The Business Department needs to promote UK energy to promote UK industry

I attach below my proposal to the Business Secretary:
Levelling up requires the UK to attract and retain more investment in industry as well as services. One of the main requirements to keep and attract industry is a plentiful supply of affordable energy. This may well in the future be renewable electricity or hydrogen gas made using renewable electricity, but for the next few years industry remains heavily dependent on gas.
This means we either allow more UK gas to be produced and supplied on longer term contract at affordable prices, or watch as more of our industry is closed down and replaced with imports from countries that do have cheaper gas. If you want to make glass, ceramics, paper, steel, cement, plastics or many other products you need gas. Importing it from somewhere else does not reduce the carbon footprint. It usually increases it.
The UK energy policy in recent years has been to close down our coal power stations,to avoid building much new gas generating capacity and to rely more and more on imports. We need Norwegian, Qatari and EU gas in increasing quantities to keep our plants open. When there is a worldwide gas shortage our partial dependence on imported gas at world spot prices causes particular stress. We need increasing amounts of EU and Norwegian electricity.
We compound the difficulties of the steel industry by failing to mine a specialist coal we have in the U.K. and need for steel output. The chemical industry of course relies on oil and gas feedstock for much of what it does, but we have not allowed sufficient production and a close working relationship between the energy industry at home and the chemical industry. Germany has a larger chemical industry without a home gas and oil industry which should have placed it at a disadvantage but Germany does cut energy prices for industry and relies on a lot more coal in the total mix.
Shouldn’t we trust the market more and grant the permits for UK exploration and development of domestic oil and gas? Wouldn’t that reduce CO2 by cutting dependence on imports from coal based systems like Germany and China and from the extra transport it takes to bring the goods to us?
The original Climate Change Act (2008) called for the UK to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80% in 2050. In 2019 it was amended so that the UK will now reduce CO2 emissions by 100% by the same year. This was enacted by a Conservative (sic) government and parliament.
To those that have read what our kind host requests of his colleagues in government I ask you this. Do you honestly think that the PM, the government and this parliament are going to suddenly backtrack and abandon the path they have just recently set this nation on ?
They are not going to find new forms of energy and seek to bring down prices and secure supply. They have decided, much like the CCP of Mao Tse Tung on a plan of action and to hell with the consequences. It is not good us voting for some other party, as they will do the same. It’s for our own good you see.
Now. How did that, ‘Great Leap Forward’ workout for the people of China ?
It is not hard to see why you decided to hold this in moderation. Given all the plaudits below it is much easier to focus on the ‘pretend truth’ rather than the reality. To reiterate my point above, no government is going to contradict itself by changing legislature in support of the Green Lobby whilst building new CO2 producing power stations. It is that stark reality that you do not want people to see and the futility of your actions.
They aren’t listening to you, and never shall.
That’s a great letter John which is full of common sense. I hope you’re not expecting a coherent and sensible reply. Do keep us informed.
The Tories have been in power for eleven years, yes, for eleven years.
Did none of them during that time bother to pay attention to assessments – if any were ever commissioned at all – as to the UK’s resilience in energy matters?
Given the zero attention that they paid to the report into its readiness for a pandemic, and the scores of thousands of lives lost needlessly as a result, I’d say that it is reasonable to assume that none of them did.
FUS,
The points are sound and Sir John Redwood is now on record as having made them.
However, Johnson is only interested in the Davos crowd and their ‘Build, Back, Better’ mantra. So we will continue to damage the national interests under cover of a green agenda.
I agree with this.
The government’s economic and energy policy is confused, contradictory and incoherent
We need growth which requires investment and start ups .So what do we do ? Increase Corporation Tax and NIC contributions which deter investment and employment
We should be fracking in the North West , mining coking coal in Cumbria and opening the Jupiter field in the North Sea; investing in the RR mini nuclear plants
We should be ensuring that public procurement is directed to British industry and not abroad wherever possible
You’re flogging a dead horse Sir John. Johnson’s not listening.
Maybe you should condemn him from a public platform before he drags us all into a net-zero, progressive, racial world no one wants to go.
October 13, 2021
Insulate Britain have more support from Johnson than Sir John does.
October 13, 2021
Sensible countries, still operating on the principles of the Enlightenment – there are some across the Channel – are not in the lamentable and risible position that the UK is because they have sufficient gas stored a) to maintain supplies during any shortage or interruption in the wholesale market and b) not to be forced to buy during price spikes.
