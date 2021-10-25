“A low tax Conservative” Chancellor?

The Chancellor tells us he believes in low taxes. In that case he has work to do. Let him prove his point in this coming budget.
First, abolish the tax on jobs he proposes for April with his National Insurance surcharge. The advisers who told him he needed to raise an extra £12bn next year, have now told him he has already raised an extra £46bn in tax in the first half of this year thanks to tax cuts and recovery. Their revenue forecast was that much out between March and September! Let’s stick with a winning formula of lower tax rates and more revenue.
Second, end the attack on the self employed by cancelling the changes to IR 35. We need all the enterprising and self employed people we can get to power recovery and change the economy.
Third, remove VAT from green products. The government claims to be the greenest ever, so why charge VAT on boiler controls, on insulation, draught proofing and various other green energy products?
Fourth remove VAT from domestic fuel to offset some of the large rises in price brought on by the gas shortage. The gas price rise will act as a tax on consumption, cutting growth.
Fifth end the threat of higher corporation tax rates
Sixth, consult on setting the new world Minimum Corporation Tax rate to offer some tax competition to Ireland.
If he did these things he would indeed be a lower tax Conservative., He would also collect more revenue and have a lower deficit because the economy would grow more.
55 Comments
October 25, 2021
Totally agree with everything here
October 25, 2021
+10
October 25, 2021
+1
And so we see what we could have from the Conservatives and know things do not have to be the way Mr. Sunak proposes.
October 25, 2021
Why do we still have VAT?
October 25, 2021
@Everhopeful – VAT is a EU tax, it needs to stay in place to make the dishonest move of not actually leaving EU Control and then help ease the UK back into full foreign unelected control. Appeasement comes to mind
October 25, 2021
There should be a 3 year tax holiday during which time Johnson and his cabinet fund absolutely everything personally. They can raise the money by busking or selling sandwiches or just by turning out their pockets for loose change….That’d cover it.
We could look upon this as a sort of apology for everything they have knowingly put us through.
I’d quite like my feet washed too!
October 25, 2021
Johnson could sit at the end of Downing St. with a placard and begging bowl ‘ Expensive wife and a number of children to support’.
October 25, 2021
“Second, end the attack on the self employed by cancelling the changes to IR 35. ”
I disagree. Cancel IR35 entirely.
If you search duckduckgo for IR35 at the moment, word for word the definition on the right panel reads “IR35 is the main reason the UK is short of lorry drivers”. Left and right newsources, (from the Express to the Yorkshire Post) are using words like “disaster”, “mistake” and “unfair”.
Requiring that agency nurses, HGV drivers, contractors, supply teachers etc. who only work for one client on routine functions have to pay themselves at least the minimum hourly wage from their contracting source would do a great deal to prevent the dividend tax avoidance that was going on. If you check how much has been spent on enforcement and how many people (and skills) have left the industry or country compared to how much has been collected, it has been a loss.
October 25, 2021
Indeed. Idiotic to have introduced this and not abolished it.
October 25, 2021
Why should a genuine employee have to pay additional tax to compensate the government for ‘disguised’ employee tax dodgers? Also using a corporate structure to save tax by splitting ownership of the company with the wife and kids in order to place income in lower tax bands. All employees would like some of that please!
October 25, 2021
Limiting, rather than removing, domestic fuel VAT is certainly warranted. Otherwise the givernment will be guilty of making ‘windfall profits’ from others’ misery. I note, however, that there are some signs of normality returning. My dual-fuel DD was £57/month in the summer. It’s now £72, with the two-year fix moving up strongly to £130!!! But a three-year fix is now being offered at £90! So, I’ll be staying ‘variable’. What do I expect from government? I expect it to stop taking policy hints from schoolgirls and to open up domestic supplies, in our waters and underground.
P.S. I am disappointed to see that another £6 bn is to be thrown into a bottomless hole in the ground. What kind of madness is this? Sparta? No, the wealth-sapping NHS.
October 25, 2021
Yep. Why take a fix even at a lower rate now, which means paying extra each month, when it is clear the supply companies can just go bust and you end up on standard tariff anyway, and any extra you have paid on the fix will be lost.
October 25, 2021
This article does not call for reform of the unionised public sector or calls for slashing spending to curb systemic waste. Labour, the left and the unions are emboldened and strengthened by an over-funded public sector. A captured Tory party is abusing the private taxpayer to finance their refusal to impose reform on a system that is now a source of immense political power, privilege and arrogance
A captured Tory party by the left will bankrupt the UK
October 25, 2021
+1
October 25, 2021
@DOM +1 Then again the point of this new Socialism is that the more people that are beholden to the State the more the State gets to control them. Boris just cant have an enterprising UK as that will stop him rejoining the EU
October 25, 2021
John Redwood claims the vast tax cuts he proposes would create more income by encouraging growth .This is clearly not true at all times or we would not be taxed at all. If it is not true he is simply proposing more borrowing which is in line with his relentless calls for…um…. more borrowing . I would like to see how he justifies this punt, which has considerable risks.
