My Question to the Government about NHS Waiting Lists

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, if he will provide details of how the NHS plans to reduce waiting lists.

Minister of State (Mr Edward Argar): We intend to publish the elective recovery delivery plan in November 2021.

We have committed further £1 billion this year to the existing £1 billion Elective Recovery Fund, with more than £8 billion in 2022/23 to 2024/2025. This could deliver the equivalent of nine million more checks, scans and procedures and allow the National Health Service to deliver the equivalent of 30% more elective activity by 2024-25, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

We will also establish a new £700 million Targeted Investment Fund, which includes £250 million to enable cutting edge technologies and £250 million to increase operating theatre capacity and improve productivity in hospitals.