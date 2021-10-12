If gas is dear you need more of it or a better alternative

The Business Secretary was the Energy Minister, and is now the boss of the Energy Minister. His disagreements with the Treasury over whether he can offer any subsidy to hard pressed manufacturers need not prevent him helping the energy using industries very directly. He should invite them in with the gas supply industry and the UK gas producers and discuss how going forward the UK can produce more domestic gas to reduce our reliance on erratic and currently very expensive imported energy.
An industrial user of gas that needs plenty at a competitive price to make steel or glass or paper or ceramics wants some reassurance that going forward they can obtain enough gas at sensible prices to be able to keep their customers. If the government allowed the UK gas industry to find, produce and deliver more of the gas that is available in our islands and seas they could offer more long term contract gas to domestic industry on sensible terms.
The Minister could explain to the green lobby that this is a greener answer as well. It makes little sense to bring gas compressed by use of energy around the world in large tankers needing a lot of diesel to power them to our shores, when local gas could pass down a pipe for a fraction of the power needed for the import. If something is too dear you either need more of it or a substitute. There may be other ways of making steel and paper in due course, but for the time being if we want to save our industries they need cheaper gas.
Solar and wind power are unreliable.
We really, really need a reliable alternative.
Solar isn’t unreliable. It works every single day of the year in the U.K. Every single day.
And at night too ?
Batteries – to use the power generated during daylight. Amazing eh?
@Andy; Were do you live, to have sunlight 24/7?!
Here in the UK (approaching the Autumn equinox) currently we have about 12 hours of usable sunlight, within the month there will be more starlight than daylight, many industries need a full 24/7 supply, unlike you there do not hibernate when the sun sets – and they need it now, not sometime in the future when GWs of storage have been invented/built, even if that is actually possible.
+1
Whilst, for the first time, you have said something that is both accurate and true, alas the sun does not shine for up to 16 hours a day. Energy demand is greatest on cold winter evenings.
That said, if the government spent the money it is wasting on HS2 on putting solar panels on the roofs of 10 million houses, and invested in storing that energy, it would be a big part of solving the energy crisis.
But this government, voted in by (usually) Labour-supporting, working-class Brexitists, seems to be both inane and incompetent.
Is solar a ‘better alternative’ ?
It does indeed – but somedays you only get circs 10% of what you get on peak days due to light levels, cloud cover, day length, poor visibility, the suns angle…so virtually nothing in fact.
Gas is cheap and reliable so why would we need ‘a reliable alternative’? As is coal for electricity generation as the Chinese clearly understand as they are building so many such power plants every month. Gas is easier to transport in existing pipes, coal rather easer to store in piles. The only practical alternative is better nuclear or nuclear fusion but this is a bit off yet.
Until then gas and coal are the way to go (plus wind and solar if, when and where they need no taxpayer subsidy). So just get this moronic “Net Zero” government out of the way please.
+1
Nuclear
@David Peddy; But can we wait 10 years?
Coal, as LL says it can be burnt in power stations, those furnaces currently burning gas can surely be converted to use pulverised coal, as a nod to the green religion both Sulphur scrubbing and CCS can be used. For domestic needs we can again make coal gas out of coal, what is more isn’t a by-product the coke needed by the steel industry?
Which the EU may soon declare to be “green”:
https://euobserver.com/tickers/153199
“France wants EU to say nuclear power is green”
“Ten EU states have signed a statement saying nuclear power should be classified as green-friendly in the EU’s upcoming industrial “taxonomy”, designed to steer private capital. “There is no science-based evidence that nuclear power is less climate-friendly than any of the energy sources,” Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia said, adding nuclear power was “a crucial and reliable asset for a low-carbon future”.”
Dreaming. With Carrie Antoinette in the driving seat there will be no fracking or more gas Wells drilled.
It’s a change at the top that is required.
How about opening that mine in Cumbria to reduce reliance on imports.
Don’t expect any sensible policies any time soon. 0
+1
I suppose Carrie will not allow Boris to have sensible polices even if he wanted them?
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
The brexitories are “fed up of experts”.
OK, it’s starting to show, rather isn’t it?
The people whom you need to advise on what the contractual demands on energy suppliers should be are scientists and technologists. They are experts.
