The main Central Banks of the world have been very relaxed about inflation. They have all argued that as lockdowns end there will be a brief uptick in inflation, which will then subside. The USA has been particularly strong on this view and has continued with massive dollar creation as well as ultra low interest rates to promote a stronger and quicker recovery. I have always thought they were overdoing it. The ECB has also persevered with a massive Euro creation programme, against more deflationary pressures in the deficit countries. It is having the predictable inflationary effect on the German economy whilst supplying some boost to the usually sluggish Italian one. The UK authorities started reining in earlier than the others and run the risk of slowing growth too much. As a very import dependent economy the UK will import a lot of inflation from the others unless sterling strengthens more.
Some at The ECB and Fed and the Bank of England economist are now saying that maybe inflation is going to go higher and last longer than their institutions have been saying. There is a surprise! What did they expect given the volume of dollars the Fed decided to tip into the system? What should Germany expect given the scale of Euro creation going on? The UK has to beware that fuel inflation is going to be fast thanks to the unacceptable reliance on imported and spot market energy. There will be wage growth as the UK sorts out years of low pay in areas from farming through driving to catering where wages were kept down by many migrants arriving to take the jobs. We face higher bills for transport, home heating and a range of goods that rely on gas for their manufacture.
The UK needs to work away at reducing its dependence on imports in general, and on imports with highly volatile day to day prices in particular. We have just seen a wild swing in the price of timber, where we import so much of what we need for housebuilding, for biomass power stations and for furniture. Given the passion to grow more trees, why dont we produce more of our own? We have just had to import a large amount of very expensive gas to combat a shortage of wind in our power system. It makes little sense to pay top prices for imported LNG, dragged around the world in diesel guzzling tankers when we could supply more of our own under long term sensibly priced contracts. Why do we not put in more gas storage while we are about it, so we can draw on stocks for any temporary high price shock?
The main Central Banks have talked themselves into a corner. If they now think they were too blase about inflation, they need to make sure their adjustments to the amount of money they create is not at the same time allied to rises in rates as this would likely tip economies into stagflation or even into recession. It’s a tricky path. The Fed has most to do to decelerate from a very inflationary stance. The ECB has more excuse to wean itself off money creation more gently, as the southern economies are more sluggish. It will leave Germany suffering from a nasty inflation, needing to buy in a lot of foreign fossil fuel to keep the factories turning.The Bank of England has already announced an end to money creation.
The central banks are accountable to no-one. They can say one thing one month and the opposite three months later and there will be no comeback, least of all from the tame media which provide them with the platform for their statements. Blair denied there would be terrorist blowback from the Iraq war. Whether he was right, whether he was believed, didn’t matter to him. He got away with it. In the same way, central banks get away with claiming there will be no serious inflationary blowback from the lockdown-funding policies we’ve seen this year and last. You don’t need SJR’s economics background to understand that that cannot be. The central banks are blagging it, because they can.
And now Ferguson is doing it again with a prediction of 60,000 ‘flu deaths because our immune systems have been wrecked by experimentation, incarceration and no doubt fear and stress ( this time he may have a point)
If they had studied past plagues, ancient windmills and the effects of forgery rather than making unfounded and random predictions we would not be in this mess.
Oh I keep forgetting…this mess ( creative chaos) was the plan all along…..
Yes, Everh., and we’re even paying for this man! Well, us and Bill Gates…
It’s amazing how a real cynic like Ferguson is able to take the damage he’s already done, and then turn it into an argument why you should do what he says. How does he get away with it?
I imagine it’s because it is what the string-pullers want.
Remember when he killed 6.5 million farm animals?
A nice little step towards expensive or unobtainable meat.
Q. When the BoE ends ‘money creation’ who will buy UK gilts? And if demand is slight, doesn’t that mean that interest rates will have to rise, substantially?
Reply Savers, pension funds, insurance cos etc will keep on buying
I wouldn’t bank on it.
We could start fracking and be self sufficient in gas but Carrie Antoinette says no.
To he’ll in a hand cart. It’s time Johnson was replaced by a Conservative PM
I am persuaded by the weight of evidence to conclude that what we are seeing is being deliberately engineered.
We are fortunate at least in that the British people have the intelligence and flexibility of action to continually overcome the destructive consequences of public policy makers and political leaders who take decisions that are quite obviously not in the interests of the British people.
It was Margaret Thatcher who truly understood the importance of the supply side infrastructure in pushing down prices. Unleashing entrepreneurs and releasing them from political restrictions to build supply by building companies of all sizes that provided the material comforts of life. She also understood that failure tends to come from the political sector not from the private sector
Political ideology is destroying our moral and civil world. It does have the capacity to destroy our material world as well
Politics is not the answer to the problems we face today.
Or as an alarmingly leftist, Blair-loathing person once said to naive moi when I queried the Blair govt’s anti-British actions
“ They just don’t care!”.
