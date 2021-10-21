Keeping the lights on and homes warm

Over the next few years we will face a reduction in nuclear power as older stations are closed, well before a new large nuclear power station comes on line. We will experience growing demands for electrical power as more people switch to electric cars and electric heating, and as the economy and the population continues to grow creating more need. There will be a further major increase in wind power, which will cover the days when there is the right level of wind to maximise turbine output without needing to shut them down through too high a wind speed. The question remains, what is the back up plan for days of high demand when the wind does not blow and when solar output is also low?
In the short term the government has brought three coal power plants back on stream to deal with shortages. These have to be kept, and perhaps could be converted to biomass to make them more reliable and popular contributors to our power output. The country relies heavily on its remaining combined cycle gas stations which produce less carbon dioxide than the coal stations per unit of output. It would be a good idea to bring several old retired gas stations back into a state of readiness to be available to produce power when the wind drops. These are matters which our managed system of generation can commission by offering capacity payments to the owners to make the facilities available.
The government should also look at how it can increase domestic gas output. Currently half the gas we use is imported. Some of this is dependent on paying high and wildly fluctuating spot market prices. Some of it is shipped long distance on tankers. If we produced more domestic gas this could pass to users via pipeline and could be purchased under contract at more stable and lower average prices. Immediately the government could allow Shell to progress the Jackdaw field, which can use the existing Shearwater platform and the existing gas and liquids pipes into St Fergus/Cruden Bay for onward distribution by the existing pipe network. This would be a greener method of supplying gas than the imports and provide us with more national resilience in energy provision. The government should review its other options for producing more UK gas as a transition fuel whilst it puts in place much more reliable renewable electricity and better storage for variable wind power.
70 Comments
October 21, 2021
Well some sense in what you say. But you say “The country relies heavily on its remaining combined cycle gas stations which produce less carbon dioxide than the coal stations per unit of output”. True but coal produces less CO2 than burning biomass, especially when imported on diesel ships across the Atlantic.
If one really wants to reduce CO2 (a foolish misguided goal anyway) you should logically chop down all the mature trees and bury or use the wood (in something long lasting) and grow new trees to suck up more CO2. The government never say this and continue to burn imported biomass. This as CO2 is not really the aim of their policy.
October 21, 2021
Also people replacing older cars with new electric ones actually increases CO2 (by causing a new EV and battery to be built) so why exactly are the government subsidising this? Allegra Stratton was right to keep her old diesel in CO2 terms. I assume this is just to make Tesla and Nissan more profit? Even heat pumps (which are very expensive and not very practical in retrofit). They save little or no CO2 unless you have lots of low carbon electricity to drive them and we do not have this.
We are governed by complete idiots on energy and net zero. Also in most other areas alas.
October 21, 2021
The real solutions short term are coal, gas, fracking, better insulation, just heat one room, jumpers, thermals, electric blankets, thicker duvets, hot water bottles, keep your old car, shared bodily warmth. It was common in my youth to find a frozen glass of water next to the bed when waking. You learned to get dressed and undressed rather quickly.
Long term solutions lots or R&D into better nuclear power, fusion, synthetic fuel manufacture, fuel cells, better batteries, better insulation, adaption to whatever climate changes we get (the climate will always change), transport system, better ways to avoid travelling too much, more efficient housing…
October 21, 2021
Sensible R&D yes please and roll out only when it works and is cost effective. Roll out of duff uneconomic and impractical technology by law or using taxes to subsidise. This, unsurprisingly, just gives you loads of duff, uneconomic and impractical technology to dispose of and make everyone poorer. As was done by the EU with those dire compact fluorescent light bulbs..
October 21, 2021
None of it will happen till we have massive power cuts and then all Varrie will say is more windmills.
There’s not an ounce of common sense in the Road to Ruin document so don’t expect any from Westminster.
October 21, 2021
+1
October 21, 2021
I see the latest scam from the nudge unit is to tax uk meat and dairy products to make them too expensive so we can import more thereby claiming we’ve reduced our carbon production.
Good article in today’s Telegraph about the up and coming rebellion against our masters for imposing net zero without consulting the electorate.
It’ll be the poll tax and Brexit rolled into one.
October 21, 2021
Sir John, I think, tries to conflate long term environmental matters with the short term looming crisis facing millions this winter.