You also need them to inspect physical systems to confirm that the requirements – e.g. for gas storage – are met. If you don’t like employing such people then this won’t happen.
I’d have thought that all this was pretty obvious, but some people like to ignore what is plain as day if it doesn’t flatter their politics, it seems.
Well, isn’t it all going wonderfully, after years of this?
“The people whom you need to advise on what the contractual demands on energy suppliers should be are scientists and technologists”
You’ve never worked with scientists and technologists have you ? I have. They are the last people you want anywhere near contract terms and negotiations. Odd you would even comment on something you know so little about – isn’t that exactly the point you are making ?
October 12, 2021
@NLH; How is Brexit to blame for 1/. Russian gas prices 2/. EU green policies, hat the UK is still very much following?
I might dislike ex POTUS Trump’s many other policies but his energy policy was spot on.
October 12, 2021
I’m much more fed up of Michael Gove, and have been for a very long time.
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/05/23/the-last-days-of-mrs-may/#comment-1022743
“I haven’t trusted Michael Gove since I read this article in June 2004 … “
@Oldwulf +1 I take it you mean a Government that supports the UK before ego
October 12, 2021
Nuclear & Coal
Like much of this government’s policy ,the approach to energy ,at a time of crisis , is confused, contradictory and incoherent
Forget COP26 . Unless the Chinese cooperate ( unlikely ) and the Americans drastically reduce their CO2 emissions ( highly unlikely) nothing will change
Meanwhile we are stiing on abundant supplies of natural gas in the North West and the North Sea which may not bring the price down but which would secure supplies for the U.K
Ludicrous decision by Kwarteng NOT to gtrant a licence to Shell for the Jubilee field
+1
Agreed. Unless he does we can expect more industry carnage on an industrial scale – as we have already witnessed as industry after industry has closed down and moved abroad. By
October 12, 2021
That’s the idea. Shut down all energy intensive industry and import the products. It reduces CO2. The fact it will make the country even more reliable on expensive imports net zero is king.
No steel, aluminium, glass, cement or similar industries which will affect secondary industries.
Unbelievable.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
Open up the Shell north sea Jubilee field and the North of England shale gas and we’d have enough gas energy for a 100 years with price stability and without any imports
WIN WIN WIN
October 12, 2021
I’ve reported you for spouting common sense.
October 12, 2021
Don’t knock the advances made by the USA; they’re making children’s toys non-binary
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
There is no better alternative. Get fracking.
But government policy with the net zero lunacy is to export all these energy intensive industries and jobs overseas anyway. So why are they pretending to be concerned now? Why rescue then to export them later?
The deluded Kwasi thinks we are to become “the Saudi Arabia of wind” and then manufacture green hydrogen to replace gas from this electricity. Clearly he know nothing of physics, energy efficiency or energy economics. Hydrogen produced in this way would cost a fortune and waste vast amounts of energy too – relative to methane. Far harder to store and transport too and vast capital costs. Put Lords Lilley and Ridley in charge not this deluded historian. Though I suspect even Kwasi knows it is all B.S. He is fairly bright after all and certainly is relative to most MPs.
October 12, 2021
Yep – Hydrogen probably isn’t the right way to go. As for fracking, I’d happily see us frack away but an alternative approach might be to view our underground supplies as already being in a strategic storage tank. We could put in place – under state ownership, if necessary – the extraction and transmission infrastructure so we could extract the stuff when needed. Now is just such a time when the government should be turning on the tap and the public would be cheering them on.
October 12, 2021
Good Morning,
I fear for our nation and industry when we have such a government so poorly balanced and under-experienced. The Covid report clearly identifies this, and a lack of understanding of the energy needs and ebusiness structure of our country portends disaster to come. One might add, from interviews the apparant disinterestedness in these practical science based issues from ministers, the PM on down, is appaling.
I looked up, as best I could, to see who studied what, here it is:
https://www.hepi.ac.uk/2019/07/26/where-and-what-did-the-new-cabinet-study/
Sharma read Physics as Salford (so I assume he struggled a bit with his A levels at the private Reading Blue Coat School) and Zahawi read Chem. Eng. at UCL. Though Zahawi as Vaccine Minister (idiotically/negligently) did not even spot the need to vaccinate men slightly younger than women in priority order and wants to push vaccinations at children and even those who have had Covid. So perhaps does not understand risk/benefit calculations.
