Money printing

The Treasury and Bank are still worried that the UK has borrowed too much. They want to slow everything down by forcing through tax rises. They want the Chancellor to follow austerity policies based on setting difficult targets to get the debt down. It’s the same playbook as after the Banking crash, and the same playbook as the EU debt controls, needed if you share a currency with others to stop free riders.
Let me have another go at explaining why we should not be so worried about UK state debt. The UK state has bought up £875bn of it, so that is no longer a debt. The Treasury pays the Bank interest on it, it is true, but the Bank sends the interest back as a dividend because the Treasury on behalf of taxpayers owns the Bank. I would not regard myself in debt if I owed money to myself.
Normally I would be against a state buying up its own debt by creating money out of thin air to do so.The extraordinary conditions of lockdown when government prevented a large amount of activity meant it was possible to offset some of the damage by creating money. It would normally be very inflationary, and would lead in due course to hyperinflation if persisted with. We have seen Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Argentina do that in recent years, and pre war Germany famously did it. It is a very destructive process, leading to poverty and economic breakdown, forcing people onto barter or foreign currencies to retain some value in their money and labour. I do not recommend the UK doing any more money creation from here.
The truth the Bank and Treasury need to grasp is they largely got away with mass creation of pounds and buying in of debt. The inflationary consequences are not going to be too great if they stop doing any more now. The collapse of demand in the economy thanks to lockdown needed an offset which they provided. They did not do as much proportionately as the USA. They are right not to try to do anything like the huge amount Japan has done and got away with over the last couple of decades. Japan has an ageing and declining population with a high wish to save, so its money creation has not generated any inflation, contrary to usual form. Japan’s state debt is around 250% of GDP now, but the state owns half of it and the other half is financed at around zero interest so it is not a problem.
If the Treasury persist in slowing the economy with tax rises they will end up with a bigger deficit. They need to help energise the rest of the government to promote more UK based activity. The deficits they should worry about more are the balance of payments and trade deficits. Those need us to borrow in foreign currencies we cannot print, or to sell more and more of our companies to foreigners to pay the bills.There will be a bit more inflation in the year ahead thanks to world supply bottlenecks and the labour shortages.
8 Comments
October 16, 2021
Surely the old adage we were taught as kids is the only way to get out of debt is to work harder, longer and be more efficient in everything you do.
Don’t buy it if you cannot afford it and live within your means.
The social services budget is a huge drain on taxpayers money and IMHO that is what government should be addressing in reducing the numbers o benefits, reducing waste whether it be the big projects or massive ones like net zero. Let’s start looking after our own in house problems and stop all this millions here, billions there that seems to be announced every other time the government ministers are interviewed.
It it doesn’t bring value to UKplc don’t do it.
October 16, 2021
In todays high tech world unlike years ago we should be working smarter not harder some would say. Very true but graft, real graft is commitment and strong work ethics and going for that extra mile . Sometimes the cheap easy way out is in the long run the most costly. Quality of product, services are more important today than they have ever been. We have to move away from the change it throw it away society in the critical areas of the way we live.
October 16, 2021
And yet the government appears intent on “taxing ‘til the pips squeak”.
Does it possess a single grain of sense?
Hasn’t it caused enough suffering?
Does it fancy a bit of celebrity space travel 🚀
October 16, 2021
What I don’t understand above all else is why the government knowingly spent so much money on useless tests and dodgy medical gear etc.
Because the IMF told it to? Couldn’t the billions have been used more wisely?
But surely if a govt./ the whole world tries to spend its way out of a (secret) recession then that debt has to be sustainable?
Was/is it sustainable for the U.K.? Is there now a panic on?
More incarceration on the cards?
October 16, 2021
Good morning.
Sorry, off topic.
I wish to express my shock and sadness concerning, Sir David Amess MP. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time.
—
I very much agree with this. What concerns me though, is that there are far too few that see this and, it has been seen and used by governments as an easy fix for difficult problems. Classic long grass kicking.
Unfortunately we have a government that might as well be run by Push-me-pull-you’s! On one hand they want to stimulate growth whilst implementing policies that will destroy it. The only success will be the creation of an ever growing State will all the inefficiencies associated with it.
We also need to get a hold of Local and Devolved government spending. There needs to be urgent investigations into waste and bad management. Controls need to be implemented regarding higher salaries more managers and executives seem to be paying themselves and the growth of ‘non-jobs’ like Diversity Managers.
October 16, 2021
I see that YouTube has decided to let David Davis’s video stay!
Good!!
One little spark of good news at least.
October 16, 2021
It’s a ginormous Ponzi scheme. The Japanese have “got away with it” because they have a substantial balance of payments surplus, we do not. Most of our debt is short-term paper that the Treasury/BoE/DMO roll over on an almost daily basis – because the capital markets let us. This may stop at short notice.
The quadrupling of the price of fossil fuel energy is highly inflationary and will inevitably cause the BoE to raise interest rates next year, possibly sharply. Everyone knows that when this happens, the game is up.
Those who hold hard assets will survive. The rest will be making use of the recent resurgence of pawn shops
October 16, 2021
Fully agreed. The tax rises aren’t enough to make a serious dent in the level of borrowing but are enough to disincentivize economic activity, and send completely the wrong message. With this and the relentless green posturing – none of which of course is supported by reference to actual data and to costed policies – the U.K. will struggle to do what it needs to do to call Brexit a success: become the most attractive destination in Europe for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.