That’s unsurprising. It is not green aims but Tory ideology, which has allowed the Only-For-Profit kids to trouser the money that they have saved by ditching gas storage facilities, and in so doing expose millions of consumers to price spikes for their heating, light, and so on. There is also an increased risk of power cuts.
But hey, the Tories are fed up of experts, even though they are who you need to specify technical detail in contracts, and to foresee the consequences of failure to do so properly. You also need them to provide due oversight and inspection, and you need them to be independent of the industry itself, that is, to be part of the public sector.
Oh dear, oh dear…
October 21, 2021
LL – I may be wrong, but logic tells me the following: Growers inject CO2 into greenhouses to get better plant growth, and the plants take up the extra CO2. Quicker plant growth makes larger plants which will take up even more CO2, and the additional plant growth will eventually replace the greenery lost in the Amazon and elsewhere. Nature is a wonderful self-balancing entity, and will balance the levels of CO2 without any interference from humans. We need CO2. We need more CO2, not less.
October 21, 2021
These are all good points. The problem is, they are long term decisions which may involve spending that has not political pay -off for the Government of the day. As a consequence we can expect none of this to happen , least of all while we miserably toil beneath the foot of this Nationalist and Socialist Government. We will continue to lurch from one crisis to another.
I start to wonder if the internal logic of the Brexit State is not such that it requires relentless crisis and will invent more if it runs out .Seems as good an explanation of N Ireland as any I have head anyway
October 21, 2021
It will be a massive political disaster for Boris. Something like the ERM+ the Poll tax times by about 20 – once people realise just how mad and job destroying/exporting this insane agenda is.
October 21, 2021
Already four posts in an hour. Obsessive.
No it won’t. You continue to be out of touch with younger more idealistic people, I guess it is being old, plus as you continue to be blind to, both geo politically and large corporations have moved on.
Andy Burnham if he came back would be the threat allied to the large tax increases/reduction in standards of living we are likely to get.
‘It’s the economy, stupid’
October 21, 2021
That will the “younger more idealistic people” who do not know much about climate, engineering, energy or energy economics and live in a dream world then? Big businesses have little option but to appear to be green and to be “saving the world” good for sales (and to keep in with government) just as they do when accepting all the idiotic regulations and employment laws that are thrown at them.
October 21, 2021
Reminds me of Hitlers rant (in the movie) about Germanys new weapons and technology on the drawing board, at the end of the battle of the bulge, when his general ask what shall we fight them (the allies) with tomorrow…’’we have a new weapons in design we have another starting development’’
We the people need a cheap and consistent supply of energy TODAY, generated by coal, gas, shale gas, oil and nuclear….everything else is vanity
October 21, 2021
Good morning.
Thank you for finally releasing my contribution from yesterday. I did chuckle as, Everhopeful’s post just after it, and no in reply to it, made a poignant reference which coincided what I was trying to get across.
—
Reading between the lines of our kind host, one can only conclude we are in a real mess due to decades of mismanagement and slavishly doing what the EU tells us we can do. Our MP’s and Civil Serpents have become rule takers and not rule makers and, consequently, have become infantilised and helpless.
We saw in the mythical pandemic what an individual from the Private Sector can achieve. Someone use to getting things done as opposed to those who need to, ‘set up a meeting to discuss’ the matter. Decades of too much talking and prevarication have culminated to this – a nation and its elected representatives grasping at straws. Too much of listening to people and their siren words of Green Revolution and the benefits. None of which would stand the test of proper scrutiny.
The only saving grace, should the lights start to go out and people begin to freeze, is that we all be able to stay warm thanks to the anger building inside. The next GE cannot come soon enough it seems.
October 21, 2021
Mark B
Couldn’t agree more!
At every turn, it seems the decision making is barking mad!
October 21, 2021
@Mark B & @Sharon +1 – there is no thought or logic applied – just look at me and my eco-religion, I grabbed the headlines again and everyone gets to pay but me!
October 21, 2021
spot on
October 21, 2021
Correct Mark
I’d rather be stabbed in the front by the Labour Party then in the back by the Tory Party
October 21, 2021
Addendum
https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/north-sea/331297/regulator-shell-jackdaw-plans/
This is what happens when governments subcontract their responsibilities to QUANGO’s
October 21, 2021
+1
October 21, 2021
+2 a not me Gov culture
October 21, 2021
Rises more questions of this government actions than anwsers
I would why they cancelled Shell Jackdaw drill…could be cop26 ?