This rather indicates Zahawi is not actually numerate despite this degree.
October 12, 2021
You link suggest that only 3% of the Cabinet have Stem degrees. 97% none, social sciences, law or humanities.
That 3% however seems to be just Alok Sharma with Applied Physics from Salford. Now president of COP26 previously Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – which rather suggest he either does not understand physics or energy much or he is going along with this agenda for career reasons.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
There seems to be an idea going round in these comments that ministers need to be qualified to decide, or at least understand, government policy on climate and energy. Of course they don’t. They’re just salespeople. In other walks of life, the sales force needs to know something of how the products work, to deal with questions. Not ministers. Not with the civil serpents writing their public anouncements and statements to committees. It’s true that with Brexit the ministers/salespeople did some of the time get tough questions from the media. But in already-decided areas like climate policy and Covid policy, that isn’t going to happen, so ministers can just bumble on regardless. They know at the next reshuffle they could be switched to a totally different area anyway.
October 12, 2021
The higher price will ensure more is produced and supplied so long as this idiotic, market manipulating, climate alarmist government is kept well out of the way. Why are they still banning fracking exactly?
October 12, 2021
Do the Gov. think overseas methane is somehow better/greener than UK methane?
October 12, 2021
I think because the fracked gas and oil is counted as “fossil fuel” aka the greatest gift ever bestowed on the earth.
Mind you, lefties are the rudest most ungracious present receivers you could ever imagine!
“Why on EARTH did you buy me this??”
Nasty, ungrateful maggots.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
Dear Lifelogic–Because a very few people might, repeat might, be exposed to a very small risk of a very small tremor that might, repeat might, rattle a very few teacups. Pusillanimous and imbecilic.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
Dear Lifelogic, fracking has been a great success in the vast wastelands that still exist in North America. The drawbacks loom larger in densely populated Lancashire and Cheshire.
October 12, 2021
Dear outsider–“Loom larger” maybe but how much larger? Loom is a highly tendentious word. There’s a risk certainly but surely any half way reasonable judgement of an absolute worst case (which we have never got near seeing) would be something like a house or two collapsing (Yes with risk to life and limb in a very few cases but with a big question mark) but this negative stuff is as absolutely nothing compared with the risks and costs to the nation as a whole from running scared over so little.
October 12, 2021
“ if we want to save our industries they need cheaper gas” indeed but this deluded “Net Zero” Boris/Carrie/Sunak/Kwartang government (with their degrees in Classics, Theatre Studies, PPE & History) clearly want to destroy these industries or push them overseas while freezing millions in their homes – some even to their early deaths.
October 12, 2021
Their degrees are irrelevant. Their Mandarins/Civil servants should have the professional skills and knowledge. Ha.
October 12, 2021
Net zero was in the Tory manifesto in 2019. And most of you voted for it.
October 12, 2021
Not for it to be brought forward to 2035.
October 12, 2021
The alternative was Corbyn/SNP with an even worse agenda with even more green crap!
October 12, 2021
I bet you voted for net zero. It was not a matter of choice. You cold have any colour you liked, as long as it’s green.
October 12, 2021
Sadly, I think that the freezing and starving is only planned for the likes of me and thee.
The escape routes for the powers-that-should-never-have-been are no doubt well planned.
Our PM cares so much he isn’t even here!
October 12, 2021
@Lifelogic +1 The ‘classic’ recipe for creating a failed State that can then be rebuilt as the Controlling Socialist Country this cabal so desires
October 12, 2021
Dear Lifelogic, Sadly, all the UK-wide parties in Parliament share an arrogant scorn and deep distrust of what remains of British big business. These attitudes are also generally held in and reinforced across Whitehall. Only folksy small business is condescendingly approved. Electors have no option to vote for something like the German model, which understands how our bread is buttered.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
We are on a path to self destruct! Everywhere you look or listen, it seems businesses, think tanks etc are screaming at the government to think more carefully… but they ignore everyone! I know there’s a global coup going on, but really, do the government want us to crash and burn? It certainly seems that way…
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
All very good, Sir John, but if there was any real prospect of the government doing as you say here, you wouldn’t need to be telling them.
