My interview with GB News October 9, 2021 18 Comments I was interviewed today by Alastair Stewart about energy policy: October 9, 2021 18 Comments
October 9, 2021
I welcome your sensible comments today…but you sound like a Tory and your government doesn’t, are your views really the minority in the party ?
October 9, 2021
We have over 200 oil&gas field’s in the north sea yet to be taped, we are paying money to have rigs decommission and broke up, we could use these rigs to drill for more oil & gas and instead of selling it on to the open markets keep it for ourselves at cost price and open another 10 new coal fire station in the north of England and invest in the hot rocks in Cornwall, we have so much cheap energy it is unbelievable.
October 9, 2021
That all sounds very sensible but doesn’t fit in with the new tory green revolution
October 9, 2021
If BJ and gov want a war with people on climate change that give him one he won’t forget.
October 9, 2021
All sensible stuff but you are led by a blustering fool who needs to join the Greens. All your Government is doing is transferring our manufacturing abroad who still produce the CO2. Importing coal and fuels via dirty ships is madness when we could produce our own. I cant think of more stupid than this current Government. Virtue signaling incompetent fools.
October 9, 2021
Far too sensible for our presentt government. Ultimately the reality will leave them behind. Our leader will be reduced to earning mega bucks on the lecture circuit along with all the previous failures. If I was not seeing the situation for real, it is a tale to rival Alice in Wonderland.
October 9, 2021
We have the cheapest energy in the world, even cheaper than China and what are MPs tell us, get rid of it and pay 10 times more and shut everything down and import everything on the never never, no farms no factory’s and so on, are people on this blog including andy and co really want this because the job you have now will be toast. I have never seen so many opportunity as now, this country could be the richest in the world with bottom price enegry, auto factories, super bot highway for goods and farms instead of trains on HS2/3 and 4, roll off rail container ferries into Europe and instead of freeports, make the whole country a freeport. Change the tax system to reflect the amount of profit,s earn on minimum amount of outlay
October 9, 2021
Correct Paul – and what’s on the news today…reports that this government is about to introduce a new green levy (tax) on gas….yeah couldn’t make it up
October 9, 2021
Indeed all sound stuff but:-
1. We should not be rolling out any duff/premature technology using tax payer’s subsidies. Sensible R&D subsidy is fine then (when/if it works) subsidy is not needed.
2. CO2 plant food is clearly not a major issue anyway – it is greening the planet very nicely and shows no sign of causing any imminent climate emergency. Net beneficial infact.
3. “Green” Hydrogen is an absurdly expensive and extremely energy wasteful technology as an energy storage method. It make no sense whatsoever other than in a tiny few specialist areas. These areas are mainly where governments have idiotically already wasted money on windfarms or solar that generate energy when it is largely not wanted and would otherwise be wasted or virtually given away. Even then it is rather marginal in economic terms.
4. The best short term solutions are fracking, gas, oil, piles of coal, nuclear with a bit of wind and solar only when cost effective (without subsidy or market rigging that is) – the longer term ones are really just better nuclear and nuclear fusion.
5. Put a competent physicist/engineer in charge not Carrie, Kwasi, Greta or any other deluded religious, climate alarmist priests. Let us never hear that moronic phrase “the Saudi Arabia of Wind” again.
October 9, 2021
Sir John, you say that you “cannot understand” why the UK imported gas and electricity rather than develop its own capacity in these areas.
Might it just be, that those responsible for energy supply followed your ideology to the letter, and let the market decide? That is, they found that these sources were cheaper than could be achieved by any other means at the respective times?
Reply No, they are not cheaper!
October 9, 2021
Well, they might not be now, certainly.
October 9, 2021
Brilliant interview John abd thank you. It’s unacceptable that other countries can hold us to ransom over a variety of policies using energy as the weapon. We must be self sufficient.
October 9, 2021
Sensible points which Sir John Redwood was given time to make without interruption.
The energy crisis has been spoken about for years and talk of Third World style blackouts in the UK has often been mentioned before.
The self sufficiency point is important, but unfortunately too many politicians fail to look to the national interest but are very biddable. So a fundamental change of outlook(and probably politicians too) is required.
Levelling up is what used to happen in earlier decades when a good education gave youngsters from ordinary backgrounds a step up the ladder. There were plenty of decently paid jobs too and lots of British companies who paid a decent wage and looked after their workers. Now we have a race to the bottom to cut costs and chief executives take bloated salaries and bonuses for delivering this, regardless of the impact lower down the company.
October 9, 2021
Except no-one of importance listens to this news channel.
October 9, 2021
11 years Tory rule = disaster !
October 9, 2021
Common-sense Questions ,Common-sense answers, but clearly no one in Government listening.
We have oil and gas in the ground near our shores, available to us immediately via an existing pipeline, but no, we would sooner allow it to go abroad.
Are there any restrictions or penalties in the Licences that would not allow more than a certain percentage to be piped into the UK. JR
We have masses of Coal under the ground in the UK, can we not put filters on our coal fired power stations to make emissions cleaner.
We have the possibility of fracking, that now seems to be dead in the water so to speak.
We have Nuclear power plants now made in the UK, but none producing electricity, have any actually been ordered ?
Instead we purchase expensive energy from abroad.!
Why do our Politicians find this remotely sensible.
October 9, 2021
What an immensely sensible interview, unlike the BBC efforts with Boris last week on Marr and Today.
Everything you said is emminently sensible and affordable but Government and Civil Serviants just aren’t listening.
If unchecked, the present energy policy supported by all political parties in the UK, is going to lead to protests in the streets, not just by the poor, but by ordinary middle class people whose lifestyles are going to be badly disrupted by the financial burden that is being imposed by the Green Crap Agenda.
It will have to be stopped but by whom ?
October 9, 2021
Perhaps you should do an interview with the BBC.
According to the BBC the Royal Navy is a murderous bunch of oafs and 1950s Britain was rife with Nazis.