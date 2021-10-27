2 Comments

  1. rose
    October 27, 2021

    Quite right, and why wasn’t there anything on that very urgent matter, energy? VAT should have come off and so should the green levies.

    1. rose
      October 27, 2021

      There was a huge transfer of wealth from small business to big during the curfews, so something should also be done to redress this.