In so far as they may have handed over such matters to the private sector, it would appear that they have maintained such diligence, oversight, and control as to ensure that their respective countries continued to have what one would expect in that regard in the First World.
Their storage capacity is typically between ten and thirty times that of the UK.
Exactly.
And a public platform is what is needed.
October 13, 2021
Agree and sadly I’ve came to the conclusion that Boris, his cabinet, his government and his backbenches are no longer listening to its voting members….we have a rogue government
October 13, 2021
Indeed. We have a Government of know nothings. They export our manufacturing, energy generating capacity and CO2 footprint. All these things are manufactured and generated elsewhere and imported back using more CO2. That’s a special kind of stupid!!! Gas storage anyone?
Let us hope post COP26 he will recover from Covid/Carrie/green crap syndrome and return to being the old could not pull the skin of a rice pudding, small government Boris! Rather than this new green crap, tax and regulate to death socialist fool.
Lots of common sense ideas here…hope they’re listened to.
Why does looking after our own interests not seem to figure into the British government psyche?
We need more power – – got to keep those hotels full of migrants, who aren’t paying a penny for anything – – to keep nice and warm – – while WE have to pay for it all.
Bigneil – Haven’t you got it yet ? Those causing this to happen LOVE hearing you bleat about it.
October 13, 2021
@bigneil; There are many British nationals who do not pay a penny for their keep either, the work-shy who live on JSA/UC, those who live on cheap (never to be paid back) student loans, those who are in jail, but you never rant about them do you, why would you, after all they’re British…
Perhaps that’s how this will get done. Breach of their Human Rights not to have heating at the touch of a button.
All very good proposals Sir John.
Let’s hope that the recipient fully understands how the energy business actually works especially in the manufacturing industries you have highlighted. Whoever is really in charge has got to take full ownership of the problem and fight his corner with no quarter asked or given. That principle applies to all those that work within the department. If things do not dramatically change then these sectors of British industry will be yet more offerings on the altar of the Church of Renewable Energy and Saving the World.
A timely intervention, Sir John. Amongst other things, I would like to see approval given for that new Cumbria coal-mine. We need diversity and resilience in our energy-generating mix – especially on yet another cool, windless, overcast day. Off to Gridwatch!
Why do we pay 3 to 4 times as much for power as other European countries? Is it because we import most of it, or because of taxes? Either way, it is putting the UK, its industry, its businesses and its citizens at a great disadvantage. Such disadvantage that the country and its citizens will be bankrupted.
Why does the UK cripple its industries while China, Germany and the USA support their own? Whatever sacrifices the UK makes, it will be a mere ripple on the ocean so far as climate change goes, but it will be a dirty great destructive tsunami to the future of the UK.
@JR. None of this should need pointing out to any government minister. I wonder why they blindly follow their perverse agenda.
Cynic
Green I would suggest is the key word, the problem is if you simply think green with no thoughts of anything else, everything eventually turns red as businesses lose money, eventually close, and people are put out of work. Not withstanding the increase in the populations utility power bills.
Actions in the UK alone will not save the World, neither will virtue signalling.
Unfortunately, we are governed by virtue signalling fools. Boris keeps all the sensible MPs out of all cabinet positions.
Are they poor, “bought”, compromised creatures?
Terrified?
It has to be bad to have done what they have done.
One bright consequence of the energy problem, if cement isn’t being produced and not available through imports because of transportation problems, that means less English meadow being ripped up and covered in concrete.
Will the government be bothered about the loss of heavy industry, given the high levels of jobs available in the UK?
It means that Bluekip-voting white van man might get a bit grumpy too, Dave.
Tsk. What a pity.
No worries, just import it. Taxpayer will foot the bill.
This morning the Islandmagee (Larne) gas storage project given go ahead in Northern Ireland. This could become a centre for gas storage and export to the rest of the UK
‘Notification by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (“DAERA”) to issue the Marine Licence for the Islandmagee Gas Storage project. ‘
This project needs backing to turn it into a LNG centre
Yes, it’s a pity that the Tories just sat there, and let the Only-For-Profit lads shut down the existing gas storage in Great Britain, isn’t it?
