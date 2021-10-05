The review of Health and social care leadership.

I am publishing tomorrow’s blog now, as the Health Secretary has just spoken to Conference and this provides some of the relevant detailed background for those writing about it.
In response to those of us who have asked how the new Secretary of State will ensure the extra money directed to the NHS will be used to raise the quality of care, improve access and get the waiting lists down, Mr Javid has announced a review of NHS and Care leadership.
He has appointed General Sir Gordon Messenger and Dame Linda Pollard to conduct a review into how efficiency and innovation can be improved in the NHS and how regional inequalities can be reduced. As Health now has a massive £230 bn budget, absorbing all of our Income tax, CGT, Inheritance tax and Stamp Duty it is indeed to time to review how it can be better spent and to ask what another £12 bn can bring that £230 bn cannot achieve. I wish to explore this in a few pieces and pass on my thoughts to the Secretary of State. I would have preferred the terms of the review to have been more narrowly focussed on quality and cost of care.
Let us begin by asking what can we expect of the two lead characters appointed? I wish them both well and acknowledge they have had successful careers in public service. May they be wise and insightful in this task, stepping outside the frequent public sector wish to claim all is well and turn most arguments into one about how much extra money is required .Often the need is to remedy defects in the way the base budgets are spent.
General Sir Gordon can draw on the talents, bravery and discipline our soldiers show, and their ability to improvise and respond quickly when on active service. He was decorated for his personal bravery in leading troops in action. I hope he has also learned from some of the failings of MOD and senior army management. There is a long history of big budget overruns and delays when buying equipment. The use of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel paying around £80,000 a year for 1510 senior officers in a service of 82,000 armed personnel does not look like slim management. There are 590 more officers of ranks above Lieutenant Colonel to fill the main national management roles.
Dame Linda Pollard can draw on the example of the bravery, hard work and versatility shown by the front line NHS workers handling serious covid cases over the last year and a half. The Leeds Teaching Hospital she chairs was last rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission. It did, however, receive criticism for safety which needed improvement. It failed to meet performance standards for referrals to treatment – i.e. too many people waited too long. Its emergency readmission rates were above the national average meaning more remedial treatments were needed. Its staff cost per unit of work were lower than average but its non staff costs higher. I would be more reassured about her advice were Leeds to have an outstanding rating for safety and quality of care, and were it not to have issues in getting waiting lists down.
The media did not seem to report any of this, saying the review was an attack on waste and wokery. It is not quite what the announcement says. I do think the Secretary of State needs to sit down urgently with the leading CEOs running the NHS in England to get them to identify what they need to do to get waiting lists down, the prime current objective. Of course this also entails performance criteria for quality of treatment and cost. His own performance monitoring system which is very detailed by CQC should help him decide which of the senior CEOs are good, which need to be mentored to improve and which if any need to be removed for continuing poor results.
October 5, 2021
Good morning. Sort of ?
Damned by faint praise, methinks.
£230 Billion a year. What on ? I never use the NHS. Haven’t for years. So who is costing us so much ?
October 5, 2021
You are fortunate Mark, medical advances mean many more people, particularly the elderly and those born with severe disabilities, are kept alive for decades longer than they would have survived when the NHS was instituted, and require the expensive and frequent treatments that are now available. That is an ethical question that the whole country needs to discuss, but they won’t.
I would certainly have been happier with an NHS Review headed by a businessman/woman with a proven record of managing very large companies.
October 5, 2021
@SM; “That is an ethical question that the whole country needs to discuss, but they won’t.”
Not at all, it is a political question. Doctors already make difficult, ethical, decisions about outcomes, what treatments to offer, when to stop treatments and offer palliative care instead, but at least they do so on medical grounds not due to economic considerations -or shouldn’t have to.
I agree with your last sentence, the ingrained MOD mindset is totally wrong, no disrespect to General Messenger, I say that as someone who has worked for a couple of MOD suppliers/contractors and have distant relations who have retired from the active forces within the last 10 years, having each gained reasonably high rank.
Do we actually need yet another NHS review, soon there’ll have been more reviews in the last half century than the country has teaching hospitals. Just put Matron back in charge!… 😮
October 5, 2021
As with no amount of money, no amount of talk, no amount of public reviews will improve things, no new highly paid advisors will improve any thing. They will need their staff, their offices, in turn extra support staff but the system will block them.
It is a top down industry, diversity officers, diversity secretaries and many more pumping up their own esteem and draining the taxpayer that now embedded wont permit change.
Its a mirror image of what is wrong with Government 11years of talk about doing this that and the other and still reform, pairing back, or improvements to anything promised going back a decade or more
October 5, 2021
Yes.
But he says so many things.
Look at the passport contradictions.
October 5, 2021
Why bother with yet another central government inquiry; even next door’s dog knows THE PROBLEM IS central government! Just go and copy the French system. The WHO has ranked it first on several occasions recently. Civitas Report: Investigating what the UK can learn from the French model of healthcare funding November 2018 (Google it) saying:-
“Tax-funded models, and particularly the UK due to its large governmental involvement in administration, are affected by ‘an inefficient, centralistic setup’ with a bureaucracy that attempts to regulate and manage the system of healthcare. Notwithstanding recent efforts to devolve some duties to medical professionals, the structure of healthcare administration in the UK still suffers from the inefficiencies of excessive governmental oversight. This will continue to be the case while the state is in charge of managing funding and spending. The inefficiencies may initially be caused by the bureaucratic burden that results from attempting to manage complex decisions from central government, without the necessary division of responsibilities. But this affects the entirety of the system, as the use of resources in hospitals and surgeries is affected by decisions made at the stage of central government.”
I have said before on this site; the UK is the most centrally controlled economy in Europe. Therein lies the fundamental problem; some systems are just too large for even big brains to run. Unfortunately, you prefer to keep voting to keep the system that is failing you personally.
October 5, 2021
Everything in the UK is subject to the false dichotomy.
We can either carry on doing what we do, or adopt whatever the Americans do.
We cannot ever, ever, learn anything from, say, the French.
Because they speak French.
October 5, 2021
The General will need to show the utmost bravery if he criticizes the religion of NHS.
October 5, 2021
‘ the Secretary of State needs to sit down urgently with the leading CEOs running the NHS in England to get them to identify what they need to do to get waiting lists down,’
No, they’re causing it. Large CEOs pass on responsibility to Senior Managers who will in turn speak to middle managers and on.. The SoS needs to speak to the front line and the patients, visit the best three hospital CEOs with the lowest waiting lists then visit with the three most failing hospitals and meet their CEOs and staff to get a feel for the difference. It is a postcode lottery in the NHS. Compare the CEO in Oxford’s biggest hospital with the CEO in Leighton/Crewe, do they treat the same number of people with the same levels of poverty. The hospital with the waiting list two years behind start there. See what the best hospital does and why – is it just more affluent area, hence a higher ratio of the local population with private treatments, better diets giving more resources for the poorer residents. Our successive governments segregate people on social class (with the majority of social housing in the same towns – check out those with more than 20% social houses) and governments put people in ghetto areas to protect rich posh postcodes and then wonder why different schools and hospitals can cope and others can’t. It is not rocket science. You need some business people in the mix not just public sector types. Dragon’s Den type volunteers one for each hospital, ask them to volunteer their time to give their views on how to fix their local hospital.