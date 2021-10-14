Time to grow more of our own food

I notice in my local supermarkets a keen enthusiasm to display the Union flag on many foods the retailer can claim are home grown. There is a marked reluctance to celebrate the EU origins of continental food with an EU flag, or even to put a Dutch flag on the salad items and a Spanish flag on the vegetables that come from there. This makes it a bit more difficult for home grown food enthusiasts to spot the import. It implies the supermarkets think there are plenty of people who want to buy UK food, but not enough who will insist on EU food so they seek to disguise it.
Our time in the Common Agricultural Policy lost us a lot of market share. As recently as the mid 1980s the UK grew 84% of its own temperate food, but this had slumped to 60% last year. The EU did its best to speed the demise of sections of UK agriculture. They provided grants to remove UK orchards to give continental apples and pears a freer run at our market, on the proviso that the farmer could not replant with new fruit trees. They kept our milk industry short of quota, forcing us to import more higher value products like yoghurt and cheese from the continent. Even pro EU John Major went into battle against the severity of their beef policy in response to an unfortunate outbreak of disease.
Now we are free to grow and rear more of our own food we should do so. The Environment Department should make cutting the food miles a crucial part of its green agenda. It should tailor grant schemes to encourage new plantings, investment in mechanised nurture and harvesting, and support for on farm reservoirs and soil improvement programmes. The NFU have raised their standard over the opportunities. The Netherlands supply much of our salad stuff and flowers. They have no weather advantage over us, so we should get on and invest in competitive production with suitable government assistance of the kind they have enjoyed.
It is not a green policy to pay our landowners not to farm our land and then to import our food from hundreds of miles away with the need for so much transport, chilling and packaging to get it to us.
Here’s a novel idea why not build houses with enough land so we can grow our own veggies, or failing that reclaim land for more allotment use
The first food industry to go to the wall was the fishing industry. It was not the EEC (as it was known then) that was resposible for that, it was the Conservative government under, Edward Heath and, it was the price the French, Dutch and the Germans wanted the UK government to pay for memvership. The truth wasm they had no right to claim our territorial waters as part of their own or, as they put it, a shared resource.
I blame the EEC / EU for much, but they would have never been in such a position to harm us if it wasn’t for the Tories.
I have also come accross transfers of fish tonnages fro UK to EU and EU to UK on a UK Government website. I shall post later today what I find. On a cursory note it does not look good as we are giving the EU more than before.
According to ‘Harry’s Farm’ (YouTube) farmers are being given subsidies to create wilding of farmland. ie Stop growing food ! I will post links seperatly but others can easily find this themselves.
Much like everything else our kind host wishes to happen, it won’t. Not his fault, it is good to see someone saying something. But just don’t get your hopes up.
And one last thing. Those items with the Union Jack Flag on them, they were grown in England. Scotland and Wales get to put their own flag.
Here are some links to the rewilding of British Farmland that could be used to grow food. All courtesy of the UK Taxpayer via the UK Government. No EU involvement at all here.
More importantly. It’s time to start mining coal, gas, shale gas and oil to start heating our homes. They will be burying pensioners in their own ice blocks unless this unsubstantiated anti carbon agenda is crushed.
This isn’t true. There aren’t enough gravediggers so most frozen pensioners won’t be buried. Burned maybe. That’ll warm them up.
Of course your advice is sensible, Sir John, but the Government is encouraging the building of houses on greenfield sites, and a BBC presenter and his cohort are eager to ‘re-wild’ large areas of land, and then there must be room for more windmills and solar panels, so where are a few herds of cows going to find space for grazing?
More protectionism .Food miles is a stupid concept from the start, it is not environmentally beneficial to do things the most expensive way you can think of and then apply further taxes in order to subsidise the whole thing.
British food in the 70s was a vile assortment of tasteless bread, bacon that tasted of fish, and meat you wouldn`t feed a dog . I remember well my first taste of French food ..it was simple bread ham and chips but of the difference to the awful soggy plastic British ham sandwich.
Arctic roll, fluorescent sweets , cereals that could rot your teeth form the bowl dank miserable drizzly closed minded rotting teeth Gary Glitter and Jimmy Saville on a plate . I`ll pass
Yes, we should be more self-sufficient in food-production. But that means that the government has to stop building on farmland and stop encouraging experienced farmers to leave the industry. I swear, it’s as if one department doesn’t know what the others are up to.
I agree wholeheartedly with your comments, Sir John, but how does this fit in with ripping up good arable land for more housing? How can we keep pace with providing the additional food production, roads, doctors and other infrastructure and services when we import a city worth of ‘new’ citizens each year?
The government needs to cure the disease of an unsupported and neglected (over)population instead of tinkering with the damaging symptoms.
I refuse to buy any fruit, vegetables, meat, butter, cheese from the EU
Ditto Shampoo,shaving items, other toiletries
We could grow more of our own food, or we could continue the current policy of selling properties where farmworkers might live off as second homes and holiday lets, ensuring there is nowhere they can afford to live, and surrender farmland to urban sprawl.