On this blog we are not usually informed of Ministers’ responses to your suggestions, and when we sometimes are, the response is bland and non-committal, meaning they’re going to carry on with what they were going to do anyway. This is no criticism of your powers of argument. The plan has been pre-set, and it will take more than logic and appeals to the national interest to change this government’s course.
October 12, 2021
Your assessment is correct – why else would this government ignore, SirJj, its own backbenches and its own voters
In 2019 94% of the population voted for non-green parties
Why does the BBC project ‘green’ (6%) as the norm with its broadcast on programmes, news, and weather…and why is this government fully supportive of the BBC views
October 12, 2021
The country has a choice. Get behind all these industries and manufacturers and give them the reliable cheap energy to be competitive and grow their businesses and work force. Or watch them wither and die to close and their market share will be taken off shore where cheaper energy exists. We lose job, tax revenues and business rates and like in the old bad days swathes of the country will stand as testament yet again that the dreadful lack of leadership and understanding of how key processes to the survival of this country actually works.
October 12, 2021
What else should you expect from the Business Eradication and Industrial Suppression department? It is their mission.
October 12, 2021
precisely Turbo. And how is that going to help levelling up?
October 12, 2021
Their policy is economic madness, creating/allowing a shortage of supply and trying to either force prices down with a cap conveniently overlooking someone has to make up the shortfall between it and market prices and that could be subsidy, which is only a tax on all of us.
And in other news we see the first post pandemic report setting out in bleak detail the total failure of Ministers in a number of areas, planning, not challenging advice etc.
It states that effectively these people have caused thousands of preventable deaths.
When will this shabby government accept responsibility and fire those responsible?
October 12, 2021
Energy is now a big enough problem area to warrant having its own Secretary of State. And I wonder if news that Johnson was sorting out the Treasury-BEIS spat from Zac’s poolside yesterday is further evidence that Cabinet committees are not working as they should. How was decision-making done yesterday? A quick scroll through the comments at Guido Fawkes and then make a call?
P.S. A month or two ago my dual-fuel DD was £57/month. My supplier is now offering me a two-year fix at …….. £120/month.
October 12, 2021
Sea-Warrior
As posted last week, I face the same problem when my current deal runs out at the end of the year.
Not advice, but I actually wonder if its worth going for a fix at all, as you may lock yourself into huge prices, which could be a temporary (live in hope) problem.
Aware prices will continue to rise in the longer term, but we may just may actually be in the middle of a temporary spike!
Like everything else, you pays your money, and pay the price.
October 12, 2021
I think that gas prices are spiking rather than re-setting at a substantially higher level, Alan. I’ve stayed on the variable rate. And turned down the thermostat to 14C. And put a sweater on.
October 12, 2021
An energy bill with a monthly rise of £50-100 is nothing for an MP on £80k+ salary but for the average worker on between £20k to £29k its disastrous….our leaders have lost touch with the people
October 12, 2021
Sir John, all that you say here is, of course, basic good sense BUT: you are far closer to what goes on in Government/Whitehall than we are, do you have any explanation for the kind of thinking that can rationalise all the supposed ‘green’ aims with importing fuels from halfway across the world in diesel-powered vessels?
I, for one, am amazed that no-one has yet castigated that wretched volcano in La Palma for spewing out noxious emissions (you know, the kind that the Earth’s climate/environment/mankind have been absorbing for millennia).
October 12, 2021
Indeed a few more volcanic eruptions and net zero will not be enough, I wonder how many eruptions were in the original modelling, any at all ?
October 12, 2021
The original modelling has been rubbished by real scientists. It should have been targetted at determining the real influencers of climate, not “proving” some madcap theory.
October 12, 2021
According to the UN IPCC erupting volcanoes are okay and not recorded in emission figures as its not man-made
Statistics, Statistics & the IPCC
October 12, 2021
I read the the MPs report on the response to covid condemns the government response as a disaster. The same can and must be said about its mismanagement of the energy market. Except in this instance the MPs themselves are just as culpable, all except four of whom voted for the Climate Change Act. This Act, along with associated quangos, misdirected incentives, taxes and regulations, is responsible for this energy supply catastrophe.
