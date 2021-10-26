My Question to the Government about Large Goods Vehicle Drivers – Driving Licences

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, by what date his Department expects the backlog of HGV licence applications to be cleared.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Ms Trudy Harrison): The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is prioritising applications for vocational driving licences, including those for HGV entitlement. There is no backlog for provisional vocational licences and these are being processed within the normal turnaround time of five working days.

The DVLA has significantly increased the processing of vocational licence renewals and has moved more staff into this area. Given this, the DVLA expects to be processing applications for both provisional vocational licences and renewals within normal turnaround times by early November. The large majority of those applying to renew an HGV licence can continue driving while their application is being processed.