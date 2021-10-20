How do you get to net zero

Yesterday the government launched its strategy for cutting the carbon dioxide output caused by heating buildings. They wish to promote heat pumps, and will offer grants of £5000 to people willing to install these devices who meet their criteria. The details of the scheme will be announced prior to a launch in the spring of next year.
They also reiterated their strategy of banning all new petrol and diesel cars from sale in the UK after 2030, preferring universal adoption of new electric vehicles where people are buying new.
I pointed out that for this strategy to work the UK would need to generate all its electricity by approved green means, as otherwise we would simply burn the fossil fuel in the power stations prior to running homes and cars on electricity. As we are often still relying for 60% of our electricity on fossil fuels when the wind does not blow and there is not much sun that is going to take a major investment in new green capacity that will work when the weather is not helpful to certain renewables.
The Minister in reply did not promise a major expansion of green generation from reliable power sources. He did not comment on the possible shortfall in electrical power if the government is successful in getting widespread adoption of fuel pumps and electric cars. He did say the government sees gas as a transition fuel which clearly will do a lot of the work in generating power and heating buildings for at least this decade. Nor did the Minister answer those who asked when it was going to commission more nuclear power. This is reliable carbon free power, but we face the reduction in the amount of nuclear produced over the rest of this decade as old nuclear power stations are closed. down. This will add to the difficulties of supplying enough green power this decade.
Tomorrow I will set out again more of the ways the government can act now to ensure we have sufficient generating capacity and sufficient access to gas as transition fuel for this decade, whilst they put in place the major investments in reliable green electricity they will need for the next decade and beyond. They need to announce new nuclear, new small nuclear, more biomass more hydro and pump storage and more battery storage and hydrogen conversion for wind energy when the wind does blow well.
October 20, 2021
What ever we do it is minuscule to what China,India,Brazil will do.
October 20, 2021
All the new green jobs going to China.
They even ship the concrete bases for wind turbines.
The 20 year subsidy for one German wind farm ends this year and won’t be renewed so turbines are being decommissioned as not financially viable.
Green energy required lifelong subsidies. No mention of that.
October 20, 2021
I hear the document is titled The Road To Ruin.
October 20, 2021
Quite, in time UK measures will be used in dictionaries to illustrate the term “Ostentation”
October 20, 2021
I shall look forward to reading your proposals, which I know will be carefully thought out – and balanced. But how disappointing to read that just before COP26, George Eustice the SoS “Environment” will recommend rejection of all the recent reforms made to the Environment Bill by the House of Lords. The proposed amendments would have given greater protection to the remaining fragments of ancient woodland in Engand and a legal duty on the water companies to reduce sewage damage to our rivers and beaches, among other helpful changes
The government proposes to estabish yet another large toothess QUANGO – the “Office for Environmental Protection” to “monitor progress on improving the environment” The proposals in the Environment Bill will do little to protect our environment, but will legalise the destruction of our rivers, coastal areas etc to increase the profits of the foreign owned water companies and their shareholders.
Useless Eustice has done nothing whatsoever since the 2019 election to reduce damage to the environment in which we all live. He should hang his head in shame, and consider his position.
October 20, 2021
I see the need not to rely on endless fossil fuels, but when will we have viable alternatives, rather than wishful thinking. I am not convinced that ‘green’ power is actually green at all, and I have yet to be convinced that reducing CO2 will solve anything, let alone our climate.
The lack of affordable power and heating may well help reduce the influx of illegal immigrants from warmer climes. Oh, silly me, they don’t pay any of the bills, do they?
October 20, 2021
You are right so called green power isn’t green – see Planet of the Humans, now on You Tube, by Michael Moore, a man of the Left who the eco zealots have also even condemned. If only there were MPs who challenge the very basis of this madness and its lack of scientific rigour. Proposals to help achieve an ‘Electric Revolution’ tacitly accept the flawed basis of Net Zero and condemn us to a future of ever increasing costs and economic decline.
October 20, 2021
And when net zero is apparently achieved, what will be the next demon to be conjured up by the catastrophe addicts and very apparent hypocrites?
October 20, 2021
Yesterday was another grim one for the state of our disintegrating parliamentary democracy. No vote was taken on the continuation of the Coronavirus Act and yet it is to continue for another 6 months. If a vote should be held for continuation of this Act how, constitutionally, can it be still in force? Or are MPs so blasé about their constitutional roles as to have no regard for the liberty and freedom of those they were elected to represent?
Reply A vote was taken by the chair rightly judging the House wanted the measure by a large majority as no Opposition party opposed it. As one who did oppose I accept it carried overwhelmingly.
October 20, 2021
Ps. I see NHS chiefs want to implement lock down etc again. If they did their job properly it wouldn’t be necessary. Throw money at them, get nothing back just like the Doctors.
Useless Ministers/Mandarins with zero performance management ability.
October 20, 2021
As your government wishes to punish taxpayers for being progeny of the Iron Bridge creators (does that mean that different ethnicities within our multicultural society will now be taxed differently?) how long will it be before we are taxed because our ancestors had the gall to walk upright?
I find your government more nauseating each day Sir John. Party of aspiration indeed.
October 20, 2021
I think the Government is in absolute fantasy land, the opposition are in fantasy land plus.
All are absolutely clueless with regards to the problem, the solution, the cost, and the timescale.
October 20, 2021
Kwasi Kwarteng on this morning voicing the opinion that the price of heat pumps will drop as they are taken up.
How so? I ask. Heat pumps are based on mature technology. They are made of mainly steel, which is going to cost more as energy costs go up.
A heat pump might be a good solution for heating our unit, which currently uses electric heaters. We put them in because of the cost of a boiler, pipes and radiators. The thing is, a heat pump still needs pipes and radiators to work.
October 20, 2021
Having listened to our PM yesterday, it struck me that his policies would achieve net zero, only problem is that will be net zero Conservative Mps after the next election.