October 12, 2021
committees.parliament.uk ‘Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date’, HC92, 12 October 2021, 147 pp.
October 12, 2021
To be fair, Oldtimer, the report from the inquiry, chaired by an arch remainer, and another remainer who is a bitter personal rival to the PM, is said by the BBC to find the Government did not shut down the country soon enough, i.e. did not commence the unprecedented damage to the country soon enough. It doesn’t sound as if it finds the other way, nor was it ever going to. These people want the PM and this administration to fail and to fall.
October 12, 2021
By “finds the other way”, I mean that the Government should not have shut down the country.
October 12, 2021
I hope your suggestions are taken note of JR, and that actions will follow, but I fear you are knocking on a closed door.
Those in charge do not seem to have a clue about the basics of supply and demand, or indeed have any commercial or common-sense at all.
All they ever seem to think of is taxation, and subsidy.
October 12, 2021
Sir John is always good on energy although his attachment to Fossil Fuels is sometimes, imho, immoderate .I do not accept the Green, food /fuel / miles argument. It has the superficial appeal of the the planned economy, but Trade is always Greener than market distortion, provided external costs are accounted .. that said overall he is dead right on this.
For anyone who remembers OPEC and the 70s the potential harm of a prolonged energy shortage does not need to be emphasised. The answer in the end was alterative sources and this time we cannot let high energy costs undermine Western economies ( especially ours ) now. There are always competing risks and the risk posed by high cost energy is urgent .
What better way to stop the old chap causing trouble with his Brexit nonsense than to give him a real job to do. Lets put Sir John in charge of UK energy procurement, he knows his onions, he grasps what is required and can act without fear of this awful Borsian court we are lumbered with .
Competence Competetence competence wherever it can be found.
October 12, 2021
Unlike the 1970s when you had the Soviet Union at loggerheads with much of the Muslim world,you now have OPEC+ which seems to be working rather well….for some.
October 12, 2021
JR: “The Business Secretary was the Energy Minister, and is now the boss of the Energy Minister. ”
??
Anyway, back on Redwoods blog here I was interested in the news that the Scots were experiencing excess mortality according to their official statistics.
FedupSoutherner put forward that it might be the Scottish diet.
How do we explain the England and Wales figures that show a similar trend ?
Even accounting for a fewer people dying in hospital, ( probably as a result of Savid Javid’s ten million waiting list ) there still appears to be ~ 450 more people dying per week than the expected average.
“The excess deaths are in the following catagories [..] in the following categories: Ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, heart failure…, circulatory disorders…, chronic respiratory disease”
Isn’t that a coincidence? The anti COVID-19 vaccine ( it’s not a vaccine ) has been associated with strokes, myocarditis, and other circulatory conditions. That’s odd.
John Redwood MP, like his peers, is no doubt not interested in identifying the cause of the elevated death rate among his constituents. Probably a good excuse to take a year off and ‘work’ from home.
October 12, 2021
Energy security = oil,gas, nuclear in UK to act as base load when solar and wind renewables ain’t enough. With storage.
Simples.. get on with it.
Sod the reliance on jonny foreigner..
October 12, 2021
And yet this government TODAY has still enforced the suspension of shale gas fracking in Cumbria and cancelled the drilling for natural gas in the north sea
It can only be the ‘green’ revolution & cop26 and sticking it to the people
October 12, 2021
APL. I think at the time we were only talking about excess Scottish deaths. As Scotland has a very high rate of people dying from obesity and heart problems I just suggested it may be to do with their diets as after living there for 15 years I observed that fact. I am not an expert and it was just an unqualified opinion.
October 12, 2021
APL – the cause of any excess deaths will be very simple. We did NOT save the NHS.
It was largely shut down for 18 months.
October 12, 2021
In areas of finance we can only ever follow the government’s diktats.
In areas of supply we also have little power.
All planned by successive historic governments who stole our gold and our land along with our freedom.
And now that everything appears to be going wrong…WE are being punished!
We submitted to the state which failed and now we pay!!
And there is talk of Johnson’s Social Theft Tax DOUBLING!
