It is true NHS spending is up by £1200m a week over the last two years, well ahead of £350 m illustration on the side of the Brexit bus as we save on our contributions to the EU.
Its also true we developed and rolled out a new vaccine ahead of the EU approving and importing US vaccines, thanks to the flexibility Brexit provided.
Meanwhile we await more Brexit wins. When will the government abolish VAT on green products like heating controls and insulation which the EU made us tax?
When will they ban industrial trawlers of over 100 metres length to safeguard our fishery and help our domestic industry?
When will they abolish the Ports Directive and introduce our new Freeports?
When will they restore the Merchant Shipping Act struck down by the European Court to help rebuild our merchant fleet?
When will we get a new Agriculture policy which redirects subsidies to stimulating more domestic food production?
There are many more Brexit wins which the government should bring forward. I spoke about these yesterday.
9 Comments
October 5, 2021
Good morning.
£1.2 Billion a week ! Christ on a bike ! Where is all that ‘extra money’ going ?
—
We will have none of those things, Sir John as, if they were all in the gift of a government with an 80 seat majority, it would have been done by now. Instead, we are all going Green and we will be happy. Well, that is what our, Dear Leader and his handlers like to think.
If people are prepared to act like animals over loo-roll and petrol, just think what they will be like sitting in the dark. Unless that is they are prepared to fight over candles as well ?
October 5, 2021
It took 40 years for the EU to bind us hand and foot.It will take many years for us to release all the binds.
October 5, 2021
We need to pocket the Brexit wins
I thought taking control of our borders was one of the advantages of leaving the eu, look how well that’s turning out !!!!
October 5, 2021
All if, and when. They have one thing in common in that they are all totally controlled by the leadership, as history shows time and time again if the leadership isn’t right you have get nothing but problems. Like many things in life. If it looks and feels right, it is.
October 5, 2021
Are you seriously are implying NHS spending is up because of Brexit? Nurse ! Nurse !! ( oh sorry she went back to Poland with her husband the HGV Driver ).Ye gods and they said there was a clown shortage ,not so much an “in-exactitude ” more a King Size whopper with double cheese !
The UK` s net contribution,( HOC Library),in 2019, was only £9.4 billion. Bloomberg Economics admittedly an outlier , estimated lost Growth had already exceeded all contributions by 2019. Others estimated it would take longer but no-one thinks Brexit has not cost us money , certainly not the Treasury. Brexit has meant there is less money for the NHS.
That ( lest you had forgot ) is why a vicious tax rise has , just been justified on the basis we needed an extra £14billion for the NHS and I need hardly day , that Brexit has worsened debt anyway … which is more tax later.
The (OBR) latest estimate, based on a departure date of 31 October 2019, of the “Leaving bill “was around £32.8bn to account for the payments (lest you had forgot again) . As the UK did not leave until 31 January 2020, this will be reduced but would mostly be paid over a 2 year period. Again less money , not more
Nigel Farrage called the claim a ” Mistake ” minutes after the referendum was over and for you to be repeating this old nonsense now I think takes the Palm as the most indefensible claim ever made on this blog
Congratulations John have a drink ..sorry I mean another drink…
October 5, 2021
In actual fact zero/few Brexit wins just meaningless BS and hot air. Gutless Tory MPs sitting on their hands hoping for or protecting a job, so themselves not the electorate.
It is incapable of turning words into deeds and in the meantime we read the pious crap from the Conference about low taxes whilst we are all paying more at every turn.
And now I see all the shortages are businesses fault. Well if these things are nothing to do with government we might as well do without you.
October 5, 2021
Forget te NHS bottomless money pit.
All the subjects you list are ‘Boris’ Brexit fails because has done nothing and it seems he intends to do nothing. So they are not wins – you are distorting our language.
Boris and your party leadwrshio hopes we will remain ruled by the EU and people will just get used to it while he bluffs and blusters along.
October 5, 2021
What is the problem…..Brexit vision
Where is it a problem….No 10
When is it a problem…. When real action required. Talk is not enough
How is it a problem….. No belief in leader. Too concerned with world stage.
Who is the problem……Prime Minister
Why is it a problem…..loss of trust and vision by the people
Kipling’s six serving men applied to my present perception on progress so far.
October 5, 2021
Dead right. We have seen very little yet to justify the undoubted disruptions and frictions caused by brexit. Granted the govt like all govts was knocked sideways by Covid. But now The clock is ticking.