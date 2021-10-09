Dame Lucy sees the need to help

I was thinking it has been a poor time for leaks, when to my surprise the following intercepted memo appeared anonymously in my inbox. It appears by keeping a low profile during turbulent Brexit times Dame Lucy has survived in the Cabinet Office.
From Head of Cabinet Office Post Brexit renewal unit
To Professor Redmayne, Professor of European inequalities
Dear Karl
I need your advice to assist me in presenting to Ministers on how to tackle various supply chain and labour market issues which you will have seen in the media. As you will appreciate I worked very closely with the previous government to try to secure an Agreement with the EU that captured and retained all EU law and our single market obligations. This was in accordance with the then Prime Minister’s wishes to replicate many of the features of our membership to avoid changes and shocks. This work was altered by the change of Prime Minister in 2019 and by Parliament’s unwillingness to vote for the comprehensive partnership we had secured.
As the head of the new Post Brexit Renewal unit I need to give advice on how the government should behave towards the full body of EU law that is now on our Statute books, and how we should negotiate if at all on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the transition over fishing. Looking at the situation it seems to me I need to point out that the UK does now rely on imports for some of its electricity and fuel, that it needs to respect EU law under the NI Protocol and should not be dogmatic about fish given the passionate concerns the French have about this minor industry. The government needs to understand the power of the EU and the legal realities of the position they find themselves in.
It would be most helpful if as an external independent expert you could let me have background on the extent that the UK will need imported food and fuel over the next few years. A study of relative regional imbalances in EU countries and the UK would be topical given the debate here about levelling up. If it is your continued view that freedom of movement of workers and adherence to the common fishing, energy and farming policies and standards is best for the UK it would be good to have the case set out. I would expect you to have the contacts in and references from larger European companies who would take this sensible view.
There is a strand of Brexit commentary taking hold that thinks paying people at home more to take jobs that would otherwise go to continentals coming here under freedom of movement would be a good idea. They are also keen to rebuild domestic capacity in everything from food to fish and from energy to technology. Your help in explaining the difficulties and theoretical problems with this approach would also be a useful balance to the debate.
Some Ministers think there are easy Brexit wins from changing laws and cutting taxes like VAT on various products. We need to present the case against a race to the bottom and set out the balance set by the growing body of EU law designed to protect the single market and European values. They do not seem to understand that it makes sense to import more food, cars, energy and other items in a spirit of European solidarity, and to welcome EU workers here.
Given the prestige of your department and the important work it does I am sure we can come to some agreement on the scope and reward for this study that a Minister will approve. I will draft it around the twin themes of levelling up and post Brexit policy. I note that the Health department has recently agreed a study mainly of health inequalities when the Treasury wanted a simple attack on waste in the NHS.
Yours
Dame Lucy Dolittle
October 9, 2021
It is over 5 years since we voted to leave the EU, and 2 years since we left. And even so all you’ve got is whiny victimhood and pathetic claims that the “establishment” is conspiring against you. This is YOUR Brexit, grow up and take responsibility for it. YOU WON, GET OVER IT
October 9, 2021
Read again, dear, with care.
It’s called SATIRE.
A literary means of exposing, via ridicule, vice, criminal or bad behaviour etc.in the hope of putting a stop to it!!
And …oh how easy it is to ridicule losers.
October 9, 2021
Satire written by Teresa May.
This encapsulates the mindset of the civil Serpents to a tee.
Well done for sharing your vision of the non tory government.
Capitulation to the French and NIP will see you lose the next election big time.
Tell Dame Lucy that.
October 9, 2021
@EH; That is the problem with Satire, not only can it be very cutting -truthful, but when carelessly written (due to having an overt agenda) can so easily become a double edged sword against the author and intended audience…
October 9, 2021
Everhopeful
Exactly. We could do with a bit more of it to help us braces ourselves against lack of real action we are experiencing.
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
Everhopeful,
The Northern Ireland Sausage War sounds like satire too.
Anyone have any update on what is happening with the Northern Ireland Protocol ?
