Sir David Amess

David was a long-standing friend and colleague. His senseless murder leaves his family devastated, his friends bereft and his constituents without a dedicated MP. He went to great lengths to help his constituents and to represent his area. He was always kind, hard working and willing to engage with people of wide ranging views. He was a great campaigner and a helpful mentor to new MPs.
His tragic death will not stop MPs talking directly to people or being active in their constituencies. There have been too many murders of MPs during recent decades, when MPs strive to ensure the nation’s disagreements and passions are settled through votes and arguments, not violence.
October 15, 2021
Hear hear. My condolences to Sir David’s family and friends in their tragic loss.
Surely now there must be a review of MP’s personal security when undertaking constituency surgeries. We live in a multicultural nation and have recently fought long wars against religious extremists. The risks are obvious.
October 15, 2021
I grew up in Leigh-on-Sea and I have heard from people I still know there who confirm how hugely he will be missed as a constituency MP. It is such a tragic irony that he died while serving his constituents. In the saddest possible way, it epitomised the man he was.
October 15, 2021
His death is shocking. My condolences to his family.
October 15, 2021
Perhaps now the police will pay far more attention and effort into combating knife crime crime, instead of all those PC attitudes such as bending the knee to various anti-democracy outfits infecting our world in the UK at this time. Becoming a ‘service’ instead of a ‘force’ was a step too far.
October 15, 2021
I am shocked about the cold blooded murder of David Amess. Utterly terrible.
Having met and spoken to David Amess, I feel the brutality of it all the more.
RIP David Amess MP.
October 15, 2021
Tragic is all I can say. It’s maybe time to think about protection and stop and search before people are let in. His family must be devastated. I see terrorism has been mentioned. I’d be interested to see if this man came into the UK recently and if we knew who he was. How many times must we say we don’t know who these people are that we are letting in?
October 15, 2021
Indeed he was a good man and one of the sounder MPs.
As the police have clearly chosen not issued any statements on the name or background of the man arrested then I assume we just have to come to our own conclusions?
October 15, 2021
Always showing a big smile whilst working tirelessly with a big heart! Amazing man and very sad loss. Condolences to his family and friends.
October 15, 2021
Sir David had been a councillor in my own Borough in his early political life, and would return sometimes to see members of his family and keep in contact with the local Tories. Having met him on a couple of occasions, I can verify he was a very genuine and likeable person, with no airs or graces; I believe his ghastly death will be not only a terrible loss to his family and friends, but also to the HoC as a whole.
October 15, 2021
John, my sincere condolences on the loss of your friend and colleague. He seemed a thoroughly nice man and a hardworking MP.
October 15, 2021
As Sir John says, utterly senseless, was so shocked when i heard the news.
Until more is known there is little else to add, best not to speculate.
October 15, 2021
Very shocked to hear this terrible news.
A lovely man and a great MP.
Thank you for your words on this sad occasion Sir John.
Democracy, not those with violent aims must prevail.