The future of Conservatism – extracts from a speech to the Bruges Group at party conference

The stage is set for a post Covid recovery. Adopting a Conservative approach to liberty and prosperity is the best way to promote the greater happiness of the greater number.
Anti pandemic policies damaged incomes and jobs and removed many freedoms. The first task is to restore all our lost freedoms so the quarter of our economy that was effectively closed down can flourish again. The successful vaccination programme should give us the scope to relax, leaving it to each individual to judge how much exposure they want to others given the risks.
The second task is to make the case anew for work as the best means to banish poverty and improve life styles and chances for families. Conservatives have done more than the socialist inclining parties to advance prosperity, because we recognise it comes primarily from enterprise and effort by millions of people and hundreds of thousands of businesses. Markets generate choice and opportunity. Profits reward those who venture their capital and put in their effort, and help pay for the new investment employees and consumers need . Prices fluctuate to bring forward more supply where needed or to reduce output where the popularity of the product or service is waning. Governments must allow price systems to send their signals.
Markets are not cold impersonal enemies of the many . They are the way we all have choices of what to buy and where to work. All humanity participates in the market. Of course Conservatives believe that the state needs to step in to help those in need, to support the ill and disabled, to prevent monopoly exploitation or market abuse. Conservatives believe in the rule of law to keep people using markets honest. We also know that public sector monopolies that charge customers also need taming to avoid poor service, high cost and no choice that we used to get from nationalised industries.
The immediate need to is to get some tax rates down. Lets forget the National Insurance rise, the tax on jobs. Lets relax the IR35 rules so they do not stop people developing self employed businesses. Lets take VAT off domestic heating and insulation products. Lets offer a tax boost to those who will substitute home grown food, home produced gas and home produced timber amongst other things for the large import bills we currently pay and all the extra energy cost of long haul transport.
Let’s help more people on their personal journeys with great education, better training , and easier access to buying a home and setting up your own business.
Nice speech, Sir John. Alas your party has moved on and, not only does it seek to occupy the mythical centre-ground, it wants to go left field.
It seems, as Dom has posted here many times, that the LibLabCON have been working very closely on Climate Change policies as a link by, turboterrier yesterday proves. This Unholy-Tripartite have pledged, yes pledged, to tackle climate change and rid the world (well the UK at least) of CO2 polluting fossil fuels. Now I can understand the LibDems getting into bed with the looney left but, the Conservatives ? Then I read it was CMD that signed it and all was made clear. Something else I am sure he can be proud about whilst at the same time knowing no one voted for this crap !
Yes but your party is now socialist certainly to the left of Blair.
What about freedom of choice and fair competition in education, transport and healthcare or cutting the vast largely parasitic state sector down to size it should be spending 20% of a large GDP not 50% of a much smaller one. MUCH of what it spends does positive harm anyway. NET Zero, the lockdown, test and trace, renewable subsidies and HS2 for good examples.
A tax borrow and piss down the drain Conservative party hooked on the net zero expensive energy religion is no use to anyone.
L/L. Yes the chancellor dudnt do a great job of ruling out further taxes. At this rate we’ll all be working for nothing
+1 Vote Conservative get cheated as a Socialist Party turns up
Good speech. We need a government that believes in these policies.
Hear, hear
The immediate need?
Get a team together that can say what they do and do what they say. The present incumbents don’t cut the mustard. Words are cheap and are not fooling everybody.
The youngsters have had a fair crack of the wipe. Let’s get some real experience, qualified and Conservatives leading and managing this country.
Any one from the so called front runners for possible elevation in the existing team is just a case of same meat different gravy.
Well said Turbo
The Chancellor trumpets £500m on jobs, whilst preparing a National Insurance increase to take £12bn (he hopes) out of jobs.
If he can just stuff both, businesses will be better off to create jobs.
@Dave Andrews +1 This Government is at war on jobs that are not in the State. Constant interference is killing the economy. Its about Control, control, control
There’s only one way to make people less poor..and that is to encourage enterprise. Stop taxing!
Cut red tape as people on here have said many times.
Oh yes…and don’t close down everything when ‘flu strikes!! Might help!!
If I were starting up another business I would want to see anti regulation legislation in place.
And let’s not forget…it was the government’s RESPONSE to what they said was happening that has caused the problems. The government has applied a “cure” that is far worse than any disease.
@Everhopeful +1 Everything that was promised to get elected, then trashed once achieved – honesty from honest people!
Now convince the other 350 MPs.
Boris certainly isn’t amongst your followers. 0
What is your view Sir John on the extra £20 on Universal Credit. Should it stay or should it go?
Well, all jolly nice, like Mum’s Apple Pie And Motherhood, Sir John.