October 9, 2021
You don’t have to be here reading all this ‘whiny victimhood’ – after all Andy and Martin don’t write on all the blogs – go find another one!
October 9, 2021
@Fenella – there lays the problem, when an external power creates and overrides your domestic laws rules and regulation inside what is supposed to be your own sovereign territory. You simply haven’t left, you are still ruled by an unelected, unaccountable Trade Commission
You are only a free sovereign democracy when all laws, rules and regulations that pertain in your own territory are created, amended and dismissed by your own elected representatives. That the UK has/is not permitted to do. So despite the referendum our remain HoC has yet to assume responsibility and control
October 9, 2021
However, unlike Swift’s and Orwell’s original audiences we, here,are fully aware of JR’s meaning.
October 9, 2021
Good Morning,
Dear Dame Lucy, you seem to be stuck in a pre-Brexit time trap, which is a bit like a prison without visible walls. Do look at how the EU is struggling to be relevent. Poland has decided EU law does not have priacy over its own, Germany may do the same. Once it is generally accepted that ‘EU law’ and other rules can be ignored or overridden by national laws, then the plan for an EU superstate vanishes as certainly and the hot air rising from Berlaymont.
Stop trying to turn back the clock, embrace our freedom and spend more time on looking for ways to advance our national interests.
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
“Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan” reported in the Telegraph today.
This surely is another sick joke – great timing. Better buy some thermals, an electric blanket and a thicker jumper for granny and grandad I suppose.
Deregulation, lower simpler taxes, reduction in the size of government and cancellation of the insane net zero agenda are all win, win policies Boris.
Net zero is politically (and environmentally) 50 times worse than the poll tax – just wait and see Boris.
October 9, 2021
This to encourage a shift to heating using electricity which, almost certainly on balance, will produce more CO2 than using the gas directly at home. Indeed much of UK electricity is generated from gas, coal and wood with over half of the energy wasted in this process. Even the wind power needs loads of fossil fuels to construct, back up and maintain.
Ministers and Carrie live in a dream world.
October 9, 2021
“Deregulation, lower simpler taxes, reduction in the size of government and cancellation of the insane net zero agenda are all win, win policies Boris.“
Totally agree LL but I think we need a Conservative Government and a Conservative PM for that, something Johnson most certainly isn’t.
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
Dear Peter
“priacy”? It may be that you put the “i” in the wrong place…
October 9, 2021
I was never a good typist… but I like the point that EU laws and edicts are akin to piracy! It was interesting to note that the first reaction to this ruling from the EU bureaucrats was to threaten Poland with their ‘toolbag’ of punishments. More like a mafiosi response methinks.
October 9, 2021
Peter Wood
All the countless number of Dame Lucy we are still paying for in all government departments, they are so entrenched that it is going to take an exceptional leader and team to remove them.
We have not had one of them for too many decades that it has become embarrassing.
October 9, 2021
Great post Peter
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
Off-topic: Sir John, your 3 very recent tweets about the NHS encapsulate what is wrong with its management, and those facts should be used in every discussion about its competence.
October 9, 2021
We left. You ever going to stop obsessing about the EU?
October 9, 2021
@ Len Peel – You are quite right, no doubt, to leave aside the fact that today’s diary topic is the antics of senior British civil servants and not the Evil Empire but matters are more acute than you reveal for Sir John also writes from time to time about the USA – which we left in 1783! It is almost as if he has an international perspective, an awareness of what lies beyond are shores.
October 9, 2021
Lucy in the sky with diamonds…
Get rid.
October 9, 2021
The only thing which passingly interests me here is the level of fiction.
Is the whole piece, including the letter, Sir John’s shot at whimsy, or was the message a piece sent to him by someone who thought that he might like it, and which he repeats here?
October 9, 2021
I particularly like the bit where fishing is a ‘minor industry’ for the French but was an acid test for the Brexitists.
It is a shame British fishers lost big out of Brexit – but it is also quite funny now watching them whine about it.
October 9, 2021
At least the French fishermen aren’t whining…
October 9, 2021
Seems fairly important for the French government andy, what with threats to blockade ports and cut off power supplies if they don’t get what they want.