It was always hitherto the case that Tories were very worried by wage inflation on the pretext that it would feed through to general inflation*.
However, now, we see that they proudly claim that brexit is the cause of this, and furthermore, that it is absolutely a Good Thing.
Whey ever the change, one wonders?
* Actually, because it just reduced the spending power of the employer class, more like.
The Bank of England may have announced an end to money creation but ‘the banks’ will carry on creating as much money as they like (out of thin air) and lending it, primarily (85%), into the housing market as mortgages. Which is why house prices, and rents, just keep going up and up and up.
It is the biggest element of inflation that affects the majority of people. Yet government sanctions ever higher housing costs by refusing to regulate how much money banks can create.
A question on Question Time on Friday was ‘50 years ago a man could support his family on his wage – now, even two wages are not enough. What went wrong and how can it be fixed?
The price of housing got a mention but it was in the context of ‘it’s just one of those things’. No mention of the real reason – that the mortgage lending banks lend more and more money into housing to make more and more money.
October 10, 2021
I don’t think that the “two wages” helped much.
In order to get cheap labour, steal more tax money, grow the economy and destroy the family governments jettisoned women into the workplace in the name of “equality”.
Lo and behold …a man’s wages were mightily reduced.
Magic.
Renting, Council Tax, insurances, fuel and water costs, all things the vast majority of us have to pay, are not included when inflation is calculated. Just the cost of goods, which do not have to be bought (ie the latest iPhone), minor food costs (eg bread and milk) and labour costs, which can be offshored or robotised.
I therefore consider the ‘Official’ Inflation Figures to be unreliable and best ignored.
+1 Agreed. A despicable way to try and claim inflation is not as high as it actually is. And from the people who live off the taxpayers money. Most of them could barely be able to earn minimum wage, if they had to do some real working, instead of sanctimoniously spouting garbage and lies.
October 10, 2021
I agree completely.
October 10, 2021
@Mike Wilson I always thought the best way to handle lenders when it comes to housing is to use the US model. If you get into financial difficulty and are mortgaged up to the hilt – ‘you just hand your key over to the lender’. if the property value doesn’t cover the debt that is their problem In the UK there is a tendency to overvalue over lend, as it is the mortgage payer that inherits 100% of the debt even if the lender reposes the property. The lender sells a reposed property cheap the borrower still has to make up the difference.
If you get into financial difficulty and only owe 1% of the value of your property, then the lender gets the lot, equity and all, in the US Foreclosure system.
That is why sub-prime mortgages were so attractive to the greedy in a rising market – precisely because they were likely to default.
The bubble burst, however, and the lenders were left with liabilities not gains, and so the dodgy ratings agencies covered up the risks enabling the export of this mountain of US negative equity around the world, notably to the UK.
You can perhaps remember the results of this.
Foreclosure is not really practical in the UK because of the Human Right to the Peaceful Enjoyment Of Possessions for one thing, and jolly good too.
The lender here can only claim costs and arrears.
Central banks the world over are buying gold by the tonne this year. The BoE is buying Gilts to finance the vast sums Sunak has printed since he bacame Chancellor. Words fail me…..
Sunak spent much of his conference speech railing against the policies of tax, borrow and piss down the drain that he has been been following. He say he want higher productivity but his government’s policies (of expensive energy, over regulation, slow and restrictive planning and vast over taxation) are the main cause of low productivity. These policies will not work. Election in May 2024?
When frankly useless Ministers cannot even get their staff to work, zero chance of anything much happening except more outpourings of Boris’s BS.
October 10, 2021
Good morning,
That is not quite correct, Sir John. There may have been a shortage of wind but wind turbines do not create the natural gas our gas boilers rely on. The shortage is due to the fact that, in 2017, the hopeless Theresa May MP allowed the closure of one of the UK’s largest gas storage facilities for housing. Had this not been allowed to happen we may have had ample reserves to cover the shortfall and subsequent spike in world prices.
John Maynard Keynes stated that :
Keynes was a great believer in the State and its power to influence markets. Naturally I have never been a fan of the man. People who think they know what is better for you rarely admit to their mistakes, or are likely to have to suffer them. Consequently they continue blindly unaware of the mess they are creating. Sound familiar ?
Mrs.T believed, much like the German Central Bank of old (Deutsche Bundesbank), in sound money. If you maintain the value of your currency it will pay you back in hard times when those fleeing the above come calling, making things we import much cheaper – Like gas and oil.
Reply We needed to import extra gas to burn in power stations!
Reply to reply.
Why, is there not enough storage capacity for both the power stations AND the gas boilers we use ?
October 10, 2021
BURN COAL
October 10, 2021
National Grid has been demolishing gasometers for some 15 years now, as a great opportunity for developers!
It was decided that the underground pipe network is capable of storing gas under pressure and could satisfy peak demand immediately WITHOUT THE NEED FOR BULK STORAGE!