October 12, 2021
But who is going to extract the gas even if the government u turns? Cuadrilla would probably say ‘we might just consider extraction in England again but only if you commit legally to realistic regulation of minor earth movement during fracking, firm action against protesters and a genuinely collaborative approach on the part of National Grid in terms of facilitation of connectivity to the Grid’. Would Johnson and co really undergo such a Damascene conversion? I can’t see it.
Reply Shell have just had an application to develop a new field blocked
October 12, 2021
Right to reply
Whats the reason – whats the logic to this government cancelling the drilling for gas in the north sea
October 12, 2021
Kwasi and Greg are a couple of bright cookies but neither of them has any experience whatsoever in heavy industry. All they know is what they have read or been told by their department heads.
We are in for a long period of lurching from crisis to crisis as those who were elected to parliament in their early thirties work their way the ladder. They bring little or no experience as to how to run anything and have no contacts in their area of responsibility other than a hand-shake and a short chat.
We are heading towards an almighty mess unless we start to second some ”heavy hitters” from industry with both years of experience and foresight. Remember Ragan and California?????? We need to do the same.
October 12, 2021
And of course their department heads have no experience of it either. Still, you also need to be wary of these industrial bosses asking for money, their motives might not be entirely pure.
October 12, 2021
The Johnson’s regime of extreme idiocy is going to make Callaghan and the Winter of Discontent seem like a walk in the park.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
The UK delivered price is higher than our competing countries. Levies and taxes to punish the poor. So industry moves out, the economy suffers. Then to compound it all the UK Government pressurises the import of goods from the most polluting countries in the World – creating greater World pollution.
You couldn’t make it up, but that’s the brave new World of Boris, more World pollution and Sacrifice of UK Industry with it the UK Economy, – all on the alter of ego!
October 12, 2021
To move forward the last thing needed is ‘subsidies’. However you apply them they have unintended consequences, they punish one sector while reward another.
It is ever so simple to solve, the emphasis should be on the UK’s self reliance and resilience. We have the resources just sitting around and squandered on the back of ego.
The cuddly ‘climate change’ levy is anything but, its an export of jobs levy. That then supplies foreign manufacturers with subsidies to exploit the UK market in ways that would never be permitted in their home countries. The net result is the ‘climate change levy’ undermines the UK economy and creates more ‘World’ pollution – every thing that is the opposite of Government speak.
October 12, 2021
We had energy cost stability and surety of supply 10yrs ago….what’s changed to effect the markets….oh this Tory Government and its many many interventions
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
Sir John. You seem to be totally at odds with your own party, as are a good many Conservatives. Nobody in government appears to be listening to you. I wonder if you find that as frustrating as the voters do. The way this government has gone bears no resemblance to the manifesto on which they gained power. Very disappointing. It makes no sense at all not to grant a licence for a new gas field in the North Sea. It is as if the remainers surrounding the Government has a priority of keeping us in the pocket of the EU.
October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021
Another thing HMG could do is remove VAT from energy. This would at a stroke help business and householders. They could also remove the green levy on gas and electricity bills.
October 12, 2021
Gas is dear due to restricted supply and the fact that much of the supply is in other nations control. Who can blame the market for making the most of it while the current situation pertains.
It is a situation 100% of our governments making. They are the prisoner of pillow talk, the compliant sheep to the green lobby and sufferers of a cerebral blockage leading to a lack of action to resolve matters. They have had ten years at least in seeing it coming, well it has arrived and now they act like lamped rabbits, frozen awaiting despatch. Meanwhile the USA, who took the right action. reputedly enjoy gas prices one sixth of what we are expected to pay. It disgusts me that government can be so stupid. Sir Ian Brady of the 22 committee along with your grouping of realists need to walk in on Boris and demand an end to it.
We have gas to the west of Shetland, in the North Sea and beneath the Trough of Bowland. Start extracting it, building up storage capacity and producing energy at a sensible price. We are on the brink of industries closing down directly due to the cost of energy. It is as if we have a government determined to destroy the UK by putting us at the mercy of any political force that would destroy us and being complicit in the process.
October 12, 2021
Yesterday, the 11th October, the Global Warming Policy Foundation published an authoritative report titled “Scoping Net Zero”.
This informative and interesting document gives a clear account of the reasons that Net Zero is doomed to failure.
It is essential reading for anyone who truly wishes to understand the problems and ultimate futility of the Government’s current decarbonisation policy.
