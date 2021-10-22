Good and bad trade deals

To the BBC and Remain critics a free trade deal with the EU was essential to our economy, whilst a free trade deal with anyone else is a big threat to our own farms and industries, allowing foreign competitors more of a chance to lift orders from us.
They never see the contradictory nature of their twin positions. Apparently New Zealand lamb could drive our sheep farmers out of business. No such damage they say is being done by the EU. They ignore the way German cars, French dairy, Italian textiles, continental steel and others drove many of our companies out of business when we went to zero tariffs with the ECEC on joining , let alone the damage the CAP did to farming and the Common Fishing policy did our fishing grounds and industry.
The truth is we rely for our substantial foreign trade on WTO membership which secures most of it with or without top up trade deals. A top up trade deal can be helpful overall, but of course it only helps our business where we are competitive and harms it where we are not. We have a massive deficit with the EU thanks to the asymmetric way tariffs and barriers were taken off industry where they had an advantage, but kept barriers on service where we had an advantage.
The other criticism they advance of a deal like the New Zealand one is our trade is relatively small. This of course contradicts the other criticism that it is seriously harmful. The NZ deal cements a friendly alliance that matters, but it is also progress to joining the TPP which is large Asian trading area of faster growing economies which we can do more with.
The absurd argument that we have swapped a great deal with the EU for one with smaller counties is silly. We have a tariff free deal and WTO access to all EU markets, no we are adding a bit better deal with places like NZ and Australia, preparatory to joining TPP which the USA may well also join.
Brexit supporters always had a sense of perspective over trade deals, knowing the key was WTO membership for trade access. We left to run our own affairs generally. Membership of the EU single market did considerable damage to industry, agriculture and fishing owing to the asymmetry in its rules. They could fish our waters, for example, but we didn’t get rights to Mediterranean fish.
October 22, 2021
Good morning.
Yes the great trading powers that are Malta, Greece, Slovakia and Slovenia, to name but a few. Soon to be joined by Albania. Oh my God what have we done ?!?!?!
/sarc
I do not care about trading deals. What I care about is good governance and the ability for those we elect to act for and on our behalf and in our best interests, and not as 1/28th of one vote ! Sadly I am not seeing much signs of that but, at least we now they cannot blame someone else.
And it was OUR politicians that gave away OUR fishing grounds. It was the price THEY were prepared to pay for membership and to secure another PM’s legacy. Today we have another egomaniac trying to forster another legacy upon us for which we will again pay.
October 22, 2021
Good Morning,
One has to admire, and perhaps envy, the way the Polish PM is handling the EU. Let’s hope they stick to their declared principle of constitutional law and courts being superior to EU ‘law’ and ‘court’.
I beleive they have a strong hand; the EU could not survive a Polexit. As a writer said yesterday, to lose one senior member is unfurtunate, to lose another etc…. Poland is in a stronger position than we were under Cameron. The EU simply didn’t believe we’d vote to leave their precious club. Now they know it can happen, they’re terrified it could again. More power the the Poles in this regard. We should encourage them to smell the fresh air of freedom.
October 22, 2021
The NFU lose public trust when they accept heavily subsidised EU food but criticise NZ food that has received no subsidies whatsoever and has to be transported long distances. Are they representing UK farmers, or EU farmers? If I were a farmer that is the question I would be asking!
October 22, 2021
Surely there are perks for all those who support the EU?
Apparently U.K. charities still get EU funding…so who are they going to be rooting for?
Didn’t we used to get loads of lamb from NZ? I’m certain our farmers were in a much better state back then…ie free of E.U. destructive interference.
October 22, 2021
Regarding new trade deals:
Start by doing what is necessary.
Then do the possible.
Suddenly you are doing impossible.
St Francis of Assisi
The secret of getting ahead is getting started. Mark Twain
Energy and persistence conquer all things. Benjamin Franklin
It isn’t what we say or think that defines us, it’s what we do. Jane Austen
Ihave not failed. I have found a thousand ways that won’t work.
Thomas Edison
History shows it has all happened before so nothing is new. What is needed is the special people who can and do apply themselves in the manner of the above. Its not about the talking it’s all about the doing. Time for big changes methinks?
October 22, 2021
I’ll not be buying any NZ-slaughtered lamb. But I’ll be buying some more NZ wine and hope that our manufacturers are able to sell more goods there. Remainers will disparage the deal, because NZ is ‘tiny’, but the last time I checked, the NZ economy was equal in size to about half a dozen of the EU’s minnows. The key take-away is that it is a demonstration of how quickly the UK is able to conclude deals with its traditional friends.
October 22, 2021
What was the advice/order at the latest glittering bun fight then?
Lock ‘em in again…cover their faces…threaten them with Papiere …they’ll be begging for a booster!
Not terribly subtle are they? One could say that the mask was slipping!