Does that sound like “just in time”?
October 10, 2021
“As a very import dependent economy the UK will import a lot of inflation from the others unless sterling strengthens more.”
Well of course there is, within reason, a solution to those problems, import far less, make far more here in the UK, and be less exposed to fluctuations of the FX markets, often cause by speculators playing one currency off against others, as happened in 1992 on Black Wednesday.
“What did they expect given the volume of dollars the Fed decided to tip into the system?”
Perhaps they didn’t expect energy and shipping prices to sky-rocket, nor a needlessly deep, long, pandemic in the US due to political stubbornness on the right, or such a dislocated world supply chain (reported last week; 86 container shops waiting to access Los Angeles port).
“Why do we not put in more gas storage while we are about it”
Well yes, but would that not need the govt to be the UK’s buyer/supplier/owner of last resort? It is clear the private energy companies either have the means to invest in such storage but no desire, or, they can’t afford to invest such large sums even though they may desire such storage.
Just a pity the UK was so short sighted, for totally political reasons, when in the 1980s a start was made to wind-down our coal industry, coal being such a useful energy reserve, given the many products that can be made from it, directly or indirectly. Our host talks of more gas storage, we currently have at least 500 years of “coal gas” reserves, if only we could access it, not the perfect fuel but better than nothing!
“The main Central Banks have talked themselves into a corner.”
The above is why politicos & govts so like the idea of ‘independent’ central banks, it gives them someone else to blame besides themselves, even more so when the seed of the problem was planed many years before, when the central bank was not notionally independent, when govts made many such decisions… Some people need to stop complaining, making excuses, and start taking ownership of their past policies.
Chickens are starting to come home to roost, as they always would…
Reply Absurd attempts to blame Thatcher and Republicans. CV 19 has been worst in California and New York, Democrat areas, and the US has overtaken UK deaths per mill under Biden, not Trump. All left wing parties want to close down all coal.
October 10, 2021
To reply – “All left wing parties want to close down coal” indeed the Conservatives being one of these left wing parties. The advantage of coal is it is cheap and very easy and cheap to store too.
October 10, 2021
@JR reply; Well of course you are going to defend your old boss, defend the policies you helped formulate, I didn’t expect anything less. When things go wrong why do govts bother to announce independent enquiries, surely better to simply allow those directly involved in the decisions made in the run up to the failings, how ever long ago, to inspect themselves -after all surely they are the best judge of their own decisions?!…
As for CV19, yes with better reporting some previously low infection states saw a jump in both their rates of infection and deaths from CV19, as Trump said himself, if you go looking of course you will find. Perhaps it was just a case that both California and New York went looking much earlier than some other state, indeed California and New York have form for this, after all they were the two states that first reported the true extent of AIDS back in the 1980s. California in the early 1970s also being the State that first draw attention to the problem of vehicular exhaust gas pollution, legislating via state laws.
October 10, 2021
CV19 has not been “worst in California and New York”. New York has the 5th worst death rate per capita and California the 34th worst of the 50 states.
At 176 deaths per 100,000, California has fared better than the USA as whole (212 deaths per 100,000), whereas Republican governed large states such as Texas (229 deaths per 100,000) and Florida (259 deaths per 100,000) have fared worse.
It’s also remembering that much of the USA’s Covid policy is set at the state or county level, so to put the blame for decisions taken by state governors or local politicianns onto the White House is somewhat disengenuous.
Reply Democrat New Jersey has had a high death rate. The New York death rate has been higher than Texas or Florida.
October 10, 2021
Classic politicians deflection. Where in your analysis of responsibility have you considered the fact that New York, New Jersey and California are locations in the USA which have some of the strongest travel connections with China (i.e. direct flights) so would likely be the places impacted earliest?
It’s also worth nothing that, of the 10 US states with the highest Covid death rates, 6 have Republican governors.
October 10, 2021
There are demographic factors which make it hard to put any weight on these politically-inspired comparisons. E.g. California is among the ten US states wth the lowest average age, Florida among the ten with the highest. Suppose – because of the notorious unreliability of the ‘Covid deaths’ and ‘Covid infections’ figures – you just look at all-cause mortality, there always were big between-state differences anyway. In 2019 all-cause deaths in Texas per 100k were far higher than in California or New York, for example.
What we know for sure is that US excess all-cause mortality is now rising fast. At around 20% higher than the expected figure based on the 5-year trend, it is back to the level of late summer last year. That ought to be giving cause for concern, regardless of the politics.
October 10, 2021
Also interesting is that going to France (30k new cases a day) one has to have a day 2 PCR test (~£45-£50) when one is more likely to get Covid in Wokingham (90 new cases on 1/10/2021, 350 per 100,000 for Berkshire) than from almost anywhere in France (43.15 per 100,000 inhabitants in Occitanie).
