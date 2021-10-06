GB News – The Clash October 6, 2021 10 Comments I was a participant this evening on The Clash. The full video is available here: October 6, 2021 10 Comments
October 7, 2021
Too long a debate for a single comment, but I think that JR made the really key point which is that economic issues in the UK have to solved in the UK, and they are long term, and therefore so are the solutions.
For example, relying on cheap labour from the EU for truck drivers has not actually solved anything. It has enabled employers to exploit cheap labour, but it has done nothing to get us to the real goal, which is to train up unemployed British workers who have the potential to be truck drivers, get them into the workforce, and then allow their skills to exert negotiating power that will increase truck drive wages.
In the same way, the siren song of “no barriers to trade” helps German auto manufacturers to exploit the UK import market, but it does nothing to encourage UK manufacturers to invest to produce goods for export and to create jobs in the UK, not the German, export industries. We have done the experiment and the results are in. Forty years of membership of the Single Market resulted in UK consumer spending building car factories in Germany.
When you have done an experiment for forty years and it has failed, there is no point in saying that in theory it should succeed. In Economics comparative advantage is an important factor in trade. And the plain fact is that by belonging to the single Market we have been trading with a much lower comparative advantage against the euro area than than against the rest of the World, which is why we have a trade surplus against the rest of the World and a massive trade deficit with the euro area.
Membership of the Single Market forces UK industry to compete against its *most* effective competitor when it could be winning markets elsewhere. In fact, of course, that is already happening as trade with the EU is stagnant and not growing and trade outside is growing by high percentages. We have to promote that, not reverse it.
Running the economy just so as to guarantee the urban elites their shiny black cars is a mug’s game and we have to stop it.
October 7, 2021
Well said, Jon.
The professor of economics who worked for the government was a man who knew his stuff – economics. But was all he knew. He did not know human nature and the desire to improve ones lives. And the thing is, he was advocating bringing in people on cheap wages. How would he like it if we brought in cheap professors of economics to undercut him and do him out of a job ? No one ever seems to ask these people that.
It is going to take a while to sort ourselves out and the mess that is BRINO. But the political cauldron that is our system will begin to work in time and only, and I mean only, if the opposition get their act together and start holding this government to account.
October 7, 2021
Membership of the Single Market forces UK industry to compete against its *most* effective competitor when it could be winning markets elsewhere
..which we tried for decades of post war decline at which time precisely this silly argument was made by the retired old buffers of the day
October 7, 2021
In 2016 – the year of your referendum – only 1 of the top 5 selling models of car in the U.K. was German. The rest were made in the U.K.
Last month, thanks partly to your Brexit, the best selling model of car was the Tesla 3. Tesla will soon be manufacturing in Germany – having rejected the U.K. because of your Brexit.
Meanwhile Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark and others all manage to be high wage high skill economies whilst being in the EU and embracing free movement. So the problem clearly isn’t EU membership.
Maybe the issue is, uniquely, that – unlike the majority of people in this country – you repeatedly elected an a government which puts the interests of its ultra rich friends ahead of the interests of regular people? Anyway, enjoy your shortages and price hikes. Brexit with its fuel shortages, price hikes and farmers murdering and burning piglets is going so well.
Reply The UK lost a lot of industry and suffered from EU rules under the Labour governments 1974-9 and 1997-2010
October 7, 2021
The September new car sales were a blip. Tesla was nowhere in sight in the new car sales tables for most of 2020, and 2021 so far. Factors that have resulted in the Tesla Model 3 being at the top of the sales charts include ‘continued disruption of supply due to a global shortage of semiconductor computer chips’ (Sunday Times).
As usual, a factually misleading piece of anti-Brexit irrelevance from our young friend.
October 7, 2021
Four panelists! Only two viewers though. No serious politician bothers with GB
Reply You sound very worried by it! If I am not a serious politician why waste your time making silly comments on my site?
October 7, 2021
Well, certainly serious wealth producers are having second thoughts Fiona.
“The boss of Intel says the US chipmaker is no longer considering building a factory in the UK because of Brexit.
Pat Gelsinger told the BBC that before the UK left the EU, the country “would have been a site that we would have considered”.
But he added: “Post-Brexit… we’re looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU”….”
So what of this “high skill high wage” economy?
I suppose that not everyone can make a dimpled pint pot, then again…
October 7, 2021
You think membership of the Single Market forces UK industry to compete against its *most* effective competitor when it could be winning markets elsewhere? Well , how about this. UK industry could try to win markets elsewhere, but it will find that when it tries it will be up against its *most* effective competitor there too. Because Germany, France, Denmark etc all also know where India, China, Australia etc are, and sell there happily even while members of the EU. Because the reason the UK is doing badly for so long is nothing to do with the EU and everything to do with short-term bad policymaking by successive UK governments. Do you know why the Conservatives are trying to make you believe the EU and immigrants are our enemy? Because they need to distract your attention from who has been in power in the UK for 29 of the last 42 years, doing a very bad job – the Conservative party. Wise up, eh? Don’t be taken for a fool
October 7, 2021
Yes, Gary, the problem with nationalists is that they see too many things in terms of nations, and that the European Union is therefore a protectionist arrangement of nations.
This is silly. As far as trade goes it is now a single entity – just like a nation, and has the normal relations with the rest of the world that such a thing would.
John has chosen to make the UK a separate, far weaker, and less attractive one.
October 7, 2021
For years people from across the spectrum have been constantly been telling politicians that wind and solar energy was not the panacea to all that ails this country.
A new religion was born and we are where we are today and in reality not moved on at all, save the industrial, commercial and domestic cutomers are all but crippled with high energy costs. All our competitors are staying with reliable fossil fuel energy generation for the near future and for some beyond the cut off dates. There economic plan and survival is built on reliable 24/7 cheap energy to drive their factories to be really competitive, produce more and create more jobs.
Not for their people the cost of failing to install a infrastructure to be adaptable to all the different energy production sources. All our failings are diluted, even concealed by the agreement of all the political parties to make stopping Climate Change across the country and the world their major priority and the British nation has fallen for it hook, line, sinker, rod and boat.
Until the shackles of Climate Change Act are removed to give the country freedom to manoeuvre and be flexible to market forces the people will continue to suffer.