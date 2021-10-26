Why we have inflation – printing more money

Modern Central Banks ironically do not think money matters. Most of them no longer target money supply, and many provide little or no commentary on it. This is surprising given the fashion they entertain to create more and more money to tip into circulation. They should understand that if you create more money and all else stays the same prices will rise, as more money will chase the same volume of goods and services. That is why money matters.
I guess their response is that as they create massive new amounts of money the velocity of circulation, the amount of use people make of that money, will fall. So it need not be inflationary. It is true that in the short term in the pandemic lockdowns more money was an offset to the collapse of demand, and use of the money tumbled as many people and companies hoarded what new found cash came their way.
It did however have a first round inflationary effect, as it was planned to do. It inflated asset prices, pushing up the price of government bonds which the money was used to buy. The people who sold the bonds to the Central Banks then often bought other assets like shares with that money, pushing their prices up even more than the bonds. So far so good. The governments could borrow loads of money on the cheap, and the inflation cheered up anyone with assets and did no harm to those without. I supported a vigorous Central Bank response to offset some of the worst economic consequences of the anti pandemic measures. I also thought governments would get away with a massive one off increase in borrowing, financing it at very low rates, all the time activity was so depressed. There did need to be a big offset and rescue packages given the economic severity of the policy.
If you carry on creating more and more Central Bank money to keep government borrowing rates low there becomes more danger that the money will start to find its way from asset markets into creating demand for goods and services. All those extra savings people made during lockdown as they saved their going to work costs whilst still banking their pay could be spent in a rush, driving up the velocity of money use. If commercial banks use the extra cash they have to expand credit that too creates more demand for goods and services. By these means more created money can lead to goods and services inflation if the money starts to create more potential demand than there is supply.
Central Banks in the USA, UK and the EU should stop their money printing and bond buying now to reduce this risk. They and the other bank regulators should ensure total money growth is sufficient to allow decent growth without encouraging too much extra inflation. That can best be secured by setting appropriate levels of permitted lending / balance sheet strength for the commercial banks using their existing powers. States should continue to cut back their deficits and borrowing substantially by promoting growth policies which will swell revenues and cut crisis spending.
29 Comments
October 26, 2021
We’ve been here before with Friedman. Miller and Modigliani. It’s a puzzle that can never be solved, certainly not by me
I know one thing is true, political players are destroying the west, its financial base and its beauty, We don’t need an economic theory to explain that phenomenon. Evil stalks the west and its name is Marxism
October 26, 2021
+1
Very true.
October 26, 2021
You forgot to mention Ben Bernanke, former Fed Chairman, and “helicopter money”. There was no shortage of the latter during the pandemic. The Fed, the ECB and the BoE are hooked on money printing and do not know how to get unhooked without causing the disaster of yet more economic carnage in the short term. Add to that the squander bug waste evident in so much misguided public spending programmes then the consequence is indeed the decline and destruction of the West as you point out.
October 26, 2021
@DOM
October 26, 2021
Mr. Redwood – every time you write about the economy you always refer to ‘growth’. You always seem to assume it is necessary and desirable. Why?
If we had no growth we would have no need of new money and asset prices – specifically house prices – could not rise. Surely a period of no house price rises would do the younger generation a much needed favour.
October 26, 2021
All measurements pivot around GDP.The exclusion of this would cause more chaos than Brexit.
October 26, 2021
MargaretBJ
That is like a company chasing sales without concentrating on profit.
If you had said GDP per capita I would have been more likely to agree with you.
October 26, 2021
@Mike Wilson – surely ‘growth’ equals improving wealth, therefore the funding of the safety and security of the people of this land. Something this Government fly’s in the face of.
October 26, 2021
And still nobody has explained to me WHY the IMF told all the countries under their control (!) to spend,spend,spend in 2020 ( when I would have thought economic trickery should have been at the bottom of the list) and then later instructed them to tax us hugely.
I suspect that successive governments/IMF have not had a scooby as to what to do about the economy. How could it be otherwise since we are in this mess?
Greed has probably played a huge part. They took our gold and land and now they’ve come back for everything else.
And apparently Johnson wants to throw us to the lions! (Literally).
