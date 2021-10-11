James Bond and today’s UK

I was gripped by the latest James Bond movie through its action packed twists of plot.
The film is a statement to the world that UK derived brands and cultural icons can fill cinema seats and entertain millions in many different cultures and countries. I wish it commercial success as it helps the traditional cinema revive after lockdown.
What kind of image of the UK does it project? Whilst viewers would be wise to see it as drama not documentary and will appreciate many of the unrealistic conventions of the 007 genre, there will be those who take away a message about the UK from it.
I was surprised to be warned that the film contained moderate violence. There didn’t seem to be anything moderate about a series of mass murders, mass sanctioned deaths of arms carrying criminals, the use of explosives to enter and control populated buildings and missile strikes on an inhabited island. The story centred as before around the actions of the UK secret services on the world stage. The Head of the service was happy to authorise killings anywhere in the world in pursuit of dangerous global criminals. There was no reference to the National Security Council and only once was it thought a good idea to mention to the PM some of what they were doing. So it was clearly not a representation of the legal process, rule of law and democratic controls that apply.
Leaving aside the unrealistic idea that officials in the UK can authorise machine gun fights and dangerous car pursuits leading to the death of drivers in overseas countries , the film gave a very positive view of the UK in three crucial respects. The senior officials were very loyal to our country. Our country stands for right and the defeat of evil worldwide criminal gangs throughout the movie. The officials could summon up precise force, equipment and clever innovations to win any war against a criminal gang however violent and resourceful they might be. Whether it was in Scandinavia or near Japan, people could be quickly deployed. What’s not to like, unless you are a criminal.
Just as the film overdid the lack of legal restraints on UK counter action, so I fear it flattered government in its portrait of speed, resource and innovation. Let us hope our senior officials study the brave and inventive officials we see in the drama to see how we can increase our success in the struggle against violent serious global criminals within the rule of law.
In many ways the cars were the stars. Aston Martin emerged victorious, though its vintage vehicles got lead roles and its latest machine a bit part. Range Rover was present in force. Shrewd product placement should help some UK brands in a competitive luxury market. One of our naval Destroyers also appeared in action, reminding the world that the navy gives us the capability to intervene anywhere where there is a sea to sail.
October 11, 2021
Good morning.
Glad you enjoyed it, Sir John.
So no dodgy dossiers then ? 😉
Oh well, maybe next time.
October 11, 2021
@Mark B +1
isn’t that the reflection of the UK Government, suggesting they are squeaky clean while in an underhanded way do the opposite
October 11, 2021
Or rendition to Egypt!! No payouts for British citizens ending up in the US base on the far side of Cuba?
October 11, 2021
For “legal process,rule of law and democratic controls”,see Wikileaks/Edward Snowdon/Julian Assange.
October 11, 2021
Good Morning,
Surely Johnny English gives a more accurate portrayal of the efficacy and competence of our Government today…
October 11, 2021
Indeed, though he would surely have a far better energy policy than the current government as he has degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Newcastle and Queen’s Oxford and is sensible and rational (qualities rather lacking in parliament).
Also he is very sound on free speech unlike this government. Mr Bean for PM please funnier than Boris too.
October 11, 2021
Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary is correct: the Russians are using oil as a weapon.
Well what did he expect? China are also surely using any net zero agreement as a weapon to gain concessions too. Energy is rather an important weapon and vital weapon. Surely a Defence Sec. should know this.
October 11, 2021
Rowan Atkinson would certainly do a better job of Energy policy. Check out his Wiki profile.
October 11, 2021
When can we expect other English icons to fall victim to the war of woke on the demo majority? Are we allowed to criticise Marxist woke or is that a criminal offence, ten years imprisonment and sequestration of all assets?
The greater threat to the moral, decent people of this nation comes from within not without but then those who follow the deceitful antics of the now activist British political State, some elected politicians, the hobbled media and our various enforcement bodies will know this only too well.