The project is for 500mcm of storage- about 5.5TWh. While it could supply the equivalent of 14 days of peak demand in Northern Ireland it is still quite small relative to GB demand, currently about 200mcm/day, and double that in a cold snap. It offers added security against any need to shut the pipelines from Moffat for maintenance (there are lines to Dublin as well as to Larne). That pipeline is effectively fed from UK and Norwegian gas landed at St Fergus so is not suitable for reverse operation, and with Ireland becoming increasingly short of gas as the Corrib field ages that is unlikely. LNG requires cryogenic storage below minus 160 C, so do not expect the caverns to store it. Whether the island of Ireland could justify an LNG terminal is doubtful, and there would be pressure to build it in the South in any event, partly to take advantage of the distribution infrastructure already in place for Corrib and partly because of deepwater ports that could take a Qmax vessel. More likely would be another pipeline, perhaps from Milford Haven that already has 2 LNG terminals.
Exactly – but hydrogen made from renewable electricity is very unlikely to ever make economic or environmental sense. It is very expensive, very energy and materials wasteful and is expensive to store and distribute. Even more energy is wasted if converted back to electricity you waste something like 60% of the electricity initially generated produced doing that and it is hugely expensive too.
Methane is far preferable and we can extract plenty of it to keep us going until we get better nuclear.
Lifelogic :
I agree that hydrogen with its high expense (and danger?) to store (700 bar) and higher pressures to distribute than methane/natural gas – so we can’t use the existing natural gas/methane pipes – is not the answer.
Methane is the right way to go until we either can rely on renewables because the storage problem has been resolved or through advances in nuclear energy (fission or fusion).
Methane is plentiful and we can use existing distribution pipes, boilers, burners, and ic engines to use methane and its CO2 emissions are far less than other fossil fuels.
In addition large quantities of green methane (biogas) can be produced via anaerobic digesters working with waste and grass or from renewables when they are producing excess electricity
I agree with you on methane – far better than hydrogen. Not so sure about nuclear, as it comes with all that radioactive by-products that have to be stored forever and massive decommissioning costs. How about geothermal power – perhaps not solved economically for the UK but given research? The earth leaks heat 10 times the global electricity generation all the time, so it’s not as if we will tap into it and freeze the infernal regions any time soon.
Surely your comments are just common-sense are they not.
If the Business Department do not already know this is the way to go, then what is the point of their existence.
It is a sad commentary on the current state of this and indeed previous governments comprehension of the elementary that it is necessary for you to even have to write such a statement of the obvious to the Business Secretary. The UK needs another “dash for gas” to extricate itself from the very deep hole it is in.
I see Government proposals are to give emergency loans to companies hit by rising energy costs subject to restriction on bonuses/dividends etc.
So pensioners through their funds and other investors relying on dividend income are ‘being taxed’ indirectly, so their income is suffering, to pay for government failure.
And Hancock who played a major role in the unnecessary deaths of thousands of people, not named in the recent committee report, but part of the cabal that failed us, is now back in the fold with some sort of important job.
He should, with many others, be permanently out on his bloody ear.
The whole point of net zero is to de industrialise the country. I bet Boris and Carrie were salivating when the fertiliser plants shutdown before realising it affected half the food processing industry with no CO2..
They will also wet themselves when steel, glass and chemicals are all offshore and they cut CO2 even further.
You will be poor………
Correct and every MP is complicit for allowing the current situation to happen….the writing has been on the wall for many years
Cancel cop26, stop the green revolution, cancel the Paris agreement, cancel the fossil fuel bans…..tell business that the lights will remain on and the cost of energy will be the lowest in the developed countries
Dear B & C
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal …” (Matthew 6:19-20).
ie drop the greencr*p and put your people first!
There is a lovely videoclip that has been doing the rounds for the past week of Vladimir Putin addressing a German audience in 2010(pre NS2):
“What are you going to heat your homes with?You don’t want gas,you aren’t developing nuclear power….will you burn wood?Even for that you will have to go to Siberia.”
The audience roared with laughter at the mention of Siberia.
I wonder if the “experts” have decided how to make hypodermic syringes when there is no more coal? Not to mention surgical instruments.
They might be somewhat hampered in their ambition to turn us into human pincushions.
Yes I know about the “sustainable” alternative to steel needles but there are big drawbacks to that fantasy product.
Oh but then, it doesn’t look like medical care ( for the peasants) figures very highly in the “expert’s” plans.
To be honest, most hypodermic needles are made in Japan, Korea and China.