Drilling for new natural gas before cop26 would send the wrong signal to IPCC and other countries
But what of the needs of our people and our country ?
October 21, 2021
It seems that logic and science are now subservient to ‘green’ lobbyists who have us by the proverbials.
October 21, 2021
Sir John: Your suggestions on this blog over recent weeks for a better energy policy have in my view been what the country needs to hear. Unfortunately, the government might just as well belong to the Green Party for all the notice they are taking. So would it not be more effective to turn to a topic where you might make a difference? The Henry Jackson Society has obtained data showing that over the last few years the Prevent scheme has played down Islamist radicalisation. After last Friday’s appalling tragedy, will there be a better time than this to ensure that Prevent is put back on track? The danger is that Patel’s review of the scheme will simply be a cosmetic exercise pressured by the woke Left into leaving things much as they are. The authorities should have properly reviewed Prevent after the 2019 London Bridge stabbings, but did not. The ‘deradicalisation’ programme did not ‘prevent’ terrorism on that occasion. The present scheme clearly isn’t fit for purpose, it needs to be toughened if it is to achieve what it is supposed to do, and the government needs to hear Conservative voices saying as much – loud and clear, and as often as it takes.
October 21, 2021
The only effective form of “Prevent” would be to remove them from society. Shouts of Horror off stage left.
October 21, 2021
+1
October 21, 2021
Well, Sir John, you get my vote to be the new Secretary of State at BEIS. But let’s not over-complexificate the simple issue of keeping the coal-fired stations in reserve. Converting them to ‘bio-mass’ would be lunacy. Having their coal-yards kept full is the way to go. And the smarter move is to have a small-scale coal industry in the UK ready to top the yards up. We must be self-sufficient in energy.
P.S. Off-topic, how pleasing to see rumours that Sunak is considering doing away with inheritance tax – like Australia has done. That would be a little bit of Conservatism from a government that doesn’t deliver nearly enough of it.
October 21, 2021
He is needed even more at number 11!
October 21, 2021
Off-topic is a great idea if it materialises but make sure he is not buying you off. It might please high end worth conservatives, but their vote is not changeable. The vast majority of potential tory voters probably do not qualify anyway so comprehensive change to our tax system is still overdue. By repute the tax book is seven volumes and 20,000 pages, a whole industrial base in itself. I read that the Singapore tax book is no more than 500 pages. Think about it.
October 21, 2021
its just a bribe
October 21, 2021
Drax has to keep its supply of biomass (ex swamp forest from America and irreplaceable I reckon in practice) in an inert atmosphere so that it does not self-combust. You don’t have to do that with coal stocks at a power station.
October 21, 2021
Sir John,
One Carbon zero question that hasn’t been asked or answered as far as I can tell:
Why has this UK Government, and prior UK governments felt the need to push to be the leader in this area?
As has been noted, UK emissions are trivial in the wider world context, yet we still pursue expensive policies that leave us commercially/economically disadvantaged. Why?
October 21, 2021
Because national politicians like to dance on the World stage. This show will increasingly be at our expense.
October 21, 2021
@PeteB – UK emission just 1% of the World Pollution. Rice in paddy fields 18% of methane emissions.
UK imported(90% are) Windmills, solar panels, heat pumps all add significantly to World Pollution – and manufactured by the Worlds biggest polluters, who are not dancing to Boris’s tune. In fact the Governments in the pollution manufacturing side of the World are rubbing their hands at the idea that they are killing off a country that could be a big competitor.
October 21, 2021
It’s all down to inherited guilt.
Ironbridge which kicked off the industrial revolution which benefitted the whole world is now to be demonised. Like white privilege we must now atone for our past by reverting to pre revolution ways of living.
Except for our masters of course.
October 21, 2021
Sorry Sir JR it is obvious no one is listening nor answering your excellent questions.
What is Plan B.
And in other news we see the result of the appalling booster programme roll out with the Secretary of State pleading with us to get the jab and threatening us another lockdown.
If that happens it will be directly down to government failure and NHS uselessness.
As we are told to get a jab, my surgery says it is still waiting for information/instructions and despite being eligible time wise, the NHS booking website says I am not.
Complete shambles.
October 21, 2021
My surgery hasn’t offered the booster either.
October 21, 2021
Allister Heath today in the Telegraph.