October 26, 2021
Good morning.
We discussed earlier about the Chancellor and the information he receives from the likes of the OBR. I think the general feeling that the information was poor and that has intern led to poor decisions being made. The same too can be said of inflation and the way in which it is calculated. Clearly, as I mentioned many times before, the government levels of inflation do not seem to match that of my own. This is, I believe, due to the way in which the government collects its information which, in my opinion, is wrong.
Inflation is made up of two primary parts – The cost of labour, and the cost of materials. We could also include energy and transport costs but this does not apply to all areas of the economy, and not all to the same scale.
The government has decided that it will control the lower end of labour with the minimum wage. Arguments for and against can be made at another time but, it is a cost to the consumer and an inflationary input. The value of our currency is also important. As many raw materials, including much of the energy we import is priced in Dollars (US) this too has an effect. Devaluing Sterling against the Dollar (US) makes the price of raw materials more expensive. This too has to be passed onto the consumer.
Finally, Public Services. Public Services, (eg Local Authorities) all cost money and to run these they have to charge local residence. The increases we are seeing in these bodies has been far in excess both in cost and what they charge (eg Social Care and the Mayors Precipt). I do not believe that the government or the Treasury, much less the hopeless OBR, take these and other costs into account. For if they did I think we will find that the inflation rate to me much, much higher.
October 26, 2021
Indeed but Sunak and Boris seem to be determined to stoke inflation. Printing money (back door taxation), the Net Zero religion lunacy, the large increase to the minimum wage (a law making it illegal for many to work or learn how to), the watered down (ethanol-ed) down petrol, IR35, the many and vast tax and NI increases, the ever increasing size of the largely parasitic sector, his moronic eat out to help out scheme and his taxpayers £5k towards your £40k heat pump, ULEZ, road blocking, failing to deter insulation protestors…
Everytime he open his mouth he put 0.1% on inflation it seems.
William Hague in the Times says President Zi is revealing his own weakness by not attending COP26. Perhaps he just sensible though it was a waste of his time and indeed fossil fuels to fly their and stay at Glen Eagles and be driven the 40 miles back and forth in electric cars charges from diesel generators and diesel shipped up specially for the job.
Perhaps he wanted to get on with making sure his people and economy has cheap reliable on demand energy so as to be far more competitive than the UKs.
October 26, 2021
Ok ,so more money will chase the same volume of goods giving the goods more of a rarity factor,but this will be adjusted as more people have a share of the new money and spending will be on alternative products , perhaps less expensive but still part of the whole volume?
October 26, 2021
We saw this in the sudden rise of pound shops etc.
October 26, 2021
Might the volume of goods increase as demand rises?
October 26, 2021
And because the government has decided to award the unskilled and marginally-productive a near 7% pay-rise. And what will that do for Immigration?
I’ll start running down my premium bonds next month. I am no longer prepared to see my money’s value being destroyed by your clown-colleagues in No 10 and No 11.
October 26, 2021
Moving those on the lowest pay upwards, puts pressure on all wage scales above them.
Internal pay scales have evolved over the years, many are not perfect, but by and large they usually reflect skill and responsibility within a workplace, start messing with an internal pay scale with outside government actions, and you risk upsetting the balance of differentials.
October 26, 2021
To refinance existing debt as it falls due, the government should be issuing thirty year inflation-linked bonds, up to 50% of total Government debt.
Yes, it will tie the hands of future governments to keep the lid on inflation. Which would be a good thing.
October 26, 2021
Dear Giles–For my money, inflation-linked bonds are self perpetuating and the last thing we need. We should do our best to annihilate inflation. Nobody said it would be easy but the 2% target should go for a start. 2% compounded over 30 years (Why thirty or is that where the long grass is?) is a lot. A lifetime ago The Times published a letter of mine I headed Martian Marbles just as a rocket (Mariner?) was about to hit Mars. In it I asked whether, if the Martians used Marbles as money and they had only so many Marbles, inflation on Mars was impossible–My sign-off asked Economists to answer “Yes or No”. Back then addresses were published and I received any number of letters to my home address, plus some published, saying literally and simply “Yes or No”. Velocity and all that. God only knows what Velocity is in these electronic times or how one can measure it. God Bless economists.