October 9, 2021
Your comprehension skills on display again, I see.
October 9, 2021
Plenty of obsession over the EU amongst those who lost the vote. Take the lorry driver shortage for example, which is mainly down to drivers leaving the profession and disruption in driving tests. Yet in the media there is a strong opinion voiced in the comments that it’s all about Brexit.
Yes, many drivers returned to the EU and haven’t come back, and recovering them would be a welcome relief to the problem. However, now that we have left the EU, it’s more difficult to exploit Eastern Europeans on low wages.
Damn that Brexit!
October 9, 2021
So Tory brexit exposes other systemic problems in Tory Britain.
There would appear to be a likely solution, wouldn’t there?
October 9, 2021
@Len Peel – if we left why is it our own representatives are not permitted to run the UK on behalf rather than defer to an unelected, unaccountable Trade Commission
October 9, 2021
Much guff is posted on this blog by the fossil fuel lobby concerning alleged “subsidy” paid to the renewables industry. As usual, this is far from the truth
The fossil fuel industry benefits from subsidies of $11m every minute, according to recent analysis by the International Monetary Fund. The G20 agreed in 2009 to phase out “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies and in 2016, the G7 set a deadline of 2025, but little progress has been made. In July, a report showed that the G20 countries had subsidised fossil fuels by trillions of dollars since 2015, the year the Paris climate deal was reached.
The fossil fuel lobby is very good at hiding this sort of thing. In order to reduce UK customer energy bills this winter, a windfall profits tax should be imposed on the fossil fuel industry. Immediately.
October 9, 2021
I would prefer all subsidies are stopped, afterall this is taxpayers money. Then we can witness which of the energy suppliers, beit coal, gas, biofuel, wind or solar can operate without any subsidies.
Interestingly, 3 coal fired power stations had to be opened up recently, because wind failed to deliver.
October 9, 2021
@J Bush
The 3 legacy coal fired powerstations were fired up because their coal stocks had been bought and paid for months ago, the spot price for gas had quadrupled and because the French interconnector caught fire due to crap French transformers. The alleged “shortage” of wind was transitory and lasted 3 days. On the 4th day, wind was providing 45% of our electricity demand again. There was no load shedding. The government has been subsidising these coal fired stations to sit idle and generate nothing for at least 7 years.
You can relax. These coal fired power stations are scheduled for decommisioning before 2024.
October 9, 2021
@SG; Yours is the usual green-crap nonsense on stilts. Those coal fired power station were, first retained & now, fired up for one reason only, not to use up pre-existing old coal stocks, that will now likely need to be replaced, but to provide an assured supply of electricity that all those beloved windmills of yours could not.
October 9, 2021
Wind is today providing 10 % of our power. If you check gridwatch you will see for the past 3 months it ha been as low as 1.3% and very occasionally 35%.
Average for the year is 18%.
You write utter tripe
October 9, 2021
Sakara Gold, we voted for a thirty one year transition in cuts to carbon emissions by giving Boris his 80 seat majority based on his manifesto.
What we most definitely did NOT vote for was the 8 year transition being foisted upon us at speed.
“We must lead by example.”
I wish Remainers would make up their minds. Is post Brexit Britain globally influential or not ?
October 9, 2021
@SG, Of course the Green lobby, which the IMF is a part, are going to claim such things….
Personally I have no problem with subsidies for any essential service or industry who deliver their product when (and where) needed, in the case of energy that is on-demand, what ever amount, 24/7/365, nothing less will do, ever. All of the so called renewable sectors fail that test (apart from nuclear) – and likely will always fail, how ever much money is poured into the bottomless pit.
October 9, 2021
Where on earth do you get this from? It is propaganda & totally wrong. Tax just on petrol at the fuel pump is about 70% of the price, yet solar and wind are heavily subsidised and virtually no taxes on them. Furthermore The electricity market is rigged to reward these intermittent renewable supplies and force people to buy them.