This whole business of energy and listening to “Tombstone” Ed M. this morning leads to me thinking the direction of travel here by both parties is nationalisation of power closely followed by government prescribing those industries and individuals who are entitled to use it. Without a Faragist alternative the future is black, and that’s not coal-black.
Yes, but Carrie wouldn’t like it…
I see that we have 9% of our electricity coming in through the interconnectors today – and that our coal-fired power stations are in operation again. (Something that comforts me.) I hope that we’re topping-up their coal-yards.
+1, and that they will not destroy anymore coal fired power stations or gas storage facilities and get fracking. The weather is still rather mild too currently – what will it look like in Jan/Feb/March?
October 13, 2021
Tee hee! Various outlets are selling COAL now!
“Small Coale a penny a peake.”
So do I. But it will be with imported coal. It takes a special type of fool to prevent us mining our own coal leaving us reliant on imports. And, of course, as always money and jobs leave the country.
October 13, 2021
We probably are , but the coal is imported, unbelievable.
If the government – as confirmed on BBC R4 10mins ago – is going to provide yet more fossil fuel subsidy to support UK high-energy usage industry, then they absolutely have to do the same to hard-pressed UK energy consumers.
If the UK did go for more domestic production of gas, it would take 18months minimum to deliver and whichever oil major won the contract, they would want the spot price. There would be no benefit over importing more LNG.
Putin’s GAZPROM should not be allowed to get away with imposing their recent tremendous price rise for energy. A windfall profits tax should be imposed imediately. This will offset the higher fossil fuel subsidy payments.
Unelected national embarrassment David Frost spent taxpayers cash travelling to Portugal to make a speech in which he said your Brexit deal is lousy.
This is the same Brexit deal which both buffoon Johnson and national embarrassment David Frost described as great deal.
Why do Brexitists keep humiliating themselves? Nobody in Europe thinks Frost is a hard man. Nobody thinks he is tough. They all think he is a blithering idiot.
The other night Brexitist embarrassment Bernard Jenkin went on Newsnight. His performance was pathetic. He cannot so hard questions. No wonder he likes GB News – news for toddlers.
On the plus side even I didn’t expect your Brexit to be such a monumental car crash. It’ll be undone soon enough and the perpetrators will be off to Belmarsh.
Thanks for reminding us of your obsession. Do you bore your family with it as well as us?
Unless the Daily Express states – expressly – every day that the pudding Frost himself negotiated the NIP, then its readers will not attribute that to him, Andy.
Wrong on almost every point as usual.
Andy :
I agree with you that the Brexit deal was “lousy”.
But this was because we ended up in a bad negotiating position through the efforts of a PM and many in Parliament, the civil service, the MSM, the corporates and the judiciary who were working for the EU and against the democratic decisions made by a majority in the UK through a referendum and 3 elections to leave the EU.
This fifth column is still hard at it today and these are the people who should be ”off to Belmarsh”.
I watched the Frost speech and thought that it was reasoned and very measured. Of course, I’m old (and voted for Brexit) so I’m quite obviously a “Blithering Idiot” too in your view Andy.
Oh well, I’ll just have to learn to live with that! 🙂
You shamelessly humiliate yourself every day on this site, so stop complaining when you think others are following your example!
There is a good old Yorkshire saying which you may wish to heed:- when thy got nowt good ta say – shut thee gob!
Do you work for the EU?
But meanwhile your party leader is grovelling to teenage climate alarmists at a Milan videoconference.
What’s Kwasi Kwarteng supposed to do, follow a different policy from Johnson?
Message for the Entropy Secretary:
The gas turbines used to produce most of our electricity whenever the weather is uncooperative were originally designed to run on aviation turbine fuel.
AVTUR (or gas oil for that matter) is very much cheaper to buy and to store than imported LNG.
(Cannot even he understand something so simple?).
We most urgently need fuel-switch and storage provisions to be put in place before the high-pressure natural gas grid goes down. When (not if!) that happens it will be far, far too late to preserve our electricity supply if these are not ready.
Our host makes good points but seems to be talking about the middle or far of future, something needs to be done now, today, this month, this year with regards what some are having to pay for their energy.
I hear it reported that HMT is talking about allowing low cost loan to help energy intensive industries cope with the extremely high cost of energy at the moment, at the same time other govt departments are warning us these high prices are likely to remain for the conceivable future, so how are these industries ever going to pay their loans back, including one assumes HMT/BoE interest – about as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike!
