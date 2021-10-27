My intervention on the Chair of the Treasury Select Committee during the Budget debate about Bank of England and OBR forecasts October 27, 2021 2 Comments http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/House_of_Commons_27-10-21_14-11-45.mp4 October 27, 2021 2 Comments
2 Comments
October 27, 2021
Quite right, and why wasn’t there anything on that very urgent matter, energy? VAT should have come off and so should the green levies.
October 27, 2021
There was a huge transfer of wealth from small business to big during the curfews, so something should also be done to redress this.