October 12, 2021
Most people are coming to the conclusion that Boris will do nothing to retreat from his net-zero idiocy, even if it means the lights go out and factories close for good.
Despite many voices now telling the government to change course, there is no confidence that they are either listening or will even try to make things better.
This is a government that is so convinced that they can chart a course through troubled seas, with their eyes closed, that they are totally unaware that we are heading for a Titanic sized iceberg, and complete disaster. Or maybe that course was deliberately plotted?
Whatever happens, we will see the nudgers in all government departments telling us that the chaos couldn’t have been avoided, and at no time was it the fault of government. Yet more deceit to add to that already accumulated.
October 12, 2021
Some are missing the real issue, of course there are always alternate supplies, one could even create gas again out of another cheap and plentiful resource [1], we could allow Fracking, in a decade or so we could have some new nuclear power station ready (assuming we start the building work this week), but not any of that helps our industries (or consumer) today, this month, this winter. They need help, real help, now! That likely means real money put on the table by HMT, what we do not need is yet another yacking shop that gets zero done but looks good for the govt on the news cycles. In short, if this govt, country, is to survive we need someone prepared to intervene “before breakfast, dinner and tea”, so to speak, but not a europhile this time…
[1] although our PM/cabinet would likely have to their ‘green’ credentials
October 12, 2021
There is far more political danger for the PM, for the govt, should they not do the ‘right things’ out of fear the chancellor might feel a need to resign than act correctly, speedily, but loose a chancellor in the process.
October 12, 2021
For the planet it is not sensible to close down our industries through uneconomic “net zero” gas prices only to import the same goods from countries that are using coal for power such as China., India and Germany.
But for the fifth column of Marxists and EU supporters who inhabit Parliament, the civil service and quangos it makes perfect sense.
October 12, 2021
Sir John,
LNG tankers are not powered by Diesel – they use boiled off methane (which would otherwise go into the atmosphere) to generate steam. They are actually steam powered!
Part of the problem with the use of natural gas is that we became too dependent on it when it was cheap (and not imported).
October 12, 2021
The Government has been warned for years that scrapping our own coal, oil, gas and shale gas options was blinkered and would result in unreliable energy supply. It’s all been ignored whilst they pursue their obsessive goal of eliminating our 1% of CO2 emissions (and our manufacturing base).
FACTS are so inconvenient for the Eco-Loons who infest Whitehall, Westminster and Highgrove, so I don’t expect them to change course any time soon. The Green Lunatics are in charge of the Asylum.
PS. Any chance of Prince Charles being told to butt out of politics? What a dreadful King he is going to be.
October 12, 2021
Completely agree Donna
October 12, 2021
We are told we have huge reserves of gas beneath our feet. So…frack it.
We can then supply UK industry with competitively priced fuel. We can burn it in power stations to provide electrical energy for all consumers, whether commercial or domestic. Oh and by the way, we are also told that carbon capture (in the form of carbon dioxide gas) means that the “effluent” gas can be kept and sold to the food processing industry
Finally, at today’s prices, produce more gas than we need and sell it to the world and make some money!!
October 12, 2021
What a great idea….I wish our government had the vision
October 12, 2021
The whole market needs to be made simple for business
My business mobile phone tariff is the same whether its business or personal
My business petrol fuel tariff is the same whether its business or personal
My electricity is a business tariff which I forced into
My gas is a business tariff which I forced into
Now the big question for SirJ, this government and fellow readers
‘Why isn’t there one set energy tariff like petrol’
‘Why aren’t the unit tariffs displayed on the home page of energy providers’
October 12, 2021
JR: “If gas is dear you need more of it or a better alternative”
Or a better ballance of electricity generation. Including Nuclear, then we’d not have to consume so much gas, and it can be used in industry, where it’s used for loads of processes including fertilizer production.
But LAWKS! with a run on gas, and power cuts looming, how are we going to run HS2?
‘Coz everyone knowz that’s the most important project in the UK today. ( certainly one of the most expensive).
Probably could have built one, maybe two nuclear power plants for the cost of HS2, so far.
