a similar income) are no better off in living standards just because their house might be worth £500K more. Unless they move and cash it in that is and they probably do not want to do so.
Abolish stamp duty (it is a hugely damaging tax) and benefit the country from better job mobility
October 2, 2021
Levelling up is a phenomenon that only happens in a free market economy. Britain is not a free market economy. We have continual government intervention in the form of regulation, taxation and now ridiculous covid rules. Our money is continually devalued by government policy and fractional reserve banking, supply of goods has been disrupted, deliberately, and the green aganda will make survival mode the default. We are heading for many, many years of decreasing living standards and declining freedom and it is all because of government. Proud of that are you Mr Redwood?
October 2, 2021
Exactly. Schools, universities, healthcare, energy, banking, housing, transport, employment and much else are hugely & incompetently rigged by idiotic governments the first three are rather dire virtual state monopolies. Non of these should really be state sector at all let alone state monopolies.
It is reported that Cressida Dick is being retained as they cannot find anyone better. Rather a damning inditement of the police service in the UK. I would have thought about 80% of the population would be better at the job. She sounds more like a police trade union leader than someone who want to deliver any real service to the public. She once said she wanted to recruit “the best of the best” and for it to reflect “London’s diversity”. Only someone very dim indeed could imaging you can do both at the same time!
The public want real policing against real crimes and with real deterrents to crime Ms Dick not Social workers, inaction, incompetence and woke lunacy.
October 2, 2021
There was once much emphasis on wider ownership of shares, but little has been heard of it since the Thatcher era and the privatisations.
October 2, 2021
That is because your generation, literally, sold off all the national assets. The shares have mostly found their way into the hands of foreigners who cream off profits and leave us with an inadequate and over priced service.
Still it once made you a little bit of extra money and no doubt bought you a video player, a holiday in Benidorm and paid a bit of your already negligible mortgage.
October 2, 2021
Much good sense in today’s post. I was interested to read: ‘Places the Government wants to level up need more homes for people with good jobs and businesses of their own.’ So places that don’t need to level up because they are already affluent, e.g. Wokingham, don’t need so many new homes – I think that follows. But that is not what we see in Sir John’s constituency. If he is calling for a policy change, I would hope the new Minister for Housing will take note. We’ll see.
October 2, 2021
Translation: nimby nimby nimby nimby.
October 2, 2021
Lowest common denominator more like. Socialism in disguise.
Net zero will bring us to our knees except the top 10% in their Zil lanes.
October 2, 2021
+utterly spot on.
October 2, 2021
Anyway…it was only idiot governments ( mainly Blair?) who insisted that everyone needed a degree and the misery associated with all of that.
Up until then the grammar school kid going on to university had been a bit of a rarity.
And plumbers and builders were rightly proud of their skills.
I remember a Labour MP bewailing the fact that her brother was a bus driver. How unfair it was and all the b*ll*cks.
Good grief…could she drive a bus?
Now, receptionists, shop people are so rude and unhelpful because governments have built a huge chip on their shoulders.
Telephone conversation when I phoned a pharmacy (last January)
Pharmacy. ‘Lo.
Me. Good morning. Are you offering covid vaccinations please?
Pharmacy. WHY’S THAT THEN?
??? You MPs don’t know the half of it!