But the new ‘entrepreneurs’ in the testing business have to be cherished, they might contribute to the CUP’s coffers.
October 10, 2021
Gee, going to France (<6,000 new cases a day) from the UK (30,000 new cases a day) one can enter France with only the proof of a double vaccination. To return to ‘Plague Island’ one has to have …
I have wondered for a while why this site is so crap …
October 10, 2021
To make interstate comparisons you need to adjust for the age profile of the population as a minimum. Florida is known as God’s Waiting Room, and has a much higher proportion of elderly (65+) than almost any other state at 20.5% (Maine is higher at 20.6%). In California, it’s just 14.3%. So if we simply assume that deaths are in the over 65s (not far from the truth) the rate in Florida becomes 1263 per 100,000 over 65, while California is at 1230 per 100,000 over 65. Not much different.
October 10, 2021
Politicians are the problem we face today. They are working against the interests of the people they purport to represent.
October 10, 2021
Governments the world over have been doing that. Except Switzerland that is. Can you think why ??
October 10, 2021
DOM, you rightly conclude, ‘politics is not the answer to the problems we face today’.
In 1867, Bishop J C Ryle published a book entitled ‘Coming Events and Present Duties’. He described his own day as follows: “Everything around us seems unscrewed, loosened,
and out of joint! The fountains of the great deep appear to be breaking up. Ancient institutions are tottering, and ready to fall. Social and ecclesiastical systems are failing, and crumbling away. Church and State seem alike convulsed to their very foundations – and what the end of this convulsion may be, no man can tell.” The trends then apparent
caused him to doubt there was any future for ‘Old England’. He concludes: “Finally, I believe that it is for the safety, happiness, and comfort of all true Christians, to expect as little as possible from Churches or Governments under the present dispensation – to hold themselves ready for tremendous convulsions and changes of all things established – and to expect their good things only from Christ’s second advent.” Ryle was one of a crop of sound churchmen of that era, and his I believe his wise words are ever more true now.
October 10, 2021
Norman
Wise words from the Bishop … I hadn’t realised this malaise went back so far, to the 19th century, I thought it started later, but perhaps it’s not so strange.
October 10, 2021
@Norman; Except religion is one of the earliest forms of politics, so if politics is the problem … so is religion.
October 10, 2021
I don’t think for one moment that religion was the solution that Dom had in mind.
October 10, 2021
2022 looks like a year not to look forward to. All we need is for the unions to start acting up, and we’ll be back to the mid 70’s… only worse.
The chancellor tells us that he is a tax cutter, but clearly he doesn’t know what that means – his contributions to the national debt, along with his demands that we have to pay for the government’s excessive incompetence, will see him far exceed the reputation of the Wilson/Callaghan era. We probably have to go back as far as King John to find a match for the creation of such tax-inducing poverty coming our way.
Paying workers more in this situation will just exacerbate the crashing economy, and leveling up will surely mean down to so many.
Time this nonsense came to an end — I demand a new General election.
@Bryan Harris; Yours is the usual capitalist response to any problem cause by capitalism, blame the trade unions! With unsocial-media there will be no need for the trade unions to go unionising like they did in the mid ’70s, should parents start being unable to heat and/or feed their children. What will be your solution then, to keep your favoured status quo, a ‘Great [firewall of] Britain’…
Be careful of what you wish for, many others also share your wish for a fresh General Election, but are you 100% share they share your views as to the real cause of the current problems?
October 10, 2021
@Jerry
Just the mention of the unions and you are off on a tangent.
You cannot be ignorant of the strife the unions caused in the lawless 70’s when they effectively ran the country – They were a disaster for this country, and their demise is long overdue.
My main point was not against capitalism – It was against a party too willing to show how inclusive they are by pushing labour out of the way and shifting left.
October 10, 2021
@ jerry – but Bryan Harris is not blaming the trade unions, rather confines himself to noting union militancy is the one ingredient at present missing that would otherwise make today parallel the 1970’s.
October 10, 2021
It is a question of perspective. For those earning a good wage, with their own home, a car (or more) life has become more taxing. For those at the other end, and especially those who do not, or cannot contribute, it has gotten a lot better. Trouble is, when you do this as part of your so called, ‘Levelling Up’, what you end up with is more people who just say, “Why the hell bother ?!?!?!” And that is the slippery path to ruin. Just ask the people of the former Soviet Union and its Eastern European Satellites.
October 10, 2021
@Mark B
Exactly – the more this government adopts central planning and imitates the efforts of the old USSR, the more we see how dangerous it is for government to control every aspect of our lives.
October 10, 2021
Bryan
What would an election solve, they are all as bad or worse than each other, perhaps all the the Parties need new leaders and policies.
Sadly it is not just the UK that is suffering from this problem, the World is getting more and more full of virtue signalling politicians, determined to run their Countries in the most complicated way possible.
October 10, 2021
@Alan — What else have we got?