October 12, 2021
But the HS2 website says its ambition is ‘net-zero’ that’s way its costing £150bn….and we’ll probably import the trains from China so net zero to us again
October 12, 2021
We are now facing the most serious political and financial crisis that I can recall. We cannot even begin to think of recovery until Johnson is removed. This will not happen before Christmas.
All moves towards NetZero should be immediately suspended pending an urgent cost/benefit revue. We urgently need a wise and courageous person to lead us through this.
October 12, 2021
Runaway inflation is about to shock this country as never before.
October 12, 2021
Oh lawks a mercy!
The price of cake is a-rising cos there ain’t no wind and us can’t get no flour.
Mine some coal.
Make some gas!
October 12, 2021
I wouldn’t worry about it, all come right at the end of the day. Read a report from the MOD about property maintenance 2020, cost to maintain the army land and buildings 4.6 billion pounds in one year, the property and land is worth 34 billion pounds. Nice one. That would paid for for gas.
October 12, 2021
There are enough ex-soldiers living on the streets. Your dumb plan would have many of the serving ones there are well.
October 12, 2021
Off topic, as widely reported this afternoon Lord Frost will make a speech in Lisbon setting out the UK’s demands for changes to the Irish protocol, including the exclusion of the EU’s court.
But something else that struck me when I glanced at this article about it in an Irish newspaper:
https://www.thejournal.ie/frost-to-demand-end-of-role-of-european-court-in-northern-ireland-protocol-5571796-Oct2021/
was the ill-informed silliness of some of the comments made by readers.
Not for the first time, our government fails to counter anti-British and anti-Brexit propaganda:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/09/30/my-interview-on-gb-news/#comment-1264197
October 12, 2021
Interesting interview on R4 this morning with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, if I understood him correctly, the NIP is its self in breach of Article 1 of the Good-Friday agreement!
October 12, 2021
New law coming out next year on EV vehicles charging at home, must have smart chargers connected to the internet so that they can only be used at certain time during the day.
October 12, 2021
Paul: “must have smart chargers connected to the internet so that they can only be used at certain time during the day.”
Smart meters, smart chargers, it’s the same thing, demand management. That’s all the so called ‘Smart meters’ are, is an expensive method of electricity rationing.
October 12, 2021
You couldn’t make it up. Really, you couldn’t but it would make a great new Yes Minister series.
October 12, 2021
…and I still can’t connect from my first floor apartment….like 2/3’s of people in London
October 12, 2021
Dear Sir John,
Where are the new sources of Gas in the UK ? Have we emptied the North Sea yet?
Is North Sea ( UK waters) Gas delivery running at full capacity ? If not why?
These questions do not seem to be addressed by the Media or Government.
How many trees have Wokingham Borough council allowed to be cut down this Year?
or taken action against those that have done so? Trees like CO2, plant more forests not Housing Estates in Wokingham, which is really the problem causing climate change.
October 12, 2021
With ‘Boris’ as PM a government of chaos, inconsistency and unreliabilty will be the norm. No-one can know what he believes because I don’t think he has any beliefs other than whatever he think builds on his popularity and ego.
He dare not approve sensible new gas or coal extraction so our manufacture will be at the risk of collapse constantly. He won’t mind if that occurs because Carrie Greta and Charles will be pleased.
October 12, 2021
If our government opened up the shell north sea gas field and the shale gas in Cumbria, opened up old coal mines and opened up coal fired power stations, I’ve no doubt that the wholesale cost of gas would drop like a stone
Its this continued green revolution which is pushing gas prices high
The only alternative is to cancel the green revolution
October 12, 2021
Elsewhere, Today Macron promises 25billion for France to ‘Build Back Better’
“Nuclear power and a plan to build smaller reactors to drive the mass production of green hydrogen and electricity for clean cars ” & “low-carbon plane and the battery sector, another €2bn on sustainable agriculture, €3bn to produce 20 ‘biomedicines” by 2030 and €2bn on culture, space and deep sea exploration as France is the world’s “second marine power”.
In the UK the Government is chucking £100 billion just at a railway line that doesn’t actually start or finish were they say it will. That’s the UK ‘Building Back Better’
The Worlds Political classes are all egotistical snake oil salesmen. Put aside how they treat their people(or is that much different) China is the only Country with a cohesive plan to build an economy and lead the World.