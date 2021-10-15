Ingredients of an industrial strategy

If we want to rebuild industry that we have lost and attract modern industry to make the new materials and products the world is discovering there are some basics government needs to do.
It needs to ensure good transport and communications in industrial locations. As monopoly provider of roads and railway lines it needs to ensure sufficient accessible capacity. It needs to allow or encourage high quality high capacity broadband.
It needs to continue to strive for excellence in school and College education. It needs to work with schools and Colleges over how they help people gain qualifications and interests that can lead on to well paid jobs in industry.
It should pump prime good ideas for new technologies, working with Universities and company labs. It should provide a market for innovations, buying them for use in the public sector. New drugs are a good example, bought into the NHS, or new vehicles bought into the MOD.
It needs to use its planning and licence granting powers well so industry can establish and expand in suitable places and can tap local sources of raw material and energy as appropriate.
It needs to avoid rushing to nationalise. There has been a long history of nationalised industries in the UK under governments of all persuasions sacking employees, overcharging customers and losing large sums for taxpayers to reimburse.
It needs to avoid imposing unduly complex controls and interventions, which invariably lead to worse outcomes and demands for yet more offsetting interventions.
October 15, 2021
Do you want to rebuild or are these just words until the run up to the next General Election, industry are crying out for people to employ, here’s a simple idea why not get the bone idle work shy off there backsides and into the jobs and if they refuse stop all benefits it’s not rocket science
October 15, 2021
+millions.
Utter common sense…so we know it won’t be done!
October 15, 2021
Nobody wants to employ the feckless, they’re unemployable.
October 15, 2021
Mick,
Yes they are ‘just words’. No great detail here, so when you pause to think it raises more questions.
No politicians will stop benefits though. That is outside the Overton Window, although it might be popular with many voters.
October 15, 2021
And in response to what looks like heat pump grants would you please explain why they are only talking about the cost of the pump when new radiators, underfloor heating and new piping plus the cost of redecoration that goes with it could triple/quadruple that cost.
October 15, 2021
@Nig l +1, the smoke and mirrors nonsense of the ‘virtue signal’ from a Government that doesn’t use its ‘brain to think before they open their mouth. You are right, and 30K would be the best estimate, but with probably the same in years if you are lucky for payback – heat pumps still require electricity and lots of it.
October 15, 2021
Going green is going to cost a lot.
Not going green will cost even more.
So buy a heat pump.
October 15, 2021
All very simply we just need cheaper on demand energy, relaxed planning, a bonfire or red tape, cut government in half, cull soft loans for worthless degrees (about 75% are), easy hire and fire, far lower & much simpler taxes and kill the idiotic net zero religion.
Stop blocking the road, stop subsidies for EVs, wind, trains, solar. Fair competition between state and private provision – in energy, healthcare, education, broadcasting, housing …
October 15, 2021
Exactly ! But for the new rail links, forget the horrific expense of electric overhead catenary and go to Hydrogen fuel cell power. Hugely cheaper and already proved to work very effectively in Germany.
October 15, 2021
@Lifelogic +1 – for the most part planning is a ‘red herring’ it is already is in place for the 10years of landbanks that most builder hold. Builders are trying to get the taxpayer(Government doesn’t have money) to subsidies house purchases so Builders can maximise profit and drive up prices. A case of getting subsidies for those that can afford something being paid by those that cant.
October 15, 2021
Our economic outlook could be really positive if only some brains and common sense were used.
October 15, 2021
All very sensible. Unfortunately governments, including the current one, have their own agendas which get in the way of sensible ideas like yours and usually only serve to screw things up. The Climate Change Act is a notorious example
October 15, 2021
The State just cannot leave the private alone. Its thirst to assert control over all business is fascist in nature. Under both main parties this sinister development is utterly depressing
We need total and absolute liberalisation of our economy and the removal of all political infection from private sector companies. No diversity fascism. No climate change fascism. No racial bias ideology
You don’t need a strategy for industry, you just need to get out of the way
October 15, 2021
DOM, +1
October 15, 2021
+1
Absolutely.
October 15, 2021
+1
Sadly Sir John is on the fringe with his ideas. An outsider.
Allegra Stratton and Insulate Britain has more influence in this government than he does.
October 15, 2021
@DOM +1 – deaf ear syndrome the country being sacrificed on the back of ‘ego’
October 15, 2021
If you want a strategy, best call in the Army.
We won’t get one from the PPE Grads/Green Lunatics who are busily destroying our manufacturing base and driving millions into fuel poverty so Johnson and the current Mrs can posture on the world stage.
October 15, 2021
Knowing the Conservative party has one sensible MP who puts the UK first is very welcome. Unfortunately, I have no knowledge whatsoever of what the Conservative Party (as a whole) cares for, apart from virtue signalling.
October 15, 2021
WHY were the factories closed in the first place?
Come to that…WHY were all those animals killed in the early 2000s?
And WHY is IDS so upset about being cancelled on YouTube when politicians have sat on their hands and watched all these atrocities happen??
October 15, 2021
… it needs low corporation tax to attract new businesses and leave them with more cash to invest in R&D and development. So, absolutely the exact opposite of what the Conservative government is doing by raising it for the first time since 1972 up to 25%. Ireland meanwhile will be at 15% even after meeting president Biden’s global minimum.
October 15, 2021
It’s a bit rich criticising nationalisation when you look at the countless failures caused by the rush to privatise all our natural monopolies, utilities and railways.
Most of these were far better for the consumer (cheaper, more reliable)and the employees when the state ran them. Yet the government is unwilling to admit it made mistakes. Hence the strangely complicated mess that is the current UK rail system.
At least we could supply all our own power when we had nationalised utilities and were not beholden to other countries.
October 15, 2021
The role of EU and other migrant workers has shown that there are gaps in the skills of the UK born workforce which need to be addressed.
I do not know what the current situation is in education but for many years the emphasis was on sending kids to university to study mainly 2nd rate arts courses.
October 15, 2021
The UK owned transport companies have just been played by Grant Shapps.
October 15, 2021
I think an unhealthy lesson has been learned by politicians during the pandemic. If you scare people enough, you can boss them around at will.
This can easily lead to them thinking that governments are in charge. People are in charge and only people can effect change. The government exists to enable the people to do this. This government has failed to do this in several important areas. Concentrate on those; energy supplies, law and order, QE and tax.
October 15, 2021
The level of competence of this Government continues to surprise:
‘Kwarteng looks to mild UK forecast to weather energy storm’, FT, 14/10/2021.
Has he also looked at slaughtered pig entrails?
‘Savid Javid brings back face-to-face appointments with GPs’, but then fails to show up to his scheduled meeting to address the Royal College of Practitioners’ annual conference. 14/10/2021.
October 15, 2021
The government are bought, which is quite a problem.
October 15, 2021
I am afraid our Government is not interested in building a prosperous country, but jut in Green nonsense and useless vanity projects like HS2. I am beginning to think that even Mr Starmer could do better than this.