A word little used since the 1970s, in fact whilst in the EU it was a word that could not be used, “Subsidies”, now that doesn’t mean HMT handing over wads of cash, HMT could simply give such industries emergency tax breaks for example, no?
Promoting unnecessary, we know what it is , where it is and we have the means of extracting it. Unfortunately we have a myopic government that has it’s own undemocratic agenda. Take a look at the streets of Brighton if you wish to know what green means.
An excellent letter in the Telegraph today:-
Our net-zero future will be unemployed, poor, static, freezing and dark
He rightly concludes:-
“While foreign competitors keep gas, coal and oil power stations going full tilt and provide low-cost energy to business and domestic customers, our Government appears hell-bent on dragging us into a future of mass unemployment, lower living standards and an altogether poorer nation.”
Also a less well defended and much more vulnerable nation.
Good morning Sir John
With respect ‘Levelling up’ is just a dumb phrase that someone that doesn’t know a thing about marketing has come up wit and illustrates contempt for their audience. Its along the lines of ‘Build back Better’ and so on. maybe more honest to start banging out ‘The Great Reset’ before each speech.
Governments can only use these tokenisms for so long, they soon get annulled when as under this shower nothing seemingly promised gets delivered.
The again that is the ploy use a phrase that cant be quantified and their is seemingly a belief you will get let off ‘Scott Free’
“Shouldn’t we trust the market more” – when a Government cant even trust the people is has been asked to serve what hope is their of any change?
Quoting Ross Clark in The Telegraph
‘the UK has cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent since 1990’ – ‘UK economic manufacturing has fallen from 16.8 percent to 9.9 percent’ – ‘Close a factory in Britain – where electricity comes mostly from gas, nuclear and renewables – and transfer production to China, where much electricity is still produced by far dirtier coal, and you have increased emissions.’
Then we get UK emissions associated with imports from China have soared by 64 per cent over that period.
So the UK has exported jobs and its economy while at the same time increasing World emissions – you couldn’t make it up.
It would be well worth people listening to Lord Frost’s Portuguese speech if they haven’t already. It is on youtube, courtesy of the DT.
You say:- “One of the main requirements to keep and attract industry is a plentiful supply of affordable energy.”
Indeed some others are low simple taxes, a bonfire of the vast volume of misguided regulations, easy hire and fire employment laws, quicker a simpler planning process, competitive banks, freedom, better quality and fair competition in healthcare, education, housing, banking, a much smaller state, no delays in issuing driving licences etc, freedom of choice, not banning fracking, not pushing rich and talented people and industries overseas, not paying healthy people to encourage them not to work or learn how to work, having a robust currency …
So that will be zero marks out of one hundred for this dire Socialist Government then!
affordable and “on demand” energy.
“So now the EU accepts it has been disrupting and diverting GB to NI trade and should relax a bit. Time for the U.K. to take control of all trade within our internal market. The Protocol is damaging and wrong.”
Perhaps we are now at last seeing the negotiation which would have taken place had it not been for the Surrender Act passed illegitimately by the Traitors’ Parliament.
The Party which saves the British people before it goes on to save the world will probably win the next election.
As I said yesterday, what we need is a government policy of CHEAP energy. Increasing domestic production may eliminate shortages and reduce price peaks caused by the need to import at inflated prices, but it won’t reduce the base cost until the government cuts all the tariffs and taxes, and also allows the cheapest form of power generation. In particular, the carbon levy needs to go.
If this is too big a step for the government they can merely ‘suspend’ it, and say it will return when ALL other countries impose similar costs on their own energy, thus eliminating the unfair competition we currently face from countries like Germany, China, etc. CHEAP energy must be the poloicy if the government wants a successful manufacturing and farming sector. I am amazed the Northern Research Group are not pressing for this. They are obviously not particularly bright or good local MPs.
UK Governments have been going out of the way to cripple the UK economy for years.
Creating levies and taxes that don’t change how the ‘World’ copes with increasing emissions it is lunacy to think so, in fact they hamper and create greater problems. They just set out to punish the poor.
The UK emission wise has become one of the Worlds biggest polluters. How does that go down with the Boris’s version of COP26? He has continued the stupid-ness that has been going on for at least the last 5 Governments, but more so. He is overseeing the biggest destruction of the UK economy and industry in peace time – why? What little there is of any proper action and policy being arrived at by this Government has at every turn increase World pollution.