On the list I would pick out corporation tax as the worst offender . If we can rid the economy of one drag let it be that one
October 25, 2021
No. You haven’t understood the Laffer curve effect, under which revenues can often be maximised by decreasing rates, due to behavioural effects and incentives. Sir John gave some examples yesterday of how lower were rates have led to increased receipts over the last year. There are many others.
October 25, 2021
I’ve asked this previously and he told me that with a lower tax rate the tax fiddlers will fiddle no more and suddenly all the off-shorers will return their money to the UK. Seems like a long shot.
October 25, 2021
None of these things will be done. His boss is like a kid in a sweet shop.
Cancel HS2 and disregard the mantra of already sunk costs.
I hear he’s committing money to stop illegal immigration. We dontneed money we need willpower.
October 25, 2021
Exactly
October 25, 2021
What a folly, rather than stopping illegal channel crossing this government is buying a bigger fleet of new ferry taxi’s (probably made in Korea like our royal navy fleet ancillary)
The money Boris is committing is to be spent on new boats, pizza and hotels
October 25, 2021
Good morning.
The trouble is, it is like listening to a small child saying they believe in Father Christmas and the Tooth Fairy. You just know that they do not exist but, you just have to play along with the charade.
I think Sir John that the problem is next door at Number 10. The PM has finally got his hands on the nations cheque book. He knows that printing money is inadvisable. He knows that putting up interest rate is going to flatten the ponzi scheme that the property market has become. The government has used what is a private transaction to dip its greedy hands into our pockets. For example :
From 1984 – 1991 there were only two bands and a house over £30K (the upper limit) attracted a Stamp Duty of 1%. By 2021 this had increased to 5 bands and an upper limit of 12% for properties over £1.5m.
This is typical government at work – Theft !
October 25, 2021
@Mark B +1 well said, but beyond comprehension for this Government.
October 25, 2021
The top rate is an absurd 15% with the 3% surcharge on top often due. Kills much job mobility. Employers also used to be allowed to pay relocation costs (like agents fees, legal costs, stamp duty) but these are now also largely taxable “benefits”.
October 25, 2021
The latest is E10 petrol. Effectively like a pub landlord watering down his beer.
Boris my jest about people taking away our boilers at carrot point but we know how he’s going to force us to take on useless heat pumps.
The glaciers receded from Britain 12,000 years ago with not a combi in sight.
October 25, 2021
I have been reading (non-fiction) history all my adult life. One of the lessons I have learned is that when government of any ilk insist on piling tax upon tax upon tax, and also making taxation systems ever-more complex, they simply build up trouble for themselves.
Perhaps Parties should ensure that all aspiring politicians (and maybe the established ones too) are obliged to attend an analytical political history course?
October 25, 2021
@SM +1 That’s the problem with subsidies and handouts, one feeds the other and increases distortion so more must follow. Its called exporting wealth creation and the expense of the Country
October 25, 2021
Indeed if only they knew a more history, some maths, basic physics and understood some energy realities. Above all if they understood how much less efficient government spending is relative to people spending their own money and some real economics. See Milton Friedman on the four types of money/spending.
October 25, 2021
These are ideas Sunak should adopt and implement. Talk is cheap. We hear too much talk about the Conservatives being the party of low taxes. Johnson in particular is addicted to dog whistle statements like this while he piles more taxes on. Actions speak louder than words.
October 25, 2021
@Oldtimer +1
October 25, 2021
The partly of promising low taxes before election then ratting on them the day after that is. We still do not have the £1 million each IHT threshold that Osborne promised many moons ago. In the UK is it more like £7 million! With tax at far less then 40% too. Most sensible countries have no IHT or death taxes.
October 25, 2021
In the US is it more like £7 million I meant!
October 25, 2021
Excellent suggestions – Somebody should pin this list up in front of the chancellor’s desk to remind him what it means to be a tax cutter.
With 2 paths possible to take, it seems the government is intent on taking the high road – the one that will cause us the greatest pain, ensure the economic recovery is stifled, delayed and then very difficult to achieve.
What is wrong with the treasury that they are being deliberately obtuse — Time a spotlight was shone on their inner workings!