If we riot they will trample all over us.
Most MPs ignore please for sanity.
At the very least we need to reduce Boris’s majority by getting more independents in as well as every last possible real right of centre party.
October 10, 2021
Bryan Harris – Yes, agreed, and this has to begin at local level. There are seven months till the council elections. Steps must be taken now. Losing elections is the only language these people will understand.
October 10, 2021
What would be the result of your general election – more Conservative socialism, or the nightmare of Labour extreme left ?
We need a right wing party and an electorate with sense, neither of which are in prospect.
Meanwhile the rubber boat people stream in for a free life, courtesy of the taxpayer.
Just raise interest rates, now.
An election right now would just lead to another ‘Conservative’ government, albeit with a smaller majority. What is needed is a new prime minister.
October 10, 2021
And in other news the energy cap will not be lifted so more firms to go bankrupt then?
King Canute springs to mind
How many people need to die of cold, unable to afford heating? How many need to die of starvation because they cannot afford the price of food? How many businesses, farm and industrial, need to go bust? These are the questions Conservative MPs must answer when they contemplate the consequences of the pseudo-science that claims not only to predict global temperatures by the end of the century but also to control it! At some point there will be a tipping point when the claims of the pseudo-science are recognised as fraudulent and are abandoned. But who will be first – Conservative MPs or the electorate? Whose instinct for survival will kick in first?
October 10, 2021
“How many people need to die of cold, unable to afford heating?”
It would appear enough to reduce the UK population to 500,000, according to the Gates Foundation and the WEF.
That is why open fires and burners must be banned.
I have long since given up. My wife has been robbed of her pension. Over £50000. Boris said he would look into it. He didn’t. Don’t lecture me on equality, she was of an era where the mother brought up the family and not earning company pensions, while their husbands like me served in war zones. After the loss of her pension she is now threatened with prescription charges. A double whammy. What makes me livid is that the rest of the U.K. get prescriptions free. Not just the over 60’s, all of them. I often hear the ministers talk of fairness before stabbing a section of society in the back. How can this possibly be described as fair. Failing to plan for this fanatical and energy debacle is the real issue. No lectures either on money. There is always money to buy Pizza for illegal migrants, money for hotels that I couldn’t possibly afford. Money to send an aircraft carrier to the South China Sea., money for the over bloated and ever expanding House of Lords, money for crack pot ideas with foreign aid. Money for the overpaid lawyers milking the legal aid system. I have no doubt there will be money further down the line to compensate the eco warriors, yes some lawyer will be working on it now. However the country Always needs to balance the books when it comes to looking after Mr & Mrs ordinary. (If I am still allowed to say Mr & Mrs). I for one will never vote again. After years of doing so it has proven to be worthless no matter who is in power. Making policy to suit idiotic pressure groups and not for those who voted for you will end in tears. £80,000 a year not enough. That’s a laugh. No doubt there will be money to increase that as well.
October 10, 2021
I am one of those who got caught in this trap, despite leaving school in 1969 and having over 35 years NI contributions.
But it gets worse, I work 5 hours a week (to supplement my income) and have a small company pension which is taxed the full 20%. With Sunak’s gerrymandering, not only do I now pay more tax, but previously I got an automatic rebate because too much tax had been paid, but not this year…
October 10, 2021
Supply side economics has been applied to the labour market, forcing down wages (price of labour) but here the sinister left that now controls both main parties saw an opportunity to weaponise the political importation of labour of certain identities as a weapon of political, social and cultural war. The consequences of this politics is now daily immersion to condition and indoctrinate
I myself have become apolitical in nature, choosing to insulate myself from the political class’s attempts to stoke the narrative of victimhood and demonisation. The price of this politics is again inflationary as the price of our sanity and sanctity rockets to levels never seen before in British politics
I know I and millions of innocent British citizens are under a sustained legal, cultural and human assault from No.10 and by those who encouraged such victim politics. I will not portrayed as a threat by politicians like Johnson, Starmer, Patel and all the other feminist and race hating grifters who seek to harm our nation by enveloping us all in a web of total restrictions
What am I to blame for? I have been made to feel personally responsible and in a social sense guilty for the crimes of individuals that I have never met nor know nothing about it.
The price of this anti-human politics is an ever inflating contempt for those who seek to harm us all. Mr Redwood knows precisely what is happening here.
We await the next instalment in this ever barbaric political attack from those who abuse for political ends racial and gender identity
Enough from tedious old me, I have dogs to walk and my grandchildren to protect from the gruesome politics of our age
October 10, 2021
A minor point.
LNG tankers do not use diesel – generally they are steam powered using boil off methane and/or oil.
But of course they are still producing the dread CO2 either way.
To my mind the “dash for gas” of the then newly privitised generating companies was always going to end in this mess.
