Time for a better national debate

If the media wants to help us create a stronger and healthier democracy in the U.K. they should mend the ways they handle comment and define news. Of course they should ask tough questions, seek to clarify and examine views and policies. What they often prefer to do is to script one sided and often nonsensical debate between the forces of their international establishment convention seen as true and good, and the armies of those who disagree who then have to be wrongly fact checked, ridiculed, criticised or banned by their thought police.
So we had the one sided Brexit debates when the wildly pessimistic economic forecasts of Remain were accepted as truth whilst Leave was bombarded with false rebuttals and inaccurate allegations. There is the relentless green agenda where anyone who worries about security of supply, price, impact on family budgets, phasing and costs of green investments and other legitimate issues is labelled a denier.
There are the woke debates where anyone who expresses too strong a love of country or our history is told they endorse every sin and crime of the past. The U.K. both old and new is usually run down and blamed for the world’s ills and given little or no credit for all the good we do as a people and through our government.
The bad media seek not only to decide what is news but also to make it. They employ undercover people to trip people up over the rules of behaviour. They only invite MPs on that they do not support if they can caricature their views or push them into consenting to a more extreme statement which then is news. This may in their view justify demanding resignation from office. They often argue with you over what your view is, claiming to know it better than you do because they find your actual view does not fit their baddies versus goodies script.
October 18, 2021
Good morning.
I take it that this is another dig at Auntie ?
The media no longer report the news just opinion pieces on their pet interests. Those that have a mind to do so can filter out most of the nonsense they are plugging. Question Time only served to me who was in and who was not, and what narrative was being played. Both the guests and the audience rarely reflected the views of the general public which, explained the reactions on faces on the BBC commentators when the BREXIT vote was announced.
But there are now more and more forms of media outlets trying to broaden debate but this will take time to bed in and win trust. But ultimately it all down to the individual. Are they capable of thinking for themselves or, do they liked to be infantised ? Experience of this past year or so suggests the latter. Sadly.
One thing that the media do not seem to mention, is that of England and the English. Perhaps if more English MP’s were to demand that this change and stop refering to us as the
October 18, 2021
At least Farage tries on his TV slot to try and get across two sides of the argument. We pay far to much money to have the same message sent out no matter what the subject may be. The BBC has set the standard and nearly all the other companies sadly have followed.
October 18, 2021
Like the BBC promoting the Royals charity ‘royal foundation’ (earthshot prise) giving a million pounds internationally to the best climate change invention…follow the money – follow the politics – follow the manipulation
October 18, 2021
“They often argue with you over what your view is, claiming to know it better than you do because they find your actual view does not fit their baddies versus goodies script.”
I hear ya ! Boy, do I hear ya !
(Immigration the most frequently abused. We only ever wanted a points system like many respected countries have.)
October 18, 2021
”We only ever wanted a points system” even more basic ”no visa no entry”
October 18, 2021
Thank goodness we now have GBNews where we can watch fair debates. Unfortunately, most people are still watching and reading the main stream media, where they are being brainwashed over climate change, Brexit and trans issues. We have become like an old communist country where propaganda is constantly forced upon us and we aren’t allowed to hear the other side of the argument.
October 18, 2021
I don’t see that the government helps in all this.
It always seems very keen to ban “wrong-speak” ie anything that disagrees with the official narrative.
Criminalise an opinion!
Look at the Home Sec’s immediate reaction to the recent tragedy.
Make people on social media use their own names!!
No wonder we no longer have borders.
October 18, 2021
And then there’s this in the unionist Belfast News Letter:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/politics/eu-vows-to-protect-ireland-if-negotiations-on-protocol-fail-3422627
“EU vows to protect Ireland if negotiations on protocol fail”
“Europe will not allow Ireland to be singled out in the fallout if negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol end in failure, an EU commissioner has insisted.”
Whereas of course Boris Johnson was perfectly happy to single out Northern Ireland to be left behind under EU economic rule when the rest of the UK escaped from the orbit of EU law.
It may now be asked whether the province is de facto an EU-UK condominium, or an EU protectorate:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Condominium_(international_law)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protectorate
October 18, 2021
Around April 2020 there was an announcement from newmedia uk (on their website) that ”government partners with newspaper industry on covid19 ad campaign” – supposedly just in the short term. They’ve continued with this ever since, it seems. I don’t think we can expect anything else now but collaboration with the government’s own narrative, let alone ”debate”.
October 18, 2021
Nails hit firmly on the head. More and more people say they can not watch the BBC. Nigel Farage is often ahead of the media on some important issues and also has very interesting guests.
October 18, 2021
The new Puritans are running the show. Disagree at your peril.
You’ve always been able to think what you like but it’s also always been the case that if you hold deeply unpopular views you have to choose carefully when to air them..
October 18, 2021
I’d ban the BBC.
October 18, 2021
Example of the media today vs nation debate
”The eastern leg of HS2 rail is set to finally hit the buffers next week.
The rapid route, linking Birmingham with Nottingham, Sheffield and Leeds will be axed to save £40billion, as previously reported by the Sunday Mirror”
October 18, 2021
40 years ago I debated with the Fabian Society, and they told us that they were going into the media and education. “In 40 years time” they said “we will control this country – and we are not gentlemen, so you will never get it back.”
October 18, 2021
You’ve pushed all my buttons. If you stand for leader next time around it would make it worth my while sticking around in the Party to vote for you. True Conservatives appear to be more fully represented by Reform UK (apart from yourself and a few courageous individuals). I now pay the bare minimum. A few years I probably contributed ten times what I pay now. Pass it on to those upstairs…