October 9, 2021
Reports like this one LL, use made up statistics like adding a theoretical 20% VAT onto all fossil fuels and counting that revenue as a subsidy and then making up a cost of pollution and clean up figures for fossil fuels and calling that a subsidy.
Plus other similar things.
October 9, 2021
Nonsense SG
The fossil fuel industries pay billions in taxes to government.
Renewables industries get billions from government in subsidies.
For example Drax power stationgot £850 million last year.
October 9, 2021
@Peter2
More rubbish. European lawmakers last week voted to prolong subsidies for fossil fuel gas until 2027. Members of the European parliament’s industry committee also voted on Tuesday to allow the EU to continue subsidising natural gas pipelines until the end of 2027, as long as the energy is mixed with an unspecified amount of hydrogen!
The recent comprehensive IMF report found that prices were at least 50% below their true costs for 99% of coal, 52% of diesel and 47% of natural gas sales in 2020. Five countries were responsible for two-thirds of the subsidies: China, the US, Russia, India and Japan. Without action, subsidies will rise to $6.4tn in 2025.
Fortunately, the subsidy regime works in reverse here in the UK. Every two years the government invites the renewables industry to bid for additional gigawatts of renewable power At the last auction in 2019 the winning bids were ~£40/MWh. This means that the government guarantees this minimum price for juice generated once the windfarm has been built. On Thursday, thanks to the quadrupling of the gas price, the average wholesale electricity CfD was £148.87/MWh. The treasury trousers the difference.
Sunak could use the money to reduce the nation’s energy bills this winter.
October 9, 2021
Indeed and the electricity market is rigged too. “Renewable” electricity is intermittent and thus worth far less than on demand energy, but suppliers are in effect forced to take it and pay more much than it is worth to them. Another back door tax on electricity consumers.
October 9, 2021
SG
Please stop banging on about fossil fuel subsidies without on the same page put down how much the renewable sector gets in subsidies, constraint payment in return the majority òf which goes to foreign companies.
Try presenting a balanced argument because at the moment if we had not had fossil fuels generating power the lights would have all gone out when the wind stopped blowing over the last few weeks.
October 9, 2021
Sakara Gold: What you and the IMF are calling ‘fossil fuel subsidies’ is a very murky use of language. It’s defined in the study they use as:- fuel consumption times the gap between existing and efficient prices (i.e., prices warranted by supply costs, environmental costs, and revenue considerations). In other words, the so-called ‘subsidy’ to fossil fuels is an abstract calculation depending on someone’s idea of ‘environmental costs’, however they want to work that out, and depending also on whatever they mean by ‘efficient taxes for a range of energy products’. It’s not hard money given to the fossil fuel industries without which they wouldn’t survive, as with renewables. Using the term ‘fossil fuel subsidy’ is a crude attempt by eco-lobbyists to try and deflect public attention from the eye-wateringly high levels of real subsidy to the Green lobby. I hope no-one of voting age will fall for it.
October 9, 2021
As usual, far from the truth.
October 9, 2021
She is back! And with her quisling-like mentality still in good working order I see.
Ministers really do need to be alert and astute to out-manoeuvre the Dame (should be “Ms” now) Doolittles of the mandarin class. How fortunate we are with Boris’s picks!
October 9, 2021
Didn’t she miss the government policy to replace European immigration with lots of cheap low quality graduates from (elsewhere Ed)Grads who can barely string a sentence together supposedly highly skilled in this new nirvana.
October 9, 2021
@Iain gill; Well unless our coffee pouring, burger flipping, degree qualified, and their social media generation customers, get off their ‘gluteus maximus’s’ someone needs to be found to do the real work that keeps you in the food, services and consumer products you have become accustomed to…
October 9, 2021
What is more Mr Gill, if companies can not bring skilled, or cheaper, labour to the UK to make their products we are in danger of having ever more notionally British companies simply off-shoring the work to those otherwise migrant workers.
October 9, 2021
If they can barely string a sentence together they’ll fit right in with the average Brexitist.