October 26, 2021
Oh oh …Redders see inflation coming and wants to establish an alibi – well if I wasn`t worried before I am now.
October 26, 2021
Well, their determination to pump up ever further the residential property bubble, with ever laxer credit, zero interest, and all the rest might, just be feeding through a tad, I think.
October 26, 2021
(:
October 26, 2021
The BoE should stop, not wait for the US and the EU. In the US the Fed seems to be hand in glove with Biden’s crazy spending plans.
In the EU if the ECB stops buying up substantially all of the issuance eg. by Italy does anyone really think investors will freely buy Italian govt bonds at the same yield as German? I don’t see how the eurozone can ever stop QE. We should nevertheless stop and be thankful we aren’t part of that slow motion train wreck.
October 26, 2021
Central Banks. No mention of our government’s role then. Billions ‘thrown away’ at the NHS, public sector wage rises. Minimum wage etc
October 26, 2021
Johnson and Sunak are deliberately stoking inflation. They are taking us back to the 1970s.
Traditionally, it is Labour Governments who wreck the economy. I suppose it’s novel to have one which calls itself Conservative doing it.
October 26, 2021
I suppose some policy makers look at Japan where decades of ultra-low interest rates and money creation seem to have had no impact on inflation at all. Why ? Did any economic model predict that outcome ?
October 26, 2021
Milton Friedman said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” In other words, inflation occurs because there is too much money available to buy the same amount of goods and services produced in the economy. The “quantity theory of money,” He implied, that the velocity of circulation was constant. He convinced Thatcher and Reagan, the rest is history.
MV = PQ. If the money velocity is considered constant; and, the money supply (M) increases at a faster rate than real economic output (Q), the price level (P) must increase to make up the difference.
According to the Monetarists, inflation in the U.S. should have been about 31 percent per year between 2008 and 2013, when the money supply grew at an average pace of 33 percent per year and output grew at an average pace just below 2 percent. Inflation remained persistently low (below 2 percent) during that period.
The velocity of circulation never has been constant If for some reason the money velocity declines rapidly – like it has done since the 2008 crash, during an expansionary monetary policy period, it can offset the increase in money supply and even lead to deflation instead of inflation. A situation made much worse for the UK by Osborne austerity.
There is an excellent 11 minute teaching video from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that explains MV=PQ. https://www.stlouisfed.org/education/feducation-video-series/episode-1-money-and-inflation
October 26, 2021
Printing money is the sleight of hand required by Governments that are in neglect and bankrupt of ideas on how to fulfil their duties.
October 26, 2021
Equally damaging to ‘printing money’ is the undermining of democracy and the point of the HoC by the continual drip feed to the Media of the announcements in the Budget. We now don’t need a Budget Day
A Government where ‘ego’ has become endemic and is always put before logic, facts, sensibilities and the economy. The constant ‘look at me’ of the ‘grandstanding’ is disgusting and insulting. We are supposed to have a parliamentary democracy with an executive holding it to account, not a Primadonna Dictatorship that’s makes its own system up as it goes along. It would appear that most MP’s in the House of Commons don’t realize it is they that are complicit in causing the break up of Society.
Look around, if the leadership can create rules and systems on the fly, break conventions – then why cant everyone else? Its not a stretch to suggest XR, Insulate B’s, Stabbings, Shootings you name it all lead by the common decency and disdain shown by those that represent us to the power we have awarded them.
October 26, 2021
Inflation does no harm to those without assets ? WHAAAT ???
My kids can’t afford the type of home that a milkman used to take for granted. One is a doctor and one is a research Chemist.
And as one with an asset I’ll have to find the funding to get them out of the clutches of landlords… as well as find the money for a heat pump.
It’s all very well Joanna Lumley lecturing us on cutting back on the BBC this morning (it’s already well underway in the real world, didn’t you notice, Joanna) but if the UK can be put up as a test of lead-by-example then I want to see celebrities leading by very real example and being properly poor all of the time and for all to see.
My carbon footprint is a darn sight lower than yours, Joanna ! And a darn sight lower than the Attenborough dynasty who filled the sea with plastic dinosaur toys.