October 10, 2021
The perfect storm. A government created stagflationary apocalypse, a health disaster from untested vaccines already causing untold number of deaths and serious injury, a lunatic green agenda, a collapse of businesses like we’ve never seen before and leftist totalitarian ideas destroying all the norms of society.
At this point 1984 looks like a good option.
October 10, 2021
Some months ago I expressed my concerns here about what ruinous action Johnson would seek to impose on us before the COP shindig . The undertakings he has already made for his extreme climate change religion are bad enough, but now I gather he is going to put forward proposals to put a levy on gas to pay for his green nuttery. Great , bloody great, if gas price rises aren’t currently damaging enough to household finances, and I am very suspicious this isn’t a situation that has been created to make renewable energy price competitive , Johnson is going to make it a whole lot worse with an enforced levy to his climate change god.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights article 18 states that we are supposed to have freedom of religion. Is it right that Johnson should seek to co-opt us into his?
October 10, 2021
“As a very import dependent economy the UK will import a lot of inflation from the others unless sterling strengthens more.”
But if sterling strengthens, that will hit exporters (like us), so we’re hit with rising manufacturing costs (with the government putting its boot in as well) but not have the ability to raise prices. A strong sterling might look good when it comes to buying energy, but it also looks good to buying anything from abroad. We’ll have more investment switching out of the UK and going elsewhere in the world.
The real solutions are long term, but the government could help short term by suspending its vanity projects like HS2, and cancelling the planned tax increases.
The word we need is Brexflation. Inflation caused mostly by Tory pensioner Brexit.
Clearly the sharply rising prices of goods and services due largely to your Brexit is a major concern. But it is mitigated somewhat by the fact that, also thanks to your Brexit, we can no longer get most goods and services anyway.
Reply Germany has higher inflation than us. The EU must have caused that on your logic.
October 10, 2021
You really are a prize Wally. In the circles in which I move, most people are old and Tory voters. Most of them are middle class who love travelling to Europe. Most of them voted Remain.
The highest Brexit voting was in Labour areas. Calling it a Tory pensioner Brexit is nonsense and won’t change the facts – it was a working class Brexit.
October 10, 2021
Germany is a sovereign country. It makes its own economic decisions. If inflation were down to the EU how do you explain that EU member state Estonia has an inflation rate of 6.6% whilst EU member state Malta has inflation of just 0.7%?
Also Germany’s figures are for September. The UK’s latest figures are for August. Let’s see what happens in the coming months – when your Brexit really starts to cause damage.
October 10, 2021
I think the Central banks and the politicians (flip sides of the same coin?) are going to find it just as difficult as their predecessors in the 1970s did to return the inflationary genie to the bottle, now that they have released it. All the sloppy thinking that governed things then is present today in the assertion by the bankers and ‘Experts’ that the present inflation will be a ‘Brief uptick’. This suits the politicians as it saves them from having to face up to unpleasant reality, and the inevitable result will be an eventual over-correction with very harmful consequences for the economy.
October 10, 2021
Indeed I have felt for better part of a year that inflation was heading in our direction in a big way. Having central banks print humongous amounts of money for Governments to spend was always going to result in this. You don’t have to be some wunderkind of an economist to figure that out. While there needed to be a response to Covid , the fiscal incontinence that has come with the spending is terrifying , billions were just frittered away . Now getting to the other side of Covid, when the Government’s task should be to get the nuts and bolts of the economy working again as well as getting control of finances, we have them injecting more instability into our economy with their Climate Change. It is almost as if their agenda s to create instability.
We have a political leadership who don’t have the memory of the pernicious rot that inflation can inflict on a country, and I doubt very much that they have the backbone to do what is necessary to squeeze inflation out of the system.
October 10, 2021
I’m no economist but all the signs are that inflation is going to be rampant.
Energy costs, the USA printing trillions of dollars, the blue touchpaper has been lit. Banks always wait until the obvious signals have been around for a while, when it’s too late.
October 10, 2021
Hugely increasing population combined with hugely increasing cheap money supply further combined with no investment in skills or work ethic.
What could possibly go wrong?
October 10, 2021
Inflation is caused by Fiscal policies not Monetary policies. To quote Warren, “if quantitative easing [QE] was inflationary, Japan would be hyperinflating by now, with the US not far behind. Nor is there any sign that the ECB’s buying of euro govt bonds has resulted in any kind of monetary inflation, as nothing but deflationary pressures continue to mount in that ongoing debt implosion. The reason there is no inflation from the ECB bond buying is because all it does is shift investor holdings from national govt debt to ECB balances, which changes nothing in the real economy.”
Likewise, the BoE QE just shifts investor holding (Gilts etc) from the government’s securities balances at the BoE to the government’s reserves balances at the BoE. There is no net change in the amount of currency in the economy; nobody printed anymore money. (Other than the reduced interest pay-out from the cancelled Gilts.)