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
Funny how, having won Brexit, having gained the freedom to change, alter or even scrap failed EU derived laws and regulation far to many Brexiteers seemingly wish to cling to many of the said laws and regulations, but then they helped introduce the said laws to the EEC/EU via SEA etc. having first inflicted such nonsense on the UK’s economy!
Energy prices are still the hot topic, the plight of the domestic customer heading almost ever news cycle, now even heavy industry is weighting in, suggesting they face real problems too. Returning to the plight of the consumer, the standard govt reply, no doubt penned with the help of this otherwise unseen, unheard of, Dame Lucy, is to comment on how “Green” the current govt is, compared to the last five! Explaining how the govt is spending vast sums of taxpayers money on
greasing the palms of home insu…. sorry, helping to insulate peoples homes (which often than cause health issues in time). If the taxpayer can (in)directly subsidise home owners in the purchase of home installation products, why not the actual price of gas?
Back in Nov. 1970 the new Heath govt abolished the old Prices and Incomes Board, believing competitive market forces were a better tool for keeping inflation low, by Nov. 1972 with inflation beyond acceptable limits Heath had to re-introduce such measures by way of new legislation, eventually known as the Price Commission, along with a Pay Board. That Price Commission was (again) abolished not long after the Thatcher govt took office in 1979, once again the “Market” would be expected to keep prices as low as possible via competition, that is were we are more or less today, written into both UK and EU laws. The “Market” has or is failing once again, as it always will do, we are likely heading towards another inflationary period, quite possibly so called stagflation.
October 9, 2021
The market never fails, it only ever fails to satisfy the political requirements of the political establishment.
And anyway, WE are the market. Prices are fundamental to the signalling of real events that signify changes in demand and supply. This mechanism is superior to any system set up by a political entity that seeks to achieve political ends from real world pressures
Always reject Socialism in all its variants
October 9, 2021
@DOM, “The market never fails”
Well those who make money from the “Market” economy will say that, just as the lucky few politburo members used to claim their “Command” economy (true communism) could never fail…
History doesn’t lie though, as I’ve pointed out many times, your beloved free market failed in 1929, and then started to fail again in 1971-2, not just here in the UK but worldwide, both failures lead to 10+ years of inflation or recession. Of course those countries that went the opposite way, had total command economies, also failed, leading to mass hunger etc.
Always reject Socialism in all its variants
Many capitalist have made their fortunes in true mixed economies, such as those in the construction industry who made their money building tens of thousands of ‘socialist’ council housing, homes that would otherwise never have been build because at the time there were few if any other buyers. Our ‘socialist state’, its economy, might well have funded those 1950s era nuclear power stations, or the new Motorways, but it was the private contractors and their shareholders who benefited most, not only from the plentiful supply of power created or the east of transport provided, but the profits made from such contracts – as a certain etc at the time was fully aware…
Dogma, especially political, is never the solution.
October 9, 2021
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10074327/Still-keen-green-bills-arrived-ANDREW-NEIL-warns-storms-come.html
Boris has only shown us a menu without the prices on it. Now the bill is arriving how was your meal ?
OMG. This is the Poll Tax x 10,000 !
October 9, 2021
N L A
Poll Tax x 10,000?
And some. The people can only take so much. Its getting close to the tipping point it really is.
October 9, 2021
Except the silent majority will express their dissatisfaction at the ballot box rather than on the streets. Many people are losing patience with this useless government.
October 9, 2021
Indeed it is. Scary times led by a complete fool. A climate change junky. Carrie on Boris. No one will vote for this looney at the next woke election.
October 9, 2021
The failure is not the market. It is government dirigisme that dictates which businesses may operate and which are to be closed or banned.
October 9, 2021
Believe it or not the UK did pick its own fruit and veg in recent memory. Vans used to go around British towns picking up British workers early in the mornings but farmers decided that they wanted their workers living on site and paying them rent.
Also children used to enjoy Saturday and Summer jobs earning their own money and learning life skills while making us grow up faster. And when I say we enjoyed it YES, we did.
This addiction to cheap labour propped up by the sloth and dependency of the UK welfare system is as insane as importing truck loads of bottled water from the Continent. It is not even as though those displaced on to welfare are healthier for it – they are the ones suffering most from obesity.