We need a referendum on net zero to save Britain from the green blob
As with membership of the EU, the political elite is imposing a revolution on the public without consent
October 21, 2021
@Lifelogic +1. You get the feeling that the conspiracy theory of the ‘Great Reset’ was in fact a plan
October 21, 2021
Absolutely true. Problem is the “Green Blob” is in the driving seat by the simple device of avoiding it as an issue during the last election. Well they have two and a half years and forces are gestating to put an end to this illogical nonsense.
October 21, 2021
+1
October 21, 2021
I admire Sir John’s attempt to bring some rationality and common-sense to this lunacy, but the people making up policy are not logical and rational. They are Eco Zealots forcing their “religion” on us in much the same way other Religions have over the centuries: conform to their dogma or be punished.
As Johnson has articulated: we must be punished for the Original Sin of starting the Industrial Revolution. Our future must be colder, poorer, less mobile and our lives made “smaller” so he can virtue-signal to the other Eco Zealots.
He and the CON Eco Zealots have forgotten that they are supposed to serve the British people: not the UN, WEF or Bill Gates.
October 21, 2021
Colder, much poorer, less competitive and with far fewer UK jobs – does not sound like a vote winner to me.
October 21, 2021
+1
(I do wish this site had an approval/disapproval tick facility!)
October 21, 2021
I agree Donna- and your last line says it all
October 21, 2021
Bio mass either for burning or feeding digesters takes up good arable land which theoretically takes it out of food production.so we could get in the position of being in the dark, cold and hungry. And all the while the population keeps expanding. Is this cabinet totally incapable of joined up thinking 🤔
October 21, 2021
To your last question, yes I fear so.
October 21, 2021
It also kicks out more CO2 than coal when burned per KWK generated – plus there is the diesel used in transporting it over the Atlantic. If you want to save CO2 you bury or build with the wood not burn it.!
But net zero CO2 is a con trick as we know it is not serious!
October 21, 2021
What you recommend is welcome but the short term measures proposed amount to firefighting. You will know that CCGT power stations are designed to be a principal power source and to run them on an as needed ad hoc basis as backup is extremely expensive. To think that the world’s 5th largest economy is reduced to this. That Presidents Putin and Xi, leaders of 2 of the world’s most important players in energy markets, are not attending Cop 26 reflects their contempt for our idiocy and this crazy climate alarmism, and their proper emphasis on the energy security and prosperity of their own citizens. Even their clear stance won’t stop Mr Johnson’s crusade however.
October 21, 2021
@MPC
In all probability the refusal of Putin and Xi to attend our COP26 conference is due the new variant of the Chinese plage virus that is rapidly spreading across the country – and the fact that the Russian Sputnik vaccine and the Chinese equivalent are ineffective. Countries across the world are starting to ban Brits from entry again.
October 21, 2021
We have a large number of redundant coal-fired power stations here in the UK, in addition to the three that have just been brought back online. Many of these have yet to be demolished, some of which apparently still have their generation plant/turbines installed.
The company E2S Power AG proposes to make better use of these stranded assets by transforming ex-coal power stations into thermal storage systems for renewable energy, breathing life and new green jobs into the local economies and helping to secure our electricity supplies.
http://e2s-power.com/
SoS BEIS Kwarteng should take a look at the E2S proposal, which looks sensible and cost-effective.
Reply Please name the stations
October 21, 2021
Do you realist how energy inefficient and energy wasteful it is to convert electricity to heat energy then back to electricity you probably waste well over 50% of it? Expensive too.
October 21, 2021
She can’t. All have been bulldozed flat and the machinery taken to Germany as they were owned by RWE or EDF.
Go to Didcot if you need convincing.
October 21, 2021
Go to Ratcliffe on Soar website……
This is one of only 3 coal fired stations re.ainimg and due to be closed in 2024.
October 21, 2021
Not interested if it involves foreign ownership of the assets and control of the revenue.
October 21, 2021
Off topic again, the Irish government and is now openly offering itself as the protector of Northern Ireland, leading to a two hour ruckus at Stormont yesterday:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/unionists-clash-with-irish-senators-over-protocol-during-stormont-visit-40968971.html
While a letter in the Irish News urges the EU to make reunification of Ireland one of its common policies:
“… there is now a strong argument that the EU should safeguard its fundamental interests, security and integrity by advocating for the re-entry of Northern Ireland into the EU as part of a united Ireland. This could include providing funds in order to ensure an easy integration following reunification, the setting up of a formal parliamentary committee on achieving a united Ireland and continuing to make clear to the UK that the existence of a frictionless border in Ireland is integral to the fundamental interests and integrity of the Union.”