October 25, 2021
As usual John you are absolutely spot on. If only you were Chancellor. As for Sunak, there is nothing low tax or Conservative about him, or Johnson, or most of your party for that matter.
October 25, 2021
Excellent start, Sir John.
October 25, 2021
So can we say that if none of these comes to pass, there is no reason to vote Conservative?
October 25, 2021
What a menu Sir John!!!!!!!!!
I just hope we get something approaching 30% of it.
October 25, 2021
And 7 – reform the DWP benefit system where you now have 780 thousand EU citizens claiming working age benefits and you don’t even know if they are even still living in the UK. These people run rings around our lax benefit system with Boris bending over backwards to throw money at them using taxpayers contributions yet constantly putting up our retirement age.
October 25, 2021
No chance. Politicians only fool themselves.
October 25, 2021
That’s a promising list, and would be a good start. Will we see any of it implemented? Probably not. Unfortunately net zero common sense seems to rule the majority of our politicians at present.
October 25, 2021
My fear is that the thinking in the Treasury is that of a segment of the EU not that of a sovereign state. I await the Chancellors thinking. I will judge it by what I think it does to support an inventive, entrepreneurial, free thinking nation.
October 25, 2021
I wonder if the whips ever tell Mr. Redwood to stop embarrassing Boris by deviating from the party line.
October 25, 2021
The budget is to get companie’s ready for a fire sale with funny money from overseas, after cop 26 come the lockdown as quoted on this blog the other day, to close down as many small businesses as possible to give bigger businesses hear in the UK a bigger share of pie before the fire sale start, that what last week dinner was all about, selling the country out.
October 25, 2021
Agree John, I will wait until Wednesday, but I think Boris and the Chancellor do not come good..
So another £6 billion for the NHS to clear the backlog, how will that happen without any extra beds, staff, and when it is being suggested sacking thousands more who do not get Jabbed.
Time for Boris to apply to Join the Magic Circle, as that is full of illusionists.
October 25, 2021
I trust Sir John’s judgement as it is based on sound economic principles and has a solid proven track record unlike many detractors.
October 25, 2021
Homebuyers were denied tax relief on mortgage interest some years ago and yet companies are allowed to offset bank interest against some activities. This obviously gives an advantage to the slew of Private Equity buyouts which take place annually, some of which have turned out disastrously.
The Chancellor could look at this.
October 25, 2021
Like most people I am amused by our MsM , to quote them on Boris today “there is no Plan B”. We would all chuckle if it wasn’t so serious, where is there any sort of plan?. He talks well of exporting UK jobs and Emissions while increase World pollution and UK taxpayers burden exponentially. He talks well of crippling the UK economy, and destroying the safety and security for those that live on these islands – But, that’s it, its talk. Get passed the Boris self inflicted increases in Costs for everyone but himself – nothing is delivered!
October 25, 2021
Last week for the first time I have heard a justification for keeping NI, as it is a National tax unlike income tax, so it makes sure that Scots contribute something to the National Health Service. I rise in income tax wouldn’t have the same effect.
Though it does raise the bigger question of the need to review devolution and perhaps either take some powers back to Westminster, or allocate more burdens to Holyrood.
October 25, 2021
Hmm, what I wish to hear is an end to the money-printing. A trip through history shows that money-printing always ends up in tears.
As for the Green push – this is an equally disastrous course.
October 25, 2021
Conservative? This government is the most left wing government the country has ever seen. It has multiple agendas all at odds with the health and well being of the legitimate population. Ideology rules at all costs and since there is no real opposition party I hope that people will see just how utterly corrupt and barren politics is in this country.
October 25, 2021
I agree with your tally of sensible recommendations, none of which will come to pass with this labour/green government, they’ll concentrate on virtue signalling and grandiose projects ahead of cop26
Like us SirJ you’re on a hiding to nothing
October 25, 2021
I see the new ULEZ for outer London comes into force today.
Indeed anything inside the North and South Circular roads, which now covers an area 18 times greater than the old Zone.
They would like you to purchase a compliant vehicle, but if not, you can carry on polluting as normal for a cost of £12.50 per visiting day.
All of our family members moved out of the area years ago, so no need to travel into London at all other than perhaps theatre visits, when we will then go as an organised group by coach (probably an increased fare).
Feel sorry for businesses located just inside the new Zone.
Yet another complication.
October 25, 2021
There is a power of arrest for obstructing the highway. Police should use it immediately.
October 25, 2021
I never believed that Boris and the conservative party would stoop so low as to use children in propaganda…what I witnessed this morning on TV with Boris presenting a climate change conference to young children made me sick
Its beyond words