End sewage discharges to rivers by water companies

Since I and others raised this in the Commons last week during the passage of the Environment Bill the Minister has supplied additional information about how they are proposing to get rid of bad discharges to rivers as we all want:
- “Between 2020 and 2025, water companies will invest £7.1bn on environmental improvements in England.
- Of this, £3.1 billion will be invested in in storm overflow improvements specifically.
• We have also made our expectations crystal clear in our draft Strategic Policy
Statement to Ofwat where, for the first time, the Government will tell the industry’s
economic regulator that we expect water companies to take steps to “significantly
reduce… storm overflows”, and that we expect funding to be approved for them to
do so.
• In August 2020 we established the Storm Overflows Task Force to bring together
key stakeholders from the water industry, environmental NGOs, regulators, and
Government in order to drive progress in reducing sewage discharges.
- The Task force has agreed a long-term goal to eliminate harm from storm overflows.
• We have committed to reviewing the case for implementing Schedule 3 to the Flood
and Water Management Act 2010 in England, which would set mandatory build
standards for sustainable drainage schemes on new developments, and which
many have called for. This action has the potential to markedly reduce quantities of
water unnecessarily entering the sewerage system.
The significant action I have detailed will deliver real reductions in the harm caused.”
October 25, 2021
This was discussed on GB News this morning. Apparently the Duke of Wellington wanted to table a motion not to allow discharge into rivers during flooding. If it had been successful it would either have meant billions spent on our Victorian sewerage system or letting sewerage onto our streets. Trust our media to mislead with sensational headlines.
October 25, 2021
Well done John on GB News this evening. You looked as though you enjoyed your pint with Farage. My only complaint is that you were too kind to Boris and his idiots in the cabinet. Farage was quite right when he said you should be in the cabinet. He and you are singing from the same hymn sheet.
October 25, 2021
Almost fully foreign owned! Putting essential utilities in the hands of foreigners is just one more failure of successive governments. It leaves us open to being ripped off and blackmailed, takes money out of our country to support lower prices in other countries.
I despair!
October 25, 2021
Many thanks to Sir John for taking a cessation stand on the river sewage issue
The articulate musician Fergal Sharkey was given nearly 5 mins on BBC R4 Today this morning to discuss the state of our rivers and beaches. He was unimpressed with these government reasurances, as are many Conservative MPs.
The Environment Bill has now been sent back to the HoL without the recommended changes. Given the strength of feeling among their Lordships about this, it is likely to come back to the House with even more amendments.
October 25, 2021
Can I suggest you make public your plan of action as the tories are being vilified on the many websites this is being reported on and quite rightly so. How Boris can claim to want to protect the environment and then allow raw sewage to be dumped in our rivers is a joke!! What on earth is that about??
October 25, 2021
TALKING PINTS
For the first time in my experience I feel I have seen the real SJR. In truth I wondered whether you had sunk a couple before you came on air. What the hell, you came across as passionately believing in everything you advocated. Refreshing in a politician. It also says a lot for Nigel in his ability to orchestrate it. Ten out of ten to you , a politician in whom we can trust.
As to our water companies disdain for our rivers and beaches, a disgusting hors-d’oeuvre to COP26. I imagine it is what they thought they could get away with during a bad news eighteen months.
October 25, 2021
Who would be the luckless minister?
The minister tells us “This action has the potential to markedly reduce quantities of
water unnecessarily entering the sewerage system.”. Good!
And what action is that? Ponder not for the minister tells us it would arise from ” …implementing Schedule 3 to the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 in England”. Excellent!
But would it be churlish to enquire that has been going on in the eleven years since the Act? Well yes it would for we can infer that nothing has been going on in that time for now the minister tells us that the Government is only “…committed to reviewing the case for implementing Schedule 3…”. This is truly Patel-like in its decisiveness, boldness, and efficacy!
Can we have a Government that is on our side please? And that means not cramming rivers full of sewage, lest the minister is unsure.
October 25, 2021
How can a civilized country allow water companies to discharge raw sewage into rivers without heavy cost to them.
The water companies are creating third world environment here, killing rivers, polluting beaches because they can do so without being financially and criminally punished.
You can understand once in a 10 year event, but this polluting rivers has become part of their methodology, they do not need to invest to solve the problem and now parliament refused to create a serious deterrent. Reporting on events has no consequences for them, it is less than a slap on the wrist, and it is obvious that the water companies will continue with their polluting ways, because there is no cost to them
October 25, 2021
I’ve a feeling we are not going to get much honest information about this. We have one problem due to inadequate supply of water treatment chemicals, with little clarity on steps to ensure it is resolved. The Environment Agency has a very poor track record over water management, and is quite likely to indulge in cover-ups of its failures. Whether the water industry has been exceeding the permits on additional discharges is another uncertainty with likely cover-ups. Probably the only thing that is certain is that the system is not really able to cope. Equally certain is that people would probably prefer not to be flooded out with sewage if it can be evacuated via rivers instead. The remakable feature was the estimate that it would cost £150-650bn to rectify the system to the standards being asked by the proposed bill amendment. Such a rapid cost estimate, when we still don’t have the beginnings of one for net zero.
Perhaps a good place to start would be with reform of the EA.
October 25, 2021