I still reckon that the biggest drag by far on the EU economy is the Euro currency system. The Euro has no currency issuing Treasury. Euro currency member states don’t issue their own Euro currency, Their Treasuries issue their own Gilts that have to be monetised by the ECB, the only Euro currency issuer. It would be difficult to design a fiat currency system that was more arse backwards than the Euro system.
October 10, 2021
I read yesterday that some of the Afghans we took out before the Taliban arrived are saying ‘send me home’ as they are fed up with their hotel existence.
Whilst I make no comment on the rights or wrongs of facilitating their leaving, where did the government think the necessary housing was going to magically appear from. And, if they find housing for them, what about the people here who have been waiting for housing for decades.
Government really does seem to be congenitally useless.
Khan is buying ex council houses to house Afghans …
//Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced a deal with Islington Council to use Right to Buy-back funds to secure homes for Afghan refugees.// …Some 80 homes.
But don’t worry he hasn’t forgotten about the British homeless on London’s streets, he’s refurbished a couple of old busses for them.
October 10, 2021
Housing Afghans in London is beyond dumb. It’s a hugely expensive city. These ‘interpreters’ should be accommodated for a maximum of two months and then told to secure their own housing. They’ll all head north!
October 10, 2021
Inflation is inevitable, I would go as far as to suggest it is part of ‘The Great Reset’ plan.
Covid allowed Governments to get away with curtailment of peoples liberties on a grand scale.
COP26 in no way sets out to address any climate problems, in reality it is permitting our Government to get into a bidding war. ‘I’m better than you’ on the World Stage while punishing the people of the UK. There is nothing in Boris’s aggression to the UK that will address the ‘Climate Situation’. He has in fact set in motion an absolute increase of World green house gases, he has exported UK jobs only to make sure the UK imports more from the nastiest polluting countries of the World. he has ensured that UK relies on its energy to keep warm and the lights on by importing it from some of the nastiest regimes this planet has seen.
Authorities deny all the conspiracy theories, then under Biden’s dictate they agree to World harmonization on a tax. What nonsense, Biden dictates minimum of 15% while permitting his own domain to charge just 8.7%.
We should never loose sight of the fact that they greater majority of the World is not even playing lip service to these dogmatic – punish the people, scenarios. Our Government is creating a serious mountain of problems were the people have to pay, pay hard, for no benefit either now or in the future – they (The Government) just want to prove the have the power to manipulate and control
The real ‘Elephant in the Room’, inflation when coupled with quotative easing is the escape clause Government uses to hide its own inabilities. The People get punished pay the bill and because it is convoluted it gets swept under the mat
“I am persuaded by the weight of evidence to conclude that what we are seeing is being deliberately engineered.”
So am I Dom. The actions of the past couple of years is the Globalists’ response to the Brexit Referendum (and the increasingly likely implosion of the EU it will trigger) and Trump’s election. They decided to fast-track to the post-democratic, One World Government by an Elite are above democratic control.
The chaos and fear is being deliberately engineered so that people will demand international quangos are strengthened to address the chaos.
October 10, 2021
They were always going to inflate away the debt they’ve created.
And once again, it’s the little people, particularly those on fixed incomes who will suffer.
It’s interesting that Dan Hannan in the Sunday Telegraph has called for Classic Liberal Conservatives to put up with Johnson’s left-wing policies and Green Lunacy and stick with the Party. I interpret that to mean there is a great deal of unrest within the small number of genuine Conservatives left in the Parliamentary Party, as well as in the Membership, which is starting to make itself felt.
And that’s before we get the chaos Johnson and his bunch of 2nd rate Cabinet Members unleash on the country this winter.
I do not see it as desperately complex a problem. The real problem is that government have ignored the signs in their desperate drive to green. The key is the cost of energy and high energy prices infect just about the price of everything else. This government was not elected on a high energy cost green manifesto, they were elected because Corbyn’s Labour had totally lost the plot. Green energy in itself is expensive and a transfer of wealth from the many to the few. Additionally the deliberate ignoring of all the alternatives just reinforces the position of green energy, and energy we import via interconnectors and tankers.
Government have failed to plan ahead and failed to exploit alternatives under our own control. They have been wantonly blinkered by green and all it’s vested interest groups. There is plentiful gas and oil in the North Sea, in a vast untapped field west of Shetland, and gas in the shale layers of the North West of England. In the latter case the earth tremors, grasped like a Mae West by the nimbies, have been a feature of the Lake District and NW England before fracking was thought of. I have personal experience of this in Rossthwaite in the 60’s. Additionally we could be mining all the coal we may need for steel production, importing it is insane.
Expensive fuel equals expensive food and everything else the public chooses to buy. It may be manageable for those whose wages increase but consider all the pensioners and anyone else on a fixed income. They are all voters who this government are free gifting reasons not to vote for them to be added to the Insulate Anarchy on our roads, open door immigration, and the NI Protocol. Pray tell me what I have left out of Boris’s ride to hell in a hand cart.