No enforcement body is safe from the leftist woke limpets as they infect our nation with its poison and all aided and abetted by successive Tory governments who neither believe in it and in all probability secretly despise it
When all is said and done Bond is a yearning for a past that has been deliberately wiped away by all politicians seeking to destroy all that we are and all that we want to be
October 11, 2021
Is it being so cheerful that keeps you going, DOM?
October 11, 2021
Play the ball, and not the man.
October 11, 2021
@DOM +1, to dislike something is a ‘hate crime’, to hide history is not to report it as it was in that moment in time, for that moment in time, so as to learn from it – but is to deny its existence.
Dumbing down so as to manipulate.
October 11, 2021
I’m more than happy to be nothing like you, or like you want to be, Dom 😁
October 11, 2021
I picked my wife and youngest from the cinema last night ,can’t face it myself .3 hours of silliness is too much for me. I haven`t liked Bond since Roger Moore and ” Just keeping the British end up Sir “… Get in there !
I am surprised that Sir John Redwood would go the Cinema at all , had anyone asked me what he might do for entertainment I would have guessed a local “Organ Recital” a reading of Kipling’s Patriotic verse, or a jolly good HMS Pinafore.
reply. You always distort what I say and wish to impose an inaccurate caricature.
October 11, 2021
Just kidding
October 11, 2021
“ when you’re wounded and left on Afghanistans plains
And women come out to cut up what remains
Jest roll to youp rifle and blow out yer brains
An goto your Gawd like a soldier”
Kipling 1890
Not much has changer over the years so its well worth reading early literature. But that seems to be to intelligent for you Newmania!
October 11, 2021
@MFD – then again the ‘Taliban’ did save James Bonds bacon in previous outings
October 11, 2021
‘Too’ intelligent I think you mean. I am rather keen on Kipling as a matter of fact
October 11, 2021
I love the reply.
Agh, my aching sides…
October 11, 2021
Newmania,
Roger Moore was by far the best Bond. He did well to play the role after Sean Connery had set a template.
Moore’s gentle send up was far better in my opinion. Laughter and you still got the rest of the formula too.
October 11, 2021
1. ‘I fear it flattered government in its portrait of speed, resource and innovation.’ A lovely line.
2. ‘One of our naval Destroyers also appeared in action.’ CGI, presumably.
3. Enough fantasy for you, Sir John. You and the other backbenchers now need to save our infantry.
October 11, 2021
Indeed, we will only have enough personnel to crew one ship the way we are going.
Too much money being spent on channel taxi service and their passengers.
Government priority I believe.
Britain second.
October 11, 2021
Agreed Ian
October 11, 2021
Yep – got it in one Ian.
October 11, 2021
+1
October 11, 2021
Ian,
Still giving over ten billions to EU even though we left!! Budgeted for over ten billion for four star hotels for criminals entering our country and allowing them to disappear.
October 11, 2021
Lifelong holiday in Britain. hotel, NHS included. no bills EVER, No need to work. Family to come and claim even more for every must be £millions a week must be being spent.
October 11, 2021
Yes, Ian. It certainly seems that way.
October 11, 2021
Its policy to bring them here at our 4* expense. The rest is hype from Priti Useless. How many returned or deported? ZERO. The only thing we can do is not vote for more of this.
October 11, 2021
(+1
October 11, 2021
Your references to the exercise of violence around the world with minimal political control sounds more like the CIA. It has a long record of regime change, apparent extra judicial interventions, promotion of revolutions and the like. Though, as I understand it, drone strikes on “terrorists”, who often turn out to be innocents, do get prior presidential approval.
October 11, 2021
It was an excellent Bond film. However, and you might want to skip this if you haven’t seen the film, I’m not sure Land Rover’s marketing department will be so pleased with it, because an ancient Land Cruiser driven by Bond evades Range Rovers and new Defenders.