An acre of farmland becomes a liability on the state with all those subsidies, whereas an acre estate of hedge fund managers brings in a huge amount of tax. Face it, food is really cheap.
On every receipt from SuperValu, the largest supermarket chain in Ireland, it shows the percentage by value of items grown/raised in Ireland. U.K. supermarkets could and should do similar. How can they be persuaded?
It may be time to grow our own food, but we’ll never do it, while we are ploughing up agricultural land to build houses on, for our ever growing population.
Outbreaks of cattle disease have always been most unfortunate for England/U.K.
There was one in the mid 1800s which led to the decimation of our cheese industry. Shenanigans around Cheddar production didn’t help either. Still, it helped the French dairy industry!!
So we lost, until recently, many of our traditional, local cheeses ( Blue Vinney and others).
And as usual we were told that the U.K. had no food worth eating whereas the continent ( where there were few draconian poaching laws), apparently did.
And moreover we always made perfectly decent wine, sometimes encouraged by govt. to discourage smuggling.
All myths regarding the inferiority of our alimentation seeded by jealous European travellers. Politics as ever!
And us for 50 years bound and gagged by EU diktat!
Yet again you have exposed the ineptitude of the political class in exposing the UK to risk – this time of reduced self sufficiency in foods we can grow. Was there any quid pro quo negotiated? I do not recall that financial services were ever granted free and easy access to the rest of the UK. And were EU providers of such services paid to shut up shop?
In Wokingham we’ve built houses on our farms 🤷🏼♀️
Interesting to know, Sir John, that in the mid-1980s we produced the vast bulk of the food we could grow in this country. But then, under the CAP, almost 2 million acres of farmland were lost to urban development and forest planting across Britain 1990-2015. I see that in 2018 Parliament produced an ‘environmental land management’ scheme. It said farmers wanted to produce more food in Britain, but didn’t recommend that that should be an objective of the government. This March the government announced the scheme is going ahead from next year. Having got ourselves into this damaging position, we still seem to be prioritizing the Green Agenda – those in power just don’t seem interested in how best to feed the population. Perhaps Parliament should produce a report on how this can be better achieved, now the impact of depending on fragile global supply networks is becoming clearer.
But the (problem Ed)is that all the time farmers perceive they can get a better return for growing maize, willows , trees in general and other non marketable products for bio mass boilers, and digesters they will take the easy option. They are very green when it comes finance’s. Many of our industries have been infiltrated by green products and materials as the end users are subsidised to purchase them.
The basic skills and crafts are forgotten and so the public buy all the essentials we once made from China and Korea.
To comply with greencr*p surely the only way is local growing and selling?
Oh yes and the hippy mythology of soil depletion is just that…a myth.
Is Johnson a hippy?
I could offer an opinion – but I like to spare our kind host difficult ‘moderation’ decisions.
DEFRA is a fully paid up Brussels department. They will encourage rewilding so as to protect continental farmers. Much like the Business secretary wants to close down north sea gas and stop Cu.brian coal.
Your whistling in the dark John but good luck.
You celebrated the trade deal with Australia which will bring agrifoods into our country from the other side of the world. But you hate imports from the EU, which is next door. This is nothing to do with growing our own food is it, it’s all to do with your manic obsession with hating the EU. Brexit has failed – time you accepted that, apologised, and we can get on with unrestricted free trade with our neighbours once again
Reply We have a trade deal with the EU!
They put a flag on product because it makes elderly Brexitists weirdly excited. Next to nobody under the age of 50 cares.
Producing more of our own food is an excellent idea. Sadly we have nobody to pick it or catch it or kill it because it turns out the Brexitists don’t want the jobs they said they wanted. They are happy to watch Countdown and book cruises – less happy to work in abattoirs.
Hence we have the sight of farmers murdering and burning their pigs by the thousand. We were told Brexit would be great for animal welfare. And we are already at the pig murder stage. Oink.
Many private individuals also used to grow vegetables and fruit in their own gardens prior to us joining the EU, a hangover from war time when rationing was the norm. Few it would seem to do so now.
Modern estate gardens are simply not big enough, and are now used as private play grounds for the kids, or social entertainment centres with all sorts of equipment taking up valuable garden space.
Given the time it takes to prepare, cultivate and nurture plants, as well as the extortionate price of seeds and plants, most people now find it simply easier and much quicker to purchase ready grown food from a supermarket, with money they earn from a job, and whilst this is true for those that have paid work, the satisfaction and mental stimulation of growing your own fresh produce is lost.
Yes fully aware that farming produces the vast majority of our food, but a good percentage was really HOME grown in years past, it also kept some of the nation mentally and physically fit, without paying for gym membership, and travelling to it by car.
Ignoring all the green nonsense, it really is just plain common sense to re-build our ability to grow food , here in Britain. Our ability to feed ourselves was plundered by our membership of the EU.
With the benefit of hindsight, why on earth did we agree to this at the time? It makes no sense.