October 9, 2021
I remember those days when some young teenagers got fit on farms, learnt work discipline and had a couple of pounds in their pockets….sadly recent government gave children ‘rights’ associated with casual work introducing contracts, special insurance, extra administration, special monitoring and extra supervision – it became easier and cheaper to employ casual immigrates than our own seasonal UK students
We used to take a few work experience final year school children in our engineering department for a two-week period, until the costs become ridiculous high with almost double insurance costs and a requirement of one-to-one supervision
October 9, 2021
@NLA; Not so, at least from what I’ve been told by farmers and saw with my own eyes around here, it was UK workers who decided they no longer wanted to do such work -remember from the mid 1990s till 2007 the UK economy was booming meaning job opportunities were good never mind many more school leavers being on full time collage or Uni courses, so farmers looked to the now available Eastern European migrant, often already trained and skilled in manual farm work (such was the state of the ex Warsaw pact economies), to start with migrant workers lived in the wider community but with housing in ever short supply many farmers decided to provide their own accommodation, large farms sometimes still had Estate housing, others built new.
What came first, the chicken or egg; what came first, our addiction to cheap labour or our addiction to clean, less physically demanding work, along with cheap prices?
I also remember, not only teenagers earning money during the summer harvest, I also remember those pick-your-own farms, politicos along with their H&S mandarin’s ended such opportunity for both farmers and Jo Public.
Reply As a teenager in Kent I got summer work picking fruit
October 9, 2021
The switch to E10 has doubtless contributed to the fuel crisis. Lower efficiency (as reported by many, including me) means more fill-ups are required to do the same mileage.
There are also rumours that this causes engines to wear out earlier.
How can this be greener ? I think it’s a tax ruse.
October 9, 2021
N L A
All of it it is just one tax ruse. They have not got a clue. They stagger from crisis to crisis with nothing but more words to try and justify their existance.
October 9, 2021
Nonsense – I’ve been using E10 for months – c/o Tesco garages. Car onboard computer is reporting almost exactly the same mpg – whether plain unleaded, half-tank mix, or full tank with E10. Another unsubstantiated scare story.
October 9, 2021
@NLA; It has always been accepted that some engines will not run well on E10, some indeed will not at all, not for very long anyway (BANG! :eek:), that’s why E5 is still available [1], usually branded as “Super Unleaded”, usually the other green nozzle at the pumps, of course it costs slightly more -basically tax, as you say.
[1] for those who truly need it, even leaded 4* can be obtained, but you do need to know from where
October 9, 2021
October 9, 2021
John you are surely not suggesting that we have EU supporters and spies within our Government/Parliament are you, because that would come as a huge surprise, I thought all politicians were now putting the UK first, this leaked e mail would suggest this is not actually the case.
I note that Ms Dolittle has a title, do you know how she qualified for such an honour, because this seems to back up the feeling that perhaps she is not working alone, but has a number of supporters/sponsors.
October 9, 2021
alan jutson
Putting the country first
It never happens Alan, the majority of them would not know where or how to start.
October 9, 2021
Ah yes, “the race to the bottom”, their favourite propaganda phrase, when that is what they themselves brought about.
October 9, 2021
“Race to the bottom” is indeed a vague rather daft propaganda phrase. It seems to mean being or remaining competitive in UK and/or world markets.
This is surely better than just going out of business or just being unemployed. Of course with such a huge tax burden, a massive state sector delivering so little of value, vast and mad over regulation and the expensive intermittent energy agenda it is not easy to do so.
October 9, 2021
It must be a sign of the times, but it seems to me that you need a special symbol to display at the top of your blog when this sort of whimsy takes you. Perhaps a large, flashing “J” on its own will suffice? On second thought, it may be necessary to add the other other three letters to be on the safe side…
October 9, 2021
Proof if ever we needed it that the previous ‘Conservative’ (?) Government headed by Remainer May were traitors and had no intention of delivering a proper Brexit. This letter confirms it.
October 9, 2021
And who claimed that Leave voters were not gullible?
