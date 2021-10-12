Some of you say you want to know about media engagements. This morning BBC Newsnight invited me on for tonight. They wanted to know if I was happy to talk about energy or the Northern Ireland Protocol and I said Yes, either or both. Chasing them this afternoon for the details they then said they had changed their mind and cancelled it. No idea why, as I would imagine they would have to follow at least one of those stories.
They then said they did want me but after a long preliminary private interview decided my views were not suitable so they cancelled me again. They seemed to want me to adopt caricature austerity views which I have never held.
October 12, 2021
Didn’t they have the decency to tell you that they had cancelled it?
Perhaps they are only seeking opinions that reflect their opinions!
October 12, 2021
Probably realised that you know what you’re talking about and didn’t have any suitable counter party who fancied making a fool of themselves. Expect the usual line with selected safe Green pro EU clones.
October 12, 2021
BBC is a lost cause Sir John – they probably discovered you didn’t tick all the right boxes and that France has been reading your ideas for energy and NI all along and crediting Macron instead.
October 12, 2021
Sir JR
it would be much better for you to participate with the BBC news instead of GB news the Ukip channel.
October 12, 2021
Logic suggest the BBC believe the far bigger (human interest) story is the DHSC/S&T joint Select Committee findings in to the govt handling of CV19…
October 12, 2021
@re jerry; Posted before JR amended his blog, adding a further paragraph.
October 12, 2021
Why would you voluntarily speak to an organization who post facto would routinely have its so called fact checkers cast doubt on your words to make a trap for fools?
You might instead speak to one of the BBC’s competitors – and then invoice it for £159.
October 12, 2021
Maybe Newsnight will run a story about how this government is considering giving aid to the terrorist taliban whilst asking the 60 to 66 year olds to pay for their NHS prescriptions . You just couldn’t dream it up . Let the taliban fail.
October 12, 2021
Some quite big items have cropped up today, haven’t they, Sir John?
The committee report on the catastrophic mishandling of the covid19 epidemic – notably completely ignoring Italy’s begging the Government to act swiftly and effectively – has been given very high prominence in Italy’s news today, incidentally.
October 12, 2021
How very rude of them!
Who wants to be on BBC anyway? They never listen, just interrupt and bully.
Another extremely good interview on GB News the other day and they actually give the interviewee a chance to air his/her views.
October 12, 2021
Actually, isn’t it a bit iffy ferreting out your views and then screening you out?
Not exactly balanced or non discriminatory.
They deserve to be given the run around if they ask again.
“Sorry. Sir John has a previous engagement!”
October 12, 2021
You were not “cancelled”. They chose not to have you on the show. That is an exercise in editorial freedom. You do believe in freedom, do you?
October 12, 2021
Do you speak with your colleagues in Parliament about this Sir John?
Do many potential appearances get cast by the wayside after preliminary interviews?
If news programmes are trying to win arguments by presenting the poor opposite case this really should be called out loudly and often.
October 12, 2021
As always it is never about reporting actual news some ones views, but manipulating a situation to fit their own ‘personal political’ narrative. Its called impartiality
October 12, 2021
You’ve been an MP for decades, covered in every paper, radio, TV, and yet one time Newsnight look elsewhere you claim to be “cancelled”. Pathetic victimhood
October 12, 2021
That is the BBC all over….interested if you play along to their script. Make it clear what you would say and ‘sorry we’ll call you’…..bum’s rush.
No great loss Sir John, what is the audience level anyway?
October 12, 2021
Typical of the BBC and Newsnight in particular. They are a pure propaganda outfit. People forced to pay a licence fee to have moronic propaganda pushed at them. On the EU, on left wing “economics” and on the insane net zero agenda in particular – worse still they are wrong on every issue.
We know the BBC stance on almost every issue. The Boris government could reform it, abolish the licence and have fair competition but they are choosing not to.
They could do this for health care and education too but the Tories are clearly state monopoly enthusiasts, socialists and obviously against any fair competition here.
October 12, 2021
The BBC have done this to you before haven’t they?
Thank heavens for GB News, 236 on Freeview.
October 12, 2021
Well there is a surprise, they do not want to report the news, but just control all elements of it, to suit the opinion they hold.
Shameful for a supposed public broadcaster.
October 12, 2021
So the BBC don’t want someone with a view, they want someone with their views of tory, labour & libdem…and their narrative