Planning for winter

It is difficult to fathom why the Treasury would want to base a budget on out of date forecasts or on forecasts they expect to be wrong, yet that is what the press allege. They tell us there is an earlier pre budget cut off date for the forecasts than usual, and that the Treasury accepts the deficit and debt forecasts which have already proved wildly pessimistic this year to date as they did last year. Surely the Treasury should push back hard on the OBR estimates and say they will only treat them seriously if they improve markedly.
It may be that the aim is to follow a tax rise and spending cut policy to slow the economy more to get closer to the poor forecasts. That could work, but why do it when you could have a policy that got you better outcomes on growth and on the deficit.It is clear the tax rises already announced and the Bank of England rate rise threats have slowed the economy badly in recent weeks, alongside the media driven petrol scare and the Lack of wind power.
It appears that there some gas turbine power stations that have been closed that could be brought back into use quite quickly and cheaply. The Business Department should commission them for stand by and back up power for when renewables fail.
The supply issues over petrol and diesel are resolved. The shortages were caused by panic top ups, not an underlying shortage of fuel. The HGV driver shortage will take a bit longer to clear, but training and recruitment numbers are rising. The on line delivery networks have shown the right offers can secure a big expansion of capacity.
The Budget needs to go for growth. An austerity budget now would be a bad idea. Injecting some good control over spending to secure more value for money is also crucial. The Treasury needs to slim Test and Trace and redirect some of the additional £64 bn awarded to the NHS in the last two years to tackling waiting lists and non covid treatments.
8 Comments
October 17, 2021
A persuasive case you make – so what is Chancellor Sunak playing at?
October 17, 2021
+1
I suppose that JR could be playing Devil’s Advocate but he certainly knows what he is talking about financially.
And the government either has no clue or genuinely wishes to further lay waste this once-nation that they have in their grasp.
I think that a lot of MPs must be feeling a bit shaky today. Shock is a horrible thing.
Leigh always seems so benign and safe…like England used to be.
October 17, 2021
O/T Two months have elapsed since your invitation to the Archbishop of York: will you soon have any update please?
Reply The Archbishop does not reply!
October 17, 2021
John you are worrying about a small aspect of life that actually affects MPs.
MPs (and senior civil servants) already have private health insurance they never talk about so they don’t have to experience their own policies on health care. Now we find out MPs also have their own private security, from Chubb and soon ADT, so they don’t have to face their own policies on the security of this country.
I’m sure MPs would give themselves private petrol stations if they could.
reply I do not have private health insurance as an MP.
October 17, 2021
Plan for the unexpected.
So you need to build about ten times the UK’s existing gas storage before winter, Sir John.
Never mind, the market and private sector will sort it, won’t it?
October 17, 2021
Sir John
You display so many common sense but it’s a shame that it won’t have any effect on the government
Margaret Ashworth on TCW this morning perfectly sums up Johnson
October 17, 2021
as you say the NHS has had lots of money handed over, and the service remains sub third world.
the narrative that the politicians not handing over enough money is the problem is clearly wrong.
the NHS management need to be told in no uncertain terms that their performance is not good enough.
hand a lot more buying power over to individual patients.
October 17, 2021
We’re still in the EU according to the treasury. Slavishly following EU budget rules
I bet they send Brussels a copy of the budget for approval.
There are toimany remainers influencing government including the RHA who are against Brexit.
Time for a clear out.