October 11, 2021
@Pud – Then again the Land Rover ‘Defender’ is manufactured by an India Company in the EU, not in the UK. The UK taxpayer was involved in the funding of its removal from the UK, so I guess that makes it OK
October 11, 2021
Not all fantasy then.
October 11, 2021
Having competed at the sharp end in the 60s, I would maintain that Timo Makinen could have seen most off driving a mini van. It is drivers who were GT not vehicles.
October 11, 2021
The PM away on a foreign holiday, govt departments/minister openly bickering with each other, our host talking fiction, about a fictional Secret Service agent at least;
Crisis? What (energy, supply-side, employment) crisis?!….
Reply I have set out what I think needs to be done on energy and have tweeted it again based on previous blogs
October 11, 2021
@JR reply; I never said you had not, just commenting on how others might see today’s article, given the state of the country, the whereabouts of the PM, just as some chose to see events in Jan ’79.
At least Callaghan had an excuse to stop off in Barbados, having attended the intergovernmental summit in Guadeloupe (discussing the then considerable, and mounting, international issues), on the other hand Spain is not exactly the most direct route back to Downing Street from Manchester.
October 11, 2021
M: “Bond, your task is to eliminate enemies of the state.”
Bond: “Understood M, I have the list of politicians to shoot.”
October 11, 2021
That should read:
You probably remember the photo being circulated after the London Olympics, of the Queen speaking Bond/Daniel Craig as they walked through the Palace to the helicopter, and the caption was something like “yes, the whole Government, Mr Bond…”
October 11, 2021
+1 🙂
Many a true work spoken in jest
October 11, 2021
I am not interested in this latest Bond film, as I am not into ‘woke’. Preferring to hear the feedback from those who have watched it.
Funnily enough, IMO the last Daniel Craig film ‘Spectre’ gave a better analogy to the way contemporary government operates; Slimy deviant traitorous ‘little gits’ trying to undermine the Nation, whilst claiming this is the way forward and really is in the country’s and its peoples best interest…
October 11, 2021
+1
October 11, 2021
@J Bush +1
October 11, 2021
That portrayal felt chillingly accurate to me also.
October 11, 2021
A wonderful few hours of escapism from our world that we have no idea to what really awaits us with all the real life madcap policies being implemented by our government and our completely off of the wall leader.
October 11, 2021
+10000000
October 11, 2021
+1
October 11, 2021
Oh I don’t know. Wasn’t there a shootout in an east London launderette recently?
No fatalities but 7 in hospital I believe.
Very Bondish.
Art holding up a mirror and all that.
October 11, 2021
Bond is so old fashioned and misogynistic that it’s barely watchable anymore. Like so much of that 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s stuff it is just totally irrelevant to modern life. Whilst the world has moved on, Bond has not.
Even the British brands in Bond aren’t British anymore. Aston Martin is owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Range Rover is owned by Jaguar Land Rover who are owned by India’s Tata.
I am sure the film will do well amongst the elderly Brexitists it is aimed at. Their biannual trip to the cinema will at least free up some space in the supermarkets. But I am sure almost everybody else will give Bond a miss.
Incidentally, the film industry has been badly damaged by Brexit. Creatives like directors, producers, camera people, sound operators, actors, designers etc need free movement to be able to do their jobs easily. That has been removed by the Tory Brexit pensioners.
The same ones enjoying James Bond have stuffed up opportunities for tens of thousands of young Brits in the creative sector.
Reply The cinema audience was representative of the age of the population across the range
October 11, 2021
Andy, if you remember the 50’s then you qualify to be ‘old’ and, following your own insistence regarding oldies, you should take immediate steps to cease to be!
October 11, 2021
I am almost elderly and have been a Brexiteer since before the first referendum even as a teenager – but I will certainly not be rushing to the cinema to see it.
October 11, 2021
@Andy; No, only ‘Woke’ people have moved on, the world has not, nor has our natural world and the science that underpins its existence.
October 11, 2021
That should read:
‘Bond, your mission is to eliminate enemies of the people.’