As a policy exporting jobs, the economy, then importing from the World largest polluters only makes the Country poorer and the World more polluted
In the mean time the UK economy suffers, the UK energy market is now controlled directly by the political will of foreign Governments. People in the UK are now forced to become poorer on the back of an individuals ‘ego’. Yet the UK is rich in resources and capability.
That is very well said, but my guess is that the reaction of this Governement to your views will be similar to that of the BBC earlier in the week.
In addition, I would have pressed the Minister on fracking, but perhaps that would just be a red rag?
Ha!
Perhaps you Sir John would care to explain exactly why I can’t get a refund for money stolen from my credit card?
Something else to be brushed under the carpet
Presumably you’re in agreement with the behaviour of the membership department?
John, all excellent points. Do you MPs in government ever get to meet the ‘The Climate Change Committee’ or the ‘Adaptation Committee for England’? What % of these advisor organisations suggestions are picked up by the MP in charge of BEIS or Defra? Are the members of these committees the same regardless of which government is in power and does Boris’ new government get to pick a board member to discuss your manifesto promises and aims?
Off topic, ahead of seeing the details of the EU’s (undoubtedly still presumptuous) new proposals on the Irish protocol I would like to recall my letter published in the Irish Times three years ago:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/letters/brexit-time-to-mind-our-own-business-1.3636142
“Brexit – time to mind our own business?”
“Sir, – I was amused to read about “perfidious Albion” (Opinion & Analysis, September 20th), when we have the Irish Government scheming to keep a part of the United Kingdom under EU economic control, ostensibly to act as a kind of buffer zone to protect the Irish market and the wider EU Single Market from unwanted goods such as US-style “chlorinated chicken”.
Perhaps you will permit me, an ordinary British citizen, to bluntly tell your readers what my persistently pro-EU and mealy-mouthed government is still reluctant to say: that once the United Kingdom has left the EU it will be none of the EU’s business what goods are permitted in Northern Ireland, or any other part of the United Kingdom and its internal market.
The legitimate interests of the EU and its Irish satrapy do not extend beyond the nature of the goods circulating in its own EU Single Market, and it is gross impudence on the part of the EU to presume that it should be able to continue to control goods permitted in the United Kingdom once we have freed ourselves from the EU, any more than the EU can expect to control goods permitted in the United States or other “third countries”. ”
It’s a great pity that nobody paid any attention then, it would have saved us all a lot of trouble.
This chap on France 24 ends by pointing out that “in the meantime the border is just open”:
https://youtu.be/knUkW_jfzas?t=300
Which surely revives the question of how many British sausages are taking advantage of that “backdoor”, in reality more like a “catflap” or “letterbox”, to drive down and contaminate the precious EU Single Market, and whether that illicit flow is sufficient to sustain any kind of black market in the Republic:
From June:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/06/23/letter-to-transport-secretary-about-season-tickets/#comment-1238910
“It is good of Leo Varadkar to offer Dublin’s help in finding fixes to the Northern Ireland protocol.
A useful starting point could be for his government to share whatever information it has on the degree to which a black market in British sausages has developed across the Irish Republic over the past six months.”
“Have Irish trading standards officers found that sausages labelled “Not be sold outside Northern Ireland” are being flogged under the counter, have they exposed any large scale criminal operations to disguise the forbidden origin of these sausages, are spivs accosting passers-by in city streets and quietly asking whether they would like some British bangers?”
As mentioned before – If the UK allowed development of oil exploration and started to use fracking, there would be no energy crisis.
<B<This phase of the crisis is all down to this government's inability to even imagine they could be wrong about net-zero.
Whether the government does nothing or acts sensibly will show us what they are made of.
All good points, but I suspect falling on deaf green ears and dense green minds.
I often read here letters from your good self to a minister, but I’m not always sure if there are replies. And if those replies are anything more than the old soft-soap.
But we’re only using 1GW of coal out of 3.7GW of available capacity at the moment. We should be using all of it.
The former Labour Jared O’Mara MP didn’t represent his constituency by his lack of attendance and venturing into other pursuits…..what’s the difference between him and Matt Hancock and his new job as the UN special representative for Africa
I don’t trust MPs, nor their departments, nor their civil servants, nor their committees…so why should business
Why isn’t Matt Hancock in his constituency fighting for his local businesses and inward investment ?
Why do we pay 3 to 4 times as much for power as other European countries? Explanation, please.