He means the European Union, of course.
October 21, 2021
Unless the festering boil is lanced with Art.16 it will lead to the sepsis and gangrene desired by the EU.. What is Boris waiting for???
October 21, 2021
Great to see a trade deal with NZ, a country which has sufficient natural resource for its own clean electricity production. Whilst presently only a small portion of our trade, NZ is pointing in the right direction with its potential to provide us with wine, food and space to invest in them for the future where clean power means we wouldn’t be importing deep carbon as with our pre-existing close trade partners.
October 21, 2021
I like New Zealanders, but the idea of shipping food from the other side of the world seems extravagant. I would rather see us source our food from closer to home. They say we eat too much meat, so surely the solution is to reduce imports, which certainly should include less from the Antipodes. Next task – phase out Irish beef, German pork and Danish bacon.
October 21, 2021
We too have numerous valleys in the UK that could be turned into hydro electric reservoirs. Windmill created power could be used to pump water overnight from holding reservoirs. I look forward to cheaper Cloudy Bay.
October 21, 2021
Tell that to our farmers.
October 21, 2021
New Zealand – a temperate, fertile country the size of the UK but with a population of just over 5 million.
What is the matter with them? Why don’t they have governments determined to massively increase the population?
October 21, 2021
It strikes me that Downing Street from behind it’s green tinted spectacles ignores the logic of the national power chaos it has drifted into, while at the same time being blind to the political implications of this drift. Rhetoric man sells snake oil, practical man has a national self sufficient power creation plan that individuals and industry can afford. We are growing tired of snake oil having rubbed it everywhere to no effect.
October 21, 2021
The problem is John, sensible though your suggestions are, you are arguing against Boris who seemingly wants to charge ahead at any cost.
I see even the BBC are now even suggesting that many Countries in the World are at last waking up to what will be the true cost of all this change, alleged leaked documentation suggests some large and developed Countries have already started lobbying against such rapid change in the banning of fossil fuels, because a sensible alternative will not be in place in time.
If Boris does not start listening to some alternative views soon, he will find himself completely isolated, and COP 26 will be a COPOUT for many countries, who will simply agree one thing, but do another which suits their own interests best.
The UK will be left on its own to commit economic suicide on the alter of Climate change whilst others will simply stand by and look on with glee as they hoover up our businesses.
October 21, 2021
Good morning Sir John
Good comments and observations as always.
However, the problem, your Government doesn’t use its brain, or think things through it is only about being the leader of the World Pack – me too, me first. The surfs will pay so who cares. I will stay warm so the plebs can go and jump. There is always more tax to be grabbed, deliberately producing a bad performing economy, just doesn’t matter. Its almost as if the anecdotes of King John are being brought to life.
Being able to tax more than create wealth will get us through 😢
October 21, 2021
We should also look into producing green biogas, natural gas/methane made from anaerobic digestion as :
1) It can be made from animal/food waste and from agricultural products such as just grass, of which we have an abundance in the UK.
2) It can also be made from excess electricity produced by wind farms and is storable.
3 ) It can be used with our existing gas boilers and gas distribution piping, saving a fortune on the replacement of millions of boilers and digging up every road in the country to put in either new piping for hydrogen or increased capacity for electricity.
3) It is low technology and hence can be used throughout the World.
October 21, 2021
John,
As ever thanks for this blog.
Cheers
October 21, 2021
Sir John, all sensible and well-made points. However the destination that this Government seems hell-bent on is chillingly(!) well described in the Global Warming Policy Foundation’s latest paper entitled “Survival of the Richest-Smart Homes and Energy Rationing” all the likely consequences for families well described. However even that paper does not begin to describe the dire future for businesses, the economy generally and for infrastructure. Allister Heath in today’s DT advocates a referendum, it seems to be the only way to halt the Green Agenda madness.
October 21, 2021
Off Topic but relevent
Twenty countries, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe, make up the LMDC group, and according to Today’s blog on the Not a Lot of People Know That site they have all joined together to state they will not be going Net Zero just to please the western world
Full story on the website.
Good old UK keep on slashing your wrists. Two left feet and out of step as usual.