When you see how the state is behaving in relation to our energy and food supplies, its absurd and dangerous determination to increase our population through immigration and its obsession with imports – it seems the state is the enemy of the people.
October 11, 2021
Wow.
More repeats than the BBC!
October 11, 2021
Relatives of mine here in S Africa thoroughly enjoyed this Bond movie on Saturday: relatives’ ages are 71, 49, 42 and 14, none of them are Tories/UK pensioners or have a view on Brexit.
October 11, 2021
Most Brexitists are Labour voting, working class oils that, quite rightly, cannot afford a visit to the cinema.
October 11, 2021
Not half as damaged as the film industry has been by woke !
(I’m not into Bond either, though I did like Casino Royale and entirely on its own merits.)
October 11, 2021
Welcome to Fantasy Island starring Andy, not forgetting his fictional family, imaginary properties and his Jobseekers Allowance that funds it all.
Box office interest from the general public? Nil !!
October 11, 2021
When I went to the cinema to see the Bond film it was packed out and mainly with young people.
October 11, 2021
So Bond died in this one then?
A Bond reset in the green soy pipeline no doubt.
The entire concept ripe for ruining by wokery.
Well I hope whatever horribly altered version they come up with goes the same way as other much loveds when tampered with!
October 11, 2021
The real world actions of present day politicians are far more dangerous and dystopian to the people of the UK than the fiction portrayed in such films.
October 11, 2021
@Brian Tomkinson +1
October 11, 2021
+1
October 11, 2021
In reality our security services can’t even track down and stop criminal gangs buying rubber dinghies and bringing illegals across the channel. Think about this. No, it’s not believable is it?
October 11, 2021
Christine, +1, Neatly put.
October 11, 2021
That’s because its agreed policy by Governments. Forget the hype. That’s why we’re getting more taxation to pay for the invasion. No deterrents or deportations from the Consocialists.
October 11, 2021
Should be unleashed on Insulate, Extinction Rebellion and immigrant traffickers. I havn’t seen the film but it would seem to emphasise the difference between those who do and those who just talk about it. We have an excess of the latter.
October 11, 2021
Not seen it yet, but plan to do so, as past films in the series have usually been very entertaining.
Good to have a bit of entertaining escapism from time – time.
Most of the rest of the World seems to like it given the history of the takings.
October 11, 2021
I have an idea that in a few years time when people find out the true cost of “zero carbon” we’ll have a ready made Bond villain – Greta Thunberg.
She certainly looks the part…
October 11, 2021
It was interesting to see an image of Britain without an green revolution….I did fear that the plot would be about climate change and not biological weapons
October 11, 2021
Sir John,
I wonder if you would have found the latest Bond film so gripping if it had been made by a UK derived brand and cultural icon such as the BBC.
October 11, 2021
Fantasy. The film is fantasy. The commentary is fantasy.
October 11, 2021
Yes John, I read that the army is cutting it’s front line fighters down to 11,500 men with over 59,000 people to back them up, don’t you think that that is bit unbalance, as you wrote the other day, that the army has hundreds of top army brass with grace and favour home’s paid by the taxpayers and their children go to private school’s like EATON also paid for by the taxpayers. Maybe one 007 could replace the lot, but the main question is, was the cinema that went to full.
October 11, 2021
Yes, I believe you wrote Lieutenant Colonel and above 2100 people what we went to captain, 10,000.
October 11, 2021
With Boris announcing that Britain must undergo ‘Great Reset’ in his remote speech to his party conference, something that was always said to be in the realm of conspiracy theory, maybe one does not need to look so far from home to see an international conspiracy in action?
October 11, 2021
Sir John,
If you want a vision for the future, then I would seriously suggest you add the 2005 film “V for Vendetta” to your viewing list. (Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, John Hurt, Tim Piggot-Smith, Stephen Fry [et al]
I would suggest you pay particular attention to the discourse of the character ‘Rookwood’ in the Museum scene.
Regards,
GW.