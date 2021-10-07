In conducting the review of Health spending the new Secretary of state needs to pursue some of these questions.
- How much will the planned reorganisation cost? What is the purpose of the abolition of Clinical Commissioning Groups and their replacement by Integrated Care Boards and Integrated Care Partnerships ? Will some of the CEOs of the CCGs be appointed to be CEOs of the new bodies? Will they still be paid some redundancy payments or is there a clause which says if they maintain employment with the NHS there should be no such payment? If the NHS decides to appoint former CEO employees in the reorganisation does it save headhunting and recruitment fees on those people? Are there planned savings from the reorganisation, and if so how much and when?
- Test and Trace. Test and Trace understandably was expensive in its first year when there were a lot of set up costs and provision of a large capacity in the face of an unabated pandemic. Current year spending of £15bn on T and T seems high. Surely next year there can be a sharp reduction in T and T spending, with much of the cost now sunk, and with less need for capacity to man the system which can be largely automated anyway.
- What are the forecast costs of the vaccine programme against CV 19 going forward? Again surely there will be substantial savings next year as most people who want to be vaccinated will have had two jabs and many will have had a winter booster as well?
- How much will be saved by not hiring in capacity from the private sector in the way the NHS did during the peak of the pandemic? How many treatments and operations will the private sector carry out for people willing to pay, relieving pressure on the NHS as private capacity is returned to that sector?
- What productivity savings are brought by the use of digital consultations and remote medicine?
What has been the cost of “management” as compared with the cost of front line medical staff.
How will this cost relationship change in future ?
The front line medical staff are not used efficiently either much waste here too not just the admin and £80k diversity officers. Only about 50% of expensively train doctors stay with the NHS such a poor employer is it. Many go abroad for this reason.
Allister Heath today.
Three mega-risks that could doom Boris’s high-wage gamble to disaster
His speech was brilliant, but the PM faces some potentially calamitous threats to his ambitions
Not brilliant though, mildly amusing perhaps but very, very wrong headed and totally detached from reality. Tax, borrow piss down the drain, expensive and over regulate policies will just not work mate. Raising minimum wages would be idiotic – a law making it illegal for many to work or to learn how to work.
My experience is that NHS medical consultants also work in the private sector. They cannot be in two places at once. So they waiting lists will not be reduced soon.
Clearly not in their interests to reduce NHS waiting lists is it? As they often pick up the private business fees.
6. From where will you source experienced and dedicated ‘double-vaccinated’ care-home carers to replace those who do not want to accept the ‘vaccine’ and who, according to you Sajid Javid ‘cannot be bothered to go and get vaccinated’ so should ‘get out and go and get another job’? Many carers do not want to risk their future health or perhaps the health of unborn offspring by accepting the ‘vaccine’, the long-term effects of which are not yet known. Have you weighed up the possibly terrible impact of your edict on ‘the most vulnerable people in our country’?
Freedom and choice and fair competition between state sector and the dire, largely second rate, virtual state monopoly please. Already more knee and hip operations are being done in the private sector than the NHS as the rationed and delayed NHS fails the tax payers as usual. It is failing many millions a killing hundreds of thousands.
Extend fair competition to education, the BBC, housing, energy … too please.
So Boris thinks there is “no reason” for people from the Ribble Valley dying older than those from Blackpool does he? Of course there is a good reason you idiot. Rather different types of people live there. An idiotic confusion of cause and effect. Rather like like saying women earn 15% less so it must be discrimination when it nothing of the sort. More over weight, smoking drug user per head in Blackpool I am sure than Ribble Valey. Get real Boris.
Still even more moronic is to think Net Zero and his green crap lunacy is lucrative or sensible. Not for voters that is for sure, perhaps for state subsidy farmers, crooks and some Tory donors he meant? The tax to death anti-growth, rip off energy Tories.
‘Thatcher would approve,’ says PM as he defends the vast tax rises.
I suspect she would not actually approve she certainly would be totally wrong to do so. But then she did close many Grammar schools, failed to sort out the dire state monopoly NHS and even appointed the damn fool John Major as Chancellor & let him push her into the disastrous ERM.
As her Economic Adviser I would have advised her to query the absurd Treasury over statements of the deficit, and to ask Health to find money out of Test and trace and admin to get waiting lists down. The tax rise is wrong.
Regarding your last point, I was dealt with ‘remotely’ on Monday. Pre-pandemic, if I needed to see my GP, I would ring the surgery and ask for an appointment. Now? I spent fifteen minutes going through the eConsult process. (Did my form then go through some smart AI? Probably not.) Then, a GP, with commendable speed, rang to see if I needed to see a …………….. GP. After ten minutes of her valuable time, she decided that I did. So I now have an appointment for next week – to treat a problem made worse, in the first place, by NHS 111 delaying my seeing a GP, when it ordered me to isolate and take a PCR test, which was, of course, negative. Still with me? Javid needs to look closely at one metric: the number of people being seen by a GP, in person. And he needs to demand that the figures rise, week-on-week.
As for eConsult, there’s some merit in the system, but only if it is bright enough to put the form through AI and for the computer to be able to bump people up to the head of the line.
Test and trace should be wound up.
LFT tests are so inaccurate they are a joke.
Reorganisation will be moving deckchairs and be an expensive waste.
A cull of non clinical staff is required and GPS contracts renegotiated to force them into face to face consultation.
There’s billions to be saved with a bit of knife wielding.
What productivity savings are brought by the use of digital consultations and remote medicine?
Yes this is what I have been wondering for years .Everyone else shed costs with IT and endured what was a painful restructuring for those whose jobs went . The NHS increased costs ?
The NHS compares adequately in a cost / result analysis with comparable systems in the developed world or so I read but I do have doubts about how meaningful such a comparison can be . Need to look at who is gathering the data
Another question to add to your list is a review and complete overhaul of purchasing Pharmaceuticals . The theory is that the buying power of the NHS will ensure low prices but , for example , why do the NHS pay astonishing amounts for low run drugs required for historical dependencies .
Surely the providers could be squeezed into providing this at cost price or as part of the deal , the amounts involved are quite incredible.