Unfortunately, your party has handed monopolies to many entities such as the water and sewage companies, and also failed in regulation, in oversight, and in enforcement, with the result that the Whitstable oyster export industry has been wrecked, along with others, owing to high levels of faecal bacteria in the product, stemming from Southern Water’s gross breaches of untreated sewage discharge limits. Those failures have also resulted in the energy industry’s ditching gas storage facilities and exposing UK customers to shocking price spikes. Germany, with some forty times the UK’s storage capacity has nothing like the same problem. There are too many more to detail.
Leaving things entirely to the market, including of labour, and then abruptly disrupting that market with an utterly slapdash brexit has given us miles long queues for fuel too.
But keep smiling everyone.
You admit, Sir John, knowing “… public sector monopolies that charge customers also need taming to avoid [the] poor service, high cost and no choice … we used to get from nationalised industries.”
Lamentably, however, recently privatized parts of what are inevitably monopolies, having brought competition in name only, often deliver high cost and poor service : something bodies like Of-this and Of-that have done little to mitigate. The choice for which one might have hoped is often just an illusion.
@Vernon Wright Competition, should mean just that competition. As you note privatization and still a monopoly is not serving anyone other than the new owners. The overseeing QUANGO’s are lamentably just as bad. Its not and never has been free enterprise it is jobs for the ‘boys’
The paradox of your Conservative approach to making work pay being “the best means to banish poverty and improve life styles and chances for families” is house prices.
House prices prop up the ponzi economy due to government intervention as ridiculously low interest rates but then those who you want to make work pay for then have to pay silly prices to buy or rent a house.
Please return to sound money and stop intervening in this (and other) markets.
Unelected bureaucrat David Frost is due to speak at the Tory conference today – where, according to the Telegraph, he will whinge like a baby about the Northern Ireland Protocol which he negotiated. Even for a Brexitist Frost is a particularly pitiful man. Embarrassingly out of his depth, he didn’t even understand the basics. He has negotiated the two worst deals in our country’s history. His incompetence will not be forgotten.
Still today will give him practice at doing something first thing in the morning. That’ll be good experience for the public inquiry and his subsequent sentence.
It is absurd for a Conservative MP at this time to take such a stance . Taxes are
nose-bleed high and they are on income at the lowest level. The only enterprise the Government has any interest in is politically visual ones like car manufacture and shipping .Every single growth industry has been hit by No Deal Brexit and increasing corporation tax.
The UKs business community did not want the most protectionist Government of my lifetime, it did not want shortages of petrol ,culled pigs, dumped veggies, inflation, debt, or indeed an administration whose every word is found to be an in exactitude within minutes ( I am referring Jonson’s disgraceful Marr interview ).
Those people who believe Brexit was a mistake now vastly outnumber those who were persuaded of the whole pile of piffle in the first place and this is only going to get worse .
+1
That interview was dreadful.
All the piffle about immigration!
( I haven’t changed my mind re leaving EU but it looks like we are now all globalists).
It sounds all very nice, Sir John , but what is your government actually doing about getting these people into work, who are keen to be doing a job that the country needs desperately right now?
‘Thousands of army veterans are ready to help tackle the HGV crisis but are being ignored by the government’ according to the Telegraph this morning.
Bill B.
@Bill B – that reminds me the Army as HGV drivers, subsidising the bully boys of the RHA are the only cause of the problem. The Army guys get half the pay of a regular driver which is then half the going rate for the job and at the end the Army guys are promised redundancy soon under this Government
Have a good day and enjoy…
Well reasoned with the proof of logic and history supporting your assertion
Is anyone listening or more importantly hearing
Have a good day and enjoy…
After I had finished reading the speech I looked out of the window and there was a huge rainbow overarching the sky!!
Powerful stuff JR.
Cynic: “We need a government that believes in these policies.”
A good start would be a political party that believes in these policies. That ain’t the ‘Tory’ party, the Tory party used to make a good fist of believing in a reasonable amount of individual freedom. Not Redwood’s ‘Tory’ party, that’s a rotten idealogically as it is corrupt politically.
I see Sajid Javid is coercing health care workers to get vaccinated.
1. That’s against the Nuremberg code.
2. He weeps crocodile tears about the vulnerable.
Didn’t care two hoots about the ‘vulnerable’ in care homes ( 2020 ) when it was government policy to inflate the death rate by discharging COVID-19 infected patients into Care homes. Forty of fifty thousand dead as a result of that policy alone.
Suddenly, because he has another ‘target’ to meet, ie, everyone in the country ‘vaccinated’ with the mRNA therapy ( it’s not a vaccine ). Suddenly, he’s got hot flushes and a fit of compassion.
This government is rotten.