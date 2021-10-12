Some of you say you want to know about media engagements. This morning BBC Newsnight invited me on for tonight. They wanted to know if I was happy to talk about energy or the Northern Ireland Protocol and I said Yes, either or both. Chasing them this afternoon for the details they then said they had changed their mind and cancelled it. No idea why, as I would imagine they would have to follow at least one of those stories.

They then said they did want me but after a long preliminary private interview decided my views were not suitable so they cancelled me again. They seemed to want me to adopt caricature austerity views which I have never held.