October 10, 2021
The problem you face is to many psychopathy at the top of companies and in government as well as organization, most are very well educated and don’t like people, they sitting on all your borrow money to which you are picking up the bill for, it won’t be long before they pull the plug and down you go, they get the bail-out while get nothing but high taxes and bigger bills to pay, I am still ontrack for 2023/24 which will the start of a deflation spiral for year’s to come. I don’t care, I will get the job done and wipe the slate clean.
Should today’s diary not carry the health warning “Not to be read by German taxpayers”?
Germany is of course quite right to keep the Weimar inflation in its national consciousness as inflation is the great destroyer. Central banks have a near universal track record of acting too late to counter it (not that they have very effective tools typically).
Having just arrived in Spain this morning, I would like to reassure Brits contemplating a break that the process is only complex at the UK end
Airlines, and I emphasise airlines, wish to see confirmation on the NHS App that you are double vaccinated. Are they operating their own Covid passport system. If you have been double vaccinated for Covid in the UK but are resident in Spain you are not allowed on the NHS App. Utterly crazy on the part of NHS administration and needs sorting. My advice is to get an official letter from your doctor confirming the jabs and get it rubber stamped by the surgery or the airline will think you are forging it. I would maintain that it is no business of UK airlines to be interrogating medical records, that is a matter between the traveller and the rules of the destination.
On arrival in Alicante passports were checked electronically and rubber stamped. Passengers complete a Spanish government location form 48 hours before departure from the UK. In it the vaccinations you have had are detailed. You are sent a QR code on your phone or A4 printable on your computer. This you show at a health station where it is scanned. You then collect your luggage and depart the airport. Simple , the Spanish are not interested in your NHS App only in their own QR code. I would suggest that the Spanish do not question your honesty, only the Brits do that using airlines as their tool of control.
October 10, 2021
Useful information, Agricola, but do Brits own the ‘UK airlines’? British airways is owned by the Spanish-registered consortium International Airlines Group, in which Qatar has a sizable stake. A Greek Cypriot has a controlling interest in Easyjet, and of course Ryanair is Irish. We don’t seem to own our airports outright either. The mother company owning Heathrow is Spanish, a French company has a majority stake in Gatwick, and the Manchester Airport Group which runs Stansted is part-owned by an Australian investment fund. Would managers from these foreign countries mind imposing a Covid passport on UK travellers at departure, when their countries have, or are about to introduce, Covid passports?
October 10, 2021
I am not particularly concerned about the domestic effects of gas prices, but I am about our industries. It seems clear that ‘Boris’ and thus Kwasi are intending to allow what remains of our industries to collapse because of high gas prices. We could easily and quickly expand our own production but the idea that more windmills and the like should get top priority is insane and subversive.
They will impoverish us and lead us into even greater dependence on imports. Foreign governments are not so stupid and will be gearing up rapidly to sell their products; Tories and their friends like imported goods and to sell our businesses so will be happy.
And the same thing will happen in the livestock industry. Retailers here are probably already contracting with foreign suppliers to obtain pork for example which with our government’s dislike for ‘trade’ will bring about farming collapse too. It’s what Tories do. The endless praise of FTA’s will just help that along.
October 10, 2021
When every hotel room in England has a “migrant” freeloader costing us a fortune, keeping nice and warm ( NO power price worries for THEM ) – – how much of our taxes will be being handed to the owners every month??? and where will the next boatload be going???
Nothing being done to stop them – – and they get treated better than the ones who you love taxing and wasting it !!!
Off topic, yet another letter to my local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser:
“According to Brexit minister Lord Frost “the unity of the country is paramount”.
Unfortunately that is very much open to question as far as his boss Boris Johnson is concerned, seeing that he readily agreed to leave Northern Ireland behind under EU economic rule, with oversight by the EU court, when the rest of the UK was being removed from the orbit of EU law.
And given that almost to the man and woman they did as Boris Johnson ordered and voted for a Bill which would repeal Article 6 of the Act of Union there must also be a big question mark over the commitment of so-called “Conservative and Unionist” MPs to the unity of the country.
To be charitable, perhaps they did not properly understand what they were doing; which may also apply to the Prime Minister himself, despite ample warnings from his predecessor whose own daft scheme would have at least kept the whole country together under swathes of EU laws.
It is now getting on for four years since the Irish government under Leo Varadkar decided to build an insurmountable mountain out a small molehill on the land border, and Theresa May had plenty of opportunities to dismiss their ploy as the nonsense that it was but chose not to do so.
The sensible solution is the same now as it was then: controls on the small volume of goods exported from Northern Ireland into the Republic, to be operated away from border, as declared feasible by Lord Frost, not controls on the much larger volume of goods brought into the province.”
Lord Frost’s statement that “the unity of the country is paramount” may be heard here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGilef-gDjM&t=2975s