October 9, 2021
Not much doubt about that is there. Doubtless Theresa May will end up in the Lords like Ken Clark and other surrender act traitors.
October 9, 2021
@JoolsB +1 yes you can have a referendum, but will ignore it and fight against assuming responsibility on behalf of the people. We have to stay aligned until conditions are deemed right to subject the UK Citizen once again to accept rule by an unelected, unaccountable Trade Commission that believes it is a Quasi Government.
The HoC as a whole is fighting the people, and bringing those MP’s with the sense of duty and responsibility into disrepute
October 9, 2021
Is it traitorous to agree with the government while knowing it run counter to the wishes of the people
October 9, 2021
Nice sentiment from the gentleman but has Ms Lucy had a hand in the DT article today titled :
‘EU must be ready to send aid to Brexit Britain says former PM of Finland’ Unbelievable. Is there something else we should be told ?
October 9, 2021
So it’s really just decent well-intentioned Tory ministers undermined and outmanoeuvred by conspiring Europhile civil servants?
If that’s true, and the Tory ministers are too dumb to realise it, maybe it’s best that the ministers aren’t the ones actually taking the decisions.
October 9, 2021
Poland is locked in a legal battle with the European Union over the legitimacy of judicial and constitutional reforms exerted by its conservative ruling party that could trigger the possibility of Poland’s exit from the EU bloc.
Led by the populist Law and Justice Party (PiS), the Polish government has pushed widespread reforms it says are needed to fight corruption but critics say expand government powers and defy the democratic values upheld by EU law. Poland’s abortion rights were overturned with a near-ban introduced in January, despite months of violent street protests, while LGBTQ groups and the freedom of speech of everyday citizens have also come under attack.
But differences between Warsaw and Brussels deepened Wednesday taking a more hostile turn as Poland’s Constitutional Court defied a ruling by the European Union Court of Justice against Poland’s controversial judicial reforms. Poland’s Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, said the decision was “not in line” with the constitution.
Will POLEXIT be the start of a breakup?
October 9, 2021
Dame Lucy Dolittle is clearly someone who should be kept away from developing any post- Brexit policies. She seems like a dyed-in-the-wool rejoiner.
October 9, 2021
JR, referring back to my earlier comment today, on the previous thread:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/10/08/more-energy-please/#comment-1266496
about Theresa May making a fundamental, and unforced, error by agreeing to address the minor problem of goods trickling across the Irish land border through an ill-conceived system of import controls rather than through the more obvious option of a system of export controls, I now read in the FT:
https://www.ft.com/content/84767549-757e-4844-b4b0-3ae20f9ce385
“Food products would be labelled ‘UK only’ and not cross to Ireland”.
“They would also cover other food easily identifiable as British, such as Stilton cheese, ending the need for the complicated veterinary forms required for many products. The products would have to be labelled as UK only and not cross the border to Ireland.”
So how would it be ensured that this limited range of products would not cross the border to Ireland, and why should the same methods of export control – legal and practical – not be applied to all other goods?
Putting it another way, if it is possible to prevent a Stilton cheese rolling across the land border, without that being a “hard border”, then why should it not also be possible to stop a US-style “chlorinated chicken” pecking its way across, or indeed an over-powered vacuum cleaner hoovering its way across?
Essentially the EU is proposing that for a very limited range of goods there should be export controls – presumably operated well away from the border, and possibly as a UK-EU collaborative effort – rather than import controls operated at Belfast and Larne and the other points of entry into Northern Ireland; and my recommendation would be to accept this offer from the EU, provided it is extended to all goods.
reply I and my friends have proposed mutual enforcement so Uk authorities police GB/Ni as we see fit and guarantee no onward moves to Eu of non compliant goods. All this can work with existing tec -electronic manifests etc
October 9, 2021
So. Will there be a daily BBC drumbeat of deaths of our elderly owing to fuel poverty caused by 18 months of lockdown and reckless fuel policies under the Tories ?
It seems ironic that we crippled our economy to save people from Covid but don’t care about death by hypothermia.